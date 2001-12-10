Banana Spice Cookies

Frost these banana and nut cookies with Butter Frosting from this site.

By Desiree

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
5 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Beat butter or margarine with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add one cup of the flour, the sugar, eggs, baking powder, vanilla, cinnamon, soda, and cloves. Beat until thoroughly combined.

  • Stir in the remaining flour. Beat in bananas and nuts. Drop by rounded teaspoons 2 inches apart onto a greased cookie sheet. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Cool cookies on a rack.

Tips

Frost with Butter Frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 16.9g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 20.5mg; sodium 53.6mg. Full Nutrition
