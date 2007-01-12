Hello Dolly Cookies
Easy bar cookie - sweet and delicious!
Easy bar cookie - sweet and delicious!
I love these! My mom has been making these at Christmas time all my life! My fave! However, we mix the grahm crackers with the butter and then press them into a 9x13 pan. Then layer the ingredients instead of mixing them all. First the Choco chips, nuts, coconut, and then drizzle the condensed milk.Read More
They tasted good but didn't hold together at all. Most Hello Dolly cookie recipes add the butter to the graham cracker crumbs only and then sprinkle the other ingredients on top. I've never had this problem with those cookies falling apart. We had to eat all the crumbs with a spoon.Read More
I love these! My mom has been making these at Christmas time all my life! My fave! However, we mix the grahm crackers with the butter and then press them into a 9x13 pan. Then layer the ingredients instead of mixing them all. First the Choco chips, nuts, coconut, and then drizzle the condensed milk.
They tasted good but didn't hold together at all. Most Hello Dolly cookie recipes add the butter to the graham cracker crumbs only and then sprinkle the other ingredients on top. I've never had this problem with those cookies falling apart. We had to eat all the crumbs with a spoon.
I would definitely recommend, as others have, making the graham cracker crust and pressing it into the bottom first. Otherwise, easy, gooey, sweet, and yummy!!
I use a slight bit more graham crumbs and coconut to cut the richness, and sometimes I mix 1/2 c. milk chocolate chips and 1/2 c. semisweet chips. Do not skimp on the evaporated milk - the generic brands don't do these bars justice.
Sooo rich and good. Used an 8 x 8 pan, and fat free sweetened condensed milk--turned out very well!
Good, but definitely holds together better if you mix butter and graham cracker crumbs together and press in dish first, then top with other ingredients.
Very rich and sweet, watch the time though I kinda over cooked mine. I think five minutes less would have been better. Thanks for the recipe, Barb in BC Canada
So easy and everyone loves them.
This is the BEST!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Using half chocolate and half butterscotch chips is also really good! I love this recipe.
I did as others suggested and made a graham cracker crust. I mixed in a little condensed milk with the other dry ingredients just to get it to hold together well before cooking. I suggest 20 minutes rather than 25-30. They are tasty, but a bit overdone.
This is the best ever, so chocolately and gooey! Will be eaten up quickly!
A really great and easy bar cookie for those times when you need something really rich and indulgent!
This was a traditional cookie we made for Christmas. My mother's recipe called for 6 oz. butterscotch chips and 6 oz. semi sweet chocolate chips instead of the 1 cup semi sweet chips in this recipe.
I have used this recipe for years. What I do different is drizzle the butter right on the top of the graham cracker crust to hold the crust together. I think it is a must! I use pecans unstead of walnuts. Both are great. Fantastic recipe
These bars will fill any sweet tooth. I made some changes that added to the flavor :) I didnt have enough graham cracker crumbs and so i ended up using some stale apple cinnamon cookies crushed up because they had the same consistency as the graham cracker crumbs. I pressed the crumb crust into the pan before baking rather than mixing all of the ingredients together initially. To the top of the graham/butter mixture, i added a cinnamon sugar mix and it was amazing combined with the coconut.
I haven't made these in years because they were so sweet. I used unsweetened coconut and dark chocolate chips which made them less sweet and perfect!
This is a family request each Christmas Eve. I do mix the butter and the graham crackers and press it to form the crust.
Really enjoy this one! thanks so much!! Going to be a big hit for Christmas!
very good, will make again
I don't know who is rating this so highly because if made as stated, it does not work. I bought gluten free graham cracker crumbs (i.e. expensive), made it as stated then realized something was wrong and then read the reviews and recalled the need for the crumbs in the bottom of the pan with butter pressed down then the other ingredients layered and then sweetened condensed milk. As is, since everything was already combined I added sweetened condensed milk to the mixture, baked it and prayed for the best. Do they taste okay, yes BUT they are a gloppy mess.
Just like Mom used to make.
just made this and instead of sweet condense milk I used Splenda with it and I put the crumbs first then coconut then chocolate chip then poured the condensed milk over it and spreaded it around and baked for 30min. oh and as I heated up the condensed milk I added some cinnamon
If you have a sweet tooth, these are for you. They are perfectly gooie! I love them.
Followed it like it is and they were amazing!
very good and very sweet. it's almost like candy.
I followed a few others suggestions and used the graham crackers to make a crust and then poured the other ingredients on top. However next time I will cook the crust for a bit before adding the other ingredients, the whole thing turned out pretty soft and gooey and wouldn't come apart like squares should. They were delicious but you definitely had to eat them out of the pan!
This is a super recipe. So delicious and easy to make. It's really going to be a favorite. Can't just eat one piece!
Good easy recipe.
This has been a family favorite for years...everyone actually changes the name of it to their name, i.e. Hello Heathers, hoping they can finagle the last one from someone else. They are quick and easy - perfect for last minute parties!
Most delicious ever!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections