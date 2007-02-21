Thin Mint Crackers
Just like the Girl Scout cookies!
I reviewed this earlier but wanted to update because I've made them several times since then. I figured out something; don't put the peppermint extract in the chocolate until it is fully melted. If you put the peppermint extract in the chocolate and then melt it in the microwave the extract burns the chocolate and makes it crumbly and hard, hence those reviewers having to use oil to make it smooth again. Once the chocolate is fully melted stir well and then put your extract in! For the holidays I used white chocolate chips too. Also crushed some peppermints and added green and/or red sprinkles.Read More
I froze a sheet tray and then placed the dipped crackers back in the freezer. When they were hardened, they would not come off the sheet pan except in tiny little shreds of chocolate covered crackers. The bittersweet chocolate was off-putting to me. Needless to say, I won't be making these again.Read More
So easy! What a great idea...that I kind of changed. Instead of Ritz crackers, I used Nabisco Famous chocolate wafers and melted Andes mints. I am not even kidding how great these were! Thin, crispy and chocolaty! I am thinking about making sandwiches with the wafers with marshmellow cream in the middle and then dunking them in the melted Andes mints. Oh the possibilities! Try these, you won't be sorry!
HELPFUL TIPS NOT MENTIONED: Be sure to use a napkin (or your finger if they're just for you) to wipe up the extra chocolate that spreads around the cookie after you've dipped it, so you don't have a sloppy finish when the chocolate hardens. Another idea is to spread the ritz w/ a little peanut butter & then dip in chocolate! However, be ready to do them fast and put them in the freezer for 5 min. so the pb doesn't melt! UPDATE: So I originally made this and loved the recipe because my kids could make them and it took 5 minutes. Problem is, we would take them to parties, & people easily knew it was a Ritz, and that's kinda embarrassing. Not to mention the salt! So, after trying several cookies, I tried a nilla wafer AND PERFECTION!! They don't break in half easily like ritz, so you can manage them easier and they taste JUST like girl scout cookies and no one can tell it's a nilla wafer inside! On paula dean, they took 2 sugar cookies and baked it w/a mint in the middle so another idea on how to use those mints. I use 1 fork, and give it 2 lifts up and down so the excess chocolate can drip off then place on baking sheet line with foil or wax paper, and it's usually enough to catch all the excess chocolate & I find andes mints taste a LOT better than using the peppermint extract. So, I buy a whole case of andes baking chips when they come out around holidays!
This is the BEST! It tastes just like the Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies but it is so easy & much more affordable! I make it every year for Christmas but after the chocolate is set I melt red & green candy melt (in separate bowls) & then drizzle each color in different directions across the top of the cookie. I get many requests for this cookie. My kids love it. They have helped dip the crackers but it gets alittle messy. I found that putting them on a cookie sheet lined with wax paper & then putting the cookie sheet in the freezer really makes things go much quicker.
Could NOT be easier! Kids can make this in a snap. Heck, monkeys could make this! I bought the Andes baking chips from my grocery store, melted a couple handfuls in the microwave in a creme brulee cup for about 30 seconds, then mixed it with a fork to be sure it was all melted through. I just dropped my reduced-fat Ritz crackers into the creme brulee cup with melted chocolate (perfect size cup for a Ritz) and used two forks to turn and coat the cracker. Set on paper plates (out of wax paper) and put the plates in the freezer for about two minutes. THAT'S IT FOLKS!! Clean up is a snap! My husband was AMAZED at these. He kept saying "How did you do that?" and looking around the kitchen like there must have been more pans or ingredients; like it was magic. :) In all fairness, there is a teeny tiny, very faint salt taste from the crackers if you really examine them -- but not enough to detract from the taste in any way. I will keep my eyes peeled for plain chocolate wafer cookies. Or, if you really wanted to go for broke, you could buy a bag of oreos and twist apart each cookie to use the two chocolate wafers; you'd have yourself a true thin mint then. This would work well to make mint chocolate dipped oreos, or to dip the ends of a biscotti ... the possibilities are endless. People look so stunned and confused when after biting into the cookie I hearing me say, "It's a Ritz cracker!" Really a fun recipe. :)
These are awesome! I didn't use bittersweet chocolate however. I always buy little chocolate "buttons" at our local candy supply store so had some semi-sweet/dark chocolate left over from Christmas. Kept adding the peppermint extract until it tasted right. People at work freaked out - thought I'd somehow gotten my cookie order early!!!! I might add that you should not use plain MINT extract. Every time I've used that in ANY candy, it tastes like toothpaste, so be sure and use peppermint! Also, the cold cookie sheet is a must. I've been making candy for years and always had the little "pool" around the chocolate dipped items. This certainly takes care of that problem - looked professional. Also, I used a little Wilton candy dipping tool - plastic with the end looking like a tiny "waffle spatula". Dropped the Ritz in the chocolate, picked it up with the dipping tool and FLIPPED it over onto the cold cookie sheet - perfect! Thanks for the great recipe. I'll be making it again - so much cheaper than the girl scout cookies and frankly, I think a little better. Might try it again with the chocolate wafer cookies someone had mentioned but I still don't see how it could be better than the Ritz.
So good - but I have a couple of suggestions. Taste your chocolate after adding your peppermint. I didn't taste my chocolate until I was working on my second cookie sheet, and I didn't have enough peppermint flavor, added more and the second sheet tastes just like Thin Mint Girl Scout cookies. First sheet is good, but much better with more peppermint flavor. After dipping crackers, pick cracker up with a fork, tap handle of fork on edge of bowl/double boiler to remove some excess chocolate. Put waxed paper covered cookie sheets in freezer before starting, helps cool these quickly. I am sure I'll have to make more of these in the next 2 days, can't keep hubby out of them. Thanks for recipe, delish!!
Like a previous reviewer I used Andes mints (thank goodness for after Christmas sales). These are like the real deal!!! By the way, I didn't bother with the double boiler, I just melted the Andes in the microwave :) Thanks for the post.
EXCELLENT!!! This was soooo easy to make. I melted a little Gulf Wax with a bag of Andes Mint baking pieces,Used a fork to flip the Ritz crackers in the melted mixture then from the pan to 2 wax paper lined cookie sheets. Five minutes in the fridge and you HAVE real Thin Mints just like Girl Scouts. I only got 58 cookies out of this recipe(not 80 like stated) but I can't complain...These are Wonderful and HIGHLY recommended. GREAT RECIPE! :D
This is such a good cookie! Very intersting how a cracker can turn into something so delicious. Also used 2 bags of Andes mints. Kept the chocolate melted in my chocolate dipping pot. Used tongs to flip the crackers. My 5 year old daughter made almost the whole batch after showing her how to do it so really not complicated.
...I seriously don't even know where to begin. These...are...sooooo...freakin' AWESOME!!! I'm shocked to discover that I actually prefer these to GS Thin Mints. I used regular Ritz crackers. I like the very, very slight salt taste combined with the mint chocolate. I could, quite literally, eat these until I'm sick! I used the 10 oz. bag of Andes Creme de Mint Baking Chips (Walmart $2.50), melted in a bowl over a pot of simmering water. As my mint chocolate was melting, I lined a cookie sheet with wax paper and put it in the freezer. I used the suggestion of breaking the two inside prongs of a plastic fork. This worked fabulously for turning the crackers in the chocolate and lifting these delicious "cookies" onto the baking sheet. I made 52 cookies from the one bag of Andes. I should've made a double batch! There's always a next time though :) As another reviewer stated, these are so much cheaper than buying Thin Mints. The last time I bought a box was a few years ago and they were $10. Others have stated this is a messy recipe but I didn't have that problem at all. Even if I did, I would still make these. They're THAT good! You have my lifelong gratitude for this brilliant recipe Kim!!! Thank you, thank you, thank you!
