Sugar Zwieback

10 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A German, twice-baked cookie with a crisp sugar crust.

By Maria

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat milk in a small saucepan until just starting to bubble. Remove from heat; stir in butter, honey and salt. Set aside and let cool. Set aside 2 teaspoons sugar. Stir remaining sugar into milk mixture. Let cool to room temp.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine yeast and lukewarm water. Set aside 5 minutes for yeast to soften. Beat cooled milk mixture, egg, 4 cups flour, and nutmeg into yeast mixture.

  • Knead dough in a bowl, adding up to 1/2 cup more flour if necessary, until a smooth, soft dough forms. Divide dough into 8 balls 3 inches in diameter. Place balls 4 inches apart on lightly greased cookie sheets; pat into 4 inch rounds. Brush tops of rounds with water and sprinkle with reserved sugar. Set aside, lightly covered with kitchen towels, about 1 hour, or until doubled in size.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C). Bake raised rounds 30 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from oven; leave oven on. Let cool on sheets 10-15 minutes, or until cool enough to handle.

  • With a serrated knife, cut each round into six 1/2-inch slices. Place slices, cut sides down, on cookie sheets and return to oven for 5 minutes. Turn slices and bake 5 to 7 minutes longer, or until golden on both sides. Turn off heat and leave in unopened oven until cool, about 45 minutes. Store in tightly covered container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
134 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 2.6g; cholesterol 13.7mg; sodium 69.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022