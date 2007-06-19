These were a huge hit at the office. For anyone who is having issues with filling falling out, I would suggest pushing the chunky parts of the filling to the outside of the circle (leaving the cinnamon/sugar mixure in the middle) before rolling. This way you can squeeze the raisins/nuts in as you roll. Also if you don't want to make the crescent shape, you can use this recipe to make roulades (exactly the same cookie, just a cinnamon roll-like shape). To do this, roll the dough out either into a rectangle or circle. Then add the toppings. Roll the dough with the filling. Then cut into 1 inch pieces. (Note: If you rolled into a circle, you'll need to cut a 1/4 inch piece off of each end before cutting the 1 inch cookie pieces.) Place seam side down for baking.
I have tried many Rugelach recipes, this was the easiest and came out the best. One note, the rugelach is always rolled out in a sugar cinnamon mix never flour if rolled and turned once it is covered in sugar, it is no problem to roll out at all. Mine was never sticky I chilled for 24 hours. NEVER use table james or jellies for fillings, use Solo fillings which are specifically made to handle the hot temps of the ovens and they dont liquify as much. I used apricot and choc chips, I put nothing on top of them and they came out WONDERFUL. Company said they were stupendous, and when my company left and I finally went to have some for myself they were already gone. They lasted sbout 2 hours. Too much work to give out on platters but a nice treat for company or for family. Will truly make this again. Bakeries charges up to 7 or 8.00 a pound for these gourmet treats.
Thank you, Jackie! Great recipe!! I made each of the four quarters of the dough differently, just to experiment. One with cinnamon, white sugar and walnuts, one with rasberry preserves, one with chocolate ganache and walnuts and one with walnuts heated in a simple syrup (and then cooled). Brushed all of them with beaten egg white and sprinkled a little white sugar on top. I found that 20 minutes produced a rugelach that was lightly browned and was very flaky and tender when cooled. By baking them just two minutes more, they were a little crisper. Both ways are wonderful, and I'm sure I'll come up with other filling variations. Thanks again.
Absolutely the best rugelach recipe that I have tried and I have tried a lot of them. Very easy to do in the food processor. I followed the recipe exactly. I chopped the walnuts and rasins in the processor also. The filling stayed put when rolling the cookie by simply pressing it onto the dough as the recipe stated. Most rugelach I have made leak all over the pan giving the cookie a burnt look on the bottom, but these did not do that. The flavor is wonderful! Definitely try this recipe! It is a gem!
I can't say enough about this recipe. It is my new standard holiday gift. My son and I found that we could easily get 64 cookies out of this recipe and still have decent sized cookies. We made three varieties: raspberry all fruit jam and chocolate chips, Apricot all fruit jam and almond paste, and Trader Joe's Apricot Orange preserves with chocolate chips. I like them all equally, however my co-workers enjoyed the raspberry chocolate best. Since making our first batch around Thanksgiving, we've made no less than 300 cookies! I found that the easiest and fastest way to make them is to roll the dough out into a rectangle shape and brush with your jam or sprinkle with your sugar mixture, add a line of the chunkier ingredients (chips, nuts, chopped fruit) as you roll. That is, roll the rectangle as you would a jelly roll and after each turn flatten it a bit while laying down a line of the chunky ingredients along the edge of the roll. When finished, cut with a pizza cutter for the perfect shape and size. This shaved at least 15 minutes off the prep. I made the first batch according to the recipe and then replaced all of the cream cheese with Neufchatel and the sour cream with 0% fat Greek yogurt. This did not change the texture or taste at all.
Jackie, this Rugelach recipe was fantastic! The only thing you didn't mention was to make sure and throw some flour on the rolling surface and rolling pin to prevent the mixture from sticking and to help it cut and roll better. I made a batch of 48 for Christmas (I also added cherry jelly + crushed almonds as filling) and they completely disappeared. On New Year's I doubled the recipe and they vanished again! Next time I know better and will quadruple it. Thanks.
I rolled the dough out into rectangles instead of circles because I wanted more of a square shape for my rugelach. Then I spread a thin layer of apricot jam, before sprinkling on the nut mixture. Using a pizza cutter, I cut the dough in half horizontally, then into 7 vertical pairs. I then rolled them up log fashion and put them seam side down on the cookie sheets. I did refrigerate the dough disks overnight and then kept the prepared rugelach in the fridge at least an hour before baking. I think that this gave them almost the quality of a puff pastry. I thought this recipe to be quite a bit of work, but after tasting the results, I would use it again. I like my rugelach a bit on the moist side and this was just the best.