These are great! For those of you out there, like me, who only have mint extract (not peppermint extract) on hand, simply use half mint half vanilla extract. It tastes great. Also, if you'd like to make this recipe a world easier to make do the following. Melt your chocolate and add the extracts. Crush all your Ritz crackers into the melted chocolate and mix well. Then, you can either drop them on the wax paper like drop cookies and pop them in the freezer for 5 minutes, and your done. OR Put one layer of wax paper on a cookie sheet and dump the cracker/chocolate mixture onto the sheet. Put another layer of wax paper on top and smooth it out. Pop in the freezer for 5 minutes. Pull out and use cookie cutters to cut out shapes. This is much simpler, tastes the same and cuts down on clean up tremendously!
i had leftover chocolate after dipping candies, so i added some mint extract. i just had to try this. it would never have occurred to me to dip Ritz crackers in chocolate. YUM! thanks for the recipe!
The only thing better than a delicious recipe is an easy one, and this is the best of both worlds! I melted my chocolate in the microwave so I didn't have to fuss with a double boiler. I also used vanilla wafers instead of crackers. The easiest way for me to dip them was to drop a wafer into the chocolate, coat it, then fish it out with a fork and gently shake the extra chocolate off before slipping it onto a cookie sheet lined with wax paper. I popped the sheet of cookies into the freezer for approximately 3 minutes and they were completely set. I got so many compliments on these treats that I was embarrassed to reveal how easy they were to make!
They really do taste just like Girl Scout cookies. My daughter thought they were. She asked me where I got Girl Scout this time of the year (and with sprinkles, too!) Thank you.
Definitely a keeper, this recipe is destined to become a holday 'must'. I took the advice of other cooks and used the Nabisco chocolate wafers and melted Andes chips in a double boiler. Simple, easy, and fun! And the best part? They DO taste just like Girl Scout cookies! I had leftover chocolate after the wafers were done so I used Ritz crackers. They were good, but just didn't compare to the wafers. I would highly recommend this (revised) recipe to anyone. Thank you, Kim!
These were good, but I made some changes. After reading a ton of reviews on all different sites, I decided to experiment using ritz crackers, Vanilla wafers and Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafers. I melted andes mints instead of melting chocolate and then adding peppermint extract. The andes mints were perfect. I melted them slowly in the microwave, stirring frequently. Our family conducted a taste test on the 3 different varieties, and the chocolate wafers were by far the best! Plus, they are almost black inside, just like a girl scout thin mint. It was odd biting into the rits and Nilla wafer and seeing a white color. I had never heard of these wafers but read about them in another review. I found them at Wal Mart in a long skinny yellow box with clear cellophane on top so you can see the cookies. There is only a single row of them with about 45-50 in the box. Make sure they are not broken.
These crackers are SUPERB!! I took the advice of others and just used the Andes Creme de Menthe chips. I melted one, 10 oz. bag and it made 70 crackers. I found snowflake shaped Ritz crackers and used them. I drizzled the tops with some melted white chocolate chips and sprinkled crushed candy canes on that. I just laid a piece of waxed paper on the counter top and placed the chocolate dipped crackers on that to set up. It worked perfectly and they came right off of the paper. THANKS for a great, EASY recipe!!
Awesome! I used semisweet chocolate, as that's all I had on hand. I tinted some white chocolate a pale (mint) green color and drizzled that on top for a pretty presentation. Thanks! :)
Very Good!!!! And fun to make. NEXT TIME, I will put a half a bar of candy wax to the pound of chocolate so that they don't melt in your hand when you go to eat them. And I suggest for everyone else to do the same. :)
Oh my goodness, these are so good! I read the recipe wrong and bought dark chocolate (mini bars because I couldn't find chips). I think the dark chocolate & mint made a perfect combination. Ran out of dark and used semisweet - still good. Can't go wrong with this one. Used other suggestions and used Toll House crackers instead of Ritz. YUM! Thanks for the sweet addiction in my life.
good taste but a little more time consuming than I thought.
I enjoyed these. I was craving the mint and chocolate combo so this was quick fix. I just bit into them and let the chocolate, cracker and mint taste melt away in my mouth. I used semi-sweet chocolate chips and peppermint oil because that is what I had on hand and also added a bit of butter to the melting chocolate and it got this lovely glossy look to it. Since I used peppermint oil I slowly added it in drop by drop so it would not be overpowering. Now to dip these, this may sound funny - I took a plastic fork and broke off the middle two "sprongs" and it was a perfect handler for holding the cracker and turning it in the chocolate, lifting it out and putting it on the sheet. Quick and easy and the mint taste just lingers in your mouth afterward. I like it, thanks!
