Soft Christmas Cookies
Soft cut out sugar cookie that I have used for years. I sprinkle with colored sugar before baking or you could also try icing them when cool.
Soft cut out sugar cookie that I have used for years. I sprinkle with colored sugar before baking or you could also try icing them when cool.
These cookies came out soft, fluffy, and delicious. The dough was simple to make and easy to work with. However IMO, some adjustments are necessary to make this recipe perfect: 1) Only add 3 cups of flour to the dough, then use 1/2 cup to roll them out. 2) Use butter instead of margerine to give them better flavor and texture. 3) Bake them at 350 degrees instead of 400 to let them puff up and make them softer. Make sure not to roll them too thin or overbake them. They should have only a trace of brown around the edges. Enjoy :)Read More
These really were perfect for cut-out cookies. I had no problem rolling out the dough and they kept their shape nicely. The texture was spot on. However, by themselves they aren't stellar in the taste department and definately benefit from an icing of some sort. Regardless, I will be using this recipe alot. I may add a 1/2 tsp almond extract or some orange zest or something to spruce them up. Thanks for sharing!Read More
These cookies came out soft, fluffy, and delicious. The dough was simple to make and easy to work with. However IMO, some adjustments are necessary to make this recipe perfect: 1) Only add 3 cups of flour to the dough, then use 1/2 cup to roll them out. 2) Use butter instead of margerine to give them better flavor and texture. 3) Bake them at 350 degrees instead of 400 to let them puff up and make them softer. Make sure not to roll them too thin or overbake them. They should have only a trace of brown around the edges. Enjoy :)
FANTASTIC! I have made these MANY times now, and they are always well-received. I do make some recommended changes: butter instead of margarine, 3 1/3 cups flour and sub 1 cup white sugar and 1 cup powdered sugar for the 1 1/2 cups white sugar called for. I also use powdered sugar - as opposed to flour - when rolling them out. These are easy to handle, and hold up FABULOUSLY . . . tasting great even a week later! I use the Sugar Cookie Icing on this site, and they always look amazing. A side note: the first time I made these I made a batch of this recipe AND a batch of the Best Rolled Sugar Cookies, and these were by FAR better - both in texture and taste.
I have been trying to find the perfect cut out cookie recipe and this is the best so far. Like some others I also used butter and I cut back the flour to 3 cups. I wrapped the dough in plastic wrap and divided it in two as it made it easier to work with. I reduced the heat to 350 and cooked the cookies approximately 10 minutes. Be sure you don't roll out the dough too thin or they will be a harder crispier cookie. I used Barbara's Butter Icing for Cookies and it was excellent. These definitely rate 5 stars
This is the first time I ever successfully made sugar cookies. They were wonderful. I did follow recommendations of reducing flour to 3 cups, oven temp to 350 and used butter instead of margarine.
These cookies definitely lived up to all the great reviews. They were soft and chewy long after being cooled. I do regret icing the cookies since they were a little sweet for my taste afterwards. I didn't chill the dough since I made use of a cookie press, which proved to be a time and mess saver. Thanks for the great recipe!!! I just made these again and I had to come back to say that they were perfect using cookie cutters. I followed the recipe exactly, except I refrigerated the dough overnight and cooked the cookies for 9 minutes at 350*F. Delicious!
These really were perfect for cut-out cookies. I had no problem rolling out the dough and they kept their shape nicely. The texture was spot on. However, by themselves they aren't stellar in the taste department and definately benefit from an icing of some sort. Regardless, I will be using this recipe alot. I may add a 1/2 tsp almond extract or some orange zest or something to spruce them up. Thanks for sharing!
These are by far the best sugar cookies I have ever had! I made Valentine cut-outs for my daughter's class and my family loved them so much that I made another batch the next weekend for my kids to decorate. I used 3 1/4 cups flour and real butter. Larger, thick cookies come out even softer. I bake just until the centers are set then leave them on the cookie sheet for a minute to "cook" a little longer before putting them on the racks. WONDERFUL! WONDERFUL!!
I'm not a fan of sugar cookies simply because I'm not a fan of crunchy cookies. But these were really delicious. The flavor was just great. I overcooked them a bit--but I could still see the potential deliciousness of them! They looked undercooked even when I now know they were done. So be sure not to go by eye so much--follow the recipe. I'll try again and follow the recipe more closely. Hopefully I'll end up with the fabulous soft cookie I know it can be. :)
These cookies were pefect, and I have tried SEVERAL recipes from this and other websites. I would follow the recommendations of a previous reviewer who suggested using butter, cooking at a different temperature, etc. Her comments are in the second group of reviewers. Enjoy!
This is now my only sugar cookie recipe! I did reduce the flour to 3 cups and I used powdered sugar for the rolling and cutting. I also took the advice to cut them thick (at least 1/4 inch) and cooked them at 350 for 6 minutes and reduced that to 5 after batch #3 (the oven is pretty warm by then). They turned out PERFECT! Thanx for sharing this recipe! BTW: use Butter Icing by Barbara (on this site) and you'll have a cookie worthy of a blue ribbon!
After many years of failed attempts at sugar cookies, I believed that it was just not in the stars for me to be a sugar cookie maker, I would just buy store made dough and decorate every year. :( To my surprise, I tried this recipe thinking it would turn out like the rest, (too floury, bland, or just plain gross) but they didn't...they were perfect! I used 1 stick salted and 1 stick unsalted butter, 1 c. white sugar/1 c. powdered sugar and left everything else the same. And chilled in fridge overnight. I also used powdered sugar to roll instead of flour (I did NOT want floury cookies!) Baked in conv. oven at 400 for 8-9 min, cooled on baking sheet for appx 1 min then cooled rest of way on rack. Crisp edge yet soft cookie. My husband says he never wants store bought dough again! Thanks for the great recipe!!!
These cookies were excellent! As suggested by other reviewers, I lowered the amount of flour to 3 cups, and used 1/4 cup to roll out the dough. I also used butter instead of margarine, melted it over the stove, and "beat" the wet ingredients in a food processor. I used small cookie cutters and was able to produce double the amount of cookies. After making two batches of small cookies, I found that 375 degrees worked best for me, with a baking time of 10-11 minutes for two trays of cookies in the oven at the same time. I also frosted them with an icing of 1 cup confectioner's sugar, 1/2 tsp. almond extract, and 2 tbsp. water -- the almond extract gives the cookies a great flavour and the icing keeps them soft. Additional comment: the dough was very soft and easy to roll out. Great recipe!
I was extremely disappointed in this recipe!! Not only did it waste my ingredients but it wasted half of my cooking day. I would recommend not trying this recipe at all. The cookies were very dry, tasteless and hard. I don't know how anybody could rate this 5 stars. It wasn't until after I made the recipe that I read the reviews about cutting back on the flour. I don't feel a recipe should be rated a 5 star if you have to alter it to make it edible!
Excellent. 350 degrees, 3 cups of flour only, butter instead of margarine for about 8-9 minutes, and for a delightful fragrance and flavor add 1 tsp. cinnamon and 1 tsp. of cardamom. It gives it that Scandanavian/Northern German fragrance that is so welcoming at Christmastime.
yum yum yum!!!! Oh my gosh these came out wonderful. I had made a batch of another extremely highrated recipie on here, and they came out very bland. i had to chuck that dough and make these- i'm so glad i did. theyre sweet, soft, and light. i did up the sugar to just under 2 cups and cut the flour down to three. baked at 350 for 6 minutes and topped with some red and green sugar before baking, just heavenly.....excuse me, i must go eat more now.
This recipe was very easy and fun to make (the dough was really easy to work with). Just make sure you cut the cookies thick, to 1/4 an inch, like it said. I cut them to be 1/8 inch thick, and they were, but very thin and crispy. So if you want that fluffly, soft, sugary taste, cut them thick. Otherwise they were very good.
I really loved this cookie recipe and my family just couldn't get enough of the cookies after I baked them. I rolled the dough slighty thick and reduced the temperature to 375 degrees and only baked for 5 minutes and the cookies were great. I will make these again and again.
I really like this recipe. The reviews say many different things about this recipe, which leads me to believe it can come out many different ways. Here was my experience. First of all, I am leery about making these kind of cookies, since they have never turned out well for me in the past, but my 4-year-old really wanted to so we ventured into the kitchen and at first the dough was crumbly, but after only about a minute or so of working with it, it was easy. And my best idea for keeping them soft is not to roll them out too thin. My first batch I did too thin, and they were fairly crispy, but the next batches I kept the dough a lot fatter and that worked well. They did turn out soft, which was great, that never happened before for me. I will definitely use this recipe in the future.
WoW! My perfect sugar cookie is one that is thick and soft, and good with or without icing. I have searched this web-site for "my" perfect sugar cookie and I believe I found it. I originally tried "Best Rolled Sugar Cookies" and found they were crunchy even when rolled thick and under cooked. Then I tried "Cream Cheese Sugar Cookies" they were soft with a hint of cream cheese flavor and sometimes got sticky when rolling...closer to what I was looking for, but not your regular sugar cookie. I decided to try these today and used 1/2 cup butter & 1/2 cup margarine everything else the same. Cooled for 3 hrs, rolled out w/flour perfectly. Mine were done in 8 min w/no browning around edges. They stay very light colored, firm enough to decorate and handle, but soft and thick..yummm! I ate w/o icing and they were awesome, not to sweet like store bought sugar cookie dough, although they would be just as yummy with icing. Thanks Georgie! Will definitely make this holiday season and ice with "Sugar Cookie Icing"!
I made these for Christmas and they turned out wonderful! I only used 3 cups of flour, the cookies rolled out nice, didn't stick and came right out of the cookie cutter. They turned out soft and are the best cookie cut-outs I've made. Highly recommended! I will make these again next year...
I read through the top reviews before making this recipe, just to see if there's anything I needed to be aware of before I made them. I did use butter instead of margerine and I only needed 3 1/2 cups of flour. The cookies were GREAT for cutting out and really held their shape when baking--no spreading or wonky cooking with the dough. 375 degrees for ten minutes was just right. My issue with this recipe is just.....flavor-wise, it was just too flour-y. It sounds silly, but it wasn't a perfect balance. The flour just kind of overpowered anything else. This was REALLY close but not a home run for me. It's really four and a half stars. It's almost there.
This recipe is as good as they get. The dough is a snap to make, and incredibly smooth and easy to roll out. No sticky mess! What makes them just the best, is their taste. Delicious. I did chill the dough overnight in the refridgerator and I baked at 350 degrees. Enjoy!
Baked them with my 6 yr old daughter. Cookies came out great, with soft texture and not as sweet. Just finish decorating them :D Thank you for the recipe.
I followed several suggestions in the reviews here: 3 cups of flour, 350 degrees for about 8-10 min., and butter instead of margarine. Personally, I don't like it too sweet, so I also only used 1 cup of sugar. The first time I tried it without any adjustments and the dough came out super sticky even after an overnight refrigeration (I had to throw some of it away). I wasn't sure if it was because of the ingredients or whether I used a mixer to beat in the flour. Second try, I made the adjustments and I didn't use the mixer for the flour and it came out perfect. The dough seemed crumbly and hard at first, but after rolling it more and more, the texture was perfect, especially for kids. The taste is good and I will definitely use this recipe again. For icing, I use Sugar Cookie Icing by Janice Brubaker.
I followed some of the other reviewers suggestions & changed the following: -Used 3 & 1/3 C. Flour -1 C. Salted Butter (Not margarine) -1 C. White Sugar + 1 C. Icing Sugar (Instead of 1 & 1/2 C. White Sugar) -Dusted the countertop with Icing Sugar (Instead of flour) -Baked at 350 for about 9 min Delicious!!! (Didn't even need frostig)
I followed some of the advice of other users and used butter instead of margarine, 3 cups of flour (plus flour when rolling them), and almond extract. I also followed the suggestion of baking them for 8-10 minutes until they no longer look "wet" in the center. These are the best sugar cookies I have ever made and they truly do hold their shape.
We have traditionally used the same recipe for years, when I found this one because I didn't have the original well lets just say we no longer use the old recipe. Sorry Grandma...
Perfect!! I just made these for Christmas. I cut the flour down to 3 1/4 cups and baked at 350 degrees for 7 minutes. Everyone loved these soft chewy sugar cookies. I frosted them with cream cheese frosting!! YUM!
This is theeeeee BEST soft sugar cookie recipe. I did only use 3 cups of flour. They turned out wonderful! I will be using this recipe again, and this is way better than the other highly rated sugar cookie on here. Thanks!!!
Kids, 11 & 13 gave it a 5; me, 3. Unusual texture. Truly soft, kind of cakelike. I want my cake cakelike, not my cookies. If they weren't rolled (1/4"), they would probably BE cakelike. And, the dough? It needs more sugar unless you are frosting or sugaring the tops. I sugared mine & didn't the last few. Not good. I even used half margarine, half butter. Those that suggested 3 cups flour, must be not sifting or spooning their flour. I went with 3c thinking everyone knew this, I kept adding more & more flour to the shelf & the dough. Soooo, good if you're dieting & don't go for cakelike too much. ;) They made pretty slightly puffy hearts for Valentine's day. For taste, for me, another one.
This recipe was a waste of my ingredients. It was so flaky that it was almost impossible to roll out. The cookies turned out hard and tasteless. Even with the cup and a half of sugar in the recipe. Decorated with frosting and sprinkles my 3 year old still turned her nose up at them.
I made these cookies yesterday and they tasted wonderful and kept their shapes. I can only give the recipe 4 stars because I made adjustments. I used real butter (margarine has much more water content and that will make your cookies spread and they will be crispy instead of soft) and I used only 3 cups of flour and I baked them at 350 degrees for 9 min. I chilled the dough for approx. 1 hr. I rolled it between sheets of waxed paper and baked on a cookie sheet lined with parchment. They turned out perfect. I used maybe only a 1/3 cup of extra flour to roll out dough. They didn't break or fall apart when I transferred shapes from paper to cookie sheet. That is what makes this recipe a keeper. Oh, also, I didn't melt my butter. I just made sure it was soft and creamed it for at least 7 min while adding the sugar gradually. That is how my mom taught me and it works every single time. I took these cookies to the Junior choir that I direct and they loved,loved, loved them. They said, " Wow, these are nice and soft." I found them sweet enough and didn't add frosting. But next time, I will frost them just to make them more eye-catching.
I had a bit of trouble rolling out the dough because it was very soft, even after chilling for a few hours. However, the cookies came out perfectly. They held their shape, stayed soft, and tasted great! I decorated them with a sugar cookie glaze (powdered sugar, corn syrup, water) and they taste much better than bakery cookies. This recipe is a keeper!
I think the dough for these wonderful cookies would be very difficult to make without a stand mixer, or a good strong will and some major elbow grease. Almost all of the negative reviews complain that the dough is too dry or there is too much flour, however the large quantity of flour is essential to get a dense, soft cookie like the Lofthouse cookies at the store. You have to really work it to get all the dry ingredients incorporated (hence the importance of a stand mixer). The dough is very stiff. Before you stick it the fridge to chill, work it into a single ball/mass. Note: your cookies will turn out and taste fine if you substitute butter for the margarine or shortening, but the butter will cause them to be crisper. All things considered,this is hands-down the best, simplest, and easiest to manipulate cutout cookie recipe I have ever tried, and I have tried a lot. I used half butter and half shortening and chilled the dough overnight. I rolled them out directly onto parchment paper so I didn't have to add much additional flour at all, and I baked them in a convection oven for 7 minutes exactly. Beautiful, dense, soft, pale, sugar cookie perfection.
I thought I had finally found a recipe for soft, sugary cookies that I could decorate with my kids. Not so. Despite the rave reviews, the dough is extremely sticky/greasy and hard to work with. I chilled it for 3-4 hours and for what? I had to warm up the dough to get it from falling apart in bits. I could have saved myself the time and just fixed the cookies straight after making the dough. Cutting out the cookies were also difficult and my kids were frustrated because their creations kept falling apart. What a huge disappointment for everyone. By the way, the end result is not very soft at all. You must make the cookies quite thick in order to get any softness and then, it is likely due to them being undercooked. I had mine in the oven for 5 minutes and the bottoms were brown whilst the tops were nearly raw. Seems like I unfortunately dudded on what seemed to be a popular recipe. Oh well!
When I was first mixing this dough I thought it seemed a tad dry... but I figured that it was okay, and put it in the fridge like it said to. I took it out of the fridge, and it was so hard that it felt like carrying a huge rock. I figured it just needed to warm up a bit, and even after 2 hours out, it was rock hard. I nuked it a sec to soften it up, and it softened up a bit, however it was EXTREMELY dry, so much so that even my fiance couldn't roll it after I had tried. We tried using wet hands on the dough to add some moisture, but it was so dry that every cookie cut out fell apart - they literally crumbled. I will definitely not make this recipe again, it didn't taste great (the dough, since I didn't get to bake any cookies because I had to throw it away) and the dough was impossible.
A really easy recipe for really nice, soft sugar cookies. I like to make them on the thicker size, so I only get about 2 dozen per recipe. I use the Martha Stewart recipe for Royal Icing to frost them. They always have a great presentation!
Great cookie recipe, I also changed the margerine for butter and cut the flour down to 3 C. and oven to 350! They were wonderful and the kids loved them!
delicious! i will make these again!
Delicious cookies! Thanks for sharing~
I've been using this recipe for my special Christmas and other seasonal cut-out cookies for several years now. It's become a family favourite and a family tradition for us to decorate these sugar cookies. You have to watch them carefully in the oven as these cookies can get too brown very quickly!
I have made this recipe many times as written. I never refrigerate the dough, and it comes out perfectly every time. It is my go to recipe when ever I make cut out cookies.
I followed the recipe exactly and the cookies came out perfect! The dough was so smooth and easy to work with, not crumbly at all. The first batch I rolled too thin and they came out crispy, but the remaining cookies I rolled nice and thick and they came out great, and are still very soft two days later. Thanks for the great recipe!
Finally a sugar cookie that has FLAVOR and not just flour and cardboard. Actually tastes like a soft sugar cookie you get from the grocery store bakery. This is the best cut out cookie recipe I have found so far, and I have tried hundreds over the past 10 years! (sugar cookies are my husbands favorite) I used only 3 cups of flour per others suggestions, and that was my only modification. I used powdered sugar and flour to roll them out. Kept their shape, puffed slightly, chewy goodness. Firm enough to frost and not break. Thanks Georgie!
Easy to follow recipe. One of the only christmas cookie recipes that actually work that I've tried! Thanks!
Delicious and easy to make.
I've been searching for a perfect rolled cookie and I've found it. I reduced the flour to 3 cups and used butter instead of margarine. The dough is so easy to work with and the cookies came out so nice. I iced them with "Sugar Cookie Frosting" submitted by Kathy Brandt. This recipe is a keeper!
easy to make with kids
The first time I made this recipe, I was not blown away. I would have given it a 3 star review… However, I followed the suggestions of a few other reviewers, make a few tweaks and tried it again… VOILA! 5 stars! 1- melt the butter before mixing with the sugar. 2- 3 cups of flour only. 3- bake for exactly 9 minutes. This results in a cookie that doesn't expand/puff up too much while baking, and retains the shape of your cookie cutter. The cookies, even 3 days later are firm.. yet soft & chewy and not at all crunchy or brittle. LOVE.
My first review! I made these last night and they are fabulous. We can't stop eating them! I think people who have been having trouble, might just need more practice with cut outs. Once you put frosting on them, I can't imagine wanting the actual cookie to be sweeter and I am a sweet freak! The cookies are soft and held the shape of my cutter perfectly. Make sure you cut them on the thick side. I did follow the advice of other reviewers and used 3 1/4C flour and then used a generous amount on the table when rolling out. I also baked at 350 for 8/9 minutes. I took them out as soon as they were dry on top! Couldn't be better. I am not even going to look for other recipes. I used buttercream frosting, but you can easily use royal icing, a glaze, or colored sugar.
