Candy Cane Cookies I

Make one complete cookie at a time. If the dough of one color is shaped first, the little rolls become to dry to twist.

Recipe by Dolores White

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Mix well the shortening and butter, sugar, egg, almond and vanilla. In a separate bowl, mix flour and salt and add to shortening mixture. Divide dough in half.

  • Blend red food coloring into one half. Roll 1 teaspoon of the red dough and 1 teaspoon of the white dough on lightly floured board into 4 inch strips. Place strips side by side and press lightly together and twist like a rope. Curve top of rope down to look like the handle of a candy cane.

  • Bake 9 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove while still warm. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup crushed peppermint stick candy and 1/2 cup sugar (optional).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
287 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 30.4g; fat 16.9g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 254.8mg. Full Nutrition
