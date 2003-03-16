Hamantashen I
A cookie traditionally made for the Jewish holiday Purim. They are often filled with a poppy seed or fruit filling.
I had trouble with this recipe because it doesn't indicate after softening the yeast when to add it to the batter. It didn't rise initially so I had to add a second yeast packet. Also, the final results came out nothing like typical hamantashen. It puffed up so much so that it didn't hold its shape and it was pretty tasteless. Next time I will stick with a traditional cookie dough which appears in most recipes that I encountered. This was the only recipe which required yeast.Read More
The recipe is badly written, as it doesn't give approximate times of rising (a couple of hours, and about half an hour), and 5.25 cups is too much flour. However, it is one of the few authentic yeast dough recipes I've found, and after you make a few batches, you get the hang of it.