These were just ok for me they did puff up nice and hold there shape well but i did have to add alot more flour then the recipe called for i dont think i will make these again nothing special!
This recipe is perfect for frosted cookies! The dough is nice, and it holds its shape perfectly! The cookies are not very sweet, but I think that works perfectly for putting frosting on them so you don't get a sweetness overload. I love the texture of these, they are soft and chewy and amazing! I will definitely be using this recipe ALOT! Thanks for posting!
Perfect! Only used 3 1/4 - 3 1/2 cups of flour but other than that the recipe stands as it is. I would definitely sprinkle with sugar or ice these if you want a sweeter cookie. I personally like a not-so-sweet cookie, but my family likes them with the icing. An easy powdered sugar, water, corn syrup icing is all you need.
Cookies are ok--kind of tasteless..really needs some frosting with flavor and decorations...used almond extract to give them a little flavor, plus used suggestion of less flour and rolling them out in powdered sugar..which was great. Will use my old tried and true recipe next time.
The recipe is great, but I suggest some ideas to improve your cookies. Firstly, it'll be prefferrable to add cinnamon for your cookies to be not only sweet but flavoured also. Secondly, to make your cookies not so pale (if you don't use icing or topping, of course), it is good to grease them with yolk before placing in the oven or use some brown sugar instead of white.
I didnt love the taste but its the only recipe that I havnt been mad at my cookie cutters lol they cut and baked perfectly
I did not like this recipe at all. The dough was crumbly and too dry to roll out. I had to add liquid (milk/water) until it was the right consistency. Taste was okay, though not great. Will not make again.
I really love this recipe. I went with the suggestion of using butter and 3 c. of flour & roll them out with 1/2 c flour. The dough was durable and smooth. I really was not at all discouraged working with it. It held its shape through baking which for me sealed the deal. I've tried other recipes that seem to melt in the oven (very frustrating). If you are a novice this is a great recipe. Wonderful taste and texture. I love a chewy cookie!
This is one of the best sugar cookie recipes that I've found. The cookies don't turn out hard, which I prefer.
If you're looking for sugar cookies that are great for cut-outs (i.e. keep their shape) AND stay soft, these are them. The only thing I changed was to use butter instead of margarine and I only used 3 1/4 cups of flour. I did not use ANY additional flour for rolling the dough. Immediately after mixing the dough, I divided it into two chunks and rolled out each chunk between two pieces of wax paper (easy clean-up and no additional flour). I put the rolled discs of dough, still in the wax paper, in the fridge to chill overnight and cut out the next morning. I baked at 350 for 10 minutes and took the cookies out of the oven before they looked "done." I let them continue cooking on the cookie sheet for about 2 more minutes, and then transferred the cookies onto cooling racks. They were wonderfully soft, kept their shape, and didn't taste too flour-y. This will be my go-to sugar cookie recipe.
My cookies were not soft at all. I followed the recipe completely, so I'm not sure where I went wrong. But they turned out rather hard and kind of chewy. I won't be making these again...
These are perfect!!! Highly recommend. Add a little butter-cream frosting and you'll be convinced this is the best sugar cookie recipe around.
LOVE THESE!! You should rename them though. They are definitely not just for Christmas! I make them for every holiday and they are gobbled up! I make them just as the recipe states! Thanks Georgie!!
I use butter instead of margarine and I also add 1/4 tsp cinnamon. I always use cream cheese frosting to decorate them and they are always a hit.
I rarely ever change a recipe until after I try it. I used 1t. almond flavoring, and 1t. vanilla. These are perfect both ways. I am planning my next to have butter flavoring.
I've tried a LOT of cookie recipes and this one has to be the best!! It was super easy to mix (my kids even helped) and the texture is great. I added an extra 1/4 cup of flour and also 1/2 tsp of almond extract.
I have tried every sugar cookie recipe on here and so far this is my favorite. These bake up so nice and soft and yummy. I did use butter instead of margarine and took others advice and made it 3 cups flour and then rolled them out with 1/2 c. or as much as needed. Do be sure and take them out when no longer wet, let them sit on the sheet 2 minutes or so, then pull them off and they will be perfection. I can't say enough about them. For me the recipe made about 5 dozen cookies. Still haven't found the perfect icing unfortunately.
I made these with my daughter yesterday for Halloween and the recipe worked great! I liked that all the ingredients were things I already had on hand. I used butter instead of margarine and ended up letting it chill overnight because I didn't have time to do the cookies the night before, but it worked out great. The dough does get soft fast so sticking it back in the fridge between rolling some out will keep it firm enough to cut out shapes. My oven runs a little hotter than it should so I had to lower the temp a little, but I just kept a close eye on them. If they are taken out of the oven when they barely start to brown on the bottom and edges they stay soft for several days. I don't see how you can go wrong with this recipe, its great!
I'm not sure how the other people's attempt to this recipe did not turn out. I have tried this recipe a few times and it has been great every time. Make sure you make the cookies 1/4 inch in thickness. I noticed that it stays softer longer. Excellent recipe!
These came out great! They stayed soft for days, which was a pleasant surprise.
This is just what I was looking for!! I hate "cakey" sugar cookies. These were crisp on the edges and soft in the center. I added a 1/2 cup of sour cream for a bit of tanginess to the dough and only used 3 1/4 cups of flour. Form your dough into a long log to speed up the chilling process and use it immediately from the fridge if you have trouble with it sticking.
My go to for sugar cookies. My secrets are making sure I cut them out thick, they stay softer and chooey. Also use half flour, half sugar when rolling the dough to make cut outs to keep from sticking to counter/roller. Make them the day before you serve them, in the AM. Bake them, ice them, let the icing dry, then store overnight in sealed container with a piece of bread. PERFECT the next day. Soft, buttery. Yum.
This dough is very easy to work with. The cookies have a great taste, but are not as soft as I had hoped. The cookies do soften nicely when frosted and allowed to sit for a day (if you can keep the kids from eating them!)
Still can't believe how amazing these are! I have FOREVER been in search of soft, chewy, buttery sugar cookies. THIS IS IT! They are easy to cut out and taste phenomenal. Normally sugar cookies are either easy to cut out but taste crunchy and bland or they tear and are too soft while cutting, but taste great, leaving an ugly but delicious cut out. No more! Save this recipe!!!
Way to much flour, after the dough was chilled I took it out and it just crubled, I would use 3 cups, now I don't know what to even do with it? I was going to make them to eat for halloween but now I can't very dissaponted.
Tasty treats! I went to a craft store and got some festive goodie bags and tissue paper to give to my friends at schoola dn made these cookies to put inside. I made 60 cookise total and they taste amazing! To add some christmas color, I put a drop of red and green food coloring at the top of each cookie after I had made them circles on my cookie tray. I put them in the oven at 375 on convection and they were ready in roughly 8-9 minutes. Some other ways I added festivities were red and green sprinkles, but the food coloring would run all over the cookie when it rose and it added a neat effect. I highly suggest it and I am looking forward to making these again for more holidays yet to come.
AWESOME! I have been baking for over 40 years, and these are by far the best cut-outs I have ever made. Easy to mix, easy to roll out. I used melted butter and baked at 350 degrees. I used to hate doing cut-outs but not any more - I will keep this recipe.
I didn't think that staying soft was that big of a deal for cutouts but they are really much better this way.
Made these for my boyfriends co-workers...SELL OUT! Everyone loved them!
Excellent cookies! Easy to decorate, stayed soft in the middle and adaptable if you have the desire to add spices.
I followed the previous advice by MARLALP, who suggested substituting butter for the margarine, decreasing the temperature, etc. These were by far the best sugar cookies I have ever made -- soft, perfectly sweet, and lasted about 1 day in our house! I did, however, use almond extract instead of vanilla, as I prefer that flavour. I will absolutely make these again! Thanks, Georgie!
I usually purchase Pillsbury sugar cookie dough to make our cut out cookies. No more! I will be using this recipe. I did take the advice of only using 3 cups of flour then use the rest when rolling. I also used butter. Thanks for sharing!
