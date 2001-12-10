Banana Spice Cookies
Frost these banana and nut cookies with Butter Frosting from this site.
This cookie has a nice flavor, but the texture is too much like bread. When I was mixing up the batter, it seemed too runny. I was afraid that the cookies would not turn out, but they did. If you like banana nut bread and want to try something a little different, this will fit the bill.Read More
These were a nice break from banana bread, but not very cookie-like. Mostly though if you happen to have any left after a few days, make sure you freeze them or at least keep them in the fridge (mine went moldy way faster than bread or regular cookies do). In retrospect, they might be better frozen anyways.Read More
These cookies are delicious - exactly what I expected. I used the ingredients exactly as stated in the recipe, but mixed it differently, as I would any cookie recipe. I combined the wet ingredients first, stirred together the dry ingredients and mixed gradually into the wet. These are cakey cookies. Watch the baking time. I use airbake cookie sheets with parchment paper and usually have to add about two minutes to my baking time, but not with these. I used a 1 TBS cookie scoop and made 44 cookies which baked for ten minutes. I used my own butter frosting recipe rather than the one from this site (tinted just slightly yellow and sprinkled with toasted walnuts.) Try toasting the walnuts before adding to the batter. Place walnut halves on a cookie sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 8-12 minutes stirring every 4 minutes or so. Allow to cool, then coarsely chop. The flavor of the nuts is really enhanced. Thanks for a great way to use up ripe bananas.
Everyone loved the cookies and could not stop eating them. They were great!!
Pretty good! Just made these for a different option in the cookie exchange. I don't like frosting (least of all butter frosting), so instead topped each cookie with half a pecan and a banana chip (making it absolutely clear what they contain). I then sprinkled the cookies with cinnamon sugar, and the sugar caramelized on top, making for a nice texture difference. I concur with the reviewer who said they're more like muffin tops than cookies. This batter is too runny for cookies with any shape. In doubling, I added a half cup of flour to the mix, and they were great. Tasty!
I followed this recipe to the letter and my cookies did not rise. I ended up with flat cake bars that did not taste very good at all. A complete waste of good bananas.
The guy's in the shop like it very much.
This is a strange recipe- it's similar to mini banana bread disks without the delicious crust. I frosted mine, and that helped, but I will still not make again. I guess it depends on what you're looking for in a 'cookie'
This recipe was just ok for me. It was very bland and definately just a tiny version of banana bread. But if youre looking for a mild cake-like cookie that you might have with breakfast (without icing of course) then you will like this recipe. I also have to add that the process of making the dough is new to me. Most cookie recipes will have you beat the butter/sugar and wet ingredients and then incorporate dry ingredients to it. I'm not sure why this recipe wanted you to add two amounts of flour separately, but I just went ahead and mixed it the way i know.
I doubled the cinnamon and cloves and added 1 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips to the recipe plus I didn't frost them, they were fine the way they were which was absolutely delicious!
I may not have done something right... These were soft, which we like, but they were rubbery. Nice flavor, but none of us enjoyed them because of the texture.
Absolutely wonderful! I made these into "whoopie pies" by using Banana Butter Icing (from this website) for the filling. Great!
AMAZING cookies! I did frost them with the butter frosting and that made them even more delicious. The only edits I made were to use 4 bananas instead of 3, I skipped the nuts due to personal preference and I skipped the cloves. They are like a muffin/cake in a cookie but not too heavy ... hard to explain but simply delicious.
These were very good and nice with coffee/hot tea. Next time I may try to ice with a creamed cheese frosting or brown butter frosting.....
We LOVE these cookies! I follow the recipe as indicated and they are great. It is a great alternative to banana bread and a great way to use those brown bananas. Also, they freeze well to save some for another day.
A yummy cakey cookie. My kids loved these-especially my 10 month old little girl. Halfway through baking, I put them in lightly greased mini-muffin tins-this worked well to.
These cookies are quite good. My daughter has celiac disease so I needed to make them gluten free. Instead of the flour I used, 1 1/2 c. rice flour, 1/2 c. potato starch, 1/4 c. tapioca starch, and 2 tsp. xanthan gum. My daughter hasn't gotten home from school yet to try them, but my youngest son proclaimed them yummy!
I made them just as directed and made the frosting recommended.They turned out great. After the first pan, I used a rounded tbls instead of the tsp when I dropped the batter on the pan, otherwise they were really small. Will use this recipe again to use up bananas.
The batter was quite runny. Added old frozen bananas for better flavor, then added a fresh banana to help thicken. Needs more flour but over all a decent base. I don't recommend forgetting a frosting unless you want dry bread tasting cookies.
I tried this recipe because I was craving a cookie with a twist...it turned ok more like banana scones not cookies to be precise. I glazed the top after the cooled down with confectioners sugar mixed with orange juice for a sweet glaze and it was nice.
