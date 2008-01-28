Walnut Balls

4.6
44 Ratings
  • 5 31
  • 4 10
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is an old, old recipe for walnut balls that has been in the family for years — its origin is unknown. The recipe uses very little sugar; the cookies are rolled in superfine sugar to sweeten.

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
24 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Cream white sugar and butter in a mixing bowl. Add flour, nuts, salt, and vanilla; mix well. Dough will be very crumbly.

  • Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes.

  • Allow cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 3 minutes, then roll in superfine sugar. When cool, roll again in superfine sugar, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
216 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 20.7g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 79.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/01/2022