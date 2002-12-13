Candy Cane Cookies I
Make one complete cookie at a time. If the dough of one color is shaped first, the little rolls become to dry to twist.
I have been making this recipe for over 30 years and have had NO problems with it except it takes time. I roll out long (2 1/2 foot) lengths of each color then cut to the size I want. Do not use too much flour to do this or the colors will not stick together when you roll them together and twist. Use just enough to keep it from sticking to you or the counter. If you have trouble rolling them or they break easily when removed from the pan, make smaller ones. You decide the length when you cut them. After reading some later comments on these cookies, I felt a need to comment on eggs and butter. Whenever you bake the size of egg you use can make a BIG difference as well as butter vs margarine. Margarine has water in it which alters the recipe. Eggs, I generally use extra large (Costco eggs).Read More
YUK!! Not a very good flavor, and worst of all is that the dough is extremely horrible to handle. The dough kept cracking as I rolled it into shape. I tried rolling the dough with a rolling pin to do something else with it and it didn't roll with a pin well. I wound up making 12 candy canes and threw the rest of the dough out! By far the worst dough I have ever had the misfortune of handling.Read More
I have been making these cookies since I was a little girl. My family has made a couple changes to the recipe through the years though. First, if you are having problems with the cookies breaking, use regular white sugar instead of the confectioners' in the recipe. It still yields a delicious delicate cookie, but the regular sugar makes a cookie just slightly chewy and alot stronger. I have never had them fall apart after doing this. Secondly, we never coat them in crushed candy canes. I don't feel that peppermint and almond extract really go together. We instead coat our candy canes with confectioners' sugar before serving. It just adds a little something extra and gives a nice presentation. Enjoy!
This is the recipe my mom and I used as a child. We had lost it and tried to replicate it, but it was never quite the same. My father and brother start nagging me in October to make candy canes for Christmas. Making the canes is a little labor intensive, but everyone loves them. I've also rolled them and made cut cookies (which Dad and brother don't like as well), and I've made part of the dough green to make wreaths. Thanks for posting!
I found it easier to divide both the red and white dough balls into 8 parts each, then roll one of each color into a log, and cut each log into a number of parts (about a dozen...depends on the exact size you want the cookies to be), then work with those little nuggets of dough as you need them. Also, after giving the two ropes a twist, I gave 'em another roll, so they were a single stripped stick, and came out more like a candy cane. You can also substitute the almond extra with peppermint, as many people aren't expecting them to be almond flavored.
This is a great base recipe. I was used to them with a mint flavor instead of almond, so I used vanilla and peppermint (no almond) extract and substituted granulated sugar for powdered. The consistency of the dough seemed fine and the two colors twisted together as expected. I sprayed the pan with non-stick spray before baking and had no cookies brake when removing them from the pan. I will make this again.
after reading all the reviews with the problems of breakage I decided since this recipe was so close to the spooky witches fingers recipe, which I had no problems with, I'd adopt the differences between the two recipes here. I didn't want to use shortening so I used all butter, but added the tsp of baking powder and cooked at 325 for 15 min. They were perfect. No breakage and delicious!
These are the same that my mom has been making for 40 + years! The complaints on here are the same ones I've been hearing from her for at least 35 years (LOL). I agree, the size of egg AND shortening make a HUGE difference in how the dough comes out. The dough tends to be a bit on the dry side -- use extra large or large eggs and the dough will be easier work and shouldn't crack so much. I moved to Ohio 10 years ago and mom has tried shipping them to me (they don't withstand the postal service too well), a few years back she just started rolling the dough out and cutting it like a sugar cookie -- they are much more durable and still taste GREAT!
These tasted pretty much like I remember having when I was a kid. I used 1 cup of butter and no shortening to avoid hydrogenated oils and I think this made mine spread/flatten out a lot and made them more cakey rather than pastry-like in texture. (I mention this only as fyi for anyone else who prefers not to use shortening when baking) But they were yummy!
These cookies are the same ones my Mom used to make for my sister and me. They were always my holiday favorites. The almond extract adds a great flavor and the dough is easy to handle if you roll it with your hands into thin strips. No sugar or candy coating necessary.
Tasted just liked I hoped it would. The dough is a bit of a pain to deal with, as it cracks a lot when you are trying to shape it. But, with special care these turn out delightful. Mine made 16 fat candy canes. Make sure you let them cool about 5-10 minutes on cookie sheet otherwise they will break.
Use to make these as a kid. Dough was really hard to work with, kept cracking. And after baking they were hard. :(
If u chill the dough for 20 mins it handles great :) learned that form sugar cookies and snowballs
I loved the idea of having two colors twisted together with this cookie. I will add less salt next time as these were WAY too salty for my liking.
Making these cookies drove me crazy. I even tried all the tips, but the dough breaks up too easily. I'll stick to other cookie recipes in the future. The taste of the dough is good though. We preferred almond and not the alternate suggestions of peppermint flavoring.
Instead of shortening I used butter, which tasted nicely. The cookie was a hit and I added a peppermint extract to seem more like a candy cane.
did not like
I was not really impressed with these. I made them according to the recipe and they did not really taste like anything. They were also hard to roll and work with. The kids ended up combining the dough to make regular round cookies that looked like Christmas balls. Candy Cane Cookies II worked out much better.
These are just terrible! I thought they would be a cute addition to my Christmas cookie tray but what a disaster. Both my husband and I spend over an hour trying to get the two colours to twist and look semi presentable but it never worked out right! They tasted just okay but were not at all worth the time and effort they took.
Difficult dough to work with. Cracked constantly.
These are my husbands favorite cookie. They are a bit of a pain to make but they are super cute and tasty. This recipe is missing the sugar/crushed peppermint topping though which is the key part of the cookie! Just mix equal parts sugar with finely crushed peppermints or candy canes. Top when the cookies are JUST out of the oven. If you are having problems with the topping not sticking, brush the cookies with a little corn syrup.
This was a tasteless cookie, the dough was hard to manipulate and when cooked crumbled
I thought these were good and not that difficult to make though not easy. I used peppermint extract instead of almond because that's what I had on hand. Nice flavor. I will probably make these again next Christmas. They're very cute.
The trick to getting this dough right is Butter Flavored Crisco. Use 1 cup (at room temperature) and the dough will hold while you are rolling the ropes. The dough will be like playdoh. The original Bettery Crocker recipe says to omit salf if you are using all purpose flour. I sprinkle sugar on the tops of these before baking and undercook by a minute. I also use 2 teasp almond extract and no vanilla extract. They are a big hit with the kids. Plan on some extra time to preare these, but the ohhs and ahhhs are worth it.
I thought these cookies came out tasting very "almondy", but the family loved them!
The flavor is ok, but the dough is impossible to work with. I am using no flour to roll these and it still just falls apart. I wish i would have read more of the other reviews and tried the granulated sugar instead. There are alot of good cookie recipes out there, i doubt I will ever try these again.
Great butter tasting cookie. Altho I did have to make a few changes only because I didn't have two of the ingredients. I used regular white sugar and used all vanilla extract.. because I did not have these ingredients on hand when I wanted to bake. They came out great and the dough was quite easy to work with. I just put a tiny amount of flour on my hands each time I rolled one and it never was sticky. Also, when rolling roll think and twist a lot of times so the cookies don't come too fat and flat.
When I looked at the picture of these cookies, I went "Wow, they look awesome". After a frustrating half-hour of trying to get the crumbly dough into something that slightly resembled a candy cane, I gave up and made them into spirals. The red dough was almost useable but the 'white' was crumblier than shortbread dough! I won't be using this particular recipe again.
we have the dough in the fridge now, followed all reviewers suggestions and it still broke/cracked all over when we tried to roll and form the canes. It was very frustrating for my son. The few we baked did taste great, no matter the shape...but still....
I've been making these cookies since my kids were very small. It has always been one of their favorites. I now make them for my great-grandkids. The only reason I don't give it 5 stars is because it is very time consuming and takes a lot of work.
the dough was very hard to work with and the cookies had virtually no flavor. it would probably be easier to attempt with sugar cookie dough
This recipe was the same one my mom used to make with me and my three sisters when we were little. It brought back so many memories making them with my children!