This was my first attempt at rugelach. Even though the recipe has a few steps, I found them very easy. The dough was a cinch in the food processor. After making a few batches, I learned to roll the crescents tighter. I used the original recipe and everyone loved them. The second time I used Nutella spread and mini chocolate chips. Those were the biggest hit with the kids. Thanks for a great recipe!
I have never had Rugelach before...actually I don't even know how to pronounce it but it's fantastic. I did change the recipe a little. I don't have a food processor so I used my kitchenaid mixer and a pastry cutter to make the dough. It took a little while but it worked. One thing I learned is that you really have to flour your surface and the rolling pin before you try to roll out the dough. It was hard for me to roll mine because the wedges stuck to the wax paper. I still have 3 more disks to roll out so I will know how to do it tonight. For my filling I used sugar-free apricot preservatives, sprinkled it with some brown sugar, then put about 1/4 of a cup of white sugar and 1/2 a tbsp of cinnamon. I added raisins to top it off. Baking them for 22 minutes was perfect. When I make the rest of mine tonight I think I will chop up the raisins so they fit better. Besides that I don't think I am going to change a thing. I wasn't sure how the dough would come out...it was light and flaky. My brother-in-law thought it was a french recipe because it was similar to a croissant. He was surprised I had made it from scratch. This recipe is awesome. It's a little time consuming but totally worth it in the end. Thanks for the recipe. **I brought these for dessert at Christmas dinner and my father couldn't believe I had made these, he was really shocked. He loved them. **
This recipe is great. After making the dough, I thought it was going to be too wet, but it ended up rolling out perfectly with very little flour. I filled some with Nutella (chocolate hazlenut spread) before adding the fillinng from the recipe. They are really rich and flaky.
This is absolutely yummy! I made it on Christmas Eve and then again on New Year eve. I made 4 different types. 1. Nutella, 2. Cranberry walnut and raspberry jam, 3. walnuts, raisins and raspberry jam and 4. walnuts, chocolate chips and raspberry jam. Was was good but the favourites were the first 2. The second time I made it I found some ways to be more efficient. Follow the instructions exactly, roll out in the circle on wax paper, spread the jam then the cinnamon sugar then the rest of toppings and press lightly. Then lift and place on a plate and refrigerate until the dough firms up a bit. That way its really easy to cut and roll. Then egg wash and sprinkle or roll in cinasugar and refrigerate again. Final tip be sure to remove from baking tray as soon as its finished baking because if not it will fuse to the paper and its difficult to remove.
These were so, so good! A little time-consuming to make but worth every minute! We don't like raisins so eliminated those and was very liberal with the cinnamon sugar--in fact--probably doubled the amount added to each--inside & on top. Used pecans and experimented with orange marmalade & strawberry preserves(liberally)as well--both outstanding! Was making these while people were around and could hardly keep any to store for Christmas gifts! I had to keep making more! I found serving them warm is the best. Never got around to it but I want to try these with sausage or bacon & different cheeses. Who knows...they may be a hit too!
It worked! Made this recipe for my Jewish mother in law and the family was very impressed! I spread Nutella on the rounds and sprinkled the ground nuts and cin. and nixed the sugar. I will make these again and again!
I had cream cheese and sour cream, but no eggs so I found this recipe and decided to give it a try. Delicious! I chopped up a huge Hershey's Kiss for half the batch and used raisins in the other. I even made a few with only cinnamon/sugar and those turned out to be my favorite! Will definitely make again!
This recipe is great! I had never made rugelach before. Just a little labor intensive but worth it! I put the sugar, cinnamon, walnuts and raisins in my food processor and processed them all together until fine. Save a lot of time chopping. The chilling of the dough and the filled rugelach is very important. I also mixed cinnamon and sugar and dipped the cookies before they were baked. Thanks for the great recipe.
Excellent recipe. I did not like the way the pie shaped slices rolled so I shaped my dough as a rectangle and cut strips. I like the way that rolled and baked much better. I posted a photo so you can judge for yourself.
