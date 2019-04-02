Fabulous Fried Cabbage
A favorite old Irish family recipe for fried cabbage and it's so easy.
I make this all time...minus the butter, you don't need it. I always cook my cabbage in chicken broth. I also use the leftover broth as a base in vegetable and chicken soups (Freeze in ice cube trays for future use with cooking veggies too). Not to mention that the broth tastes wonderful on its own (especially when you are sickk)!Read More
This was good but it is not fried cabbage.Read More
Very simple, satisfying down home recipe. Modifications: I used probably about a tablespoon of butter, and sauteed a whole chopped onion in that before adding the chicken broth. Cabbage was done way before the recipe said -- took only 20 minutes. If had cooked for 45 minutes, I think it may have become a soggy, mushy mess.
This is very good. I shredded the cabbage and added grated carrots as well for added color. Salt and pepper is all that is needed! I do however fry cabbage the exact same way minus the broth. I just poor olive oil in and fry it with grated carrots and sometimes a bit of onion. I let it brown slightly and cover so as it steams as well. Just like frying potatoes and onions. I grew up with it being fried in butter but changed to olive oil to be a bit healthier.
I diced onion and lightly sauteed in butter before adding the chicken broth. This is very, very good. For a nice change, try adding crumbled bacon.
My mother used to make this and sprinkle red wine vinegar on with lots of salt and pepper
Yummy! I added fried, crushed bacon and seved the cabbage over potato dumplings.
really delicious, added some cayenne pepper for heat and used veg boullion instead with a bit of soy sauce.
This was good. Next time I will use less broth and get it a little browned. I served this as a side dish with the "Scalloped Potatoes 'n' Franks" on this site. I did use smoked brat's instead of hot dogs. Great comfort food combo.
Yummy! Delicious with a splash of red wine vinegar.
This recipe has the potential to be very delicious, but as written it is bland (hence the three stars). I had to alter it to make it a perfect five. I browned a chopped onion and some bacon cubes before adding the broth and cabbage. When the mixture started to reduce and the cooking time was nearing it's end, then I started spicing. Plenty of black pepper, salt, sugar (yes sugar!), and a few splashes of balsamic vinegar. I let the broth cook out and browned the cabbage a tad. You can serve this delicious cabbage mix many ways. It is great mixed with spiral noodles, mixed with mashed potatoes (like Colcannon), or serve it alongside some bangers and mash. It is a staple at our house because it tastes incredible!
Fried? No. Fabulous? Yes.
I had some cabbage that I needed to use up and decided to try this. Wow! What a hit. The kids all had seconds and would have thirds if I had had more. I used canola oil and sauteed an onion first before adding the broth and cabbage. Thanks for a winner.
My family has always enjoyed "fried" cabbage. Mom used to make it with bacon and cook it in the bacon drippings..yummy, but not so healthful. I LOVE this recipe!!! so easy and so tasty!! And it keeps the cabbage healthy. Didn't change a thing!!!
This was simple and delicious with cabbage straight from the garden! It really showcased the sweetness of fresh cabbage vs. cabbage from the grocery store! I took the advice of a previous reviewer and sauteed an onion in 2 Tbs. of butter then added the broth, cabbage, salt and pepper to simmer for an hour. Yummy!
I thought this recipe was great. I especially like it because it didn't use bacon or bacon grease. I am not a big fan of bacon and I have several vegetarians in the family, so it was perfect. I have seen some reviews that they came out soggy or not totally done. I used another recipe from allrecipes and soaked them in sugar water and they have always been perfect. I do up the spice amounts though.
An easy variation is to skip the broth and have cold, cooked egg noodles chopped up and ready. When the cabbage is near completion in the frying process, add the noodles and a bit more butter and continue frying till the noodles begin to brown slightly. We grew up on "cabbage and noodles" prepared this way.
