Mississippi Mud Cookies
No-bake Mississippi mud cookies with coconut, oats, and nuts.
No-bake Mississippi mud cookies with coconut, oats, and nuts.
This is a healthier version of my families favorite no-bake cookies. It tastes kinda like an Almond Joy dark chocolate candy bar. If I make it again, I'll put in more coconut (this recipe just has a hint of it) and more chopped walnuts.Read More
I must have done something wrong because these cookies were not really cookies at all or even brownie like. I (the health nut) didn't eat them, and my sugar-addicted family didn't like them either. There was "no there there." They weren't gooey and sticky, they looked like granola and tasted like cardboard. I don't think I did anything wrong wrong -- perhaps I didn't boil the sugar-butter mix long enough. I didn't have walnuts but that shouldn't have rendered the recipe inedible. My family suggested I throw them in the freezer to firm them up, and there they sit, three days later!Read More
These delicious cookies were a very easy way to satisfy any sweet tooth. We may, however, rolled more cookies directly into our mouths, rather than for the cookie jar...
The 2 min of boiling is key. Too long and you've got crumbly cookies, too short and they don't set up very well. I start my 2 min. when there is a good boil on the side of the pan but not quite the whole pan in a roiling boil. I stir the entire time the sugar and butter is melting. The more coconut the better. For sure my favorite No Bake Cookies!
This is a great no bake cookie variation. I cut down the sugar by 1/4 c, doubled the amount of walnuts and coconut (after reading the reviews), and also added about 1 c of mini marshmallows (marshmallow creme is my fav part of mississippi mud). I decided to make these into bars instead of drop cookies so i lined my 8 x 8 pan with plastic wrap, spray it with non-stick, and spread it out. Put them in the freezer for an hour to hurry up the set up.
This is a very quick and easy, one-pot recipe, perfect for whipping up some treats in a hurry. I followed the recipe exactly and the cookies were a too sweet to my taste. I may put in less sugar and up the nuts and coconut next time.
I was happy to find this recipe, these treats go by so many different names. I removed the nuts from it and I found that it had a LITTLE too much sugar. Next time, I'll use less. All and all I'll keep this recipe on record.
I love this recipe. I use to make them all the time and lost the recipe. Off course they name I had for them was mud pies. lol I went crazy one year and made all different kinds. Peanut butter, banana, rum, mint, added pecans and walnut ones too. It's unlimited this cookie.
Really tasty and highly addictive, but presentation definitely needed help. I sifted some powdered sugar over the finished cookies I brought to a back sale, and they got snapped up after that!
I added flax seeds with the oatmeal and replaced the walnuts with pecans. Great summer cookie since no oven is required. Always a hit!
This was quick and so easy! I didnt have nuts so I doubled the coconut and left out the nuts. Still turned out great its a good recipe for no bake cookies!! Give it a try.
I didn't have any walnut so I doubled the coconut. Love these cookies! They are also very good right out of the freezer!
Super duper!
I love these. I used to make these all the time growing up - for every bake sale or fundraiser event. They were called Skillet Cookies because you make them in a skillet. Also, you leave the stove on Medium heat the entire time. This allows the sugar to dissolve completely and prevents you from over cooking or under cooking them. (So you don't have to worry about the 2 mins of boiling.) The butter, milk, cocoa and sugar make a candy-like coating so that when you add the oats & stuff, it hardens when it cools. We always put these in the refrigerator to harden. Using rolled oats makes them chewy - using quick oats makes them easier to eat (less chewy, which is good for people with dentures :). I followed this version of the recipe except I reduced the sugar to 1 3/4 cups and it was still too sweet (will try 1.5 cups next time). I upped the walnuts and coconut to 3/4 cup, but couldn't taste them much. My original recipe didn't include nuts or coconut - now I see why. You can't really taste them (kind of a waste of ingredients). I like mine more chocolaty so I increased the cocoa to 8 tablespoons = 1/2 cup. My original recipe called for 2 Tablespoons of peanut butter - that might have balanced the sugar a little bit so they didn't seem so sweet. Either way - these are great! I always get requests for them at family gatherings and parties.
These were delicious - Loved that there was coconut in them! Maybe it was just me, but these cookies did end up a little on the crumbly side. I tried to set them on wax paper before they cooled of too much but a lot of my cookies were still kind of falling apart. Oh well, still delicious! Thank you!
Perfect! I used pecans instead of walnuts because that's what I had on hand. I used to make a version of these when i was a kid...my favourite! Wouldn't change a thing!
very good.
I toke the advice of the previous reviewers & put half cup less sugar in & bumped up the nuts & coconut to 1 cup. These cookies were good, not great. And very sticky. I would not make them again.
Absolutely delicious!!!! My whole family loved them. Perfect for the sweet tooth and they are great frozen too.
great easy recipe. i was in a hurry and was able to make these within the amount of time that the brownies i was making were cooking in the oven. i'm a coconut lover, so skipped the nuts and used 1c coconut. next time, i'll probably use 2c coconut as it was still very subtle. they are on the sweet side, but the adult kids will find them perfect.
ok, I didnt make the recipe exactly because I didnt have any cocoa powder so I figured if I reduced the sugar by half and just used semi sweet chocolate chips everything would equal out. Well, they never properly set and we ate some of them soft and threw most of the mix away. They still ended up really sweet and only okay tasting. I will try again when I go shopping....lol.
These cookies are awesome!! I am cooking vegan now so I change the milk for coconut milk and the butter for Earth Balance buttery spread and they turned out A-MA-ZING!! The second time around I used more coconut and used almonds and almond extract instead tasted like Almond Joy Bars but Vegan!! Yum Yum!
Just made these - Few things that I changed: Added 1/2c more walnuts, 1/2c more coconut flakes, and a tsp of cayenne pepper. Ended up like a mexican chocolate bar with oats. Very good. Will definitely make these again.
I didn't put any nuts in..added a bit more coconut and used half brown sugar..it gives a nice flavour.
Made recipe as written, Turned out really well. Chocolate lovers will pay attention.
Amazing! I was a bit skeptical when it said "no bake", but they turned out great!
