Fudgies II
These are chocolaty, moist and rich. They almost taste like brownies. Tip: Do not overbeat cookie dough once the flour is added; the cookies will then be tough rather than tender.
While I mostly disagree with the submitter's description of these cookies, as this recipe's first reviewer I'm happy to say I enjoyed them nonetheless. They have the sought after crispy edges with soft and chewy interiors, but they are NOT overly chocolaty or fudgie, nor do they "almost taste like a brownie" - they are very lightly chocolate. I wasn't sure of what the indentation in the cookie was for, but all I know is I followed the directions and they turned out very pretty and well-shaped. I didn't used the optional walnuts, but in their place I used candy-coated, chocolate covered sunflower seeds. I'm glad I did because without them these cookies may have been a little short on flavor and would have looked a tad boring. The sunflower seeds also looked kinda cool in the indentations and gave the cookies a little pizazz. If I was to make one suggestion for these cookies, it would be to add a cup of chocolate chips or M&M's (or the chocolate covered sunflower seeds, of course!), which would not only give their appearance some spunk, but would also bump up the chocolate flavor.
These are deceptively awesome. They taste like crunchy little brownies. Not super sweet,and tender. I dusted mine with powdered sugar, and it was fabulous with a cup of coffee.