My husband was whining for sugar cookies and I wanted him to entertain our 2-year-old daughter while I got some work done, so I made up a batch and stuck it in the fridge, cleaned off all the cookie cutters that were in the Play-Do box, and set everything up for them. They had a blast making cookies, and they both loved eating them. Last but not least, they took some to my mother-in-law's house the next day to show off their baking skills, and she loved the taste and texture so much, she asked for the recipe. You know it's a winner when your mother-in-law wants the recipe! I have made two batches and just now read the suggestion to cut down on the flour, which I think I will try next time. Otherwise, it's a no-brainer.
I liked this recipe. I followed only 3 cups of flour. You easily add another cup flattening the dough out and cutting. I watched them and 7 min was PERFECT. Thankyou for my first cookie cutter recipe!
good!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I may have done something wrong, but mine had a weird after taste, and the dough was awful to work with. I would recommend to anyone to try it though.
this was the first time I made sugar cookies and the were the star of Christmas goodies! I had big ornate cookie cutters and this recipe was perfect for them. They were fabulous even with just sprinkles. I usually buy Giannas cookies @ wfm, and had high expectations. I'd say these were even better. I did add about a tsp of molasses after everything was mixed and mushed in with me hands and add a tad more vanilla early on in the mixing. Most definitely will make this over and over again! THANK YOU!
OH MY GOSH! I just LOVED these cookies. I followed some other reviews and decreased the flour to 3 cups (I had a hard time getting that mixed in and couldn't imagine using more) I also used unsalted butter, decreased the temp of the oven to 350 and baked according to the look of the cookie I used large cookie cutters and baked for about 8 minutes. I also added about 1/4 tsp of almond extract to the batter. I am on my 4th batch today! Now if I could only find a great glaze for the top...
this recipe is really good tasting, it's just that I used butter instead of margarine and baked them for 3-4 minutes extra and they turned SUPER HARD! I have to make a new batch today because of that...well, anyway, deffenetly cook 5-6 minutes and no extra if you want them soft. and DON'T roll thinner than 1/4 inch!!!!!too crunchy!!!!!! Merry Christmas, Little Emmanuel is here!!!!
I could never give a 5 star to anyone but my grandmother's recipe. I wanted to try a different recipe this year, and this was easy and worked great! Same as most of the people on this review list: cut the flour back to 3 cups.
I did not care for these at all. Very flat in flavor, I even added an extra tsp of vanilla. Oh well.....NEXT!!!!
My cookies came out some what hard. Not very good, however my family enjoyed them
I have used this recipe for the past 2 years, replacing the margarine with butter. I have received a ton of compliments, which I have never really gotten for sugar cookies.
These turned out great and have been a hit this holiday. Be careful to not overbake- I only let them stay in for around 5 minutes.
These came out pretty good. However, for some reason they tasted like flour. It wasn't obvious, but they did and after I noticed, I had a hard time eating them. Everyone else liked them though. Of course, I fed them to a bunch of college girls who probably never get to eat cookies made from scratch anyways. They are definitely better than store bought cookies, flour taste and all.
The cookies turned out pretty nicely. I used butter and 3 cups of flour as previous reviewers suggested. After chilling the dough, it was a lot easier to work with. The recipe makes good sugar cookies, but not as good as the recipe for "easy sugar cookies" (also on this website).
Great recipe. I always use butter, and took the advice of a few and melted it, then adding the sugar to dissolve that a bit. I was lucky enough to have come across a baker's "vanilla butter" emulsion, and I used this in place of vanilla in both the cookie and the royal icing I made to ice them with. Rolled to 1/2" thick and baked at 345F in a convection oven. The result is utterly addictive. Love these cookies! Would make them again in a heartbeat. Thanks for posting this!
Produces an excellent cookie. They baked up fine..I cooked them slightly longer than the recipe called for but I think that is just my oven as I didn't find they firmed up enough based on the recipe instructions. They held up nicely for decorating and everyone enjoyed them. Will use this recipe in the future.
Loved this recipe! Used 3 1/4 cups flour and 350 degrees. Worked great for me!