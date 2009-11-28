Outrageous Chocolate Chip Cookies
A great combination of chocolate chips, oatmeal, and peanut butter.
I doubled this recipe. I used dark chocolate chips, chunky peanut butter and added 3/4 cup of Reese's peanut butter chips and 1/2 cup chopped pecans. I did grind half the oatmeal down in my blender only because we like the texture of it, mixed with the bigger pieces of oatmeal. The batter was still a little loose, so I did end up adding another 1/2 cup or so more oatmeal. For me, 9 minutes at 350* was the perfect time. This made 54 medium sized cookies. Good flavor, very nice. I'd make these again.Read More
Easy to prepare, great texture, but so not rocked by the taste. Actually instead of one great flavor cookie, you get a bland tasting combination cookie. I'll keep looking.Read More
I really enjoyed this cookie as did my family. It combines the 3 worlds of choco chip cookies, peanut btr. and oatmeal all together. It has a wonderful balanced flavor! Before making I read over various reviews to see what comments people had. I noticed the ones regarding moisture being low on several of them and that the 10min mark for baking was the best. So I swapted the measurements for the brown sugar and white sugar (brn. has more moisture in it) and baked them for the much recommended time of 10min. They turned out wonderful. :o) Will be keeping hold of this recipe to do time and again. Thank you
THIS IS A TRUELY GREAT CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE. THE PEANUT BUTTER TASTE IS NOT OVERWHELMING, JUST THE RIGHT AMOUNT. I USED ORGANIC PURE PEANUT BUTTER WITHOUT ANY HYDROGENATED OILS BUT REGULAR sKIPPY WORKS TOO. I DIVIDED ONE BATCH AND FORMED THEM DIFFERENTLY. HALF I DID AS DROP COOKIES AND THE OTHER HALF I MADE INTO BALLS AND THEN FLATTENED THEM JUST A BIT BEFORE BAKING. WHAT A DIFFERENCE!! THE DROPPED COOKIES DID NOT HOLD THEIR SHAPE BUT THE ONES THAT I MADE INTO BALLS FIRST (AS DIRECTED) WERE PERFECT. I LEFT THEM IN THE OVEN FOR 11 MINUTES FOR A NICE SLIGHTLY CHEWY COOKIE. LEAVE THEM IN FOR 13 MINUTES AND THEY'RE CRISPY. THANK YOU JOAN FOR SHARING THIS "OUTRAGEOUS" RECIPE
We could not stop eating these cookies. I creamed the butters and sugars +vanilla and eggs before adding dry ingredients. I also lined my cookie sheet with parchment paper so I did not grease the pan. I used ghirardelli bittersweet dark chocolate baking chips and it was DELICIOUS! I will be making these again and again! ETA- This is now the only cookie recipe I use. I am now known for these cookies and I have given the recipe out dozens of times. I have a friend who says they are the only cookie worth eating. You MUST try them with the ghiradelli dark chocolate chips.
This has become one of my favorite cookie recipes! I've made them several times. They are easy to make and taste great! It's a nice combination of flavors and they come out perfect.... crisp on the outside, but still soft on the inside. BTW... I've never understood why some people change the recipe by adding or deleting things ...and then give it a lower rating?!? This one needs NO changes! Thanks for sharing.
We all loved these cookies. I tripled the recipe, used 2 tsp. of baking soda instead of the 3 called for. I used 1/2 butter and 1/2 shortening for a not so flat cookie but still chewy. Also, I used a mixture of semi-sweet and milk chocolate chips and some walnuts. Excellent!!!
One of those rare recipes that delivers exactly what it's supposed to, with no tweaking and certainly no surprises. The submitter has it right, that this is a well-balanced combination of oats, peanut butter and chocolate chips. Gratefully, it's not too heavy on the butter and the cookies stay nice and thick after baking - I chilled the dough until fairly firm, then flattened the cookies just slightly before baking. The cookies are soft but still chewy - not greasy, not cakey, just perfect. A good old-fashioned cookie jar cookie. Greasing of the cookie sheets, by the way, was not necessary.
WOW. If I could give this recipe 10 stars, it still wouldn't be enough. These cookies are the perfect taste and texture. Thanks for making my family's night!
All I can say is "WOW"!! I never have seemed to be able to get cookies just right and I FINALLY accomplished a great cookie with this recipe!! I will use this recipe forever. Has a great combination of flavors and a great crisp edge. The kids went nuts over them.
