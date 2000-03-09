Peanut Cookies II

2 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A super peanut butter cookie recipe dating from 1942!

By Martha

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Thoroughly cream shortening, peanut butter, sugars, and vanilla extract. Add egg and beat well. Add peanuts and milk; blend. Add flour sifted with salt and baking powder.

  • Drop from Tablespoons and greased cookie sheets. Let stand a few minutes; flatten by stamping with a greased glass. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
209 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 22.3g; fat 12g; cholesterol 15.9mg; sodium 172.4mg. Full Nutrition
