I have never had Rugelach before...actually I don't even know how to pronounce it but it's fantastic. I did change the recipe a little. I don't have a food processor so I used my kitchenaid mixer and a pastry cutter to make the dough. It took a little while but it worked. One thing I learned is that you really have to flour your surface and the rolling pin before you try to roll out the dough. It was hard for me to roll mine because the wedges stuck to the wax paper. I still have 3 more disks to roll out so I will know how to do it tonight. For my filling I used sugar-free apricot preservatives, sprinkled it with some brown sugar, then put about 1/4 of a cup of white sugar and 1/2 a tbsp of cinnamon. I added raisins to top it off. Baking them for 22 minutes was perfect. When I make the rest of mine tonight I think I will chop up the raisins so they fit better. Besides that I don't think I am going to change a thing. I wasn't sure how the dough would come out...it was light and flaky. My brother-in-law thought it was a french recipe because it was similar to a croissant. He was surprised I had made it from scratch. This recipe is awesome. It's a little time consuming but totally worth it in the end. Thanks for the recipe. **I brought these for dessert at Christmas dinner and my father couldn't believe I had made these, he was really shocked. He loved them. **