Never heard of Rugelach before, but these are delicious. I don't have a food processor but chopped up the ingredients needing chopping with a small slap-chop style chopper and then the dough easily mixed together with a spoon and additionally by hand. I found a 9 in. plate to trace out my circles after rolling the dough out and they all came out perfectly sized and even. I did notice that my second batch, which was chilled longer, was an easier dough to work with and flour helped. A crisp, flaky treat that is very versatile!
These were awesome! The dough is a little tough at first, but if you use it straight out of the fridge and have everything ready to go so you're not handling it too much, it'll come out perfectly! Plus, it may take a little clean up at the end if you're using a cuisinart, but the ingredients are sooo easy to put together and before you know it, it's ready to go! I cut rectangular strips instead of triangles, so they could be more squared off. And instead of using this exact filling, I played with fillings like apricot preserve with toasted sliced almonds, 4-berry jam with chocolate chips, blackberry preserve and pecans, and cinnamon with chocolate chips and walnuts. The family has requested these as part of my christmas bake-off arsenal :) Thanks Jackie! Perfect recipe! PS......I had a few packages of dough left, and because the dough is not sweet, I rolled them out and put par-cooked (with cumin, coriander and smoked paprika) spinach, mushrooms over a layer of soft goat cheese. I cut the dough into large squares and folded the ends upwards and crimped them together to make little packages. It came out so good! Think of the flavor possibilities!
Excellent, authentic recipe, just like you get on the East Coast. MAKE IT EASIER! 1) SKIP 2-HOUR CHILLING! Instead, I sandwiched a ball of dough between 2 pieces of saran wrap, rolled to 9" round, peeled off the top layer of plastic, placed fillings, cut with pizza cutter and was ready to go! 2)FRESH ANYTIME: This dough refrigerates VERY well so you might as well make the whole recipe, refrig until needed, and then bake as much as suits your household. OTHER TIPS: 1) Choco filling: 1 cup chocolate chips (chopped) tossed with 1/2 cup white sugar, fill as usual. 2) after making your rolled crescents, chill for 10-20min in the fridge so they maintain the pretty shape while baking. this is optional, but easy if you skipped 2h of chilling.
Oh my goodness! I'd never tasted rugelach before I made it, and it's absolutely wonderful! This recipe made flaky, tender, just-the-right-sweetness pastry I've had. I shaped mine differently. I divided dough in half before refrigerating. Rolled out rectangles that were about 18 x 10 (or so), spread half the filling on each side (minus raisins), cut the rectangle lengthwise, and then rolled into two logs. With a knife, I cut the log into 10-12 pieces and then baked as directed. Everyone loved them at the Russian tea I took them to. I will be adding this recipe to my permanent collection!
These were soooo good!! I didn't have a food processor so I actually completely mixed the dough into a ball and it turned out fine. I barely used the sugar/cinnamon and used a lot more raisins and nuts than the recipe called for. I also used orange marmalade. If you do wipe the dough with a jam I don't think you need the sugar. Just sprinkle some cinnamon on the jam before you add the raisin/nut mixture.
I wish I could give these 10+ stars...they were incredible! While yes they are a little time consuming due to having to chill the dough, all in all they are really very easy to make and definitely worth the wait! They were so flaky they just melt in your mouth! I liked these better than the ones I pay a fortune for at my local bakery!
This recipe was wonderful! It was not difficult to make or roll for me. I rolled the dough into a rectangle then cut the rectangel in half length wise. I then cut the halfs into several strips (vertically) and added the filling. I used strawberry jam with walnuts in half and chocolate chips cinnimon and sugar in the other half. I could not decide which ones were better. They were both great. These were just as good if not better than rugelach I have had from the bakery. One helpful hint that I have is to use parchment paper to line the cookie sheet. A lot of the jam filled rugelach filling came out while they were baking but with the parchment they still came off the pan with no problem and no mess to clean up since I could just throw the paper away. Also, I baked the rugelach on a baking stone to keep the bottoms from burning and it worked great.
