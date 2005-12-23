Date Nut Pinwheel Cookies II
This recipe makes three rolls of dough, which can be frozen until ready to bake.
These cookies are SO good! My grandmother used to make them when I was growing up, and now it just isn't christmas without them. My kids love their shape, and I love that they aren't too sweet. I used to run out of filling before I ran out of dough, but have learned that a very thin layer of filling goes a long way. Also, I refrigerate them overnight so that they are very easy to slice the next day. Thanks!Read More
These have a nice flavor, but what a pain in the butt to work with! This dough is VERY sticky. It stuck to the wax paper, it tore when I rolled it out, it tore when I "attempted" to roll it up, and it stuck to my "sharp" knife trying to slice it. I would strongly suggest, you lightly grease your wax paper, and let it chill in your "freezer" before slicing. Also, there wasn't enough filling for all three pieces, I could only fill two. What a nightmare!Read More
These were delicious in flavor, but the dough was a little tough to work with. I made the logs and froze them for a few weeks until i needed them. Of all the christmas cookies i made, these were the big hit. I got a lot of great comments on them (and i had about 4 varieties in the box). I'll make these again for sure!
This is so much like my mother-in-law's recipe that I'll give it 5 without using it. I have a suggestion about slicing the dough. Use dental floss. Slide it under the dough, bring the ends up over the top, cross, and pull. I have trouble with the dough sticking to the waxed paper, but today when I did my recipe I floured the waxed paper first and it seemed easier. Does anyone have a sure-fire way to make this less trouble?
Don't roll out each dough section more than 10x14, or you will run out of filling. By the third section I figured out what worked best. I also added fresh nutmeg to make it more Christmasy. I had to use the back of a spoon to smoth out the filling on the dough. It's best to roll it out fast and before it gets to warm to spread the filling.
This really is easy, To make them easier to cut and slice, cut the ends straight before spreading the date mixture then roll and refrigerate or freeze
I did not have any issues with the dough. Make it and divide into 3 equal portions. Pat each into a rectangle and wrap in wax paper then chill in the fridge. I chilled it for at least two hours. I cut out a piece of wax paper into a 10x14" rectangle and used that as a guide to roll out each portion of dough. Place your dough in the middle and when you reach the edges of the rectangle, you're good. I divided the filling into three equal portions ahead of time so I wouldn't run out. Spread the filling with a small offset spatula right to the edges of the rectangle. Use the wax paper to help roll it into a tight roll from the long edge. Wrap the rolls in wax paper. Repeat with remaining dough portions and freeze the rolls overnight. Slice with a sharp knife into 1/4" slices and bake on parchment paper lined trays. 15 minutes was WAY too long to bake. They were dark brown and very crispy. I found 10 min to be the perfect amount of time. The recipe yielded about 10 dozen cookies. I posted a photo if you want to see what they looked like. For the filling I ground the nuts and dates in the food processor(separately) before adding them to the water & sugar. Made it very easy to spread on the cold dough. Good luck! I almost forgot... they were delicious! ??
I have made these for years. After you roll them up, wrap them in waxed paper and freeze them overnight. Remove from freezer, slice with a sharp knife and bake. Joyln
I really love these cookies. They have been my favorite Christmas cookies for many years. My mom used to to make them every year. She unfortunately lost the recipe. I was so happy to have found it again.
Cookies are very good. Recipe called for cinnamon in the flour mixture but refers to it in the description as being in the filling. As I don't remember a cinnamon taste in my Moms I just left it out. I also used stick margarine instead of butter because that was what I had on hand. I made the 3 rolls and got 72 (6 doz) cookies, even better than the 60 listed. This is as close as I am going to get to my Mothers recipe, which I haven't found, yet. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
The dough was a little sweeter than I anticipated but an excellent cookie. They take time to make but it was convenient to have the rolls in the freezer for 'fresh from the oven' treats. I took them out of the freezer, turned on the oven, greased the cookie sheet and had hot cookies in less than 20 minutes.
my husband and i just got married new years and he has told me about these cookies that his grandmother used to make for him. I got this recipe and gave it a try i sent some with him to work got a call at lunch that i hit the nail on the head he just reqested more of the feeling in them. thank you so much for sharing this recipe. Now i am able to give him back some of his childhood!
I followed the recipe exact except I made 1 1/2 recipes of the filling. Next time I will double the filling because my preference is to have lots of it. I shaped and rolled the dough between 2 sheets of waxed paper, chilled it, lightly floured one side and then spread the filling on the side not floured. I lifted the waxed paper from the long edge to make the roll. EASY and makes perfect pinwheels. Not messy or difficult at all!
This recipe is simple and terrific. Before cooking, I pulsed the pecans and dates in the food processor. While cooking the filling over the stove, I used an immersion blender to make the filling into more of a paste. It was a bit easier to spread with more of a smooth consistency. The brown sugar gives the cookie a nice flavor.
After seeing my Mom (who is in her 60’s) post on FB about how she was missing these little date cookies that her mother used to make I was on a mission to find the recipe. Of course I found it on AllRecipes! I made them and sent her a batch. My Dad called me a few days later saying that I made my Mother cry. She opened the box and tried one and said that they brought back so many good memories of Christmas and her mother. Thank-you for posting this recipe and helping to keep a tradition alive. I did take the advice of one reviewer and doubled the filling. This is a new favorite holiday cookie for my kids as well.
