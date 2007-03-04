Hamantashen II

This was my first time making Hamantaschen. This recipe was very simple and easy to follow. My kids helped along. We tried making them a little thinner, that seemed to work best. we made some with a larger circle base because my kids liked the ratio of cookie to filling to be more equal. We originally filled with 1/4 tsp filling. But felt it was way too much cookie with every bite and not enough filling with the cookie. So we made the circle base larger, thinner and added more filling. This seemed to work best. We used blueberry pie filling and Nutella fillings. This recipe yields a lot of dough which is great. The dough yielded enough to make some mishloach manot. I also cooked on 375 degree F oven since we live higher elevation for 12 minutes was perfection.