These were the best chocolate chip cookies my family said I've made! The only difference was I used the swirled chocolate & peanut butter chips.
Yummy. Quick recipe to throw together. Took a little longer to bake than 10 minutes but that might have been because of the size of my cookies. I wouldn't change anything in the recipe.
These cookies are wonderful!!! The only thing that I switched in the recipe is the white sugar measurement with the brown sugar...more brown sugar since it holds more moisture, made a very moist cookie. Oh, and I did use milk chocolate chips instead of the semi sweet. My kids gobbled them up along with my oler biggger kid (A.K.A. my husband) They also looked very pretty as well...see my uploaded pic :) (Not flat like a lot of CC Cookies)
these cookies are amazing sooo delish they were gone in one day!!!!
Withheld a five-star review only because I changed the brown sugar to 1/2 cup and the white sugar to 1/3 as one other reviewer suggested to keep the cookie from being too dry. I also increased the vanilla to 3/4 teaspoon. I used a cookie scoop to make ice cream scoop shapes on the cookie sheet which I lined with a silpat silicone baking sheet. About two minutes before I removed these from a 330 degree oven, I lightly tapped each one on top with a spatula so they "deflated" a bit. Then I pulled them out while still soft and removed immediately to a cooling rack. I lowered the oven temp because these cookies have thick centers since they don't spread much while cooking and thus require more time to set up. If you bake at 350 you may burn the bottoms before the centers are set. Tapping them toward the end of the baking time helps to speed the firming process without losing much of the thickness of the cookie and allowing you to remove them before they burn on the bottom. This cookie has a nice subtle peanut butter flavor and also a subtle oatmeal texture. It's a fantastic cookie recipe and will be one of my "go to" cookie recipes now. Really wonderful recipe.
I had 5 hungry little girls over after school, and after one bite they all said they were horrible and threw them away. I have to agree with them, they don't taste like chocolate chip cookies, they don't taste like peanut butter cookies or oatmeal cookies, they are just kind of blah. I'm searching for the perfect chocolate chip cookie and this isn't it. Sorry.
Joan, I'm afraid I tried this recipe and it tasted like salt. I am a professional in this business and am quite sure cookies are supposed to be sweet. I wasted a whole afternoon making this concoction and I also burnt my finger. I followed the instructions to a T and the cookies were terrible. However I picked out the chocolate chips and they tasted fine. Sincerely Chef Del Cazia*
Yum. Awesome recipe as is. We are big fans of oatmeal/peanut butter/chocolate chip combination in cookies and these definitely do not disappoint. I do prefer to use only brown sugar (2/3 cup is plenty), half whole wheat flour, an extra handful of oats, and no more than 3/4 cup chocolate chips. This makes a heartier, healthier cookie, imo. Ten minutes at 350 is perfect. My batch yielded 28 cookies.
Yum. Still have the original recipe that was clipped off the back of a flour sack. My Dad loves them.
A good recipe. This is basically a peanut butter cookie with chocolate chips and a few sprinkles of oatmeal. So don't expect a chocolate chip cookie because that texture just isn't here, but if you're a peanut butter cookie fan, you'll enjoy this cookie's texture. I was disappointed in the oatmeal component. I think the flavor would have been enhanced had there been more oatmeal and/or if the oatmeal had been powdered. The way the recipe stands, there just isn't enough oatmeal flavor like you'd expect.
We absolutely love these! I gave my husband one of these when he got home and the first thing he said was "I hate peanut butter cookies!" i was disappointed until he said, "but these are freakin fantastic!!!" I made mine with chocolate chunks instead of chips, ground the oatmeal into a powder before adding it, and also added walnuts and they were amazing!! my family doesnt like oatmeal in their cookies and they had no idea that it was even in there and it gave the cookies a wonderful consistency! very chewy and delicious!! highly recommended!
This is one of the best cookie recipes I have tried from this site so far! Followed the recipe with the exception of adding about 1/8 teaspoon of Cream of Tartar with the dry ingredients (I read somewhere that it helps with the crackled look on top.) I made these a little larger (cooked 14 min in my oven) and ended up with 2 dozen cookies. Slightly crunchy edges, soft centers, great flavors....perfect cookie! I make these every couple of months and will continue. Thanks for sharing!
