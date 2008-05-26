Kourabiedes II
Given to me by my mother, who got the recipe from a Greek friend of hers.
Given to me by my mother, who got the recipe from a Greek friend of hers.
I am not sure if your mother's friend is missing some main ingredients...but I have lived in Cyprus for almost 10 years and have traveled to Greece yearly. Kourambiedes is my favourite Greek dessert. I added the following to give it a bit more kick : - Nutmeg ground spice ( to add a bit to the batter ) - Cloves ground spice ( to add a bit to batter ) - Icing sugar for sprinkling ( I also added a bit of nutmeg and cloves to the icing sugar mix ) - Vanilla essence - Toasted almonds ( chopped coarsely ) - Very little almond extract ( or else it will taste " synthetic " ) - 1 tbs. of cognac or brandyRead More
I am not sure if your mother's friend is missing some main ingredients...but I have lived in Cyprus for almost 10 years and have traveled to Greece yearly. Kourambiedes is my favourite Greek dessert. I added the following to give it a bit more kick : - Nutmeg ground spice ( to add a bit to the batter ) - Cloves ground spice ( to add a bit to batter ) - Icing sugar for sprinkling ( I also added a bit of nutmeg and cloves to the icing sugar mix ) - Vanilla essence - Toasted almonds ( chopped coarsely ) - Very little almond extract ( or else it will taste " synthetic " ) - 1 tbs. of cognac or brandy
It was way too dry to shape into crescents. Hard to work with.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections