Mississippi Mud Cookies

4.3
32 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 13
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

No-bake Mississippi mud cookies with coconut, oats, and nuts.

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
36 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring sugar, butter, and milk to a boil in a large saucepan. Boil for 2 minutes and remove from heat.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in cocoa and vanilla. Stir in oats, walnuts, and coconut until well combined.

  • Drop tablespoonfuls onto waxed paper. Cool for 30 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 34.2g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 14.1mg; sodium 46.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/01/2022