I've been making rugelach for a few years now and each year they get better. This one is a surprisingly forgiving dough - not as temperamental as regular pastry. Lots of reviews suggest using jam as the filling, but every time I have done this the jam burns and ruins the cookies. It doesn't matter how thin I keep the coating - they burn. So the best version by far is the one outlined in this recipe - cinnamon sugar with raisins and / or nuts. I plan on trying poppy seed one day, because that's what I used to buy and love at the Jewish bakery (Solly's) in Vancouver, BC. They keep really well (freeze or store in an airtight container) and since I don't do a lot of holiday baking the extra time it takes to roll them is worth it, because they impress everyone that tries them. :)
I literally just made these with my daughter both decent cooks. I followed many peoples advice because I have never made these. I have this advice this is one of the best cookies ever! But...do yourself a favor flour lightly two sheets of parchment and roll out very chilled dough in rectangle put filling on top pressing into dough and roll up cookie roll fashion chill again and slice and bake. They will come out perfect. The taste is unbelievable whole family raving!!!
Man, these are awesome. I made the basic version with the addition of 1/4 c. white sugar to the dough and they came out beautifully. Also made some with dried cranberries mixed into te basic filling and they, too, were great. Thank you so much for the recipe!
Very good recipe. I cheated - I like a sweeter cookie, so I added 2 T. 10X sugar (could go to 1/4 c.). Invariably, some of the sugar/nut filling falls out during the cutting/rolling process. I just brushed the tops of the cookies with beaten egg, and then spinkled them with the spilled sugar/nut mixture, and then chilled for 20 min. I also made the chocolate variety, no raisins. Tip: Invest in parchment paper. Makes cleanup a breeze, as there's a lot of butter and sugar, which could caramelize and burn your cookie sheets. Yum. Time consuming, but cheaper than the bakery! Worth it.
I really liked this recipe, they were a nice change from my usual cookies. I didn't bother chilling the dough at all, either before or after rolling them out, and they turned out fine. These are not the kind of cookies you can just "whip out", they are a little time consuming, even if you don't bother to chill the dough, like me. However, they did turn out very tasty and are very pretty on a plate of assorted cookies.
Was surprised how easy the dough was to make and how far the dough went. I got about 70 rugelach out the dough. They were a huge hit and I'll be making them again and experimenting with fillings. I made half with cinnamon/raisin/hazelnut and other half with raspberry jam (heated in micro with 1 tbsp sugar), dark choc and hazel nuts. And I definitely recommend doing an egg wash on the rolled rugelach otherwise they look dull.
Amazing texture and flavor. My husband couldn't get enough of these and he doesn't say much about cookies. These he did... "Keep them coming" I made part of the dough with raspberry preserves and drizzled w/melted milk choc when cooled. I made my daughter apricot with a can of Solo apricot fruit. She loved them. We did not like the mini choc chips in this recipe. Thanks for sharing. A new favorite in our home...
I used salted butter (it's what I had!) and I omitted both the raisins (we're out) and the white sugar as I spread the dough with apricot preserves and sprinkled liberally with brown sugar. I only did a light sprinkling of cinnamon (both my husband and daughter are mildly allergic), and I did three different types: ground walnuts on one quarter, chopped honey roasted peanuts on another, and ground honey roasted peanuts with white chocolate chips on yet another. The last quarter I made into plain crescent rolls to test it (tasty, but too buttery-flavored!). :) They all turned out amazingly flaky, but I think cutting each quarter of dough into 8 pieces instead of 12 pieces worked out better. Oh, and using the food processor made it a snap. One more thing: they took more like 30 minutes to bake, but they are so fabulous! Try apricot with white chocolate! Thanks for sharing, Jackie!
Awesome recipe; my only change (third time around) was to use chopped chocolate chips in place of raisins, and to roll them out as rectangles rather than rounds. The roulade shape allows all the filling to stay contained in the rugelach -- it tends to fall out when prepared as the recipe suggests. I shape the dough into rectangles before chilling, then roll out to about 4 x 12 inches, top with filling, roll into a log and cut into 12 small cookies. These took about 24 minutes to cook entirely. The dough is easy to work with and cooks to a lovely flaky finish.
Excellent recipe but don't skip the chilling before baking. I forgot with the first tray and they spread too much. I realized my mistake before I put the second one in. Also, much easier to bake them on parchment paper. Easier clean up.
This was the perfect recipe! I am going to make it again. You need to make this for people that KNOW rugelach and how it differs in texture from cinnamon roles....Otherwise they might eating expecting a different consistency....hard to explain - but it has a crumbly - break apart in your mouth feel...and is not a chewy as a cinnamon roll. I loved it - but I also grew up eating it!
