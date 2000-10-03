Aunt Sally's Cocoa Drops

My mother used to make these cookies, they are my all time favorite. She usually frosted them with a white icing. I made them for my children but they usually didn't last long enough to get frosted. Now I make them for my 14 month old granddaughter. They are so soft and so good! I usually double the recipe.
I'm tempted to try this recipe again just to see if I did something wrong, but I'm 95% sure I followed the recipe exactly- even chilled for 1 hour! I baked half the recipe without walnuts and the other half with, because some of my friends don't like nuts. I personally felt like the cookies without nuts were very boring and couldn't really stand on their own without frosting them. Additionally, the texture was pretty dense- more like a brownie but a really bland brownie. Maybe they would be better with more sugar and more chocolate? I baked the half with walnuts second and as I wasn't happy with the texture I added some more baking soda to that half. I personally was more pleased with them being fluffier.
Got raves on these lovely "cakey" cookies. They stay soft & taste luscious. Recipe hint: 400F too high...try 350F. Also, great idea to double batch! They disappear WAY too fast!!!
We tried these for the first time today and they were fast, easy and very yummy. We skipped the icing and liked the *Not too sweet* taste. We may try icing them next time.They are so soft! 400F worked well for us. Left them for exactly 10 minutes.
These were wonderful!! Kind of like very moist brownie cookies. I left out the walnuts and frosted with chocolate buttercream. Just watch them closely while cooking... one batch went for maybe a minute or two longer and they were very dry.
I made these with Splenda (without the icing and with extra chopped walnuts) for diabetics and they loved them. (So did the non-diabetics.) In place of buttermilk, I used a soup spoon of vinegar and then added skim milk to 3/4 cup. I also didn't bother refrigerating the dough and reduced the temperature to 375 F and baked them for 8 minutes. This is definitely a keeper.
These tasted like brownies, with the texture of of a light cake, in a easy to eat cookie shape. I am fascinated by this. The flavor is mild, just enough to satisfy a sweets/chocolate craving without being overwhelming. My family and I ate them alone or broken up with vanilla ice cream. I needed to bake these for 7 minutes at 375 degrees before I was happy with the texture, but that is my oven's fault, not the recipe.
Wow! I made these for my church and they were delicious. I didn't have any walnuts, and not enough pecans, so I used sliced almonds, but I toasted them first. I mixed together a white icing and tinted it pink- so pretty! :) I loved how cakey these were.
We made these cookies last night at 400 degrees and they turned out fluffy and perfect. We also doubled the batch and had more then enough cookies - 4.5 trays to be exact, so we took them to work to share. :)
Followed the recipe except i used butter as a substitute for the shortening. Then since i saw some people said it was a little less on the sweet side and should frost; instead i added in milk chocolate chips and marshmallows. Made bigger cookies (22 instead of 3 dozen) and 400 for 10 minutes. Just sweet enough, soft, so good.
They were a little rich for my liking. I tasted one fresh out of the oven and decided to ice only half, instead of all as originally intended. Albeit of my perceived richness of the cookies, the iced ones went faster in my household than the non-iced drops. I would make these again per feedback from family members (I heard that they were good - but not personal favorites).
These are VERY similar to my grandmother’s recipe that I remember from my childhood Christmas cookie baking sessions with her! We used a browned butter frosting and dyed it half red/half green for the holiday!
I'm a guy at 54 and an above average cook etc....I followed this exactly and they turned out just perfect. They are so soft , even after 3 days now...I opted for a Chocolate Frosting. I will be making these for a long time...I may try adding chocolate chunks to the batter or possibly Cranberries around the holidays ? The recipe as is, is PERFECT
I doubled the recipe. They weren't as sweet as I thought they would be so I added semi-sweet chocolate chips and dusted them with powdered sugar after they baked for exactly 8 minutes. Amazing!!! I took them to all my neighbors just so I wouldn't eat them all myself.
SO delicious and SO easy!!!! I followed directions exactly, except I didnt measure the walnuts and just threw a bunch in the batter. Mine baked for 9 minutes at 400 and came out perfectly!! Will definitely make again......thank you!!!
Really, really like this recipe!!!! Very similar to a cookie my grandmother used to make! I doubled the recipe like other reviewers mentioned and glad I did!! Only changes I made were I substituted milk (soured with vinegar) and butter instead of shortening. I was nervous about the butter substitute (I prefer not to use shortening ever if possible) I am sure my cookies did not hold there shape like they could have but they are very moist and cake like. Will be making these again!!!
The only thing I changed in this recipe was butter instead of the shortening. I was a bit surprised at how fluffy and cake-like they were. I think I was expecting a more denser, brownie-sh texture. Perhaps the butter was the cause. This being said, I decided to ice them because I didn't find that they were sweet enough on their own.
Surprisingly this turned out to be a soft cookie. I made them with chocolate chips. I used a #24 scoop. What I liked most about the cookie is that it held its shape in the oven with just a little be if spreading.
I ran a stick of frozen butter in the microwave for three minutes before adding the sugar. I used unsweetened coconut milk and apple cider vinegar since I didn’t have buttermilk. Used pecans and added about 1/3 cup chocolate chip cookies. Gas oven 10 minutes. And OMG these can be eaten straight out of the oven. Would love to see ingredients listed in order of use to appease my OCD. Xo
