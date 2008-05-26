Kourabiedes II

Given to me by my mother, who got the recipe from a Greek friend of hers.

Recipe by ShanaLee

30
5 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Cream together butter, powdered sugar and almond extract. Add flour in steps (not all at one time).

  • Knead with hands, shape into crescents. Bake for 20 minutes or until light brown. While warm, roll in confectioner's sugar.

206 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 20.4g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 32.5mg; sodium 2.2mg. Full Nutrition
