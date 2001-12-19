Soft Christmas Cookies

1550 Ratings
  • 5 1070
  • 4 282
  • 3 102
  • 2 42
  • 1 54

Soft cut out sugar cookie that I have used for years. I sprinkle with colored sugar before baking or you could also try icing them when cool.

By deleteduser

prep:
20 mins
cook:
8 mins
additional:
2 hrs 32 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sift flour, baking powder, and salt together, set aside. In a large bowl, cream together the margarine and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla. Gradually blend in the sifted ingredients until fully absorbed. Cover dough, and chill for 2 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets. On a clean floured surface, roll out small portions of chilled dough to 1/4 inch thickness. Cut out shapes using cookie cutters.

  • Bake 6 to 8 minutes in the preheated oven, or until edges are barely brown. Remove from cookie sheets to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
97 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 13.8g; fat 4g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 81.3mg. Full Nutrition
