Candy Strawberries
Perfect addition for cookie trays for parties!
Thank you so much for posting this recipe. When I was a child, my neighbor use to always make these around the holidays. I've wanted the recipes for years, but never knew how to find it. These are the most wonderful, sweetest little treats around. What a great texture!!! Thank you again!!!!!Read More
These candy strawberries tasted terrible. They were a mouthful of sugar. They looked pretty and that's about it.Read More
GORGEOUS! If you are even curious about these, then you MUST make them. They are so adorable and delicious. I made these along with several other candies for a small Christmas get together and these were such a hit. People thought they were real strawberries rolled in sugar! They were real converstation pieces as I was repeatedly asked how I made them. I told the story of how this was an old recipe I someone posted to AllRecipes and so many people thanked the poster that I had to try it. I am going to make them again next week before my parents and grandma come down to see us. These are the greatest thing, because they seem to be rarely made and unexpected-- older people remember them from their childhood and little kids are pretty excited about them, too. All around good stuff. I followed the recipe word for word and it made gorgeous, gemlike little strawberries. While you may not need all the things in the original recipe, I highly, highly recommend it. The ground walnuts/pecans add such an unusual texture. I put chopped nuts in the food processor and ran the blade on them until they were about the same as ground coffee and that seemed perfect. The green dyed almond slivers are just great for stems. All I did was put a handful of almond slivers in a little bowl and stirred in a few drops of green food coloring until they were coated. Just a great recipe. This is my new Christmas tradition!
We made hundreds of these for my wedding reception (a tradition in my husband's family). Everyone loves them. You can also use orange gelatin and shape them into oranges.
Thank you for posting this recipe. I love this one. It makes a great accent to any cookie tray and they taste great too! You can modify this by leaving out the ground pecans and almonds. Use green prepared icing from a pastry tube as the strawberry's hulls (leaves).
I love this recipe my grandmother had it in one of her old Utility Company cookbooks, we made them every year together. They always look so pretty!! Update! This year I used different flavored gelatins and just shaped them into small balls. They turned out fabulous!
I love this recipe. I have been making it for years. I found it in an old candy cookbook. They are definitely sweet, but it's candy, what do you expect. And make sure you use sweetened condensed milk not evaporated, because yes, there is a difference. Just a suggestion, in my recipe it says to use ground coconut too. I just put both the pecans and coconut together in the food processor and grind them both. This makes the berries form a little easier.
My Great Aunt Bert always made these so I have continued the tradition every Christmas. I shape mine into strawberry shapes, roll the bottom in red sugar and then dip the top in green. Very festive and the taste is out of this world. So much better than almond paste. Just make sure to grind your pecans very well almost make a pecan meal. HAPPY EATING.
They look like real strawberries! Tasty flavor make these a great addition to any event!!!
These were very pretty, easy and good. I colored the almonds then toasted them. The food coloring didn't get all over my hands and the "stems" tasted great
Not my cup of tea.
Thank you for posting this recipe. I made this when I was in grade school (over 30 years ago) and wanted to make it again but didn't know where to find the recipe.
ok these are just plain weird! They taste like some kind of step is missing or something. If you really want to make something like this stick with almond paste. Just too weird.
Great recipie, always eaten first from the cookie trays.
I have been looking for a recipe for these for a while now. I followed the recipe exactly, and they were delicious!
Made these last easter and those who liked them, really liked them. I thought they were a little bit strange tasting. Will make again if asked, but probably not choose them myself.
These look beautiful. As far as taste, they are not bad. Verrry sweet though. The grainy texture makes me feel like I am chewing pure sugar. This recipe makes a loooot of strawberries. I am not sure I will make these again, but they were a cute and novel little treat.
I didn't like these. I thought they were WAY too sweet and I really didn't care for the texture.
Love that this recipe is posted here. As a child, my neighbor always made these very sweet treats and I remember sneaking one with her permission before her New Year's Eve party every year. What a great memory... I love how food inspires warm memories... add these to your heritage! Thank you, Marlys Loree for making meaningful memories in my life!
Wonderful!! I am so glad I found this recipe. My grandmother made these every Christmas, and I have missed them! Thanks for posting it!!
A nice idea but it's just too sweet.
This recipe is WONDERFUL! My family was skeptical with the ingrediants, but all loved them. They do not last long though. I suggest doubling the recipe. Very pretty and tasty. Absolutly love them and will make many times over. Perfect for a beggining candy maker. Thank you for the recipe.
Make a double batch if there are kids around!!!
Perfect little addition to a holiday "sweets" platter. I lost the recipe, so thanks for submitting!! They are very sweet, and very cute little treats. It's a recipe my kids will really enjoy making!!
Very fun recipe! I had left over green colored chocolate from Christmas candy and sliced off slivers to use for the strawberry tops. That worked well. I decorated a cake (lemon and strawberry marbled) with leaves and then placed candy strawberries on top for beautiful spring cake. Definitely allow plenty of time for chilling so the candy isn't too sticky to work with. I didn't have colored sugar so just rolled in white sugar to give a little sparkle. The strawberries were very popular!
sweeeeeeeeet!
I used to make these, years ago! I lost the recipe and found this one to replace it. I made one change to 'cut ' some of the very sweet without altering the consistency. I add a half a package of strawberry Kool-Aid, unsweetened to the mixture. The other half I mix with the colored sugar and rolled the strawberries in it. You get a lot more strawberry flavor and a little tart taste as well!!!
is there a substitute for the coconut? both my children are allergic to it but this recipe sounds great!
I love to bake , especially around the holidays and am considered an excellent baker around my family and friends. I made these for Christmas a few years back and I don't know what happened? They came out very wet and hard to mold. They were also SUPER sweet!! Not what I was expecting at all.
i may have messed this up -- i used evaporated milk, not sweetened condensed -- is there a difference? I chilled these a long time, and they never reached a consistency that i could form anything with. not runny - but not firm either.
we make this every year at Christmas; they are very rich and delicious!! we add a cup of crushed vanilla wafers!!
LOVE THEM...HAVE A QUESTION...CAN YOU FREEZE THEM?
Excellent! Wouldn't change a thing. I made these for my Christmas goodie baskets and they were one of the first ones to get eaten. Very easy to make... make a double batch as these will go quickly!
Yum, yum, yummy!! I grew up anticipating these delicious little gems every Christmas. My mom would let me help her make them. This recipe brought back such memories. Now I can make them for my grandkids this Christmas.
My cousin gave me this recipe years ago. I lost it when we moved and I am so glad I found it here in time for my daughter's baby shower next week. I love it. The only thing I do differently is I do most of the berry in red and the top on green therefore I do not have to make the almond paste.
This IS the recipe that I was looking for! It is just as good as I remember! (And my grandchildren love it as much as I do.) Thank you so much for printing it for me!
Yum
The reverend who lived next door to us growing up gifted these in a mixed cookie tin at Christmas. They were the best and I haven’t had them since I was a