I made these this past weekend. Oh my god. 48 cookies gone in 2 days! They were a huge hit. I added some mini chocolate chips in and cut down on the amount of walnuts and raisins to compensate. I also sprinkled the tops with cinnamon and sugar as suggested. They were moist and flaky. I will definitely make these again!
I used this recipe to make rugelach for the first time. It was time consuming -- but not difficult. I got great results and everyone raved about how good these were. I filled some with Nutella and others with raspberry preserves, but everyone's favorite by far were the ones with this recipe's filling (substituting mini chocolate chips for the raisins). Outstanding.
I brushed rounds with a thin layer of instant coffee, vanilla and hot water, then a layer of chopped chocolate chips. before cutting and rolling.... mmmmm also brushed tops with an egg and vanilla sugar mix.....double mmmmm.
Very easy and good recipe,just made few changes,I did roll the dough in a sugar instead of flour ,that came amazing I used chocolate for the filling that I mixed and it is non sweet Cocoa with cream, powdered sugar and vanilla and that was a hit . And brush it with egg wash before put it in the oven basically it tasted the same as my mom use to buy it from the market when I was little
This recipe is truely amazing. Totally delish. I rolled mine in powdered sugar as it did not say what to roll then in and they were just the best. I made a few different fillings but the original is the best. Thanks for sharing.
Great recipe for rugelach, everyone in my family loved them. I put extra sugar/cinnamon filling in, which really adds to the taste & texture. No need to chop the raisins. Sugar/cinnamon to the rolled up rugelach before putting on cookie sheet is nice for appearance and taste. Butter is a must for taste.
These are delicious! I didn't have a food processor big enough to make the dough, so I did it my stand mixer and it worked out great. Make sure you keep the point on the underside of the cookie, to prevent it from unrolling during baking. Definitely worth the time it takes to bake these!
Very good. I rolled mine jelly roll style then cut 1 inch wide sections to make pinwheels. It's a very tender, rich and flaky dough due to the cream cheese. I'v also used chopped toasted almonds with success. This will keep if it's tightly stored in a container.
I really liked this recipe and will make it again. We waited the full 24 hours and also the 20 minutes before baking and it worked well. We did a brown sugar walnut and also an almond paste filling and both are great. Thanks.
After I made 2 of the disks, I didn't like the way the sprinkled cinnamon and sugar looked on the finished product, so I finished the last 2 disks in a way that I read in a different recipe. Combine 1/2 C sugar and 2 T cinnamon and spread over rolling area. I used a pastry cloth and spread it on that. Then roll the disk out on the cinnamon/sugar mixture and finish as the recipe says. It looks very nice when baked!
This was soooo good. I tried it with the Nutella spread, white chips, pecans, and then the cinnamon sugar mixture. It was surprisingly easy to make- I was expecting it to be more difficult. This was by far the best. I also tried the cherry jam with chocolate chips, but those were messy and the jam came out.
Before I say anything about this recipe - you need to know I do not like raisens or nuts in ANYTHING (cookies, cakes, fudge, etc.). Having said that - this recipe is great! I had trouble rolling it up so they did not leak, but will work on that next time. The nutella was a great addition. This is a keeper in my recipe book.
I added 1/4 cup sugar and 1 pouch of vanilla sugar to dough. I made the dough by hand and added about 3 tbsps more flour as it was really sticky. Apricot filling, used 1/2 lb dried apricot chopped finely and 12 ounces apricot preserves, cooked over med-high heat stirring constantly for about 5 to evaporate extra fluid, allow to cool thoroughly makes a nice thick spread that barely leaked from the rugelah. Nice texture to pastry, next time will divide into 8 balls and cut into 8 pieces to make 64 cookies, a better size for Christmas gift giving.
I faintly remembered how good rugelach cookies were, but actually didn't know the name of the cookie type until I did some research and stumbled upon this recipe. As soon as I saw the picture I knew it was the cookie I was looking for. I've made these multiple times, and they always come out amazing! I use tiny choc chips I found and bought especially for this cookie. They are hands down my favorite. I can eat the whole batch, which says a lot since I rarely eat the stuff I bake, I just like to bake it! Definitely time consuming, and that does affect how often I make them, but when I do I enjoy every single bite. They keep very well too. Thank you so much for posting this! Usually it takes me a while to find a recipe I like, I always try different ones and tweak things a bit, but I settled with this exact recipe right away.