I don't usually comment on recipes, but felt the need to comment here. I made these based on the high number of positive reviews. I have to say, I don't get it. I'll eat almost any cookie, and cookies barely last a day in my house - and I don't even want to eat these. I made these following the recipe exactly. The texture is off - the oatmeal makes them slightly al dente / chewy, but not enough to have the texture of a traditional oatmeal cookie. They just feel rubbery. There's not remotely enough chocolate in here to call them outrageous "chocolate chip" cookies. I think I agree with the other reviewers who would've preferred separate oatmeal, peanut butter, and chocolate chip cookies. I'm all for the combination / "monster" cookies, but sadly this one just didn't work for me. Won't make it again.
WOW! I just pulled my first batch of these out of the oven and ate my first cookie. These are fabulous! I made a double batch and added a bit of extra flour as I like a more cake-like texture. They came out moist on the inside and crispy around the edges. A perfect mixture of flavors and textures. This is bound to be a new favorite cookie. Highly recommended!
Deelicious! Even with Splenda replacing the white sugar.
fantastic! These are my new favorite cookies. They are delicious! One little change I would make to the recipe...they need to bake in oven for 15-18 min. Other than that, wonderful!
These cookies are perfection! We loved them! Can't believe that anyone would give them a bad review. I made them exactly as listed, except switched the white/brown sugar measurements, and used chunky peanut butter instead of smooth. Thanks for the great recipe!
Original review from 2004...Oh My Goodness!!! These are the best cookies I've ever made!! Definately a new favorite!!! Update...2017 Still my favorite cookie recipe. I follow the directions exactly. I bake for 11 minutes and then let them cool in the pan for 4 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack. They come out perfect every time!
Very good, lots of flavor.
Very tasty cookies!!!! I'll definitely be making them again. They are outrageously good. The perfect texture...soft on the top, but crunchy on the bottom. Even if they look a little soft, they eventually harden up so don't overcook.
Don't touch the recipe with your improvements... Their is no need. Great combination! A big hit at the office (I was sure to post that peanut butter was in the cookies). Thanks for the recipe!
My husband doesn't like oatmeal cookies and he doesn't like peanut butter cookies so you wouldn't think he would like these. I made them today and he loved them! I'm glad to find a recipe that combines three of my favorite things, (peanut butter, chocolate, and oatmeal), into a truly amazing cookie that we both enjoy. Thanks for sharing it :)
These melt in your mouth and are absolutely wonderful! I doubled the batter but didn't change a thing with the recipe. I will be bringing these to our holiday potlucks this year at work!
The BEST cookie I have ever made and I love to bake!! I have cookie lovers asking me for the recipe all the time!!! Thanks for sharing Joan.
The kids love these!! I made them exactly the same as the recipe and they came out great!!
Amazing!!!!! I just made these for my kids and they could have eaten 20 each! Not only are these fast, easty and fool proof, they are moist and taste divine. I doubled the vanilla and put in more chips than called for. (Hey, what is a chocolate chip cookie but a vehicle for eating chocolate!). I will be making these again very soon.
Yum Yum Yum Yum Yummy!! I did half chocolate chips and half raisins-got some pretty amazing cookies. These are my new favorite! My tummy thanks you (though my waistline is a little angry..;-) )
Great recipe! I made them and within 20 min they were all gone! And I doubled the recipe!
Very good! I thought the Peanut Butter would be over powering, but it's not. Great texture, nice tasting cookie.
Great cookie! Not as moist as a regular chocolate chip cookie. It's like a peanut butter cookie combined with a chocolate chip cookie as far as texture and taste. (Go figure huh?)
Amazing! There are just a few things that I love more than chocolate and peanut. I used natural peanut and about 1/4 extra oats. These were amazing and I love the fact that there are oats. Next time I might try to sneak in some whole wheat flour. I didn't get 18 cookies because the dough is equally tasty!
AWESOME cookies!!!!!!!!
great cookie- my kids loved them- I used less flour, sugar and chocolate chips and used more oatmeal. I thought they were still a little too sweet.
Very yum. will be making again.
Excellent! Everyone loved them! I even used reduced fat peanut butter and they were still good. Next time, I'll use regular peanut butter and milk chocolate chips, I bet they'll be even better!
Delicious. I used reduced fat chunky peanut butter and it was great.
What a delicious cookie! I would make some adjustments next time around. Little less peanut butter and maybe more oats for more texture.
By far the best Chocolate Chip cookie recipe I know! For a nice texture twist I use Crunchy peanut butter instead of creamy. Delicious! Also, they are so simple and quick, I make them with my 2 year old daughter for a qick and easy treat.
NOM NOM NOM NOM!!!!!!! Quick, easy, and delicious!!!!!!
Delicious! I thought there might be too many chocolate chips, but it wasn't. I doubled this recipe and had to hide some of them to keep the kids and dh from eating them all the first day! They can be put in a ziplock bag and then I stored them in a tupperware container for a couple weeks and they were still fresh as can be. This combo is really good and the peanut butter isn't overly peanutty. Thanks for this recipe!
Although I like peanut butter cookies, oatmeal cookies, and chocolate chip cookies, I wasn't sure I would like them all rolled into one. I read through all the reviews and since 99% of them raved about these cookies I was swayed to give them a try. They are very easy to make. Because the original recipe stated it only made 18 cookies, I doubled the recipe. I got about 8 dozen average size cookies so following the original portions, I would have gotten about 4 dozen. If the person who submitted the recipe only got 18 cookies, she must have been making them the size of platters. The cookies baked up very nicely. However, I'm afraid I'm in the minority in that I was not "wowed" by these cookies. They really didn't seem to have any kind of distinct taste. The oatmeal was very prominent--in texture, more so than taste. I really couldn't taste the peanut butter (and, yes, I did double it). One reviewer commented that there were too many chocolate chips. I thought the proportion of chips (and, yes, I did double those as well) was fine. I probably won't make these again. I guess I'm a "cookie purist"--like my chocolate chip cookies, peanut butter cookies, and oatmeal cookies just as they are.
Turned out great. I was a little worried because the batter was so thick, and crumbly, but the cookies turned out great. They may not look done after 12 minutes, but take them out to cool anyway, they get harder.
These were simple to make and great tasting. I'd probably add more peanut butter and oats, but that's just me. I used Nestle 53% Cacao Dark Chocolate Chips instead of semi-sweet since they were on sale at the store, and the cookies were soooo rich! I got the seal of approval from my parents and sister and well.. I'm giving the seal of approval myself!
These cookies were great. I do agree with others that they did crumble a little bit, but the overall effect compared to the traditional nestle chocolate chip recipe, so much better. Definitely a favorite and well requested cookie in our household.
I think these are great cookies! If you like choc/pb/oatmeal then you will like these. The texture and taste is good. I baked mine for 12 minutes. I did switch the brown/white sugar mixture around ( too add more brown sugar). otherwise made as written. I bet they will taste even better tomorrow. To me, cookies usually taste better the next day after sitting awhile. MmmMmmmm would be great with a big glass of milk. Do keep in mind that there isn't much oatmeal in them, so they are not your typical oatmeal cookie. I wonder if you could add 2 cups of oatmeal instead of just one?
These are absolutely the best cookies I have ever made. I took them for an office party and they were the first things to go. i was told they tasted as if I picked them up at the bakery on my way. I had to do some convincing that I really did make them. I did double the recipe and rolled the dough into balls so they would look prettier. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly.
The cookies turned out very nice. I added a bit more peanut butter and a few more chocolate chips. The texture was a little different with the oats, but they were still delicious!
These cookies are excellent. I followed the recipe exactly, baking for 10 minutes. They are NOT bland at all as others have said. The peanut butter is not overwhelming but just right. I am at high altitude (4900 feet) and no changes are needed. I will be using this recipe over and over again!! Thanks Joan!
Made this for the 1st time yesterday, double the batch, made 6 dozen. Took 2 dozen to my parents house yesterday, they disappeared within minutes. Everyone loved them!!! I did cut back on a 1/4 cup of white sugar and added more brown sugar. Also, added 2 tbs of ground flax seed, 1/2 tsp of ground cinnamon, used whole wheat flour, and Hershey's special dark chocolate chips. These are most definitely winners in my book. My two favorite cookies right now are these and Oatmeal chip cookies (also on this site). They are now my go to cookie recipes!
Great cookie. I loved the combination of chocolate, oats and peanut butter. Nice change from a traditional chocolate chip cookie. My family liked the texture too - not too chewy, not too crispy - just right!