I thought these were great! I used regular Ritz, and I thought maybe next time I would use low sodium ritz because you could taste that salt, but it actually tasted terrific, sweet and salty, even if it wasn't exactly like a thin mint
We all loved these. When i went to the baking section to buy the bitter sweet chocolate I discovered a package of Andes baking chips. I melted these slowly in the microwave and dipped the crackers in that. Talk about easy.
I didn't have bittersweet chocolate so I used semi sweet morsels. It was a little thicker than I wanted but, wow, the taste is there. These are sooooo good! I'm gonna do these again and again! Thanks for the post!!
Though one of my pet peeves is reviewers who change a recipe completely then post about it, I had to tell what I did with this recipe idea. I tried it using the chocolate "Famous Wafers" to dip because I had a box in the cupboard I needed to get rid of. They were awesome and exactly like the GS cookies. I'll be interested to try it with crackers to see the difference. I've made a delicious candy using two Wheat Thin crackers with peanut butter in the middle dipped in chocolate, so I KNOW crackers work well for these kind of treats.
I thought I had reviewed this when I first made this two years ago. Huh. I make two different kinds of this Girl Scout cookie fake-out. I do one batch with the Ritz crackers and one batch with chocolate cookie wafers. Both are hot ticket items on my cookie platter. I would suggest that you don't use a cheap cracker, you'll pay for it later. And splurge if you can for a good chocolate and peppermint extract. Watkins is pretty good. NOTE: You can find chocolate wafer cookies on your grocery store's cookie isle, usually on the top shelf. Want to make this easy to get in and out of the chocolate? Use a fork with thin tines that will help a little of the chocolate drip off before setting to cool on parchment paper.
YUMMY!!! These are just like Girl Scout cookies! I made mine with Andes mint chips, I took a 1/2 cup and microwaved it until melted. Then I dipped the Ritz Crackers. A half a cup makes 20 cookies!I Put them on wax paper on a cookie sheet. And then you can put them in the frezzer for 2 min. But you can also prepare them ahead of time and it won't hurt them!! Yummmy!
I've made these a few times. The first batch I used Andes Mint Baking Chips and melted them slowly in the micro and I topped with crushed candy canes. The second batch I made with Nestles Limited Mint Choco & Dark Chips and did the micro melt again. These took a little longer to melt and the mixture was a little thicker on the ritz, but they def taste more like the GS cookie! Both ways are fantastic! But I think now I'm partial to the mint choco! Thanks for such an easy recipe! Everyone loved them!!
too messy for me :)
I would give these ten stars if I could! They were just that awesome! Some people thought that I had bought them! I did use some of the suggestions of other reviewers and used melted Andes mints baking bits with original townhouse crackers. Will be making again and again!
I loved this recipe and so did everyone at the cookout I brought it to. I used one pound of almond bark dipping chocolate instead of chocolate chips. I added 1/2 tsp of peppermint extract and I used tongs to dip crackers and then cooled them on the waxed paper. EXCELLENT! Everyone said they tasted like girl scout cookies and begged for the recipe.
EXCELLENT!!! These have become a must-have in my home. The only minor adjustment I made was to use semisweet chocolate (either bars or chips) to make it more sweet. I have always loved the famous Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, but hated having to pay so much for them! This tastes EXACTLY like those. It takes a minute to heat the chocolate, a minute to cover the crackers, and a minute to cool. So easy for such a great recipe. THANK YOU!!!
This is a wonderful and very addicting cookie. It doesn't get much easier. I use Andes mints instead of the chocolate and flavoring. Some stores sell a bag of broken pieces in the baking section. If I can't find them, I just unwrap a box of the mints. People just can't belive that they are chocolate covered crackers.
