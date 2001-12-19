Soft Christmas Cookies

I really like this recipe. The reviews say many different things about this recipe, which leads me to believe it can come out many different ways. Here was my experience. First of all, I am leery about making these kind of cookies, since they have never turned out well for me in the past, but my 4-year-old really wanted to so we ventured into the kitchen and at first the dough was crumbly, but after only about a minute or so of working with it, it was easy. And my best idea for keeping them soft is not to roll them out too thin. My first batch I did too thin, and they were fairly crispy, but the next batches I kept the dough a lot fatter and that worked well. They did turn out soft, which was great, that never happened before for me. I will definitely use this recipe in the future.