Awesome! Recommend using dark brown sugar as it adds moisture instead of regular brown sugar. Plus I ran out of vanilla extract and used a splash of maple syrup as a substitute and surprised how great it was. Thanks!
These are so yummy! And what a great way to get rid of any Misc. chocolate candy you have left over! I had some resse's pecies that just weren't getting ate that I tossed into the mix, turned out great!
Perfect. These will fill ya up and are a great hearty cookie. I used natural organic pb and added some flax seed. Cut back the sugar a bit using organic also. Loved by whole family. Thanks for sharing.
Very good. Brought them to a Community Service Event I planned for 12 co-workers. Some didn't have any, but those that tried them all seemed to go back for more. Next time I will try using Chunky Peanut Butter. But, "make no mistake," these were fine as is.
These cookies were outrageously yummy! The only change i made was i used vanilla granola instead of oats (because I realized I was out of oats) and they turned out beautifully. I also used crunchy peanut butter...loved the bits of peanut in there with the chocolate :)
These cookies have the perfect balance of flavors. I baked them for 10 minutes and they came out perfect.
Awesome awesome awesome!!! I changed the servings to 24, added two ripe, mashed bananas and cooked for 14 minutes instead of ten... Made it even better!
Just getting back into Baking...tried this recipe because I had most of the ingredients ON HAND.......I even raised recipe to 72 servings (if you're gonna back may as well make it worth the mess). I gave it a 5 star rating even though I did quite of bit of substituting and the first baked batch didn't turn out. For example I used 1/2 butter 1/2 margarine...less peanut butter...3/4 regular flour & 1/4 whole wheat flour....even substituted milled flax seed and water for 1 egg (my recipe called for 4 eggs).....long story short....first batch came out yucky, flat, and greasy. I added quite a bit more flour (both whole wheat and regular) and more oatmeal. That made it more like cookie dough rather than a cake mix texture. I put the bowl in the fridge while a batch baked because it was a little hot in the kitchen and I didn't want it to get 'softer'. Important to let cookies cool ON the pan a good 10 minutes before removing. I believe they'll continue to bake without browning as they cool down. Excellent results in the end...6 1/2 dozen cookies in the freezer with enough left out to eat right now! :)....LESSON I LEARNED FROM THIS RECIPE....Follow A Recipe or be prepared...to make additional adjustments or....face disappointment! Thank You! NOTE ADDED: Cookies came out of freezer tasting WONDERFUL!! Great recipe to make and keep on hand for unexpected company or parties.
Gorgeous cookies. I baked mine on parchment paper. Also, used half butter and half butter flavored Crisco with 1.5 T of water. 13 minutes was perfect and I let the set in the pan for two minutes before removing them to a rack. Really a nice looking, soft cookie.
i can't believe this recipe got 86 great reviews....a complete waste of ingredients. these cookies turned out so flat you could see through them. they burned on the edges because they spread out so thin...and that was at 10 minutes. WOW!
I have had this exact recipe for years and made it often when our girls were living at home. Do not make cookies now but highly recommend this one. Good to see it in print. Also it is easy.
do not make on cookie sheet .they drip down the oven and combine together
These are by far the best cookies on the net! Two thumbs up! You have gotta try em! Yummy!
I loved this recipe. The only thing I changed is I flipped the sugars ... 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/3 cup of white sugar as one reviewer suggested. Also, when I creamed the butter and sugars, my butter was hard from the fridge so I sliced it in thin slivers and it melted super fast and creamed well. I used a small ice cream scooper to spoon them onto a non-stick baking sheet so they were fairly large. It took about 14 minutes to bake and they were perfect. My husband and daughters were raving about them and said they were just like the best bakeries in town. This one is a keeper. I loved the combination of the peanut butter (I used creamy), oatmeal, and chocolate. The flavor was very subtle and delicious. Thanks so much for a great recipe.
These cookies were okay. They were moist, but I wasn't overwhelmed by the taste and didn't care for the texture. Probably will not make these again.
absolutely delicious. Even my husband who doesn't like sweet cookies liked this one :) But again, I did lessen the sugar. Will make these again!
Baked true to the recipe and they turned out great! They don't flatten, and if you leave them in the oven for 11 minutes, then on the tray for one, they are just right :) Great taste too!