I was making peanut butter pretzel truffles this morning and I had some left over dipping chocolate and tons of Ritz crackers. The only thing I did different was I used Nestle mint & semi sweet chips mixed together. I just tasted one, and I cant believe how good they are. Great way to use up left over melted chocolate!
Wow these are labor intensive! But they were very well received so I suppose if they'requested next year, I'll make them again! I may have put the coating on too thick, because 1 lb of chocolate only covered about 65 crackers.
I replaced the crackers with mini chocolate graham sticks and decorated like candy canes. Was a huge hit!
I'm giving this 5 stars for ingenuity, texure & flavor! I didn't follow the recipe exactly, I used the suggestion of some others & simply melted Andes mints then spread it onto Ritz crackers & sprinkled crushed peppermint candy on top. I'm sure they would be even better with the thin chocolate wafer cookies but where in the world does one find them anymore? The seecondbatch I coursely choppd some York Peppermint Patty bits & sprinkled these ontop of te chocolaate - took it over the top in wonderful chocolately minty flavor! The crackers are an excellent alternative!
Made these a while back, but never got around to reviewing ('til now!) Here's my one tip for these: Stick a needle or a toothpick (if it fits w/o breaking) through one of the holes in the Ritz cracker, then dip into the chocolate. It is easier and less messy!
yum yum yum. my husband loves the girl scout thin mints so i had him try these with his eyes closed and i didnt tell him what they were. I wanted to see what he would say when he tasted them. And he thought they were the real thin mints, he loved them and so did my kids. Super easy.
So easy and yummy. I too used Andes chips and just microwaved them. Now when we crave those Girl Scout Thin Mints, we'll make them.
This was hit or miss. Some loved them, others, not so much.
Delicious, easy...could spell trouble for the Girl Scouts.
Don't bring to baking competitions people believe they are store bought! I have had my chocolate burn/crumble after adding peppermint extract, add at the end of the process only!
OH MY GOODNESS!!!! These are SO GOOD!!! I made them with the Andes Creme De Mint Baking Chips and they melted within two minutes in a double boiler! I used both the Ritz Crackers and the Famous Chocolate Wafers and we like them both equally! Thanks so much for sharing your recipe!!
Wow! These are awesome! I thought this sounded like a really strange combination of ingredients, but after reading the reviews I decided to give it a try anyway. Very glad I did! I will definately be making them whenever I get an off-season craving for girl scout cookies.
These have been added to my Christmas cookie list!!! So delicious and unbelievably SIMPLE!!! I sprinkled them with colored sprinkles for a festive touch. Definitely follow the advice regarding melting the chocolate completely before adding the peppermint extract. I did and it turned out perfect. One more note...PEPPERMINT EXTRACT IS HIGHLY FLAMMABLE!!!! A tiny bit dribbled over my pan and caught on fire. The flames licked right up over the edge into the pan! The flames blew out easily and had no effect on the flavor, but please be careful!
These are fantastic!! I buy dark mint candy wafers at the craft store and don't have to add the peppermint. Sooooo easy!
These are great!!! I modified it by using half milk chocolate chips and half semi-sweet. YUM.
Perfection! I think they're better than the Girl Scouts' Thin Mints. I did, however, make one modification that made it SO much easier and just as tasty...tasty perfection: I used Toll House dark chocolate and mint chips. I melted two bags over a double boiler, dipped the Ritz, one at a time using tongs. I was able to make just over 60 from those two bags. Excellent!
Made these using previous reviewers suggestions - Vanilla wafer cookies dipped in melted andes baking chips. Turned out sooooo good! Also dipped a few ritz crackers and did a taste test with the kids and hubby. Consensus is that while both taste good, the one made with a vanilla wafer holds up better, i.e. doesn't crumble as easily. Thanks for an easy and tasty recipe.
I had made these for Christmas this past year. My son just now reminded me to make these again. They were super easy and a big hit!
