Poppy Seed Cookies I
Light, fluffy and very delicate.
I was looking for a cookie recipe to use up some extra egg yolks I had in the refrigerator. I doubled the recipe and used half butter/half margarine. Also, I only used half the amount of poppy seeds, and that seemed to be plenty. This was a light, delicious little cookie. However, I did find it to be a bit too crumbly. Upon my first bite, the whole thing practically shattered! Did I flatten it too thinly?
It would be a good cookie I think with Tea. But I don't like tea...was trying to use up some Poppy seeds and this sounded interesting. They were OK, nothing to write home about.
Tasted great! I didn't put any frosting/icing on them, and they were totally yummy! I agree they were crumbly, but I don't mind my cookies light, fluffy, and falling apart in your mouth... I do wonder though, if you used the entire egg (instead of just the yolks), would that make them more firm? I'll have to try that next time.
rEALLY GOOD TASTE. BUT i FOUND THEM PRETTY CRUMBLY TO WORK WITH.
Tastes great, but the texture is too crumbly for me. I bit into a cookie and it shattered in my mouth! Nevertheless, tastes great.
These cookies were great. They keep their shape while baking and they really are light, flluffy and very delicate.
These are now my all-time favorite Christmas cookie! They are tender and light and hold their shape perfectly. They are also very versatile. I used this same batter for thumbprints.
I liked these a lot. The poppyseed taste is subtle yet makes them a little different and more "elegant" than ordinary butter cookies.
I just made these cookies and they were fine but a little plain - a basic sugar cookie with some poppy seeds for added texture. They did come out nice and crisp. I probably won't make them again - they were not bad in any way but somehow not quite flavorful enough.
Cut the butter in half, added 1 whole egg and 1 egg yolk, and 1 Tbs. poppy seeds. Came out very yummy! Made 2 dozen total rather than the 4 listed. Recommend this cookie if you want a not so sweet tasty dessert!
I loved this recipe. But I found it when I was on the All Recipes app. And when I went on the computer to find it again. It did not list the calories, so for the record they have 143 calories.