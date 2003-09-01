Cardamom Cookies

Rating: 4.31 stars
29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 16
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

A great spice cookie, brings back memories! Hint: this cookie dough behaves a lot like pie pastry and in fact makes a wonderful crust for a fruit tart.

By Martha

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sift together flour, sugar, and spices; stir in peel and almonds. Cut in margarine till mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in egg and milk till mixture forms a ball; chill.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Roll out to about 1/8-inch thickness. Cut into circles 1-3/4 inches in diameter. Place on ungreased cookie sheet; sprinkle with sugar. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes until edges are brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
111 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 20.5mg; sodium 31.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (31)

Most helpful positive review

SCWIS
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2003
For years, my husband was looking for the "right" cardamom cookie...and we found it in this recipe!! It's by far the best spice cookie I have ever tried! It's flaky and light. Just perfect! I have also used this for Pecan Pie and Pumpkin Pie crust.(I bake the crust at 350 for about 5 min before adding the filling; then put foil strips around the crimped edges of the crust. Take the foil off 5 min. before the pies come out of the oven, they're beautiful!! Read More
Most helpful critical review

Aredendra
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
11/19/2009
On my second go round with these cookies my opinion of them has risen considerably. Still didn't use the zest still didn't dust cookies (I think they're sweet enough as-is). Did however use butter instead of my usual low fat margarine this time. Used too much butter in fact closer to a half cup than so almost 2 tbsp over. The result was a cookie that wanted to be more like shortbread which I certainly had no problems with. Doubled the cardamom this time and did a couple shakeashakes extra of cinnamon and I think these are pretty much the perfect tea cookie. A very 'adult' cookie as someone else said. Lastly extra butter helped the stickiness in my dough SUBSTANTIALLY and I chilled in the fridge for an hour while watching TV:) Normally I reserve 3 stars for recipes that were fine but not something I'd make again--this time it's just due to the number of changes I've made. Read More
SCWIS
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2003
danube66
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2009
These cookies are excellent! Based on prior reviews, i doubled the cardamom, adn added more cinnamon. Also, instead of lemon, i used orange peel, and insted of milk, orange juice. I rolled the dough in a log, put it in the fridge for an hour, then sliced the cookies, and baked at 375 degrees for 8 minutes, and they came out pefect! Read More
Alina
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2003
I absolutely loved this cookie. I found the dough a little sticky to work with and you must be very careful with the cooking time as it cooks very quickly. I think this is a cookie that adults would probably enjoy more than kids. Read More
Aredendra
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
11/19/2009
On my second go round with these cookies my opinion of them has risen considerably. Still didn't use the zest still didn't dust cookies (I think they're sweet enough as-is). Did however use butter instead of my usual low fat margarine this time. Used too much butter in fact closer to a half cup than so almost 2 tbsp over. The result was a cookie that wanted to be more like shortbread which I certainly had no problems with. Doubled the cardamom this time and did a couple shakeashakes extra of cinnamon and I think these are pretty much the perfect tea cookie. A very 'adult' cookie as someone else said. Lastly extra butter helped the stickiness in my dough SUBSTANTIALLY and I chilled in the fridge for an hour while watching TV:) Normally I reserve 3 stars for recipes that were fine but not something I'd make again--this time it's just due to the number of changes I've made. Read More
debbi45
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2003
Great I got 1st place in our county fair with these. Read More
JANE_ELIZABETHRICE
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2003
this is so tasty when you use it as apple pie pastry. Read More
Whrenwraith
Rating: 5 stars
04/04/2006
Soft delicious. Don't cook these too long or you lose that lovely texture. They're great with raisins or dates and with extra cardamom. Read More
JS
Rating: 4 stars
08/03/2009
These are a nice textured cookies, but need way more spice. I used 2 tsp of cardamom and 1 of cinnamon. Also tried a batch with dried cranberries added and they were very good. Read More
mango head
Rating: 4 stars
12/07/2010
The recipe turns out great after a few adjustments. I increased the cardamom to 1.5 tspn the cinamon to 1/2 tspn and lemon peel to 1/2 tspn. I don't like cookies too sweet so I reduced the sugar to 1/3 cup to let the spice flavour come out. I also found the dough too sticky too roll so I made balls and flattened them with my hand - note that this will decrease the yield to 1.5 dozen. I sprinkled pecans on top too and am enjoying the cookies very much! Read More