I used the Andes pieces as suggested by others. My son is a "Thin Mint" lover. I made these and asked him to try one without telling him what it was. "Wow!" he said "these taste like Thin Mints - how did you do that?" He took over making them. He uses: Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafers and the Andes Creme de Menthe baking chips. Thanks for sharing!!!
ok.... i feel kinda of special after reading about how easy these were to make, saying that ive had trouble.. :)BUT i had trouble.. i dont know if maybe i overcooked the chocolate, but the chocolate was fine, smooth and a nice manageable consistency until i added the mint, then it went to this thick mass of chocolate that wouldnt stick to the crackers (it did taste good though :D) thanks UPDATE: You have to use an oil based mint flavor.. So mint oil instead of just plain extract.. (extract will kill your chocolate) Once i figured this out the cookies ROCK! My family asks me to make them constantly. Thanks for the recipe!
I used Famous chocolate wafers and Andes chocolate mints. The mints melted so easily over a double boiler to make a smooth chocolate sauce. I used two forks to dip each chocolate wafer which made it easier for the chocolate to drain off. They came out perfectly! Yum!
just made these for the first time. Oh my gosh are they wonderful. A must have for the cookie recipe box. I used 12 oz of semi sweet choco chips, and 4 oz of the special dark choco chips. I was only able to get about 55 cookies from that amount of chocolate mixture.
I only use recipes with great ratings on this website and have they have never failed until today. These were really gross. I followed the recipe to a "t"... Luckily I only made 1/2 a batch, I didn't feel so bad not eating them. Not at all like girlscouts- will not try again!!!
I seen this on the reviews today saying that tasted just like a Girl Scout Thin Mint Cookie, so I had to try it out of curiosity. I used the calculate button to change it to 5 servings or 10 crackers just to test it. I used Ghiradelli bittersweet chocolate and just put it in the microwave for about 1 minute stirring every 30 seconds. 1 oz is about 3 Tblsp. of chocolate. I thought the chocolate coating was very similar to the coating on thin mints. I plan to save it to dip shortbread or another favorite cookie in for Christmas. However, the center didn't taste like a cracker, but not really a thin mint cookie either. They are good though. Just make sure to put them on something like parchment. The ones I made stuck to the glass plate I put them on.
These work great with any store brand, low sodium or sodium free butter cracker. Once you dip them in chocolate, give them 24 hours to set up. Not in the fridge, place the tray on the kitchen table or counter and let them set up. I've found that during the summer, it takes longer for the chocolate to set up. During the winter, it takes only an hour. And that's without refrigeration. Forgot to say, they are great. Taste awesome....
You cannot go wrong with these. Very easy and inexpensive. If you choose to microwave the chocolate, cook for 30 second intervals. Stir after each 30 seconds. Add the pepppermint extract after the chocolate is melted. YUM
For the holidays dont forget to add the crumbled up peppermint on top!
Awesome! Used melted Andes Mints. Liked the crackers better than Nilla Wafers as suggested by a reviewer.
Not bad! While not as good as Girl Scout cookies, these are a decent (and cheap!) knockoff for sure! If only I could get my cookies to look as pretty as the boxed ones (and if I could find those darn chocolate wafers everyone is talking about), I'd be able to fool a LOT of people lol! NOTE: You MUST let these sit overnight to taste anything like the "real" deal, IMHO. I ate several of these right after setting up in the freezer and wasn't impressed at all. This is definitely something you want to prepare in advance. All in all, these were super yummy and the perfect snack to serve with my St. Paddy's Day corned beef sandwiches (the green sugar crystals I decorated mine with were a nice touch). If I were to give these as gifts or display on a holiday cookie tray, my technique is in need of some SERIOUS improvement, but other than this minor mishap, I have no complaints. Thanks for sharing, Kim! :-)
How crazy is this recipe?!? I can't believe I can make Thin Mints! With Ritz! LOL! I did as others suggested, using Andes creme de menthe baking chips. But, I do like my chocolate a little darker so I added 1/2 cup semi-sweet mini chips as well. I also made mine in small batches by melting about a half cup of chocolate in a custard cup in the microwave for 30 seconds. Because the small amount of melted chocolate stayed warm as I dipped my crackers, each cookie came out looking like a perfectly smooth thin mint. Thank you for this recipe!
Something this easy should have just a so-so taste but these cookies are fabulous! My daughter requests them for her cookie exchange every year. I use white almond bark and 2 cups of chocolate chips (semi-sweet) for the chocolate with very good results. For the holidays, the kids can cover these with red or green sprinkles to make them more festive. A must have at Christmas!
These do taste just like Thin Mints! I make them with a few easy changes. I use dark chocolate mint melting chips from the craft store. I melt them in the microwave and then dip Maria cookies. I sprinkle chopped Andes candies on top. Delicious!
This was pretty good but I think it would be better with a semi-sweet chocolate as the bittersweet was pretty dark tasting. Still people seemed to like them and they were easy to make
Used the Nabisco cookies and thin mints - and was FABULOUS!! Drizzle with a glaze made of 3/4 cup confectioners' sugar, 2 drops of mint extract, 3 1/2 tsp water and a little green food coloring.
These were EXCELLENT!! I used the andes mints and ritz and they are perfect. I love recipes like this, great addition to my Christmas candy baking.
This is not my usual "style" of cooking (I prefer more involved recipes, with more natural ingredients), but they were surprisingly good -- they definitely are very, very similar to Girl Scout cookies! I used chocolate graham crackers instead of a Ritz crackers and used the Andes mint chips like other raters suggested. They are square, of course, but I thought it sounded strange to use a salty cracker. I took them to a retreat for church and everyone raved about them. They couldn't believe they were "homemade." I have never had so many women ask for a recipe from me!
These are a pretty accurate replica of the Girl Scouts cookies, but I'm not sure it's worth all the time and mess. I had the same problem as a few others; I microwaved the chocolate to a perfect dipping consistency but as soon as the extract went in, it started to seize and get lumpy. Since it was so thick I had to dip the crackers and then scrape the extra chocolate off so that there was a nice thin, uniform chocolate coating. They set up really nicely in the freezer but then after I took them out the chocolate started to melt again. Huge mess and a hassle! They were a huge messy hassle and they LOOKED that way too. 3 stars for taste, but that's all...Maybe I'll try the Andes mints like others suggested, but this recipe just did not work for me!
WOW! I was very cautious about getting my hope up for "GIRL SCOUT-LIKE" Thin Mints, but it's true -- these are just as good! And, they're made out of crackers. Based on other reviews, I made a few changes: I used a pound of milk chocolate almond bark. Heated it in the micro and was ready to go in about 1 min. Very easy. I tossed the cracker in the chocolate, flipped with a fork, and then lifted out with a fork, and slid it onto a cookie sheet lined with wax paper. The chocolate is thick enough so the fork doesn't leave any marks. Once the cookie sheet was full, I put it in the freezer to set. Only took a few minutes until they were ready to be stored. The bottoms came out perfect. Also, there was only enough chocolate for 64 crackers.
I don't know if I would say they taste just like the girl scout cookies, but close...and much cheaper! My son loved them but my daughter took one bite and wouldn't touch it again. A bit time consuming but still very easy!
So easy and really tasty! And so pretty too!
Incredibly easy and tasty...I used melted Andes candies baking chips and no peppermint extract and they were phenomenal. My husband thought it really was a Girl Scout Cookie. The only negative was that by the next day you could taste the salt of the cracker. But otherwise, super easy and just as good as a Thin Mint.
This didn't go well at all. I kept trying and trying it. As soon as I put the peppermint in, the chocolate became 2 thick to dip the crackers in.
These tase every bit as good as the thin mint Girl Scout cookies, and I LOVE those. Good to know I can easily have them whenever I want lol! Easy to make.
These tasted Exactly like GS cookies. I loved them. I did have a little problem getting the chocolate to stick to the crackers. I will work on this.I made these with Jr. Mints. They melted just fine. SOOO Goodd! Thank you Kim!
Very nice, and even better after they sit a couple of days! Easy Easy Easy!!!
While this recipe was delicious it was extremely messy and still difficult to handle even when using a fork. This will probably be a one-two time a year recipe. I used milk chocolate chips and top off with sugar crystal sprinkles.
