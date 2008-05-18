Hamburger Cookies

Well, I gotta agree with a few of the other reviews... I don't love the taste, but they were a lot of fun to make and even more fun to look at. Every kids wnated to get a piece of the action in making them. My daughter is taking them to school tomorrow for her birthday party. We used other suggestions and wrapped them in tin foil to get the fast food effect. I bought the frosting in a can- ready to squirt. It really made putting on the "mustard" and "ketsup" a snap. I had some white frsting the I put on the wafers (the bottom "bun") for glue to hold on the patty. I used York peppermint patties for the patty. We used a honey/ water mixture for the glue to hold on the sesame seeds. I highly suggest you brush on honey mix on the top bun BEFORE you put in on the rest of the hamburger. I got excited about seeing the finished product and put the top bun on and we had a hard time getting the honey on it w/ out the cookies spinning in circles. I used 1 box of wafers and 1 bag of patties and it made 41 cookies. Now the rest of my kids can't wait to take them for their birthday parties next year. Really quite easy and fast to put together. We put all 41 together in about 15 minutes, with 3 of us working. Would be fun for a bake sale!