Sugar Zwieback

My first son absolutely lived on Zwieback toast, and when I had my second son 10 months ago I was so sad to learn they didn't make them anymore. I have tried every other kind of teething biscuit I could find, and none came close to Zwieback until I found this recipe. SO awesome. Hard enough to really provide teething comfort, and it doesn't turn into paste that is impossible to clean up, like some of the teething biscuits on the market. This was definitely a project to make. First my dough balls wouldn't rise, so I placed them in a warmer place. Also, I didn't want to use honey since infants aren't supposed to eat it, so I substituted 1/4 cup of brown sugar. They turned out absolutely fantastic and now I have a huge bag of teething biscuits that will hopefully get my little one through at least a few teeth!