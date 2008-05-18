Hamburger Cookies
These cookies look just like little hamburgers.
I tried both the peppermint patty and grasshopper cookie as the meat. The Keebler grasshopper cookie had a much better taste and was more realistic looking with its uneven edges and thinner patty. I glued the cookies on with a dab of melted chocolate, placed in the center of the meat. I painted spots on the top bun with Lyle's Golden Syrup and dipped in the seeds. Piped yellow and red frosting just around the underside edge of the top bun. Placed green coconut on the meat and applied light pressure when placing the top bun on. This caused the frosting to ooze out just enough to look like ketchup and melted cheese. Easy, fun and taste good too.Read More
Five stars for being cute, zero stars for taste. I made them with the peppermint patties in the center. The combination of mint with vanilla wafers did nothing for me. Then add tasteless squeeze frosting and the result is yuck. If you just want something cute to look at go ahead and make these but if your looking for a good tasting cookie - move on.Read More
These are SO MUCH fun!! The whole family just loved them and couldn't get enough!! Some reviewers say they don't taste all that great, but I disagree- and I'm not even a big peppermint patty fan. My 3-year old son helped make these (he unwrapped all the candy). We made them for us, and my 5-year old daughter as an after school snack. They're all gone now- should have doubled the recipe! My daughter wants me to make them for her class. My husband wants me to make them for his work! What a fun recipe. Oh, I used a dab of honey on the inside of the buns, to help it stick. I found that just using water to make the sesame seeds stick didn't work very well, so I plopped some corn syrup into the water, and used that. It worked very, very well. (I didn't totally stir it together, but dragged my paintbrush through it). I love this recipe, and will definitely make it again!
I have made these for years as my boys went through elementary school. Their classmates loved them. I would suggest you not use canned frosting as a substitute for the mint patties, though. It's just wouldn't be the same. I always cut squares of wax paper and wrapped each cookie as if it had come from a fast food restaurant. It added to the fun.
To me the point of this recipe is that it is sooooooo cute. People just want to look at it, but I had some friends tell me they loved the taste and wanted to eat more. :) I made cheese and lettuce out of rolled fondant. I bought some american cheese to match the color using orange & yellow paste colors, rolled out the fondant and cut it with a pizza cutter into squares. The lettuce was obviously green, and I just pinched off little pieces so it had rough edges - very cute! You really don't need much to do a couple dozen cookies. I gave them out at work in a french fry bag that said "a smile for your friday" - because it was Friday - afterwards my husband said it should have said FrYday. From the bottom: Waffer, yellow icing, mint patty, red icing, tiny "lettuce" tiny "cheese", a smidge more red icing if needed, top waffer, honey, sesame seeds. Wrap in wax paper.
Well, I gotta agree with a few of the other reviews... I don't love the taste, but they were a lot of fun to make and even more fun to look at. Every kids wnated to get a piece of the action in making them. My daughter is taking them to school tomorrow for her birthday party. We used other suggestions and wrapped them in tin foil to get the fast food effect. I bought the frosting in a can- ready to squirt. It really made putting on the "mustard" and "ketsup" a snap. I had some white frsting the I put on the wafers (the bottom "bun") for glue to hold on the patty. I used York peppermint patties for the patty. We used a honey/ water mixture for the glue to hold on the sesame seeds. I highly suggest you brush on honey mix on the top bun BEFORE you put in on the rest of the hamburger. I got excited about seeing the finished product and put the top bun on and we had a hard time getting the honey on it w/ out the cookies spinning in circles. I used 1 box of wafers and 1 bag of patties and it made 41 cookies. Now the rest of my kids can't wait to take them for their birthday parties next year. Really quite easy and fast to put together. We put all 41 together in about 15 minutes, with 3 of us working. Would be fun for a bake sale!
I put each little burger back onto the square of foil paper that the mint patty had been wrapped in. Gave it that "fast food" look. Doesn't completely wrap it, more like a cupcake paper.
