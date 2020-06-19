Banh-Mi Style Vietnamese Baguette

Rating: 4.5 stars
38 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 25
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

These are by far the best sandwiches to serve your guests and yourself! The ingredients are fresh, delicious, popular and fills your mouth with marinated joy. You can usually find the high-caloric sandwich (variety of meat on mayonnaise) in your local Vietnamese baguette shop but here is a hearty Vegetarian version (if you do not use fish sauce) using portabello mushrooms.

By Always The Hostess

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 sandwiches
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Place the mushrooms on a baking sheet. Drizzle with a little olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast in the preheated oven for about 25 minutes. Cool slightly, then slice into strips.

  • While the mushrooms are roasting, bring a saucepan of water to a boil. Plunge the carrot and radish sticks into the boiling water and after a few seconds, remove them and plunge them into a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking. In a separate bowl, stir together the rice vinegar, 1/2 cup of lime juice and 1/2 cup cold water. Transfer the carrot and radish to the vinegar and lime marinade and let them soak for at least 15 minutes, longer if it's convenient.

  • In a small bowl, stir together the remaining lime juice, soy sauce, fish sauce, sesame oil, canola oil, 1/3 cup sugar and 1/3 cup water. This is the sandwich sauce.

  • To assemble sandwiches, sprinkle a little of the sandwich sauce onto each half of the French loaves. Place the roasted mushrooms onto the bottom half of each roll and sprinkle with a little more sauce. Top with a few slices of jalapeno, a few sticks of carrot and radish (minus the marinade), cucumber, basil and cilantro. Close with the tops of the bread and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
760 calories; protein 19.5g; carbohydrates 128.4g; fat 22.8g; sodium 1282.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (42)

Most helpful positive review

judymayree
Rating: 5 stars
03/11/2009
I have been eating Vietnamese sandwiches for a quarter of a century and this is by far the best recipe I have ever found for them. I have made them with bot portabello mushrooms and BBQ pork steaks sliced into thin strips. My sisters and I get together to make them every couple months and like tamales we make them in dozens for our family and friends to enjoy. Read More
Most helpful critical review

Maria Paula Castillo
Rating: 2 stars
10/14/2017
The sauce is way too sweet. Read More
judymayree
Rating: 5 stars
03/11/2009
I have been eating Vietnamese sandwiches for a quarter of a century and this is by far the best recipe I have ever found for them. I have made them with bot portabello mushrooms and BBQ pork steaks sliced into thin strips. My sisters and I get together to make them every couple months and like tamales we make them in dozens for our family and friends to enjoy. Read More
GRINGORN
Rating: 4 stars
05/26/2010
These were very good but after trying them with the mushrooms first, I made them next with thinly sliced grilled chicken. We all preferred them with the chicken. These are nice since you can prep everything ahead of time other than the basil and cilantro. The sandwich sauce was great. Read More
senuri
Rating: 5 stars
05/05/2008
One of the best sandwiches I've had! Didn't have portabella's so I used crimini's and sauted on stove. Don't forget to add the minced garlic to the sauce. The sauce is amazing. Thanks for the great recipe. Read More
Donald Patrick
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2006
Love it. Read More
Marie
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2008
The sauce for the bread is out of this world. I plan on using it as a dip for potstickers and possibly as a marinade. It did call for quite a bit of sugar however so I plan on reducing it to 3-4 tablespoons next time. It also makes quite a lot. I ended up using approximately half of the sauce for 6 sandwiches (so this recipe should be able to cover 12 sandwiches). I did have a few changes to the sandwich in general which I believe made it yummilicous first I toasted the bread and then added a bit of mayo (1 tsp) to each of the sandwiches. I also added a bit of sirloin which had been marinated in teriyaki sauce and then cooked. These things together with her fantastic sauce make this sandwich outstanding. Thank you so much for the recipe. I know I will be making the sauce for years to come. Read More
ORVILLE76
Rating: 5 stars
06/29/2010
I made this for my brother his wife and their teenage daughter. All were impressed...this is arguably the best sandwich I have ever made. I did vary from the recipe in that I did not make individual sandwiches...I made one big sandwich on a full 'pain ' and used 3 portobellos to feed four. But man...what a fresh and refreshing and wonderful flavor and texture...ten stars! Add a glass of cheap red and eat out of doors! Read More
kemmc23
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2011
This was so delicious and unexpected! I used grilled chicken with teriaki sauce instead of mushrooms and I loved it. It was so full of fresh flavor! I couldn't find the radish so I substituted celery and thought it was a good mix. I will definitely make this again. Read More
Mrs.Williams
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2010
Oh man this is a tasy sandwich!!! I have never had an actual banh-mi so I have nothing to compare it to whatsoever but I do know that this was effing good!! Read More
KellyCrocker
Rating: 4 stars
05/15/2009
I love vietnamese food so when I saw this recipe I had to give it a try. It is a keeper! The only change that I would make is the bread. The baguette was too thin to load all of the ingredients properly. I tried it again with a french bread loaf and it was truly amazing. The flavor is very unique and a must try if you like vietnamese food... Read More
Maria Paula Castillo
Rating: 2 stars
10/14/2017
The sauce is way too sweet. Read More
