Rainbow Cookies

Moist, mellow, and full of almond flavor.

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
9 hrs 35 mins
total:
10 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
96
Yield:
8 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line three 9x13 inch baking pans with parchment paper.

  • In a large bowl, break apart almond paste with a fork, and cream together with butter, sugar, and egg yolks. When mixture is fluffy and smooth, stir in flour to form a dough. In a small bowl, beat egg whites until soft peaks form. Fold egg whites into the dough. Divide dough into 3 equal portions. Mix one portion with red food coloring, and one with green food coloring. Spread each portion into one of the prepared baking pans.

  • Bake 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven, until lightly browned. Carefully remove from pan and parchment paper, and cool completely on wire racks.

  • Place green layer onto a piece of plastic wrap large enough to wrap all three layers. Spread green layer with raspberry jam, and top with uncolored layer. Spread with apricot jam, and top with pink layer. Transfer layers to a baking sheet, and enclose with plastic wrap. Place a heavy pan or cutting board on top of wrapped layers to compress. Chill in the refrigerator 8 hours, or overnight.

  • Remove plastic wrap. Top with melted chocolate chips, and refrigerate 1 hour, or until chocolate is firm. Slice into small squares to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
61 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 7.4g; fat 3.3g; cholesterol 12.8mg; sodium 17.3mg. Full Nutrition