I made these for my daughtes day care, but what could I use for "cheese"?
I used colored frosting for the "lettuce", "tomato", and "cheese" and Grasshopper cookies for the "burger". Very cute! Taste was kinda weird but, that was not the purpose. I give this a "5" because of the fun time my daughter and I had putting these together!!
For looks these cookies are fun but I wasn't crazy about the taste of all these ingredients mixed together. I also used red and yellow decorator icing for 'ketchup & mustard'. Didn't bake the cookies. Served with a 'side' of potato stick "french fries". They come out really cute!
This was a huge hit, to make it easier, used store bought icing, glazed cookies with a mixture of diluted corn syrup. Served with Hickory sticks and a mini-coke bottle candy. Also made small boxes with foil. Tried with Bearspaw brownies and it was good, but needed to be sweeter. So cute, I will try serving with mini cocktail sausages and small buns made from refrigerator biscuits.
I have been making these cookies for years with my 2 now grown sons and nieces/nephews for school parties. My 7 yr. old daughter and I just made some tonight for the last day of school tomorrow and she had a blast helping construct them... We use the tubes of decorating icing in (ketchup)red,(mustard)yellow and (lettuce)green this saves time and the hassle of tinting frosting. We use Keebler grasshopper cookies, and a little melted butter brushed on top to attach the sesame seeds, when the butter dries it acts like glue and leaves the top a little shiny, when burgers are all done we wrap them in little squares of wax paper I love the look of the colored coconut but I don't use it cause too many people love it or hate it. We used 2 boxes nilla wafers and 2 pkgs. grasshoppers to make 80 cookies because we plan on sharing them with the school office staff also.
So creative!
I can't tell you how ADORABLE these cookies are!! My kids had a BALL making them and they were a HUGE hit at several parties. Such a great recipe. Thanks so much for sharing!!
they were a bit difficult to make, i was fumbling all around with them, but tasty
Simple soultion to "cheese" .... Fruit Rollups! :) Some Red food gel bought right from the baking asile would look the most like ketchup, and dotting the icing would keep you from having to do the baking step. Since its so perfect of a project to do with kids, skipping the baking is probably best.
Sooooo friggin' cute! And these didn't taste bad either. I used the keebler grasshoppers for the patty and the canned squirty frosting for the ketchup/mustard. The kids gobbled these up!! BIG hit at the party. Thanks for sharing
Rave reviews! I dispensed with the chocolate frosting and used the same store-bought tube of red "ketchup" for all pasting purposes. Well, except for the sesame seeds: for those I just poured a bit of corn syrup on a plate and spun the top wafer in it - worked great; no paintbrush needed. And go for the Grasshopper cookies...better taste, for sure.
THANX SO MUCH I've been looking for a fun April Fools day dinner (or at least dessert,ha ha) this turned out great! I used red and yellow gell for the ketchup & mustard. yummy yummy! and i also kind of scraped the edges of the mint cooks. SO CUTE!
I didn't think these would taste that great, but the guests (at all adult) party raved about them. I used the grasshopper cookies as previously suggested and think they fit better on the vanilla wafer. I think the cuteness factor of this treat outweighs the taste issue.
Super easy, super fun and super cute! Sure to be a big hit at upcoming summer BBQs. I agree with some reviews below that the Keebler grasshopper cookies are the best to use for the meat. I used a little bit of orange frosting for the appearance of cheese and to help keep the top Nilla wafer stick.
These are so cute, I made mine with Keebler mint cookies instead of the mint patties, and used purchased cookie icing in red and yellow to stick them together. Everyone at work thought they were totally cute and tasty too!
these are a hit everywhere they go!! one thing alot of other reviews hit was the taste and i found all the keebler burger shaped cookies mint, peanut butter, caramel and the rest worked and were better tasting than the mint! to each their own!! enjoy the variety and the fun in making and compliments!!