Don't have time to shred the cabbage so I had picked up a bag of cole slaw mix and saute with a small amount of olive oil and then top off with a very small amount of apple cider vinegar. It was great plain, the next day I had added 2 oz. of roasted chicken and it was a wonderful lunch. Another addition could be wide noodles. Since I am only serving one person, I just add the amount that my diabetic diet calls for. Another good addition was sliced mushrooms saute with the cabbage. Good eating. No chicken broth, just the olive oil or a little amount of water to help it to steam faster.
Wow! I have never cooked cabbage and decided to try it on St. Patty's Day. Two of my teenage boys and also my husband went crazy for this! I'm making it again tonight to go with a roast. Thanks for this super simple recipe!!
Good recipe for cabbage. However I did make a few changes (of course~) Did not use the chicken broth. Sauteed shredded cabbage (put in food processor) in cast iron skillet with melted butter and sauteed onions. Does NOT take 45 minutes. Put in a little onion and garlic powder and then a chicken boullion cube with a little water. This was good with egg noodles.
This was deginitely good. but I wouldn't call it fried. trust me I fry cabbage, you know with bacon grease and all. So fattening. This is however a wonderully tasty alternative. thanks.
This was pretty good. The broth infused the cabbage with a lot of flavor. Next time I would cut the liquid in half, as it cooked in only about 20 minutes or so. I used the butter for the top after it was cooked with black pepper. Yum!
I give this recipe five stars because it's incredibly easy AND really tasty. Great as written, but also turns out well using vegetable broth instead of chicken broth for the vegetarian-minded.
Simple and very tasty. My boyfriend who's not a veggie lover will eat this up no problem.
This was about as simple as it gets and the broth adds excellent flavor. I kept my cabbage pieces a little bigger but other than that, there were no changes.
simple, perfect, delicious!! i could eat a whole head of cabbage myself made this way! it is exactly what i hoped for. don't let the simplicity fool you - it is full of flavor and i didn't even use all the butter called for!
This is very good. Try adding 2 teaspoons of apple vinegar - YUMMY!
The other reviewers are right about this not being a fried cabbage recipe.... This is much like boiled cabbage but a rose by any other name is still a rose... This was good and I will make it again.
This dish is wonderful. I followed the recipe the first time and it was yummy. The next time I threw in some onions and peppers... also great!
I made this last night and it turned out great! The only difference that I did was I added a whole lot more butter spray (the no calorie, no fat kind), melted it, then cooked the cabbage in the butter for about ten minutes to soften it up. I then added the broth, sprinkled with salt and pepper, then let simmer on medium heat for about 15 minutes until tender. That cuts down on cooking time, and the end result was wonderful. I put a pinch of sugar in it when it was almost done cooking because I love sweet cabbage. Will definitely make again, but next time I'll add some bacon bits toward the end for the bacon flavor. Can be a delicious low fat, low calorie side!
This was my first time making cabbage other than slaw and this recipe was pretty good. I did make some changes that were recommended by previous reviewers. I halved the amount of broth, sauteed some onion first before adding the broth, added a little natural bacon & the bacon drippings, and added a little natural sugar. I think next time I would leave out the broth completely and saute the cabbage in a little olive oil. Without the sugar and the bacon, I think the cabbage would have been a little bland. Otherwise this is a pretty good recipe and a good way for those not familiar with cabbage to be introduced to it as a side dish.
It was my husband's first time trying cabbage. He's not much of a vegetable eater, but he did like this. Will definitely make again!
I couldn't fit my cabbage into the crock pot with the corned beef and potatoes... so I tried this recipe and it was great! I left out the butter and cooked it for only 30 minutes and it was perfectly savory and not soggy. My husband even ate it as leftovers, and he never eats leftovers!
Wow. This was seriously bland. The only thing that kept me eating it was thinking that it was healthy food. I would not make this again.
This was very good. I used homemade chicken broth and I added a 1/2 tsp of garlic powder. I will make this again. Thanks!
This was a huge hit in our house and very easy to make, but it is more like steamed cabbage then fried. I served it with a pork roast.
