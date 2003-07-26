Rainbow Cookies

It's been a while since I had these and really don't remember what they are supposed to taste like. Mine came out OK? I took many reviewers recommendations and increased ingredients by 50%, used almond filling instead of almond paste and added 1 tbs of almond flavoring to dough mix. For chocolate I did add the 1/4 heavy cream and 2 tbs butter. Tried without via double boiler method and way too thick. So I heated butter and heavy cream in microwave to cream started to boil up and butter was 95% melted. Dumped chips into cream mixture and stirred until nice and smooth. Still baked in the 13x9 pan. I did separate eggs but not sure if it was worth it because I had to stir in coloring (tried folding in but had to stir a little to get to mix) which not sure if it deflated egg whites. Also, not thinking and trying to even out mix in pan tapped pan a few hard times on counter so not sure if that also let air out. All in all cookie came out good but a little too dry for me. I know it's a cookie not a cake but because looks like a cake I'm thinking it should be moister. I don't know it didn't really brown and so I baked for over the 12 min mark thinking it should get brown edges like the directions said. "If" I make again, I won't bang pan on counter and will definitely bake until toothpick comes clean. Oh and definitely add a little salt maybe 1/4 tsp to bring out flavors. I also only used raspberry filling not apricot.