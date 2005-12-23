Date Nut Pinwheel Cookies II

I did not have any issues with the dough. Make it and divide into 3 equal portions. Pat each into a rectangle and wrap in wax paper then chill in the fridge. I chilled it for at least two hours. I cut out a piece of wax paper into a 10x14" rectangle and used that as a guide to roll out each portion of dough. Place your dough in the middle and when you reach the edges of the rectangle, you're good. I divided the filling into three equal portions ahead of time so I wouldn't run out. Spread the filling with a small offset spatula right to the edges of the rectangle. Use the wax paper to help roll it into a tight roll from the long edge. Wrap the rolls in wax paper. Repeat with remaining dough portions and freeze the rolls overnight. Slice with a sharp knife into 1/4" slices and bake on parchment paper lined trays. 15 minutes was WAY too long to bake. They were dark brown and very crispy. I found 10 min to be the perfect amount of time. The recipe yielded about 10 dozen cookies. I posted a photo if you want to see what they looked like. For the filling I ground the nuts and dates in the food processor(separately) before adding them to the water & sugar. Made it very easy to spread on the cold dough. Good luck! I almost forgot... they were delicious! ??