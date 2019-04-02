Fabulous Fried Cabbage

4.5
368 Ratings
  • 5 232
  • 4 103
  • 3 25
  • 2 6
  • 1 2

A favorite old Irish family recipe for fried cabbage and it's so easy.

Recipe by cook-it-up-axel

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring the butter and chicken broth to a boil in a large skillet. Reduce heat to low and add the cabbage. Cover and cook over low heat to steam the cabbage for about 45 minutes, stirring frequently, or until cabbage is tender and sweet. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
66 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 11.8g; fat 1.7g; cholesterol 5.4mg; sodium 384.4mg. Full Nutrition
