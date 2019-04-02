Fabulous Fried Cabbage

I cooked this because I ran out of room in my slow cooker for the cabbage in my corned beef and cabbage. So I thought I would try this. This is not really a fried cabbage. More like a sauteed cabbage. I used the broth from the slow cooker. I think there is way too much broth. Maybe somewhere around a 1/2 cup would allow it enough to steam but not be so soupy as mine was. And 45 minutes is way too long. I lifted the lid at 10 minutes and it was already pretty soft, but still had too much fluid. So I bumped up the heat to quickly reduce the broth. Which I liked, because it allowed the cabbage to start to brown a little bit. This has good flavor and I do like it better than if it were in the crock pot. I am just thinking the liquid and timing is off.