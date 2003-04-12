Sugar Zwieback
A German, twice-baked cookie with a crisp sugar crust.
This is a good basic recipe for zwieback toast, a popular teething biscuit. The biscuits are firm and plain, with a hint of sugar and nutmeg. I usually add 1/8 tsp cinnamon and 1/2 tsp. of vanilla to my recipe. These biscuits are perfect for dipping in milk. My grandchildren love Zwieback toast as a snack, as do our youngest children, twins age nine! It is much cheaper to make these biscuits than to purchase them in the grocery store, and tastier too. I use my bread machine for this recipe, and it comes out wonderfully. The biscuits store well also. I am hoping that my daughter in law will have more babies, so I will have an excuse to make more zwieback! I love this recipe!Read More
Very easy to make and great tasting cookies. If you've never had them they are like a very mild biscotti. Great snacks!
Just made these a couple of hours ago. I subbed dark brown sugar for the honey and made the dough in the bread machine. These rose a lot more than I thought they would, but both kids (8 mo and 4 yo) love them and have been munching on them this evening. I did sprinkle a touch of cinnamon sugar on the cut sides before the second baking. Tried a couple with my tea after they were cool, and pretty good. I will make these again for the kids, since it was easy and they like them so much. Thank you for sharing your recipe, and thanks to others for the tip about using the bread machine.
My first son absolutely lived on Zwieback toast, and when I had my second son 10 months ago I was so sad to learn they didn't make them anymore. I have tried every other kind of teething biscuit I could find, and none came close to Zwieback until I found this recipe. SO awesome. Hard enough to really provide teething comfort, and it doesn't turn into paste that is impossible to clean up, like some of the teething biscuits on the market. This was definitely a project to make. First my dough balls wouldn't rise, so I placed them in a warmer place. Also, I didn't want to use honey since infants aren't supposed to eat it, so I substituted 1/4 cup of brown sugar. They turned out absolutely fantastic and now I have a huge bag of teething biscuits that will hopefully get my little one through at least a few teeth!
I had good luck with this recipe. It turned out just as I had hoped. But I wouldn't really call them cookies. They are good with a little butter on them for breakfast; slightly sweet and tasty!
These turned out great! Following the advice of another reviewer I made these in my bread machine. I have a 5 month old daughter and 8 month old niece- I can't wait to share them. My 7 year old loves them with milk!
I made these for my grand baby. He loves them. I made them just as the recipe says, but next time I will try to make them a little skinnier (width-wise) so his little hands can hold them better. The size of the cookie was too large for his hands. Great recipe. I will definitely make again.
Great for moms! I have a very picky teether also it makes alot!
Great for my little princess to munch on! We substituted brown sugar for the honey. They came out great. Though my little one is a bit young (5 mos) we don't really have to worry about these breaking off in her mouth. We kinda check out the toast before we give it to her to make sure nothing can easily chip off then she gums it til its soft. I couldn't hope for a better substitute for the store brand that is now discontinued. This is made at home so you know what's going in it!
It's getting harder to find Zwiebacks and this recipe works fine. I use these cookies as a crust for my cheese cake. I ditched the nutmeg and some of the sugar and they work well!
