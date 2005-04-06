Laura Shirk's Shortbread

3.1
7 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Rolled shortbread.

Recipe by Sally Box

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Cream butter and sugar together. Add flour and salt, stir until blended. Roll out 1/2 inch thick on floured board and cut into shapes with small (2 inch) cutters.

  • Bake for 50 minutes. Sprinkle with sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 26.9g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 157.9mg. Full Nutrition