This was a complete mess. I tried to make the dough and it was so sticky..Couldn't shape it. Couldn't add flour because the flavor was blan enough, and I even added more vanilla and some almond extract. Tried to make more dough and let it sit over night in the refrigerator..still a complete mess
I saw a recipe similar to this, to help with the dough rolling sprinkle some flour onto the board. I also used butter instead of margarine, it gives it more of a buttery flavor. I did not find the need to grease the cookie sheet, use the non stick kind instead. Hope this info helps.
The Flavor is OK and the cosistency of the dough isnt thick enough to roll, it breaks very easily. I divieded the dough and did one half red like it said, then i put the red dough back into the white dough and stirred a little bit, so it was swirled. then i rolled them into balls and topped them with ANDES PEPPERMINT BAKING CHIPS. then baked them for 9 minutes! they are good although the flavor is still less than i would like!
This recipe is verbatim from the old Betty Crocker cook book. The presentation of this cookie was always better then the taste. IMO
The taste is fantastic, what I remember from childhood, however this dough was not in any shape to be rolled, I had to make a drop cookie. But that's OK, I just did half red and half green, and put them side by side on the cookie sheet to make one whole cookie, and they looked fine. Just have to call them something else!
I made this with kids age 4, 3, and 2. They enjoyed helping, but didn't want to stick with the candy cane shape. I would do it again.
Not completely impressed. Swelled up to look pretty ugly in the oven. The kids didn't eat any of them, the flavor was pretty blah. I'd rather color regular sugar cookie dough and twist into candy canes.
My family loves these!! To make the dough easier to work with I wrap each color dough ball in plastic and refrigerate for at least an hour or until the dough is firm. I am making these for Valentine's Day this year so I am coloring all the dough red and rolling the dough out and cutting out hearts and decorating them with cookie icing.
This is the recipe I was looking for - the one my mom used to make when I was a kid. As other reviewers have said (and my mom always used to say), the dough can be difficult to work with. However, if you refrigerate the dough before rolling the candy canes, it's much easier. I always frost with vanilla frosting and top with crushed candy canes. It makes them take even longer, but they're my favorite, and they look beautiful and festive, so it's totally worth it.
This is the same recipe my family has been using from as far back as I can remember. Wonderful. A Christmas favorite.
they burned too fast, i had to cook them in much less time. i do have an evil oven to work with and once i messed around with the cook time these were good.
The ONLY reason I am not giving these 1 star is because they are pretty.
Every year I make these cookies for my sisters, work, school, home, everywhere and people beg for the recipe but I won't tell. The cookies are delicious and i love to eat them. plus they are fun to make with my little sister.
Try using peppermint flavoring instead of the vanilla and almond extract. I roll the candy cane in crushed candy canes BEFORE BAKING. You have to use parchment paper, otherwise the candy cane will stick to the pan.
My mom has made this recipe from the Betty Crocker Cook Book for years! We add more powder sugar and about 2 tablespoons of milk. We also use peppermint extract instead of the almond. If you are having problems rolling. Try using a floured pillow case. It is a very delicate cookie.
This is a great recipe, same as I have used for years. I use all butter flavored shortening, total of 1 cup. Also to form my cookies I take about 1 measuring teaspoon of red and 1 of white and roll together to make a ball. I then place the ball with either the white side or red side down on an un-floured cutting board and begin to roll out into about a 4 inch "rope." As I roll I press lightly with my fingers moving up on one end and down on the other. (be gentle!) I made a video on FB for some of my friends to see how to do this. When you roll the ball out into a rope this way it makes the Candy Cane lines. Move the "rope" over to the cookie sheet, (use parchment paper!) turn one end to make the candy cane hook as you place it. The reason some people are getting cracking when trying to form the cookie is that the dough is drying out. It should always be about the consistency of play dough. If you start having trouble drop a little water in to maintain consistency. I find the red dough seems to dry out quicker than the white. It is best to make all of the cookies the same size. If you do not you will have some come out a little over cooked. These cookies are labor intensive! You have to make them with love. They are my signature cookie every Christmas.
I put peppermint flavoring instead of the almond but basically the same recipe we used as kids.......I use all butter rather than half butter and half shortening....no problems.
If you weigh your ingredients, you'll have better luck. These cookies in particular change drastically in rolling texture with slight flour differences.
