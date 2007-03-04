Hamantashen II
Filled cookie dough.
Filled cookie dough.
This is a great hamantashen recipe! I suggest rolling out the dough very thin, as they expand when they bake. Also, leave only a very small opening when pinching them closed because they open as they bake. I didn't do this for the first few and they came out almost flat (still yummy though).Read More
I made the dough exactly as written in the recipe, and think it definitely suffers from too much flour. This is probably what caused other reviewers issues with the dough being crumbly and cracking, and also might be why the cookies flatten while they cook. I added a bit of water to the dough as I was rolling it out, but it was a pain to do. In the future I would probably try to cut the flour down to 5 cups and see if that works better. The dough is delicious though, and with a few modifications I bet these cookies would be spectacular.Read More
This is a great hamantashen recipe! I suggest rolling out the dough very thin, as they expand when they bake. Also, leave only a very small opening when pinching them closed because they open as they bake. I didn't do this for the first few and they came out almost flat (still yummy though).
The taste of the dough is great. I cooled it in the frige for about an hour. I followed the instructions and used 1 tablespoon preserves: apricot for some, strawberry for others. The first batch came out awful because 1 tablespoon of preserves is too much, it boiled and ran out. I tried different amounts and settled on 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon. the kids in my daughter's class loved them and asked for seconds. I will make these again and again with my kids.
I have tried many recipes for this cookie. This is the best I have had. I recommend making them 2-3 days before serving. I made them with poppy seed filling. Everyone loved them. Sharon
I just made these and they came out great. The dough was very easy to work with, I needed very little flour when rolling it out. I cut the baking time to 15 minutes. I also used apricot, strawberry and raspberry jams instead of apple pie filling. Huge hit. I will be making these again.
I was looking for a traditional hamentashen recipe and this was pretty close. the dough worked very well, and tasted very good . I did refrigerate it overnight which I think really helps , I dont think a few hours would do the trick. I filled mine with mini chocolate chips and strawberry jam . they were great! will make these again next year!
Good, adults love them, but kids not so much. If anyone's interested, go to LauHilLau Cookies, for the best cookie you ever tasted!
I made the dough exactly as written in the recipe, and think it definitely suffers from too much flour. This is probably what caused other reviewers issues with the dough being crumbly and cracking, and also might be why the cookies flatten while they cook. I added a bit of water to the dough as I was rolling it out, but it was a pain to do. In the future I would probably try to cut the flour down to 5 cups and see if that works better. The dough is delicious though, and with a few modifications I bet these cookies would be spectacular.
excellent recipe! After an unsuccessful try to make hamantashen that hold their triangular shape, I found this recipe, and it worked perfectly. I only baked the cookies for 13-15 minutes; it seemed long enough. Also, I used more traditional jelly fillings instead of the apple pie filling.
These came out wonderful and were so delicious. They tasted like the ones I remember eating from a bakery when I was a kid. I used mashed baked apples for the filling and it was so tasty. I will be making these again.
I just made these for my Mishloach Manot (gifts for Purim) and they came out wonderfuly! The pastry was crispy and delicious. I added a cheese filling that I made up, which actulaay went very well. You just need to be careful to pinch them closed properly so they don't come open.
Love this recipe! I only used 4 1/2 cups of flour and cut the filling down to 1 tsp. My family loved them and would be happy anytime I make more.
The first time I made hamantashen with my children and I couldn't be happier with this recipe. I used apricot and strawberry preserves for filling and children and adults loved them
These were really good! Easy to make and tasty too. The filling I used was cherry preserves and I drizzled melted chocolate on top. People really enjoyed them.
Oh my......these were a HUGE mess that my mother was not happy about, and they didn't taste that good. Instead of pie filling, I used strawberry jam like I've heard works well in this, and some I used chocolate chips. The chocolate chip ones were dry and the jam ones were extremely chewy but the jam saved them. Maybe it was something I did wrong, but I won't be making these again, sorry.
These are truly delicious. I used jam fillings - pineapple and raspberry/strawberry. Definitely make sure you pinch the tops together, because I had one that wasn't well pinched de-triangle in the oven. I gave four out of five stars because I had some trouble with the dough splitting and flaking when I was shaping them, and the end product was a little flakier than I'm used to, but the taste is there and I don't know if that's my error or the recipe's.
I keep reading over this recipe to see if I did something wrong, but I can't find anything... I had to throw this dough away because it was so crumbly I couldn't do anything with it! I see others had luck with this recipe but I will definitely not be using it again.
Yum! These hamantashen were out of this world! My family had a ball shaping them and making them disappear! Although the dough was a little hard to work with, I will definitely make them again next Purim!
I refrigerated the dough overnight and I still had a really hard time rolling it out. It was crumbly and wouldn't stick together. Also, the pinches came undone and they ended up flat. I tried freezing them before cooking (a tip from another recipe) and also putting water and then egg wash between the pinches and they still didn't stick that great. Help! P.S. They were very yummy though!
just not my business.
Very tasty dough!
My grandson and I have made this recipe for the past few years for Purim. It's a keeper! My only modification is to reduce the filling to about 1 tsp. And, as others have said, you definitely need to pinch the corners completely closed.
Loved this recipe! Really tasty and the dough was really easy to work with. I refrigerated it for about 3 hours before and worked with half the dough at a time, leaving the rest in the fridge until I was ready for it. Used 1 tsp. of homemade strawberry-raspberry jam in them and they were delicious and really easy!!
Amazing recipe, easy and fun to make cookies, for stuffing we used puppy seeds and apricot jam - everything came out perfect! I am saving this recipe as the cookies are def a hit! thanks so much for sharing!
These were great. I took the advice of other reviewers and chilled the dough overnight and rolled it very thin (maybe 1/8 inch thick or so). I filled them with Perfect Lemon Curd from this site. Lemon hamantashen is my husband's favorite from childhood and we can't find them locally. He says the flavor of the dough is very similar to what he remembers. Thank you for sharing!
Really helps to put dough in fridge for a couple of hours and then roll. Delicious! Kids LOVED!
I love these reciepe.
This was my first time making Hamantaschen. This recipe was very simple and easy to follow. My kids helped along. We tried making them a little thinner, that seemed to work best. we made some with a larger circle base because my kids liked the ratio of cookie to filling to be more equal. We originally filled with 1/4 tsp filling. But felt it was way too much cookie with every bite and not enough filling with the cookie. So we made the circle base larger, thinner and added more filling. This seemed to work best. We used blueberry pie filling and Nutella fillings. This recipe yields a lot of dough which is great. The dough yielded enough to make some mishloach manot. I also cooked on 375 degree F oven since we live higher elevation for 12 minutes was perfection.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections