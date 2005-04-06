Laura Shirk's Shortbread
I don't bake mine near as long, but still a good recipe.Read More
Has anyone else made this?! 300 degrees for 5 minutes-No Way, try 15 or 20 minutes! I made this recipe with no exceptions to the directions and the dough was so dry it was nearly impossible to roll out! This was my first time making shortbread cookies and thanks to this recipe I don't think I'll make them again...Read More
I did make one change, I cut the flour back to 2 cups. The low, slow baking time yields a less dense, crispier shortbread. I also just pressed the dough into an 8 x 8 baking dish, scored it into 20 pieces and pricked them with a fork. Thank you, Sally for sharing Laura's wonderful recipe.
This recipe is too dry. It needs an additional 1/4 cup of butter. Also, it needs more sugar. It is okay if you are going to ice the cookies.
Great Cookie Recipe and sooo easy. I added a little French Lavender to the sugar and pulsed a couple of Times for a change. Everyone one loved the variation.
as written I am giving it a 4 -- this shortbread requires a lot of kneading to give it the right texture and scant measurments for flour.
This recipe was pretty good. The dough was definitely dry, but after rolling in it my hands and kneading it, I was able to roll it out with a rolling pin. Cooking time was no where near 50 minutes-- mine took less than 10. But, the end result is a nice, flaky shortbread cookie.
