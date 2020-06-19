Banh-Mi Style Vietnamese Baguette

1 of 42

Rating: 5 stars I have been eating Vietnamese sandwiches for a quarter of a century and this is by far the best recipe I have ever found for them. I have made them with bot portabello mushrooms and BBQ pork steaks sliced into thin strips. My sisters and I get together to make them every couple months and like tamales we make them in dozens for our family and friends to enjoy. Helpful (30)

Rating: 4 stars These were very good but after trying them with the mushrooms first, I made them next with thinly sliced grilled chicken. We all preferred them with the chicken. These are nice since you can prep everything ahead of time other than the basil and cilantro. The sandwich sauce was great. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars One of the best sandwiches I've had! Didn't have portabella's so I used crimini's and sauted on stove. Don't forget to add the minced garlic to the sauce. The sauce is amazing. Thanks for the great recipe. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars Love it. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars The sauce for the bread is out of this world. I plan on using it as a dip for potstickers and possibly as a marinade. It did call for quite a bit of sugar however so I plan on reducing it to 3-4 tablespoons next time. It also makes quite a lot. I ended up using approximately half of the sauce for 6 sandwiches (so this recipe should be able to cover 12 sandwiches). I did have a few changes to the sandwich in general which I believe made it yummilicous first I toasted the bread and then added a bit of mayo (1 tsp) to each of the sandwiches. I also added a bit of sirloin which had been marinated in teriyaki sauce and then cooked. These things together with her fantastic sauce make this sandwich outstanding. Thank you so much for the recipe. I know I will be making the sauce for years to come. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for my brother his wife and their teenage daughter. All were impressed...this is arguably the best sandwich I have ever made. I did vary from the recipe in that I did not make individual sandwiches...I made one big sandwich on a full 'pain ' and used 3 portobellos to feed four. But man...what a fresh and refreshing and wonderful flavor and texture...ten stars! Add a glass of cheap red and eat out of doors! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars This was so delicious and unexpected! I used grilled chicken with teriaki sauce instead of mushrooms and I loved it. It was so full of fresh flavor! I couldn't find the radish so I substituted celery and thought it was a good mix. I will definitely make this again. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Oh man this is a tasy sandwich!!! I have never had an actual banh-mi so I have nothing to compare it to whatsoever but I do know that this was effing good!! Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars I love vietnamese food so when I saw this recipe I had to give it a try. It is a keeper! The only change that I would make is the bread. The baguette was too thin to load all of the ingredients properly. I tried it again with a french bread loaf and it was truly amazing. The flavor is very unique and a must try if you like vietnamese food... Helpful (7)