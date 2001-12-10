Banana Spice Cookies

I don't think I would make this recipe again. The cookies were "OK", but I didn't feel like they tasted good enough to be worth the time it took to make them. I am always looking for recipes to use my over-ripe bananas, but I have found banana bread recipes that I like much better. I made a double batch and increased the cloves and cinnamon by 1/2. It still wasn't enough, and I could hardly taste the spices. The cloves were brand new, and the cinnamon just purchased a few months ago, so it wasn't from old ingredients. I think if I were to make them again, I would TRIPPLE the amount of spice called for. I went ahead and made the butter cream frosting from All Recipes.com like they suggested, which greatly improved the cookie. These cookies are really pretty bland and need to be frosted -- in my opinion they can't stand alone. --SHELLGRAM