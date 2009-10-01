Date Nut Pinwheel Cookies I

4.3
29 Ratings
  • 5 18
  • 4 6
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

Rolled cookies with a date-filled center.

Recipe by Jo-Anne

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Chop pitted dates in food chopper. Place dates into small saucepan and add 1/4 cup sugar, dash of salt, and 1 1/4 cups of water. Cook, stirring constantly until mixture is of a soft consistency. Remove from heat.

    Advertisement

  • Add grated lemon rind, lemon juice, and chopped nuts. Mix well and chill.

  • Cream together 3/4 cup butter and gradually add 1/2 cup white sugar and 1cup lightly packed brown sugar. Beat well. Beat 2 eggs until thick and add to creamed mixture part at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla.

  • Measure into a sifter 3 1/2 cups flour, 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder, 1/4 teaspoon baking soda, and 3/4 teaspoon of salt. Sift together twice. Sift dry ingredients into creamed mixture about 1/4 at a time. Combine thoroughly after each addition. Chill until firm.

  • Divide dough into 3 parts. Roll out 1 part at a time into a rectangle. Spread with date filling. Roll up jelly roll fashion in waxed paper. Chill several hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • With sharp knife, slice 1/4 inch thick slices off of rolls and place on greased cookie sheets. Bake 10 - 13 minutes. Let cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 36.7g; fat 8.5g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 173mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022