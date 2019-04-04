Cheesy Potato Knipla Soup

4.5
7 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A German favorite of my Grandma's with an American twist! A thick, hearty soup.

Recipe by LaniJo

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Soup:
Knipla:
Cheese Sauce:

Directions

  • Place the potatoes, carrots, celery, onion, 2 teaspoons of salt, and 3 quarts of water into a large pot. Bring to a boil over high heat while you proceed to make the knipla.

    Advertisement

  • Combine 5 cups of flour and 1 teaspoon of salt in a large bowl; pour in the eggs and 1 1/4 cups water. Mix until the dough comes together, about two minutes. Knead on a lightly floured surface for 3 to 5 minutes until elastic. Using kitchen scissors, snip off pieces of the dough into the boiling soup. Boil until the knipla rise to the surface, then reduce heat to low, and simmer while you make the cheese sauce.

  • Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat, then whisk in 1 cup of flour and 2 teaspoons of salt. Pour in milk and add cheese; cook until the cheese melts and the mixture thickens, stirring constantly. Pour the cheese sauce into the soup and simmer for 20 minutes more, or until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
553 calories; protein 15.3g; carbohydrates 74.2g; fat 21.7g; cholesterol 88.1mg; sodium 1227.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022