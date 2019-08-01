Eggnog Hot Chocolate

This hot eggnog is a delightful way to liven up your hot chocolate. You can also use peppermint sticks as a garnish.

Recipe by Darci

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Melt milk with chocolate in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Remove from heat and let stand for 2 minutes. Whisk mixture until melted and smooth.

  • Stir in eggnog. Heat gently over low heat until very warm but not boiling. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla and coffee liqueur.

  • Pour into mugs. Serve topped with whipped cream and a cinnamon stick garnish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
449 calories; protein 9.6g; carbohydrates 52.8g; fat 22.9g; cholesterol 83.9mg; sodium 116.6mg. Full Nutrition