I have been making these for years. I usually make them for an outdoor gathering or Fourth of July celebrations. The only thing I do differently is that I do not put them into the oven, I use colored chocolate for the "ketchup" and "mustard" and allow to dry, (this acts as a glue to hold everything together). I put the yellow chocolate on the bottom for the "mustard" (to adhere the vanilla wafer to the peppermint patty), and Red chocolater on the top for the "ketchup" (to hold all of the "lettuce" and top of "bun" together. Also, instead of brushing the tops w/ water I use corn syrup, sprinkle on the sesame seeds and allow to dry. The tops get a shiny look to them, and they look more authentic to me that way.
I made actual sugar cookies and they came out softer than the vanilla wafers. Cute recipe!
I have used these to decorate a cake for my husband since he LOVES hamburgers and also as a fun project for my kids.
I believe my mom and I used to use green jimmies for the lettuce since she was allergic to coconut.
I made these as I was scheduled to bring treats for the weekly department meeting...my co-workers were tickled pink at these fun cookies! They're not the most scrumptious as far as taste goes, but they certainly gather some attention! Cute idea..
These cookies were a HUGE hit with the kids at school (for the last day celebration) and they were easy to assemble. I used the Grasshopper cookies as suggested by others, red and yellow decorators frosting (in the tubes) and didn't even fuss with the seeds on top and they were ADORABLE. Will definitely make again!
Did Nilla Wafers shrink or is it just me? My "meat" was really big compared to the "bun". Super cute though!
instead of baking, use vanilla icing and red and yellow food coloring as ketchup and mustard. eliminates the baking!
This recipe is very easy. I substituted chocolate covered banana chips in place of mints since the mint didnt sound very good. Always a huge hit wherever i take them. Thanks for the great recipe!
The kids made these to go with Easter dinner. All the guests raved over their cuteness. The great taste was a bonus!
I really didnt like the taste of these mixed all together but there are really good for kids and parties. I don't think there for taste anyways I think there for show and to eat if you want too.
This was a fun dessert for April Fool's Day. I used the 'nila wafers for the bun and put some caro syrup on the top bun to make the sesame seeds stick. For some of the burgers I used a mini york peppermint patty and for some others I used a caramel cookie from Keebler. I used frosting (out of a can) for the ketchup and mustard and dyed it red and yellow. I left out the "lettuce" because many of the girls at work don't like coconut. The taste was AWESOME and I highly recommend them!
I used yellow fruit roll-ups for the cheese. I sliced green gum drops for the pickles. Grasshopper cookies for the burger. Red frosting for ketchup and a dab of white frosting to hold it all together. Took a while to make them all but it was well worth it. These were a huge hit at a chilren/adult halloween party.
Everyone thinks these are so cool. My kids love them. Taste wise.... well they are OK. But looks wise, 5+ star!
I made these for the kids as an April Fool's joke. They thought it was pretty funny. My store didn't have any of the chocolate mint cookies, so I had to use Hershey's Almond Joy cookies. They were bigger than the 'Nilla Wafers, so it looked like the burger was bigger than the bun. No one noticed. I used yellow frosting on the bottom wafer, put the chocolate cookie on, topped that with red frosting and the green coconut. One child thought the yellow was mustard, another said it was cheese. So it worked either way!
These are so much fun! And they taste good! I'm not a peppermint patty fan so I choose to use the chocolate frosting...yummy! I was giggling the whole time making these and I know any child would love to help and eat these little guys. They get better after they sit a while and the cookie gets softer. These are just too cute!
These are fun to serve with potato chip sticks. Then you have burger and fries!
These are super fun. I skipped the coconut and just did some frosting 'cheese' and 'ketchup'. The first thing my son said when he saw them: "CRABBY PATTIES!!!"
These were such a hit with the kids, and sooooo easy to make. A wonderful April Fools treat.
They were Great!. But the kids thought they were kind of strange, If you want a real good tasting cookie that kids will love I would recomend that you go to LauHilLau cookies :)
These are cute, and quick to throw together. One person in my house hates coconut, so instead I used a squiggle of green frosting around the outside edges of the "hamburger" before I added the top "bun". I can't say these are the best tasting cookies I've ever made, but it is a fun idea.
