Melting Moments II
Also known as Cornstarch cookies.
Also known as Cornstarch cookies.
Unbelievably simple fool proof recipe! The cookies are light and tasty and dangerously addictive. I actually picked this recipe because my 8yr old niece wanted to cook something all on her own – no adult help. They turned out so good no own believed she did it by herself! Forget storing them, she barely had any to take home. They also take flavoring well just a tsp or three (to taste) of any extract does wonders. We like lemon, almond and vanilla.Read More
I found the dough so difficult to work with. The flavor was not bad but the cornstarch was prevalent.Read More
Unbelievably simple fool proof recipe! The cookies are light and tasty and dangerously addictive. I actually picked this recipe because my 8yr old niece wanted to cook something all on her own – no adult help. They turned out so good no own believed she did it by herself! Forget storing them, she barely had any to take home. They also take flavoring well just a tsp or three (to taste) of any extract does wonders. We like lemon, almond and vanilla.
I was looking for a recipe like my grandmother's cornstarch lemon cookies that we always ate at Christmas. These cookies have the perfect consistency. I added the zest of one lemon, a capful of vanilla, and since I used unsalted butter, I added a pinch of salt. These are great! They're not overly sweet, but grandma used to put a lemonjuice/confectioner's sugar glaze on them, which would probably make them that extra bit sweeter and tangier. They probably won't travel all that well, but this kind of cookie never does. But the texture is worth it! Thanks.
I have been making this recipe for years, my mother and her mother too. I read a comment that the shortbread was crumbly To avoid this make shortbread a week or two or three before you need it, store in a cool place to mellow this improve the flavour as well. I will be making my shortbread tomorrow and they will be perfect by Christmas. Once Christmas is over I freeze any shortbread that are left, and just take out what I need to thaw. These keep for several months in a tightly closed container. I drop teaspoons onto a cookies sheet I like the irregular shape but if I want to get fancy I add a little more flour use a cookie cutter to make stars or snowmen. I don't frost these they don't need it they are so delicate that it would over power them and they are shortbread not sugar cookies.
This is the best cookie. It melts in your mouth. Be warned this is a very soft cookie and crumbles easy. I added some lemon flavoring to it.
I recieved some Melting Moments in a Christmas cookie exchange last year and loved them. The texture of these cookies isn't as good, but I still liked them. I added 1/4 tsp. salt. I made them lemon by adding the zest of one lemon to the dough and frosting with a lemon butter frosting.
I have been making this exact recipe for years. It is one of our family's favorites. Very simple, but wonderful. The only thing I do differently is I indent the dough before baking then fill it with a dap of homemade or store bought frosting. I use food coloring to make the frosting green and red for Christmas. Looks and tastes incredible. You can also use jam/jelly.
These are lovely, perfectly crisp and crumbly shortbread cookies. I think they might benefit from a pinch of salt, since I used unsalted butter. Make sure to really whip that butter before combining. It is very important to chill the shaped cookies before baking if you are using real butter! I have no doubt some reviewers cookies turned out flat if they skipped this crucial step or didn't use the proper ingredients. I did bake only for 16 minutes on the top rack in my oven, and they were perfect. I added lemon extract as I was frosting with lemon icing, and in the future I will add lemon zest (and that pinch of salt) or other extracts. Good luck with these cookies, everyone!
So vey deliciously delectable! The extremely easy prep is almost a sin compared to how truly good these are. Try once, and you will use it again and again.
I made these today at the jail, the recipe sounded so interesting with so few ingredients! I doubled it and didn't get anywhere near the number of cookies it said I'd get! Don't have real butter to use at work so margarine had to do and I added some vanilla. I baked 2 pans, first one I baked right away without chilling, second pan I chilled first, they both came out exactly the same! Instead of using flour when pressing down with the fork, I used granulated sugar, gave them a nice glisten. Very easy to make and next time I'm thinking of melting chocolate and drizzling a bit on top.
Bake on parchment, about 14-16 minutes. I never chill the dough & it works fine. These are best warm from the oven with a smear of frosting (butter, powdered sugar & milk). They crumble easily-never pack these to ship.
this cookie is delicious! i only refrigerated the dough for 30 minutes and it still came out great. this recipe can also easily be turned into thumbprint cookies. i used raspberry jam in the center of half my cookies which i thought made these cookies even better. thanks for the recipe!!!
Wonderful cookies. Mine didn't brown up like the recipe said, but I took the out anyways. They were delicious! These would be good cookies to add flavor extracts to such as lemon or almond. Almond extract with a whole almond pressed in the center of each cookie before baking would add amazing flavor and texture. I will try that next time.
I found the dough so difficult to work with. The flavor was not bad but the cornstarch was prevalent.
Fabulous!!!
These were great and easy. I added a 1/2 teaspoon vanilla and replaced a 1/2 Cup flour with a 1/2 cup cocoa powder. This made a great not to sweet chocolate cookie.
These are not sweet cookies, but they are good as tea cookies. One reviewer suggested using parchment in the baking pan - good idea, worked out nicely.
I did not care for this.
Great cookie, although I really strayed from the recipe. To begin with I cut the recipe into half and then I added the juice of one smallish lemon and the zest of the lemon as well. After I pressed the fork into the top I sprinkled crushed almonds left over from another recipe onto the cookie. So for me these turned out VERY lemon-y but everyone liked them. They had a very nice and soft consistency, they really did melt. I want to make these again, but maybe use less lemon or none at all just to see what they're supposed to taste like.
I don't know what I did, but mine went a little flatter than they should have. I tried putting the second batch back in the fridge to make sure they were cold and firm, but they still did it. So not sure what went wrong, but I'm giving it four stars anyway because I thought they tasted very good.
Yum!!! A new holiday favorite for our family!
simple to make but crumbled a lot and tasted a weird light flakyness that wasn't too delicious
Definitely melt-in-your-mouth good! I took them to a potluck though and no one was too interested in them. I did have to compete with some pretty elaborate looking cookies and desserts though...and these are pretty boring looking. I added a step: I rolled pieces of dough into little balls and then tossed them around in some extra confectioner's sugar before flattening them out with a fork on the cookie sheet. This gave them a little dusty appearance and a little added sweetness. A simple, but good recipe.
I wasn't impressed with this recipe upon my first tasting, but I snacked on some a few days later and wowee! What a difference. It's worth the wait.
Really lovely! I added some lemon juice and vanilla like others stated but it's the texture that I love! Very soft. Almost sort of powdery. Light and lovely! I also did the lemon juice/powdered sugar glaze as someone mentioned. Love these!
Since I'm a baking moron, I followed the recipe exactly. These are better than the ones my mom used to make (sorry Mom!). The dough is a little dry out of the fridge, but once you start rolling it the butter kicks in and makes the dough easy to form. My suggestion? Invest in a good quality baking sheet.
This is a great recipe! I work from home and put everything together on my break. On my afternoon break I baked them and they are great. I added 1 tsp vanilla, and lemon zest to the dough. After they cooled, I drizzled a lemon glaze on the cookies....they are wonderful and my husband is a huge fan now!
This was not good at all. Too much cornstarch. Boyfriend took one bite and spit it out. I followed recipe exactly as written.
I wanted to surprise my father with these, since I know he loves them, and they turned out great, thanks for the recipe! I did add a little vanilla, since I thought they'd be bland without it.
I too have been making this recipe for years. My kids love it. It has no egg in it, so they feel much freer to snitch pieces of the dough. I usually double the recipe because it doesn't make very many and it still turns out delicious and there still aren't enough cookies! Great recipe.
These are absolutely wonderful! The perfect shortbread cookie. I followed the recipe to a T and though they do no have any flavorings, they are still delicious. Next time I will double the recipe because first off all they didn't yield three dozen cookies. Second, these were gone in an hour and a half!
I added 1/2 tsp vanilla extract... also this recipe made a great colossal cookie, flatten the whole batch on a pizza pan, cool, then glaze. Mmmmm....
I added frosting as I did not find these sweet enough, they are light.
This dough is so soft and smooth..I added a little more butter and 2 taps of pure vanilla and a few drops of fresh lemon juice!!CHILLED OVERNIGHT and baked the next day!!
This is the only shortbread cookie recipe I have used for 35 years. I however mix with my hands rather than a mixer, get a nicer dough that way as the heat from your hands helps to soften the butter. These are a staple for family events.
Will make again. Added vanilla and baked for 21 minutes
Like it but do NOT refrigerate!! My first attempt was unusable. May have waited too long.
Delicious and simple. Great recipe!
Dense and crumbly
I followed the recipe as is and added 2 tsp of lemon flavoring. I refrigerated overnight. The dough sat out on the counter (wrapped) for about 3 hrs so it was soft enough to make balls. I baked 22 minutes at 300. After cooled, I frosted with a small amount of buttercream frosting that was made with 3 Tbs of butter (whipped with fork), 1 cup powdered sugar, 1tsp lemon zest and just enough lemon juice to get the right consistency. These are so good!!!
delicious. tried other recipies that did not work AT ALL. this one is delicious! YUM!!!
This recipe worked very nicely. The cookies have a Russian tea cake or a pecan sandy type texture. I rolled the dough into a tube shape before I refrigerated it and just sliced it up in to rounds. The dough DOES NOT spread AT ALL in the oven. Make sure you cookie shapes are nice. I covered them in a lemon glaze. All together it was really yummy!
I hall np custard powder as you would regular cornstarch in recipe. You can find it in international food section or stores such as World Market that sell British food.
Easy recipe and I made mine dairy free by using Earth Balance buttery sticks. Came out delicate and wonderful!
We used to make these a lot when I was younger. Had to search them online cause I couldn't remember the recipe. The only thing we do different is to roll them in powdered sugar when they come out of the oven. Like another person said, adding extract also is a delicious option.
Absolutely Wonderful...the butter is what does it!! Easy to work dough and extremely simple recipe. If you love the traditional butter/shortbread type cookies, you'll love this one. Perfect for the holidays.
Perfect and will make again..
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections