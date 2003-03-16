Hamantashen I

A cookie traditionally made for the Jewish holiday Purim. They are often filled with a poppy seed or fruit filling.

Recipe by Jandl

Servings:
15
Yield:
30 cookies
Ingredients

Directions

  • Soften yeast in 1/4 cup warm water. Heat milk, sugar, butter or margarine and salt until the sugar dissolves; cool to lukewarm. Stir in 2 eggs. Stir in yeast mixture and 2 cups of the flour, beat well. Stir in enough of the rest of the flour to make a moderately stiff dough.

  • Knead on floured surface till smooth, and shape into a ball. Place dough into a greased bowl and cover with a towel. Let rise until doubled, then divide in half.

  • To make Filling: Combine the poppy seeds with the lemon peel and lemon juice and mix well. Set aside.

  • Roll each half of the risen dough into a 17 x 12 inch rectangle. Cut into 4 inch circles. Put about 1/2 Tablespoon of the filling on each circle. Moisten the edges, bring the sides together and pinch, forming a triangle. Place on a greased cookie sheet and cover. Let the dough rise again until doubled.

  • Brush with egg yolk mixed with water, then bake at 350 degrees F (180 degrees C) for 15 to 20 minutes.

Per Serving:
350 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 57.7g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 55.5mg; sodium 233.1mg. Full Nutrition
