Outrageous Chocolate Chip Cookies

Although I like peanut butter cookies, oatmeal cookies, and chocolate chip cookies, I wasn't sure I would like them all rolled into one. I read through all the reviews and since 99% of them raved about these cookies I was swayed to give them a try. They are very easy to make. Because the original recipe stated it only made 18 cookies, I doubled the recipe. I got about 8 dozen average size cookies so following the original portions, I would have gotten about 4 dozen. If the person who submitted the recipe only got 18 cookies, she must have been making them the size of platters. The cookies baked up very nicely. However, I'm afraid I'm in the minority in that I was not "wowed" by these cookies. They really didn't seem to have any kind of distinct taste. The oatmeal was very prominent--in texture, more so than taste. I really couldn't taste the peanut butter (and, yes, I did double it). One reviewer commented that there were too many chocolate chips. I thought the proportion of chips (and, yes, I did double those as well) was fine. I probably won't make these again. I guess I'm a "cookie purist"--like my chocolate chip cookies, peanut butter cookies, and oatmeal cookies just as they are.