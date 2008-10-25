Melting Moments II

I have been making this recipe for years, my mother and her mother too. I read a comment that the shortbread was crumbly To avoid this make shortbread a week or two or three before you need it, store in a cool place to mellow this improve the flavour as well. I will be making my shortbread tomorrow and they will be perfect by Christmas. Once Christmas is over I freeze any shortbread that are left, and just take out what I need to thaw. These keep for several months in a tightly closed container. I drop teaspoons onto a cookies sheet I like the irregular shape but if I want to get fancy I add a little more flour use a cookie cutter to make stars or snowmen. I don't frost these they don't need it they are so delicate that it would over power them and they are shortbread not sugar cookies.