When I tried this recipe, the cookies came out puffy or spongy so they are not really like a cookie, but more like mini muffins. Thanks for a good recipe for using up extra bananas. Although I am still in search of a banana cookie that is more like a sugar cookie.. this one is a good snack to take along to work or school.
These were good, but they kept burning on the bottom. I put them in for 6 minutes, which helped some with that problem.
Very good. Not sure if I did something wrong, but mine came out a little runnier then expected.
The family loved these cookies. I was out of ground cloves, so I omitted cinamon and substituted ground allspice instead and they turned out fine. After the 2nd dozen, I added chocolate chips to the remaining mix. Good with storebought cream cheese frosting too. Will definitely make these again.
cookie's consistancy was close to being rubbery. taste was ok.
I used regular vegetable shortening. I also added raisins...they turned out yummy. Cook time was mir like 8 min for my oven....the yield was 42
oh my! These are a wonderful cross between a cookie and a cake. So moist! The butter frosting added just the right touch. I tinted mine blue, and the only change I made was instead of chopped nuts I used 1/2 c. white chocolate chips. I will makes these often!
I had gotten a bit tired of making banana bread with my leftover bananas and found this recipe. I wish I had used chocolate chips but they are fabulous nonetheless. I ate them without any frosting but I will have to try that next time.
These were AWESOME! I substituted all spice for the cinnamon and cloves, because that's all I had. These were so tasty on their own, I decided to forgo the frosting! My 14 mo old and 3 year old boys loved them. Delish!
These are cakie and good Grandkids loved them with double the frosting and no nuts LOL
made a bread pan insted family enjoyed this as a bread
These were great cookies. I followed the recipe and added a few ideas from others. Chocolate chips instead of nuts(I have a granddaughter allergic) and extra banana. No frosting. But I thought a little sprinkle of cinnamon sugar mix on top was a good sweet touch.PERFECT
Someone know how long those last without spoiling? If not refrigerated? Want to send them to my son on the army overseas.....
I thought these were really good!! The bananas add so much sweetness so I cut the sugar amount in half and then used half white sugar and half brown (1/4 cup of each). I substituted all spice for cloves and also threw in some white chocolate chips! I will be making these again for sure!!
Banana-Chocolate lovers!! I made the recipe, as listed with the exception of replacing the cloves (not in hand) with some pumpkin pie spice. I poured the batter into a lightly greased 16x10 stone bar pan. I then prepared a box of brownie mix and dropped it in spoonfuls over the banana mix. I spread it carefully and baked at 350 degrees for 33 minutes. My hubby LOVES banana and chocolate and he said these are DELISH!
Fantastic Recipe...this was exactly what I was looking for. Yes, they are like muffin tops so if you are wanting a "cookie", then this may not be for you. I also dusted the tops with cinnamon/sugar prior to baking as another reader suggested and they are simply delicious. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
Super cookies. I made these cookies for our county fair and I won "BEST OF SHOW". Make sure you use butter, not margarine and frost with buttercream icing.
I had a bowl full of black bananas and hated seeing them go to waste. The cookies tasted like small banana nut muffins. I used pecans since that is what I had in the house. I also went a bit heavy on the spices since some people said they were a bit bland. I also added brandy flavor just for the heck of it. The first two trays were without nuts since my boys hate nuts. My eldest ate one and then 3 more. The entire house smells delicious.
I don't think I would make this recipe again. The cookies were "OK", but I didn't feel like they tasted good enough to be worth the time it took to make them. I am always looking for recipes to use my over-ripe bananas, but I have found banana bread recipes that I like much better. I made a double batch and increased the cloves and cinnamon by 1/2. It still wasn't enough, and I could hardly taste the spices. The cloves were brand new, and the cinnamon just purchased a few months ago, so it wasn't from old ingredients. I think if I were to make them again, I would TRIPPLE the amount of spice called for. I went ahead and made the butter cream frosting from All Recipes.com like they suggested, which greatly improved the cookie. These cookies are really pretty bland and need to be frosted -- in my opinion they can't stand alone. --SHELLGRAM
I have been making these for years. They never cease to be my favorite cookie! Pair with banana frosting made with real bananas and it's a winner.
These are very tasty especially when frosted with the butter frosting. They are fluffy and definately a banana bread cookie. Love that they are unique.
These cookies are a good way to use up those bananas that no one will eat because they are too brown. I made the recipe as written with the exception of subbing gluten free all purpose flour for regular all purpose. Flavorwise, they are okay. You don't really get the cinnamon and cloves and they could be increased. We also preferred these unfrosted and without walnuts. They are a cake like cookie, an issue my family had no problems with.
