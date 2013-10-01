Fudgies II

4.5
2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These are chocolaty, moist and rich. They almost taste like brownies. Tip: Do not overbeat cookie dough once the flour is added; the cookies will then be tough rather than tender.

Recipe by Nevena Long

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
21
Yield:
42 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

21
Original recipe yields 21 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream the butter until light. Gradually beat in the white and brown sugar ( on low speed with a mixer if using one ) until creamy and light. Beat in the egg and vanilla.

    Advertisement

  • Melt the chocolate in a small, heavy saucepan over very low heat. Stir chocolate into the butter mixture.

  • Slowly stir in the salt and flour. Combine thoroughly. Stir in walnuts, if desired.

  • Shape into walnut-sized balls. Make an indentation with your thumb in each cookie. Bake at 350 degrees F (180 degrees C) for 10 to 12 minutes until just done. Cool on rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
193 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 20.4g; fat 12g; cholesterol 26.3mg; sodium 79.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022