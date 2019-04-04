Cheesy Potato Knipla Soup
A German favorite of my Grandma's with an American twist! A thick, hearty soup.
My German hubby loved this soup. I was pleased to make him a traditional German dish that he would like. Thanks!Read More
The Soup with the cheese sauce was amazing. I didn't like the dumplings and pulled them out. With just the soup and the cheese sauce mixed in the soup was really good.
Wonderful soup! Even my picky-eater kids gobbled this up with joy! I made a few changes from the original, to suit our tastes: I omitted the dumplings, and used veggie stock in stead of water. I also pureed half of the veggies (after cooking in the broth for about 20 mins) in a food processor then stirred back into the pot to give the soup a more hearty, creamy consistency. I served with "Papa Drexler's Bavarian Pretzels", which are so easy and fun to make with kids. Delicious!!
Fantastic! The only change I made to this was that I cut the salt by half across the board. Half in the broth, half in the dumplings and half in the cheese sauce. When I served it, it definitely needed more salt, but I think the recipe was excessive. To make this again, I would still cut the salt in half in the broth and the dumplings, but would leave the salt full strength in the cheese sauce. That still cuts 1 1/2 teaspoon of salt from the original recipe (288 milligrams of sodium per serving!). The only other change I would recommend is some pepper, otherwise the recipe is perfect. I will make this recipe again, reducing the salt by 1/2 in the broth and the dumplings. Thank you for a keeper!
I loved this soup! Every easy to make and leftovers are even better.