Yum! This recipe has about 1/2 the sugar per serving of the others we looked at and we didn't miss it! Mine stuck a bit to the cookie sheet so I wished I had used a Silpat or parchment paper. The dough is just elegant - almost like a puff pasty. I used unsalted butter and I think I would like to add just a wee pinch more salt to the dough. I know we will make them again!
I am totally bummed about this recipe because I had sooo many problems with it. First of all it says to mix the ingredients with a food processor which I assumed that a blender would work, it absolutely will not! It only mixed the bottom half which became very sticky and thick while the top half was still powdery. After mixing it by hand I formed my disks then chilled them overnight. When I tryed to roll them they just cracked leaving gaps all over the place and the more I rolled to try to smooth out the gaps, the less manageable the dough became. I ended up with less than 10 cookie from 2 disks and threw the other two away. Maybe I am just a really inexperienced baker but this recipe was vey difficult for me.
Great recipe! I followed the recipe as written with the exception of the raisins. Instead of raisins I spread the dough with apricot preserves before adding the sugar/cinnamon/nut mixture, which was very tasty! The dough is phenomenal though! Flaky and buttery and just as it should be. Thanks for a great recipe!
Nice addition to our Xmas selections. I made them without jam and with Orange marmalade. Both were equally tasty. I also made them as crescents and rolled up and cut out sprials. Looks great on the plate. Thanks
This was my first time making this and I was pleasantly suprised. I subsituted Splenda for the sugar and I used a mixture of Splenda, cinnamon and ground walnuts for the filling. My stepkids and husband loved them!
Absolutely delicious! Very flaky dough which almost reminded of baklava with its texture.It's also very similar to puff pastry ,but tastes much better.I used the original filling for half of the dough,which turned out very good.For the other half ,I made a batch with Nutella and shredded coconut and the rest with raspbarry jam, walnuts,and coconut.The great thing about this recipe is that you can use pretty much anything you want as a filling, as long as it doesn't spill over.Overall,this recipe is definitely worth the work involved ,even though it wasn't as hard as it sounds.Just a bit of organization and the results are perfect! Thank you for posting this recipe!
Great recipe, these were a big hit with the family at Christmas, already got special requests for more. I was a bit worried they weren't going to come out since the directions said to use a food processor until crumbly, I only have a hand blender and it was very doughy and not crumbly at all. I rolled out the discs and spread with apricot jam and sprinkled with brown sugar before covering with the filling. Then i cut the discs in half and then cut rectangular strips and rolled them. I had a difficult time with keeping the filling inside (think i had too much filling in the first couple batches). about half of them came unrolled in the oven, those i kept for myself.
I misplaced my original rugelach recipe & stumbled on this one. I was not disappointed .. the pastry dough was very tasty. Next year I plan to try the suggested variations (with the jam), but the basic recipe was excellent!!
This weekend I tried various rugelach recipes and this was the worst. The dough was too wet with the addition of the sour cream. There are definitely better recipes out there.
I found this recipie in a magazine 2 years ago and made it for that Christmas for the family. Everyone loved it. The creamcheese makes the cookies so rich and creamy and the kids love to sprinkle the sugar and spices on the rolled dough.
I just made these and the dough is a dream to work with. It rolled out so nicely and to make sure that I was making a 12 inch circle; I rolled it out and used a pot cover that was 12 inches and went around that with a pizza cutter. I did mine exactly as the recipe stated and using the food processor was a snap. Next time I'm going to experiment a bit with the mixture I think for our tastes a tad sweeter would be nice and I want to try some raspberry jam in them as well with some white chocolate.
Delicious. I made these exactly as directed (and tried a batch with apricot jam also great and easier to stick the filling to the dough) and they were fantastic. Mine left a fairly large grease slick on the bottom of the cookie sheet, so I had to remove them right away to cool on wire racks. I think I didn't get the butter and cream cheese cut small enough before adding the other ingredients. Didn't effect the flavor or presentation though.
I first made these for a Sunday school celebration. We were discussing Hanukkah. Everyone loved them and I saved the recipe. I have made them for Christmas and other occassions since then. They are always devoured. I use the variation of apricot jam. They are just delicious!
This recipe was great! Most recipes don't use the sour cream, but it really does add a new depth of flavor to the dough. One of my favorite variatins is coconut. Try it with chocolate chips or macadamia nuts. DEEElicious!!
