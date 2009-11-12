Chocolate Teddy Bear Cookies
Cookies shaped like teddy bears.
I have loved this recipe since I was little (in the 80s)...one important thing allrecipes leaves out is CHILL DOUGH FOR AT LEAST TWO HOURS before trying to make the bears. Overnight is best.Read More
I'm not sure what I did wrong. I made these for my son's AWANA Cubbies group. I thought they were very cute and the kids would love them. However, even my 4year old son, who generally loves any kind of cookie, wouldn't eat them. Yes, the dough was easy to work with and they were adorable, but my husband asked me if the dough was store bought. I won't make them again.Read More
This a a great cookie, but take a good vanilla butter cookie and along with the teddy bear cookie formula, make panda bear cookie for a spin on this cookie!
This one is time consuming, alright, and the taste is good but not fantastic. They look so very cute, though. So what I have done to make them carry their weight in trouble is use one or two bears as the top cookies in gift cookie tins or bags containing decorated sugar cookies or some other less designer intensive cookie. The little bear acts as emcee for the treasures by which he is surrounded. ;o)
I've loved this recipe ever since I first tried it back in junior high school! It's a simple recipe with common, "on-hand" ingredients. It's a little putzy, as it takes some time to shape the cookies. But kids love to help, and the cookies are super-cute (and super yummy)! I usually save these for special occasions because of the time involved. They make a wonderful holiday tradition!
These cookies were abolutely adorable and fun to make. I made teddy bear heads and frosted on accessories and added mini chocolate chips for eyes. cute
Fun recipe and very tasty cookies. More like a brownie than a cookie and very fudgy. Big hit.
Super cute and tasty! Made for a bake sale. Everyone loved them.
I have read, and reread, this recipe trying to figure out where I went wrong...and I followed it to a "T". It resulted in a crumbly mess that could not be used to make much of anything. I managed to shape the majority of it into small flattened ball-shaped cookies that did have a fudgy quality to them. I would not make again.
These were really fun for my 5 year old to make. Easy, too, since the ingredient list is short. We didn't even have to chill the dough, it worked great right out of the mixer. We really enjoyed them!
These little cookies were like a nice brownie texture but the dough was sticky and a little hard to work with but it could have been because I used half butter and half applesauce to reduce the fat. I use chocolate chips for eyes and m&m for the nose. They were cute and delicious! I will make these again.
awesome recipe! the dough was very easy to work with. i didn't have to refridgerate it after making the mix, just went right to work and it stayed together beautifully! I used chocoloate chips turned upside down for the eyes and my 4 yr. old set them. He had a great time. Very impressive looking cookies. Another mom has already asked me for the recipe. A real WINNER!
They looked adorable. They were too chewy and thick for me, but a 3 year old loved them.
This was a very interesting recipe. It was lite a brownie, but without the extra fudge. I'm not sure that I will make it again (It wasn't very chocolatey) but I have a lot of fun making them. A great project for the kids!
The cookie is not too sweet, reminds me of the store bought teddy grahams in texture and taste. For those of you that like really chewy sweet cookies this is not a good recipe, but if you like things flavorful without being too sweet it is nice. Chilled to dough for 20 min before shaping so the teddies stayed better, also used brown sugar instead of white. These were very fun to make in many different shapes and characters.More fun to make and look at than eat.
Tasted like there was something missing to me. Didnt care for the taste to much although my sister thought they tasted great. Had a great time making them though. Definatly a good project to do with the kids.
These were really fun to make. I didn't care for the taste but my kids loved them.
the other reviews are making me anxious to try it but on some instead of bears I'll use hearts
The batter was over all tasty, but they didn't stay bears for long. They just fell apart. But, they were tasty cookie crumbles!
Adorable and delicious, loved 'em but I would make a double recipe because they do not make much more than 1 dozen.
Easy recipe. Can barely taste the chocolate and not sweet enough and I don't like my cookies to sweet.
I found this recipe in a cookbook years ago and have been making it for over 10 years... I just use a teddy bear cookie cutter now... But it is a family favorite and requested every year!! Sweet, fudgy, cake like texture!! But so cute and loved!!
This recipe was great and cute! I kept half of the dough without the cocoa (and added a little more flour to it in hope it wouldn't have a melting effect in the oven... it still did but the shape stayed pretty fine so you could still tell they were bears) and made the other half chocolate so I hade bears and all kinds of animals with two different colors. Thanks for the fun, yummy recipe!
These are not awful, but they are not great either. I thought they had too much of a flour taste for a chocolate cookie. My daughter & her friend were excited & had no complaints. I upped the ingredients by half & ended up with 41 cookies. chilled the dough before & while batches cooked. Used a rolling pin to flatten the two biggest round parts. These are pretty tedious with all the little parts, but still easier than dealing with frosting & sprinkles that sugar cookies entail.
