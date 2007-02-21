Thin Mint Crackers

Could NOT be easier! Kids can make this in a snap. Heck, monkeys could make this! I bought the Andes baking chips from my grocery store, melted a couple handfuls in the microwave in a creme brulee cup for about 30 seconds, then mixed it with a fork to be sure it was all melted through. I just dropped my reduced-fat Ritz crackers into the creme brulee cup with melted chocolate (perfect size cup for a Ritz) and used two forks to turn and coat the cracker. Set on paper plates (out of wax paper) and put the plates in the freezer for about two minutes. THAT'S IT FOLKS!! Clean up is a snap! My husband was AMAZED at these. He kept saying "How did you do that?" and looking around the kitchen like there must have been more pans or ingredients; like it was magic. :) In all fairness, there is a teeny tiny, very faint salt taste from the crackers if you really examine them -- but not enough to detract from the taste in any way. I will keep my eyes peeled for plain chocolate wafer cookies. Or, if you really wanted to go for broke, you could buy a bag of oreos and twist apart each cookie to use the two chocolate wafers; you'd have yourself a true thin mint then. This would work well to make mint chocolate dipped oreos, or to dip the ends of a biscotti ... the possibilities are endless. People look so stunned and confused when after biting into the cookie I hearing me say, "It's a Ritz cracker!" Really a fun recipe. :)