I've made these I the past,. They're delicious! I make these every Christmas! they're amazing!
Very difficult to work with. very disappointing.
I'm sorry but these were not very good to me. They fell apart so easy when transferring to the cookie sheet and even after baked. I don't like peppermint so opted on that. The flavor was bland even with the other extracts and tasted like flour. Have to sprinkle alot of sugar on top just to sweeten them.
I chose this recipe out of the three becuase it had the best rating. I don't know what I did different from the others, but the dough was terrible! Sticky and flimsy. Very difficult to roll or work with. I tried to chill it for a half hour, but it was usless.
they were pretty good, they add a nice color to a cookie basket
I was hoping these would be the cookies I remembered from childhood. Bland and SUPER SALTY! Our family doesn't eat much salt so our taste buds are sensitive, but a cookie shouldn't be THAT salty.
i found it to be a great recipe. It was fun to make and tasted like what i remember. I would certainly make these again!!
Can’t believe these had a low rating. I love the flavor of these, slightest crunch with soft melty inside. Made exactly as stated. It does take time to roll the pieces but unless you want them picture perfect it still isn’t too bad. I rolled back and forth on wax paper with no extra flour and they didn’t stick or really fall apart at all. Try them!
Our family loves these delicious cookies!!! Especially around Christmas!
Only made about 1 1/2 Doz. Taste was ok but not as good as we thought. Won't make these again. Looks can be deceiving.
I’ve been using this recipe for years now. Part of my Christmas cookie marathon. Only thing I do different is make them red and green.
don't make this unless you want biscuits for your food haha this should be in the food category NOT sweets lol dont use powdered sugar .... use regular. dont use shortening... use a little bit of oil and butter. This is oily and hard to roll out. your cookies will fry instead of bake. NOT A DECENT RECIPE
The cookie dough was too soft to form easily! I remember being able to form these as a small child with my mom, but the dough was waaay too soft! Perhaps if it were refrigerated between the dough making and the forming? We will try again and re-review.
I've had these cookies once, over 35 years ago in Home Economics class. They NEVER left my mind and I am so happy to have finally found the recipe! Thanks to all the POSITIVE reviewers who have shared different tricks to make them without too much difficulty. HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!
We love this recipe so much - we just make drop cookies at other times of year. I love the look of them for Christmas in the Candy Cane shape, but hate the taste of peppermint, so these are a much better cookie in my opinion than the peppermint flavored ones. Also - for rolling, once I get in the groove, there is no problem... I do rolls of white and rolls of red about 4-5" long, then put them together and slightly roll together to blend, then just roll one end only to start the swirl and bend the top at the end. My notes on the recipe is to make a double batch minimum at Christmas because my husband will eat most of one batch in a day.
Turned out perfect. I agree with anyone else that made note about flavor. Dont subistute butter and crisco for margarine. A butter cookie is going to have flavor and calories.
Have been making candy cane cookies since my grown sons were little. My grandchildren love making these. We make them for Christmas, my youngest grandson and I make them throughout the year. At Easter we call them our Easter candy canes, also Halloween candy canes etc. We have used all different colors and have rainbow candy canes. Lots of fun; and despite the fact that the cookies are not a super sweet cookie, the kids have always loved them
My old neighbors used to make these every year growing up and it has been years since I've had them. They tasted exactly as I remember, however I had a difficult time with the dough. The first set I twisted into candy cane-shape were ok, but the dough became brittle and dry after just sitting on the countertop for a few minutes. I tried added droplets of water, which helped minimally, so all the cookies came out a little deformed looking. Tasted great though! Also may consider not using food dye next time and using an organic/natural icing instead.
I take a pinch of white and a pinch of red dough. Roll both colors in my hand into a ball and then roll into a log and curve the top to make the candy cane. It makes a pretty swirl of both colors and saves lots of time. Kind of a marbled color effect.
I have been making these cookies for decades. They are time-consuming to make but they are so worth it. I refrigerate the dough for about 15 minutes before trying to work with it. These are my favorite Christmas cookies and they look so festive. Everyone has different tastes but I absolutely love the almond flavor and the shortbread-like cookie.
I’ve made these for years. I do an alternative with mint instead of almond and green food coloring so they are color-coded. I let everyone decide if they want to add the crushed peppermint sticks or powdered sugar.
Overall good but lists too much butter/shortening and too much salt. Fat starts to separate out and a teaspoon of salt is way too much for this recipe. You could taste the salt too much.
Maybe add some sugar on the top
It seems like an amazing recipe and I can't wait to make it!!!!
The dough for these is so dry that they are impossible to twist together without it taking forever. Even if you do finally succeed, most of them break after cooking.
With enough food colouring gel you can get these to look pretty enough, but they are really bland in flavour and a pain to make. The dough is FAR too sticky to be rolled. I even chilled the dough and still it required more flour and a very floured surface. Then they didn't roll together nicely (depending on the amount of extra four needed to roll them into 'snakes' to begin with. If they'd been beautiful and delicious, I'd say it is worth it, but they weren't. Not worth my time next year.
I used to make these all the time when I was younger. I was so excited when I found the recipe here. They are just as good as I remember.
VERY SALTY!!! I would use less salt next time and all almond extract no vanilla.
as easy as it appears. very good
These are my all time favorite cookies! I just finished a batch of them, but I turned them into cervical cancer awareness ribbons!
This is the recipe I remember using as a kid! Very nostalgic. I made some tweaks to change the texture of the cookies. The original recipe makes dry and crumbly cookies that are hard to roll out and crumble after baking. After modifications you get a soft and very chewy cookie. I used 1/2 powdered sugar and 1/2 regular granulated sugar. I also added 50% more egg (so add a small or medium egg if using the full recipe, or use one large egg if making a half batch). The dough comes out very soft and oily. Work with it on a shiny surface like a finished wood table or marble countertop so the dough does not stick. (Do NOT flour it. The oil will prevent sticking. Your countertop will be very oily after you're done!) After making the candy cane shapes, I refrigerated the baking sheet for 10-15 minutes. This helps the cookie stay a little taller instead of flattening out. Go straight from the fridge to the oven. After baking, the cookies are thick, soft, and very chewy!
Very nice easy recipe! I replaced the shortening with just more butter, salted, and simply didn't add the teaspoon of salt. I ended up adding a little more flour and powdered sugar as I rolled the dough to keep it from sticking to my hands. To those who are saying there's too much flour in this recipe, make sure you measure it AFTER you sift it, as it'll add air and effect the measurement. The only thing I had trouble with was rolling and twisting them, but I managed to figure it out a third into the dough. It's just trial and error. Would bake this again!
Hi Dolores, I got this recipe from my 100 year old aunt who was a baker. She's gone now, so I can't ask for help. I've been making these cookies successfully for 40 years. Not without patience and more patience. Today, my cookies flattened out and become just lava lamp looking forms. I do not know what I did wrong. In 40 years, I've never used shortening. Only butter. I've read all the reviews and no one mentioned this outcome. These cookies have been a family tradition and I've had to hide them from my kids, so that on Christmas I would have some to serve. Please help! Thank you!
LOVE these cookies!!! I have made them for as long as I can remember. If you are willing to put in the time they are Spectacular. Some things that I change: 1) Bake at 375 2) I add a touch more salt 3) Instead of hand rolling... I use a "play-doh fun factory" set to extrude the dough. So much quicker 4) The crushed peppermint candy canes is a requirement not an option! If I'm really lazy I mix the crushed candy canes in with the dough. Still comes out great but obviously you don't get the visual effect.
These taste just like my mom use to make whn I was a kid. The only diffence is we put crushed pepermint sticks in the dough before cooking. Yummy brings back memories!!!
these were very good but hard to make a good shape in my house they went very fast
Gorgeous recipe! The shaping was addictively fun, after the initial struggle with the canes, I just made the shapes into coils (See pic). This recipe reminds me a lot of the holiday snowball cookies. The red dyed dough was a lot softer than the undyed dough, which made shaping harder. WATCH HOW HARD CANDIES ARE ROLLED BEFORE SHAPING THIS RECIPE. After 5 botched canes, I took a a tip from hard candy rollers and used their technique. That is when the shaping got fun. Tip: CHILL THE DOUGH FIRST. I had some tearing due to soft dough. Will make every year from now on! Soooo much fun!
