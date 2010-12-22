Pecan Clouds

1 of 52

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! ** There are a few helpful tips I found to make your egg whites/meringue perfect. 1. Make sure all mixing tools are impeccably clean and dry before starting. 2. Cold eggs separate more easily, but the ideal temp. for whipping eggs whites is room temp. 3. Keep yolks out of the whites as even a tiny amount of fat or yolk will ruin your meringue. 4. Add sugar to your whites gradually - a few spoonfulls at a time. 5. To test and make sure the sugar is dissolved into your egg whites: Rub a little of the beaten whites between your fingers - if the mixture feels gritty, the sugar is not completely dissolved. Beat in short increments until the whites are completely smooth. ** I roughly chopped my pecans which made each bite of these lovely little clouds even more heavenly! Thanks for this recipe, Joe! NOTE: another reviewer mentioned not being able to use a hand mixer to achieve stiff peaks - this is not true. You can not only use a hand mixer, but also whip by hand! I've done both. It just takes some patience. Helpful (57)

Rating: 5 stars These are too easy and tooo good. I kept having to taste them to make sure they were as delicious as I thought they were, then I had to bake some more... It was such a vicious circle, thank goodness I finally ran out of pecans! Helpful (34)

Rating: 5 stars These are just toooo good! Thought I would have them around the house for a few days, but the family ate every last one of them in just a few hours! (Little piglets!) This recipe is easy and tastes like you went though a lot of trouble. I will be making them for Christmas gifts for my neighbors and friends at work. Use small Mason jars, fill 'em up and put a pretty bow on top. I can guarantee everyone will love them, unless they just don't like nuts. Won't go wrong with this one. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars These were great! There's hardly any left. The only thing I'll be doing different is I won't be baking them for as long as they got rather hard so next time hopefully they'll be a little less hard and more "fluffy" Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars I was a little nervous however my Pecan Clouds turned out just like the picture! They keep well and taste fresh sweet and nutty! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I had to make flourless cookies for passover and found these to be a delicious hit that was much tastier than your plain old meringue cookies. The pecans were a nice touch as well as the use of brown sugar. I tried the recipe without any changes and it was lovely on its own and when I made them the second time I added maple syrup and both times were yummy! Nice cookie to make for a cookie exchange too! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I loved these! They were so easy to make and I love the texture. My husband and a friend loved them too between the three of us we polished off the whole batch in two days. I think the people that had problems with their dough being too runny didn't wait for the egg whites to get stiff enough. The recipe is very very easy...that's the only thing that takes a few minutes. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars i was excited to give this recipe a try because first we love pecans & second this was my first time at making a meringue cookie! the recipe is an easy one although it took several minutes longer than expected to achieve soft peaks (i never got stiff peaks). i'd added the sugar in 4 or 5 increments maybe this should've been a more gradual incorporation(?). regardless the pecan clouds came out tasting pretty good & the batter made exactly 24 cookies. thanks carol! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars They weren't the prettiest thing I've ever seen but the taste was so heavenly. Not hard to make just make sure its not raining outside or they won't set right because of the moisture in the air. One of my new favorites Helpful (5)