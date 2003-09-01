Cardamom Cookies

1 of 31

Rating: 5 stars For years, my husband was looking for the "right" cardamom cookie...and we found it in this recipe!! It's by far the best spice cookie I have ever tried! It's flaky and light. Just perfect! I have also used this for Pecan Pie and Pumpkin Pie crust.(I bake the crust at 350 for about 5 min before adding the filling; then put foil strips around the crimped edges of the crust. Take the foil off 5 min. before the pies come out of the oven, they're beautiful!! Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars These cookies are excellent! Based on prior reviews, i doubled the cardamom, adn added more cinnamon. Also, instead of lemon, i used orange peel, and insted of milk, orange juice. I rolled the dough in a log, put it in the fridge for an hour, then sliced the cookies, and baked at 375 degrees for 8 minutes, and they came out pefect! Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars I absolutely loved this cookie. I found the dough a little sticky to work with and you must be very careful with the cooking time as it cooks very quickly. I think this is a cookie that adults would probably enjoy more than kids. Helpful (31)

Rating: 3 stars On my second go round with these cookies my opinion of them has risen considerably. Still didn't use the zest still didn't dust cookies (I think they're sweet enough as-is). Did however use butter instead of my usual low fat margarine this time. Used too much butter in fact closer to a half cup than so almost 2 tbsp over. The result was a cookie that wanted to be more like shortbread which I certainly had no problems with. Doubled the cardamom this time and did a couple shakeashakes extra of cinnamon and I think these are pretty much the perfect tea cookie. A very 'adult' cookie as someone else said. Lastly extra butter helped the stickiness in my dough SUBSTANTIALLY and I chilled in the fridge for an hour while watching TV:) Normally I reserve 3 stars for recipes that were fine but not something I'd make again--this time it's just due to the number of changes I've made. Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars Great I got 1st place in our county fair with these. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars this is so tasty when you use it as apple pie pastry. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Soft delicious. Don't cook these too long or you lose that lovely texture. They're great with raisins or dates and with extra cardamom. Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars These are a nice textured cookies, but need way more spice. I used 2 tsp of cardamom and 1 of cinnamon. Also tried a batch with dried cranberries added and they were very good. Helpful (14)