I make these cookies but with a few significant changes. I don't use the oven at all. I use a Keebler grasshopper cookie for the burger (better taste) and use red and yellow frosting (you can buy in the tube) to be the ketchup and mustard on the burger. (it also sticks the bun to the burger and helps keep the lettuce in. I also melt butter and dab the top of the burger with my finger and then sprinkle on the sesame seeds. So much fun - I am expected to bring them to all summer cookouts. Enjoy!
These are fun! I can't speak to the taste because I haven't (and don't plan to) eaten one. I'm making them more for presentation than taste. I tried icing as "glue" for the first one (just the tube of colored icing) and it didn't work so well for me, so I went back to the baking version. I used prepared colored icing for "ketchup" and "mustard" as well as the colored coconut for "relish". I used as earlier reviewers tip of "wrapping" in a small foil square. I found this made transport way easier, too (I placed them all in a long thin Ziploc container)! These would be great to make w/kid as part of an assembly line! W/a "regular" bag of PP's, I got 28 burgers (w/about 1/2 box of Nilla Wafers left).
I've been making these for years for my children and now my grandchildren. To make it easier for my little helpers, I use canned frosting coloring one half green, for the lettuce and on half orange, for the cheese. Then I simply sandwich the thin mint between the vanilla wafer, 'lettuce' frosting and 'cheese' frosting. Always ahit with the kids!
Great easy to make kids loved doing, big hit at school.
I made these for my sons' birthdays on April Fool's Day. They were a big hit. Not one was left at the end of the party. I added potato straws to the platter with a dab of red frosting for french fries and ketchup. Very fun.
My best friend makes this recipe, but instead of thin mints, she uses peppermint patties. DELICIOUS!
I have been making these cookies for about 2 years I make it for all my partys it is a great hit. I do not bake them I just put a drop of icing on the bottom waffer to make it stick. I also use OJ instead of water for the seeds. These are the best for added fun I make hot dog candy's with them.
I agree with other reviewers about the taste...not the best, but the kids love them! I made these years ago for my kids' school parties and they were always a big hit. I never baked them, though. Heating honey up for a few seconds in the microwave and brushing it on keeps the sesame seeds on and gives it a nice "greasy" shine too!
Loved these! The kids thought they were amazing! I added just 1/2 a teaspoon of cayenne pepper (You would never think it would work, but it REALLY brings out the flavours and tasted absolutely AMAZING!)
Cute and easy to make!
This was fun. I gave it 4 stars b/c I did alter the recipe a touch. I used a chocolate covered cookie that had peanut butter in it. We used red and yellow frosting. If you dont want to dye the coconut chop it finely and say it is onions for the burger.
Oh my gosh these were adorable! I made them with my two daughters (10 & 12) for a school Valentine's Day party. They were easy to make and looked authentic! We used the grasshopper cookies and would highly recommend those. Also used yellow icing below the "burger" and red icing above for the mustard and ketchup, dyed coconut for the lettuce...smush them and let the "condiments" ooze out a little and they're perfect. We used another reviewer's suggestion of water/light corn syrup for the glue to put on the sesame seeds. worked perfectly with a small paintbrush. My kids and DH thought they tasted good, but some of the kids at the party weren't overly impressed with the taste. My older daughter wants them for her birthday party next month! We set them in cupcake liners along with the french fried potato sticks - wish I had a picture to post! They were a hit!
I attended a church picnic yesterday. We had a bake off. One of the contestants brought these cookies. I wouldn't say this was a homemade goodie, and it certainly didn't taste good, but they were cute and she won the prize.