These are super good! I just got done baking a double batch and swear I ate the whole first batch. A few tips I'd like to contribute after reading other reviewers problems: 1. Definitely chill this dough and roll on a lightly floured surface. I would imagine a marble cutting block would be ideal. I used a Wilton Roll & Cut mat for fondant; worked perfectly. 2. Roll your circle to about 8". Then put your nut/ raisin / cinnamon / sugar combo on the dough. Cover with a papertowel and finish rolling to 9 inches. This worked perfectly for me. I didn't get very much mixture spilling out after rolling it into the dough. Careful though... you don't want to roll so hard that the mixture pokes through the front of the dough!
first time they did not come out great...second time I was pressed for time so I put the cubed butter & cream cheese in the freezer it worked so well and I was able roll in out right away. I also rolled it out like a log (thick)added the filling and cut into 1.5 inch pcs. you yield less but its worth it! so much easier and still tasty!
Made these yesterday, my first time making rugelach. Everyone loved them and said they were possibly the best they've had. I used chocolate chips instead of raisins. Update: I've been using this recipe for 5 years and still love it, it's become my holiday coookie exchange staple.
Yum! I never realized rugelach was so difficult to make. I moved from Los Angeles to England and I miss being able to pick it up at the market and local deli/bakery. Thank you for the great recipe. I found working with rectangles worked better for me than circles. I rolled the dough on parchment on a glass countertop protecter and put it in the fridge to chill for about 20 min. Then I cut the rectangle in half lengthwise and cut each half into 6 rectangular slices. If it is not perfect, after it has chilled again you can use a knife to spread it better and cover up tears. After spreading on the filling I used a knife to help me roll each piece. The knife made it easier to get the dough off the parchment. I also cooked the rugelach on parchment paper. I made 3 variations: raspberry walnut with nuts on top, apricot and nutella with choc. chips. I blended some choc. chips in my small blender and put the choc. powder on top of some of the rugelach. The hardest thing is resisting eating all the rugelach up in one go!
I made this recipe for my Jewish boyfriend thinking it would remind him of his mother. After all my hard work he said,"Oh, mom bought her's from the bakery" Mine turned out great. Little tricky rolling out the dough. He loved it!
I made these rugelach for Thanksgiving they were delicious. A great improvement over my prior rugelach recipe which was made with sour cream only, not a mixture of sour cream and cream cheese. This recipe will definitely replace my other.
These are so delicious. I didn't have raisons so I decided to use Apricot jam in the nut mixture. They turned out great. I'm not sure if this was a major faux pas but it worked for me and I am making more tomorrow for our BIG family party.
4.5 stars from me. They were very good. I don't think I followed the directions exactly, b/c I was going back and forth btn this one and the Contessa's recipe from FN. Anyways, I had the cream cheese and butter almost at room temp when I started, so it was basically smooth when combined. This did not affect anything. For my filling, I did toasted crushed almonds, finely chopped dates, and a layer of sugar free apricot preserve (applied with brush before filling). The two chilling steps were crucial. Rolling was not that difficult afterwards. I did not have liquid jam everywhere as one reviewer did after baking. Ina rec'd 2T of preserves. I think I did 3T-4T with it not running. I did do an egg wash to improve the appearance (1 egg beaten with 1T milk). I don't like overly sweet desserts, but I think it would've been fine to roll the pastry in cinnamon sugar before baking. Baking time: 22min for my oven was too short. So I just left the rugelach in there for another 10-15min til it reached a deeper light brown. I think next time I will add vanilla to the batter to give it more flavor. Like I said, I don't have a sweet tooth, but I know that these can stand to be sweeter. Regardless, I like these a LOT, and really, really enjoyed making them. This was a great new learning experience! And did I mention these are oh so ADORABLE?!
It wasn't as difficult to make as I thought it would be. I used raspberry jam and placed 3-4 chocolate chips inside. I served them for Hannukah and everyone loved them. Very rich tasting w/ the cream cheese in the dough. Will make them again.
I don't have a food processor so it was a time consuming process. This recipe was well worth the time! My first batch was a nut-free and I used raisins and organic apricot preserves. The second I followed the exact recipe. They were gone the next day. My family loved them. I have borrowed my grandmothers food processor and will make some more soon!
