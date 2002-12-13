Candy Cane Cookies I

This is a great recipe, same as I have used for years. I use all butter flavored shortening, total of 1 cup. Also to form my cookies I take about 1 measuring teaspoon of red and 1 of white and roll together to make a ball. I then place the ball with either the white side or red side down on an un-floured cutting board and begin to roll out into about a 4 inch "rope." As I roll I press lightly with my fingers moving up on one end and down on the other. (be gentle!) I made a video on FB for some of my friends to see how to do this. When you roll the ball out into a rope this way it makes the Candy Cane lines. Move the "rope" over to the cookie sheet, (use parchment paper!) turn one end to make the candy cane hook as you place it. The reason some people are getting cracking when trying to form the cookie is that the dough is drying out. It should always be about the consistency of play dough. If you start having trouble drop a little water in to maintain consistency. I find the red dough seems to dry out quicker than the white. It is best to make all of the cookies the same size. If you do not you will have some come out a little over cooked. These cookies are labor intensive! You have to make them with love. They are my signature cookie every Christmas.