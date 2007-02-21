Thin Mint Crackers

305 Ratings
  • 5 241
  • 4 42
  • 3 12
  • 2 4
  • 1 6

Just like the Girl Scout cookies!

By Kim

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
15 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
40
Yield:
80 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

40
Original recipe yields 40 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Using a double boiler method, melt the chocolate coatings over hot tap water for 15 - 20 minutes. Stir . Do not cook or get water into the chocolate.

    Advertisement

  • After it is melted, stir in a couple drops of peppermint flavor into the chocolate.

  • Dip crackers into the melted chocolate and then place onto a cold cookie sheet and put into the refrigerator to set. (A freezing tray to rest the dipped cookies will keep the bottoms neat looking.)

  • In a few minutes take them out and package in candy cups. The cookies are best kept at room temperature or a cool dry place away from any odors.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
100 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 10.6g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 0.5mg; sodium 64.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022