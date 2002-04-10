Candy Strawberries

GORGEOUS! If you are even curious about these, then you MUST make them. They are so adorable and delicious. I made these along with several other candies for a small Christmas get together and these were such a hit. People thought they were real strawberries rolled in sugar! They were real converstation pieces as I was repeatedly asked how I made them. I told the story of how this was an old recipe I someone posted to AllRecipes and so many people thanked the poster that I had to try it. I am going to make them again next week before my parents and grandma come down to see us. These are the greatest thing, because they seem to be rarely made and unexpected-- older people remember them from their childhood and little kids are pretty excited about them, too. All around good stuff. I followed the recipe word for word and it made gorgeous, gemlike little strawberries. While you may not need all the things in the original recipe, I highly, highly recommend it. The ground walnuts/pecans add such an unusual texture. I put chopped nuts in the food processor and ran the blade on them until they were about the same as ground coffee and that seemed perfect. The green dyed almond slivers are just great for stems. All I did was put a handful of almond slivers in a little bowl and stirred in a few drops of green food coloring until they were coated. Just a great recipe. This is my new Christmas tradition!