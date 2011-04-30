Sun Up Cookies
Almost all food groups rolled up into a cookie. You can also substitute a different cereal (like cornflakes or oats) for the wheat flakes.
Almost all food groups rolled up into a cookie. You can also substitute a different cereal (like cornflakes or oats) for the wheat flakes.
What a happy find this neglected recipe was! Only two reviews and none for the past year? This is one, great cookie!! While it seems like just a basic cookie dough with add-ins on it surface, it is so much better than just that. Full of flavor, a variety of textures, not too sweet, chewy middle, crispy edges, just wonderful! I followed the recipe with no changes save for using chocolate chips instead of the raisins - the combination of the semi-sweet chocolate and the coconut was a perfect match. I couldn't decide between the Rice Krispies or the Special K Protein Plus ( a flake type cereal) I had on hand and in the end the Special K won out. This is simply a good, old-fashioned, cookie jar type cookie, a make-again for sure.Read More
What a happy find this neglected recipe was! Only two reviews and none for the past year? This is one, great cookie!! While it seems like just a basic cookie dough with add-ins on it surface, it is so much better than just that. Full of flavor, a variety of textures, not too sweet, chewy middle, crispy edges, just wonderful! I followed the recipe with no changes save for using chocolate chips instead of the raisins - the combination of the semi-sweet chocolate and the coconut was a perfect match. I couldn't decide between the Rice Krispies or the Special K Protein Plus ( a flake type cereal) I had on hand and in the end the Special K won out. This is simply a good, old-fashioned, cookie jar type cookie, a make-again for sure.
These are easy and nice cookies. I have a tendency to dump everything all at once in the bowl then mix, and I did that this morning. They are a hearty, not too sweet cookie. They didn't spread much; I was a bit surprised. I don't know what the bf did with my raisins so I used currants instead and I don't have coconut so I added in craisins. I'll try them again with coconut, and I'm sure they'll be good with coconut as well. Thanks for the recipe!
This cookie was outstanding! I used oats instead of the whole wheat flake cereal because it was what I had on hand, and added chocolate chips because they are a family favorite! Other than that, everything else was the same and what a great cookie they turned out to be. Loved the coconut and oats together...
I think I may have over-cooked them, but they still came out very tasty. My kids helped me bake them and they say these cookies ROCK!! Glad I took a chance with with this new recipe!
Just made these tonight .. made a couple changes: Used splenda in place of the sugar as well as splenda brown sugar. I only used 1/4 cup of margerine (didn't have butter) and 1/2 cup apple sauce. I didn't have raisons so replaced with slivered almonds and as suggested used corn flakes. 4/5 cause of the changes. They didn't really spread out at all but turned out really good .. I'm glad I made them a bit more calorie wise cause I've eaten 2 already and may have a 3rd :o)
I added in a pinch of cinnamon, some chocolate chips and used oatmeal in place of the wheat flakes. Came out perfect!
Double or triple this recipe. They disappear :)
Great cookie!!! I question the order of ingredients, mostly because I didn't see how I could physically stir all that flour in first. Besides that mechanical change, a wonderful recipe, thank you!
I found these easy to make, using a nice variety of ingredients. Since I wasn’t planning on cookie baking this morning my butter was frozen so I had to use “cooled melted” and it did make for an easy blending of ingredients. Other then that I followed the recipe exactly but was afraid that it was getting “over beaten” especially because I wanted to make sure the salt and baking powder were mixed in. The batter was loose and did spread but the texture and taste was delicious. I only wished I had increased the amounts of “add ins”, especially the coconut, by at least a quarter cup and maybe add some nuts. Will definitely make again. This cookie should have many more “I made it”.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections