Melting Moments II

Also known as Cornstarch cookies.

Recipe by Lee K

Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine dry ingredients. Cream butter until fluffy. Add to flour mixture and beat thoroughly.

  • Refrigerate 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Shape dough into 1 inch balls. Place about 1 1/2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Flatten with lightly floured fork. Bake for about 20 minutes or until edges are just lightly browned. Don't overbake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
60 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 5.9g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 27.5mg. Full Nutrition
