Chocolate Teddy Bear Cookies

Cookies shaped like teddy bears.

Recipe by Debra B

7
14 cookies
  • Cream together the butter or margarine, sugar and vanilla. Add the eggs. In a separate bowl, mix dry ingredients. Gradually add to the creamed mixture and blend. Chill until firm.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • For each cookie: Roll: 1 ball for the body (1 inch), 1 ball for the head (3/4 inch), 4 small balls for arms/legs (1/2inch), 2 smaller balls for ears, and 1 tiny ball for the nose. Arrange on ungreased cookie sheet. With tooth pick, draw eyes and mouth.

  • Bake 6 minutes or until set. Let cool 1 minute, then remove from cookie sheet. Optional: Make a ribbon around their necks using licorice whips (after baking).

466 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 66.2g; fat 20.2g; cholesterol 99.6mg; sodium 319.8mg. Full Nutrition
