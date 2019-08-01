Eggnog Hot Chocolate
This hot eggnog is a delightful way to liven up your hot chocolate. You can also use peppermint sticks as a garnish.
I was a little disappointed that the egg nog flavour didn't really come through very much. It just tasted like regular hot chocolate. That being said, it tasted quite good. The coffee liqueur was a nice touch, too.Read More
good flavor, but too thick and rich - like drinking melted chocolate chips. Also, we could not taste the egg nog.Read More
Perfect for any day
meh. too much chocolate and not enough eggnog.
I really liked this hot chocolate! Though I wouldn't add the coffee ligueur, it's already quite sweet without it. Definatly a keeper!
