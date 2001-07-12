Sugar Cookies III

Delicious sugar cookies. You can vary the flavor of these cookies by using lemon or almond extract instead of the orange extract.

By The Compulsive Cookie

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 1/2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Beat all ingredients except self-rising flour with an electric mixer until fluffy. Add self-rising flour and mix well.

  • Roll dough into balls, coat in sprinkles or favorite toppings, and flatten on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 5 to 8 minutes until done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 26.4g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 17.9mg; sodium 239.3mg. Full Nutrition