I love this recipe! At some other’s suggestions I did double the amount of filling that I made. I also wanted a smaller cookie as I make up cookie tins with about 15 different cookies and want them all to be about the same size - two bites at most. So I split the dough into four portions instead of three, then after rolling out I trimmed them to about 12” by 5”. I saved all the trimmings and got another two rolls out of them. I got about 125 cookies out of this and they are still a decent size. This will go into my regular Christmas cookie rotation!
These are like the ones I made with my Grandma years ago, she made them without a recipe so I have been hunting for this. Loved by everyone who had them. Great taste.
These tasted good, but mine didn't look anything like the picture! Obviously, I need practice with pinwheel making. I made a couple of mistakes. First, I used chopped pecans direct from the bag; didn't chop finer. So when I attempt to put the filling on the rolled-out dough...what a challenge. Second, for the first batch, I attempted to slice after filling/rolling. The dough is just too soft to slice, even with a sharp knife. The result is an oval-shaped blob which doesn't bake up into a nice 'pinwheel.' I found the dough really soft; used lots of flour when rolling. Didn't appear to affect the flavor or texture. I would give this recipe a four for flavor. My three rating is because this dough really can't be sliced without re-chilling, or freezing. (I froze the other two rolls; haven't baked them yet.) But, a super-good cookie.
Thanks so much to the member who gave dimensions. I had bought extra dates and thought what the heck and made 1 1/2 times the filling which barely made it, next time I will double the filling but still use the 10 x 14 roll out. Why go to all the effort of these great cookies and not get enough of the filling? Made them last week (tripled the recipe because there were 3 of us baking) and made tons of little ones to share and these were the first to be totally eaten. Made today's batch just for my family, not sharing these.
These are truly excellent! These are frankly better than my grandma's were. The dough is pretty hard to roll out, and the filling is challenging to spread far enough. The only reason I didn't give it give stars is that I would have liked more filling (next time, I'll just double that part of the recipe). I was very sad when they were all gone!
Great Recipe! Just like Grandma's and I did mine like she would have and not used waxed paper to roll the dough onto. Just a well floured counter-top where the dough will slide on and not stick, fill, roll, then refrigerate overnight or freeze to set up the date filling. Slice and bake.
These turned out so good...they're really addictive but very time consuming. I had the dough in the fridge for 3 days and had no trouble rolling the dough out or in rolling and cutting the cookies. Nummy!
Very good and not to sweet. I thought the dough was a little dry but stuck to the recipe, instead of wax paper I used plastic wrap to store the dough to cool. I rolled it out the plastic wrap which made it very easy to make a tight roll. I did find I needed to make an addition half batch of filling. Next time I will make a double batch. Can't wait to share with my family.
Everyone loved these cookies! I made them exactly as the recipe calls. However, I gave it four stars because I do think they need more filling and a little less cinnamon and I love cinnamon. With these little changes they would be amazing!
These were seriously GOOD! I added them to my cookie lineup at Christmas and they were a hit. I took the advice of others and froze my rolls before I baked them. I just wish I could come up with a way to make them smaller.
This is really a very easy cookie to make if you’ve had any experience with rolled cookie, such as a sugar cookie . it’s basically the same process, and I found the dough quite similar, not sticky at all... I do not increase the filling, since I feel just a little bit in each spiral is perfect. (Too much date could be almost too sweet) .... using brown sugar makes for a nice change of taste .... The suggestion of using an immersion blender while the date mixture was on the stove top is a great hint!
This is an excellent cookie and makes a large batch. Perfect for including on cookie trays.
These are wonderful! I did put the rolls in the freezer. For me, it made two rolls with just enough date/nut mixture to roll it. Had no problems with sticky dough, I used parchment paper to roll them up for the freezer and it worked out great. After an hour in the freezer, you shouldn't have any issue slicing cookies with a sharp knife. This is a keeper, thanks for the recipe just like Grandma used to make.
Hubby and I like them very much. They do take some time to make.
Great recipe!
My mom always made these for Christmas, but replace the date filling with chopped walnuts. The cookies would disappear so fast that mom got to freezing the dough and only baking enough for each day, I am so glad I found the recipe again.
VEry good but when I use dates I use little or no sugar. Dates, especiall medjol dates are naturally sweet and we Americans don't need more sugar!! Try it!
Taste is very delicious only recommendation is to keep the dough in the fridge overnight. I kept it in for an hour and because of being anxious I made them right away. The dough was not easy to work with. Instead of looking like pinwheels some looked like rockes lol.
This was such a hit at Christmas.
Yummy! Yummy! Yummy!
Thanks for sharing, Christy! Grandma made these every Christmas but I never got her recipe. Took them to family Christmas and some said they were even better than Grandma’s. I add 1/2 tsp or so fresh grated nutmeg to date mixture while it cools. Freezes very well!
I followed these directions doubling everything. and needed more filling so I made a 3rd batch to finish off the dough. I don’t feel I added to much filling but perhaps rolled the dough a little thinner, anyways, the cookies are great!
I love this recipe! My nana used to make these, but I couldn't find a recipe that was just like them until now. Cutting the rolled up dough can be a bit tricky. I saw the suggestion of dental floss that seemed one to try. I use a sharp knife on the frozen dough, but the sticky dates build up on the blade and tear the dough. To avoid this I wiped the knife blade with a damp cloth every few slices and it worked perfectly!
This is the same recipe that I got from my Mother-in-law years ago. It is Fantastic! The only difference it that the one I have been using doesn't call for nuts to added.
A butter substitute works fine. I suggest increasing the amount of filling just a little bit.....there seemed to be slightly too little filling to cover the dough, and I wouldn't want to roll it any thicker. i put a little cinnamon in the filling too....needed a bit more oomph