My whole family loves this! I don't use the broth and we haven't really noticed a difference. I add the chopped cabbage to the butter in a skillet and sprinkle with sea salt. Make sure you stir occasionally so that you don't burn your cabbage, if you do it right you should have some browned bits incorporated throughout. Really tasty and slightly sweet. Love it!
this tastes absolutely wonderful.. even if you can't cook you can't mess this up and its also very quick so you can make it after work.
I thought that this was a great way to cook cabbage - a great way to get my husband to love it also. I used bacon grease (gasp!) initally with with chicken broth (and added butter at the end! - double gasp!) but it made for a vary tasty side dish, and if that is how I get my family to eat it, so be it!I would love to know what "true" fried cabbage is, since other reviewers said that it is not this same recipe. Any input?
Super easy and excellent with corned beef. I did not make any changes from original recipe. I will definately make again.
outstanding blend of ingredients and after overnight refrigeration was twice as good
i make this all the time but i add green pepper for more flavor. its and awesome way to make cabbage!!!
Yummmm....add some red onions too!
I tried this recipe and will never cook cabbage any other way. It was delicious.
Very good recipe. Made exactly as stated and my husband loved it (even though he is used to southern style with bacon grease). Next time I will try without the butter to see if it is as good-even lass fat!
I've made this dish [passed from my Irish Grandmother to my Mom to me] for years, but we add mushrooms and onions. Comfort food!
I also added diced up potatoes (raw) and onions. I let the potatoes and onions cook a bit before adding the cabbage so it wouldn't overcook. I used only a splash or two of broth and steam/fried the mixture in my wok. The recipe is very hearty and economical.
Mmmmmmmm, comfort food! This is exactly the recipe I grew up with! I didn't realize it was Irish. That makes it even better!
Used Vegetable Broth, extra onions, garlic, and it was pretty good...
Absolutely delicious! I halved the recipe and it turned out great. This is such a simple, healthy side dish. Thanks for the recipe, Axel!
I changed this a bit ... melted 3 tablespoons of butter in saucepan, added 1 tablespoon brown sugar, added chopped cabbage, used 1/2 C. beef broth instead of chicken, salt & pepper to taste & simmered on low till cabbage was done, stirring to blend flavors.
This is a good, flavorful, simple cabbage recipe. I have never been able to boil or fry cabbage correctly, but this is easy.
Simple and really good, this is my favorite "fried" cabbage.
Not crazy about cabbage but being a St.Paddy's day meal, I figured given the fact it was "Fried", that it would be better than steamed/boiled. When I noted in the recipe that it wasn't fried, I figured the chicken broth & butter combination would give it great flavour. When I cooked it up and tasted it, turned out to be the same as straight-up ho-hum boiled cabbage - not too impressed.
I'll have to try this healthy version with broth. Growing up, my Dad used to fry up a couple slices of bacon, remove bacon.....then add sliced onions and coarsely chopped cabbage (green OR red) to bacon drippings. Saute until golden....about 10 minutes. Salt & pepper....maybe a little onion powder. If you want, you can re-add the bacon, crumbled. As a kid, I CRAVED this on week-ends! ;-)
This is always so good and healthy. I sometimes omit the butter using olive oil instead and add fresh garlic and a can of stewed tomatoes.
This is so good and doesn't get any easier. I have made it many times and enjoy it shredded too. Easier to pile when using it for a bed under brauts, fish, chicken or whatever. Very yummy!
A keeper! Made this exactly as directed and it was delicious! Can't wait to start "playing" with it in the rotation.
What an easy way to cook up a delicious side dish! I wouldn't call it 'fried', though.
Took other's advice and added some sliced onion and sliced peppers! It was delicious! Great healthy recipe...
Why is this called fried? Taste is nice, but it is steamed/boiled not fried. Too soupy for me; next time will maybe just use a couple of tablespoons of broth, and add onion for extra flavour.
Nothing unique or fancy, and certainly not fried. Just plain good. I used a tad less chicken broth and added some bacon grease along with the butter for additional flavor. Gives plain old steamed/boiled cabbage a real lift!
This was excellent. Easy to prepare and very tasty.
