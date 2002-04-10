Candy Strawberries

41 Ratings
  • 5 28
  • 4 6
  • 3 2
  • 2 4
  • 1 1

Perfect addition for cookie trays for parties!

By Martha

24
2 dozen
Ingredients

24
Directions

  • Combine gelatin, pecans, and coconut. Stir in milk and vanilla; mix well. Chill one hour.

  • Shape into strawberries. Roll in red sugar; tint sliced almonds with green food coloring and insert in top of "berries" to form leaves.

111 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 16.1g; fat 4.7g; cholesterol 3.3mg; sodium 49.6mg. Full Nutrition