I am amazed at how easy and delicious! I used Andes Thin Mints baking chips and mixed them with some milk chocolate chips to melt. Delicious! I also tried a layer of peanut butter on the cracker then milk chocolate. ALso delicious. I think the slight salt taste compliments well. Topped the minkt with a bit of crushed candy cane and peanut butter with a few peanut butter chips. Looked and tasted great. THese are a new easy favorite! I'm going to put them in my christmas goodie bags :)
Wow!! I used Chocolate Wafer Cookies and dipped them in melted Bittersweet Chocolate and I added one teaspoon of peppermint extract. I used the cold cookie sheet lined with waxed paper. Refrigerate! These are delicious and better than GS Thin Mint Cookies.
I was making these for a Christmas and finely ground candy canes in a food processor, then i added the candy canes to the melted chocolate, it was perfect, nice and minty with a little crunch
These are delicious!!! A little more time intensive than I prefer, but they're worth it. :)
These were terrific. My only problem was that once they cooled off on the cookie sheet in the fridge I couldn't get them off of the cookie sheet in one piece. The next batch I made I used waxed paper that I had sprayed very lightly with Pam and they came off perfectly.
amazing got to so many request for them i got sick of making them!
These were fantastic. I used the Andes baking pieces and melted them in the microwave. No more waiting for GS cookie time! :)
This was great! Such a nice treat to enjoy while relaxing. I did the double boiler method and still burned the chocolate, so I had to slowly heat it up in the microwave. The semi-sweet chocolate is a little bitter (for those that love regular chocolate as opposed to dark chocolate), so for those that like milk chocolate, go with milk chocolate instead.
This is so yummy! I also used the melted Andes chips. So easy!!! My children loved these so much that they kept saying that I am the best cook ever. If only it was always this easy to keep them happy!
These really did taste just like girl scout cookies!! I took other reveiwers' suggestions and used Nilla wafers (looks nicer and doesn't have any salt). I couldn't find the Andes baking chips other people were talking about so I actually just used the Andes candy and melted those. Everything came out perfectly and it ended up being much easier than the original recipe.
This has quickly become our new favorite holiday goodie. Has gotten rave reviews from recipients, as well! We sprinkled the tops of our with crushed Andes mints and/or green mint chips.
What a cool recipe. The reviews are true - they really taste just like the Girl Scout variety. I froze mine initially and put into a cookie container the following day. They seemed to hold their shape better that way; otherwise they become very melty in your hands very quickly. I used the 2-fork method as other cooks did.
These are great! I used chocolate-flavored almond bark instead of expensive chocolate. It is so much easier to work with--no double boiler required, won't seize up... Unless you're a super-taster, you won't care and it is a lot cheaper, too.
My husband and I enjoyed these immensely -- and experimented a bit too. We liked the taste of Keebler Club Crackers (multi-grain is what I had in the pantry) as well as the Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafer for the "cookie" base. The buttery flavor of the Club cracker with the mint was surprisingly good, and the texture great! For the chocolate, we tried melted Andes baking chips first as well as melted chocolate CHUNKS w/ extract. Both had good mint taste, but we felt the Andes tasted more like an original Thin Mint and were easier to work with. Excellent!
Oh yum!!!! These are delicious!!! I could eat the whole batch! :) Definitely a keeper. I used 1 lb of the Ghirandelli Chocolate (Candy Making & Dipping Bar) with the peppermint extract and did it in the double boiler. I lined the cookie sheets with wax paper. I didn't even have to refrig, they set right away. Perfect!!! I have a feeling I'm going to be making these a lot. No mess whatsoever. I think someone else mentioned that. I was even able to make them all up while cradling a phone on my shoulder and chatting. Oh, was a little worried these might take awhile to make, as I'm really busy today, but the whole process went really fast. Excellent recipe. Give it a try!
a quick yummy treat! i just use ritz crackers and andes candy melted in the microwave! dip and throw in the frige for a bit!!
Yum & simple. Mine aren't pretty & this was messy, but tasty! I nuked semi-sweet morsels at 50% power. Thanks for the quick snack!
