Sugar Cookies III
Delicious sugar cookies. You can vary the flavor of these cookies by using lemon or almond extract instead of the orange extract.
I used vanilla extract instead of orange. To decorate, I rolled them in balls and then frosted them after they were baked. I took them to a party and all the boys kept telling me that they were the best cookies they ever had.Read More
Don't try this recipe! The cookies came out totally flat and tasted funny, kind of salty. Stick to Scarlett's sugar cookie recipe from this site for good cookies.Read More
I was out of regular flour and wanted to see what I could whip up with the self-rising. To my surprise, these cookies turned out pretty darn good. I thought they tasted alittle salty... but my wife loved 'em. By the way, I used vanilla extract instead of the orange. Maybe the orange extract would compliment the taste of the self-rising flour better?
The cookies turned out beautifully! I used Almond extract instead of the orange. I did have to add two more minutes to the cook time. This is the easiest recipe!
Me and my friend tried making these cookies and they turned out to be an epic fail because once we had finnally gotten all of the indgredients and baked them they didn't turn out well, lets just say that it seemed like there were air bubbles in it becuase they were some what spongey in the middle, and they felt doughy even though they were done. We couldn't really tell if they were dont cooking yet either, and plus the time given for how long you needed to bake them wasn't right because we had to keep putting them back into the oven.
I LOVED this recipe!! It was great to do with my son. I used vanilla and all margarine in mine. They did come out a little flat, but it was very nice. And mine were not salty at all. Maybe use unsalted butter for those who thought the cookies were too salty. Personally I would make these again anytime!!!!
Mine came out poofy and cake-like. They didn't taste bad, but didn't taste like a cookie either. I used vanilla insted of orange extract. I wasn't able to make them into balls b/c they were so sticky and gooey... so I just plopped them on the pan with a spoon.
This is THE best sugar cookie recipe. I gave these to the girls at work for Christmas and they are begging me for the recipe. Thank you for posting it. Coconut extract is really good in these.
I agree with one of the above users. When I tried this recipe the cookies came out very salty.
these came out all chewy my grandma couldnt chew it
My son followed the directions to a "T" and he wasn't successful. It came out very doughy. We kept in the oven a little longer so as to cook through, but it had a weird taste. It tasted more like a donut and the only thing missing was the filling.
