Fudgies II

While I mostly disagree with the submitter's description of these cookies, as this recipe's first reviewer I'm happy to say I enjoyed them nonetheless. They have the sought after crispy edges with soft and chewy interiors, but they are NOT overly chocolaty or fudgie, nor do they "almost taste like a brownie" - they are very lightly chocolate. I wasn't sure of what the indentation in the cookie was for, but all I know is I followed the directions and they turned out very pretty and well-shaped. I didn't used the optional walnuts, but in their place I used candy-coated, chocolate covered sunflower seeds. I'm glad I did because without them these cookies may have been a little short on flavor and would have looked a tad boring. The sunflower seeds also looked kinda cool in the indentations and gave the cookies a little pizazz. If I was to make one suggestion for these cookies, it would be to add a cup of chocolate chips or M&M's (or the chocolate covered sunflower seeds, of course!), which would not only give their appearance some spunk, but would also bump up the chocolate flavor.