I just loved the idea of putting chocolate & peanut butter together. this was the best tasting cookie I have made in such a long time. Using the chunky peanut butter was even a good idea. will be making these again & again.
SOOOOOO good!!! I made no changes to recipe and they are outstanding!!! Thanks for a great treat! I doubled the recipe for bigger cookies. One note- they are fragile when they come out of the oven- let them sit before moving to the cooling rack.
Great and easy cookie recipe. I didn't have rolled oats, so I used shredded coconut instead and it still turned out great!
These cookies are tasty, but we're more of a chewy cookie family. These were a bit dry for our taste. They're still pretty good with milk though
great stuff
love!
This is a very good chocolate chip cookie. I guess I was looking for something with more oatmeal. But everyone loves the "new" chocolate chip cookie. The peanut butter isn't overpowering, a nice balance.
These just came out of the oven and they are fabulous! Per Sarah Jo's review, I found that I needed to add another 1/4-1/3 cup of oats as the batter was pretty wet/sticky. I also reversed the ratios of brown and white sugar. I read a few reviews that mentioned a bland flavor so I increased the vanilla to 1 tsp and the salt to 3/4 tsp. These have great flavor and are soft and chewy; my new favorite cook recipe!
Excellent texture and flavor. Would recommend this recipe to a beginner baker as is very easy to do and you get excellent results. I made mine a little smaller and got 3 dozen.
Just finished making these. I switched the brown sugar and sugar measurements (used 1/3 cup of sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar) because some comments warned of dry dough. Other than that I stuck to the recipe and they are delicious! If I were to make these again I might add some cocoa power or some peanut butter chips (instead of chocolate chips or do a half and half combo) or some mocha. I think that would put these cookies over the top!
Delicious! I can't stop eating them! But, definitely use unsalted butter if adding the salt or vice versa.
these were a lovely cookie to make...so incredibly easy. I used reduced fat pb, as that is all I had on hand and they came out perfect. I used more than 1 cup of chips and used a combination of a bunch of hangers-on odd/ends. (toffee bits, butterscotch, mini, peanut butter, milk chocolate, special dark chocolate chunks) and the combination of chips was really nice. Peanut butter was not overpowering; all the ingredients complimented each other, and did not stick to the cookie scoop when putting them on the pans which made for a fast batch of cookies to make. Made 36 medium cookie-scoop size. Took 12 minutes on the Airbake cookie sheet, and 10 minutes on the Oneida non-stick. They are delicate when they first come out of the oven and leaving them on the sheet to cool for a couple of minutes helped them come off in 1 piece.
The taste was good but they were super-thin and broke too easily. Would not make again. The only change I made was to reduce the amount of chocolate chips, which should not affect the outcome.
These are seriously good cookies! They have a little bit of everything you could want in a cookie. I followed the advice of other reviewers and swapped the sugar measurements, using more brown sugar than white. I don't know what they taste like the other way, but they're REALLY good that way! I used mini chocolate chips and they pretty much guarantee some chocolate in every bite. I used a large cookie scoop and 10.5 minutes in the oven and a few minutes on the tray = perfect texture. YUM!!!
Oooohhhhhhh these are so good. The only change I made was I used butter flavored shortening instead of butter. They turned out so good... big and chunky! They're the best cookies I've made. Hands down.
These cookies are fantastic and SO easy to make!
good, i actually like more the first batch i make when i half the sugar ( both white and brown ) and half the flour and change it to whole wheat. Oh also i half the chocolate chip to make it less sweet.
Excellent!! Soft --definately perfect at 10 min on a metal pan-- needed about 2-3 min more on my stoneware
best cookies ever I have tried lot's of other oatmeal chocolate chip cookies by far this one's the best.
Amazing..Amazing..Amazing!!
Exact quote from hubby "Those are insanely tasty!!" - The only change I made was to double the recipe for a larger batch and I am sure glad that I did!! Thank you for this recipe! A perfect combo of chocolate, peanut butter and texture. Love 'em!
These cookies are AMAZING! So easy to make and they turned out perfect. My husband is a huge fan of peanut butter cookies so has tried his share of different recipes. He said that these cookies were by far the best cookies I have ever made and quite possibly the best cookies he's ever had! That's a winner in my book. Oh and I loved them too, which makes them all the better! Don't change a thing, the recipe is perfect.
