Poppy Seed Cookies I

Light, fluffy and very delicate.

By Carol

24
4 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream butter, sugar, and egg yolks. Add flour, salt, poppy seeds and vanilla. Mix well. Chill dough for one hour.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • Form dough into teaspoon sized balls. Place on cookie sheet and dip the bottom of a juice glass into sugar and press balls flat. Bake 8 to 10 minutes.

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 15.2g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 37.4mg; sodium 79.8mg. Full Nutrition