I haven't made these but the concept is so simple I can't believe I hadn't thought of it. They are sooo cute. I plan to make them with my nieces for v-day. I plan to use fudge for the burger patty. I'm going to cut it into rounds with a small biscuit cutter and use yellow colored butter creme for the cheese and maraschino cherries cut crosswise for tomato slices. So, I should have a delicious choc fudge, coconut cherry flavor. Thanks for the great idea
These are awesome! I use Girl Scout Thin Mints for the hamburger-so great for a Scout function! Kids love to make them
I made recipe 'no bake' with green and red frosting on either side of the 'burger' and omitted the coconut. I added yellow fruit roll-ups cut into squares for the 'cheese' on top. Then instead of sesame seeds, used chocolate sprinkles on the 'bun'.
some people just use icing for that lettas and mustard look... Add little canned fries for that cute decoration!!! ♥
I have made these often, after a coworker brought them to work for a luncheon. The thin mints definitely add to the taste. Cute, and fun!
These are just too cute. Have made them several times now because they're so easy and appealing. Even my office loved them. I usually mae the hamburger cake which is much more labor intensive so this is a nice and easy change.
I have been making these cookies since my almost 30 year old son was a little guy. They are always a fun surprise for kids & grownups alike.
I thought this recipe is very cute. Made a batch and took to a picnic. Very easy to make.
Instead of sesame seeds I used rice crispy treats!
thats was amazing
My co-worker made these. So simple and cute, however she used brownie rather than mint cookie. It was fantastic. the brownie gave it the look of meat. Loved it so much I'm making them this weekend.
These were very easy to make and they are just to cute. The taste is not bad, but you have to like peppermint patties to like them. All you taste is the peppermint. It's not a cookie you sit and eat a half of dozen or more, 2 is enough. I used red tube icing to make it look like ketchup running down. They where so cute that everyone at the coffee club wanted to just look at them. I tip my hat to the person who's came up with the ideal to create them. They were so easy to put together and within 30 mins I had 36 of them made.
I have been making this recipe for years only I have never put them in the oven. I used chopped green cherries for lettuce since my family doesn't like coconut. My son works at a fast food restaurant and he has brought home the wrappers for burgers I cut the wrappers in four pieces then wrap the cookie burgers. He takes them to work and his coworkers just love them. His restaurant has a bake sale for a fundraiser once a year and I am asked by his manager to make these cookies. She supplies me with the wrappers.
Kids loved it
So fun! My kids made them, put a picture on Facebook and everyone asked how they could get hamburgers so small. Haha, and they actually taste pretty decent.
I've been making these for about 25 years. My youngest daughters friends still talk about them and ask her to bring them to any get togethers and they are 26 years old!! We've always made them with the grasshopper cookies and tinted the icing orange (cheese) and red (ketchup). Along with the tinted coconut for lettuce.
Made for a family gathering and everyone loved them.
Oh my goodness, I LOVED these, as did the family and friends. Will definitely make them again
I just want the recipe
I made this exactly as the recipe calls for and these went over stupendously. Everyone loves them and I'll definitely be making more!
Use marshmallow cream as mayonaise on both top and bottom to keep everything together. Sweet deal!
It's super tasty
I wasn't sure about the mint cookies but it was great. Very cute!!! All the kids loved them!!! Thanks for sharing :)
I am going to make these for my carnival but I made a taste test batch and they were UNBELIEVABLY REALLY AWESOME cookies
I haven't tried this one but have a similar one which uses the black part of an oreo cookie instead of the mint, thus no baking required.
My daughters friend made these and she told me they were always a big hit. So I thought I would give it a try. After making about 6-8, it was very easy. After reading many reviews a lot of people did not like the mint cookie, I also thought I would not like it. So I used Fudge covered peanut butter Oreo and they were Delicious. We love peanut butter, so these were great for my family. Everyone at the picnic raved about how good and cute they were. Many thought I made them from scratch. I plan to make them again for another event next week.
Fun, fast, adorable to look at!
These are sooooo cute! The only problem is they are hard to eat because they aren't bite size and when you bite into them the sandwich smushes and it can get messy. I thought the mint patty was good but not everyone in my cooking class liked it as much as I did, so if you have another idea try it.
it is ok