Used very little butter and as suggested added a splash of red wine vinegar. Will make whenever I have leftover cabbage. Made a second time and added 1/2 an yellow onion and two shredded carrots. Yum!
Just as I wanted my cabbage to be...slightly flavored and soft!
I added curry, garlic and onion powder.
Perfect with meatloaf and roasted potatoes!
I added a chopped tomato and sazon to my butter and onion, before adding the broth and cabbage, then added a pinch of sugar and some vinegar after it was just about done. It turned out great
This was my first time to cook cabbage, and this recipe was easy to follow. I agree with the others that this is not "fried" but steamed cabbage. Next time I will use less broth for a crisper, more stir-fried taste/texture.
'Totally agree with MSEATON ... First I added 2 tbs of butter AND olive oil, when the butter melted I added my shredded onion, carrots and cabbage at high heat until the onions and cabbage were a nice brown colour. YUMMY! It tastes ssoooo good with corned beef. :o)
Taste very good.I had 5 heads of cabbage and nothing new to make. This makes a great side dish.Thank you.
This is such a great recipe! I sometime slice kielbasa and add it to the cabbage. We love it.
I thought this needed a little extra flavor but it was a great base to start from. I followed the advice of other reviewers after it was all done and seasoned and added a little red wine vinegar for a little twang. Very nice, thanks for the recipe!
This was good. I added the splash of balsamic as someone recommended, and also a tea ball of caraway seeds which I think really adds an awesome background flavor to this recipe.
This is similar to my grandmother's recipe only she used bacon grease and not broth.It is delicious!
Thank you for this easy healthy tasty way with cabbage. Great side dish with just about anything. Being a cabbage lover I was looking for something more than boiled with tons of butter etc. YUMMY!
Very good!Had to call my mama and tell her all about it. She said my father couldnt stay out of the pot:)
Very easy. Very delicious. Just what I was looking for.
The recipe was ok as written however after adding some garlic and bacon, it was much better. Then it is a 5 star recipe.
Right now this is the best that I can give this recipe because I wasn't able to try it as suggested; I didn't realize I was out of veggie chicken broth until after I had started making it so I had to opt for beef instead, but this one is REALLY good! I hope to be able to try it again with the given ingredients and then up it to a five-star.
So simple and so good! I use beef broth instead of chicken broth and saute a red onion with the cabbage. It's delicious! My four teenagers eat seconds every time.
Yum! I used others suggestions and cooked for a shorter time with butter, pepper, a little chicken bullion, and sprinkled with parmesan cheese when finished :) may have to make more now!
we used to have fried cabbage when i was growing up. while this cooking my Gramma used also boil up some noodles and mix with fried cabbage and brown the noodles too. salt and pepper to taste. yummy
i loved this also, but added smoked beef sausage split length-wise and fried before adding to cabbage.simmer together with other ingredients.
Delicious. We enjoy this with brown rice. Great, healthy dish.
This recipe is simple to make and delicious!
Great, simple recipe. I did cut the butter in half and added a little EVOO to make it even more healthy. Great side dish!
Maybe not fried cabbage, but definitley good. A keeper!
I cooked this because I ran out of room in my slow cooker for the cabbage in my corned beef and cabbage. So I thought I would try this. This is not really a fried cabbage. More like a sauteed cabbage. I used the broth from the slow cooker. I think there is way too much broth. Maybe somewhere around a 1/2 cup would allow it enough to steam but not be so soupy as mine was. And 45 minutes is way too long. I lifted the lid at 10 minutes and it was already pretty soft, but still had too much fluid. So I bumped up the heat to quickly reduce the broth. Which I liked, because it allowed the cabbage to start to brown a little bit. This has good flavor and I do like it better than if it were in the crock pot. I am just thinking the liquid and timing is off.
I agree that this isn't really fried cabbage, but it was still pretty good. I was in a bit of a hurry, so I finely shredded the cabbage, and let it cook/steam for about 20 mins. It was good, but I would probably add some sliced onion next time. Thanks!
Loved this! Very simple and delicious
the name says it all!!! i loved this recipe, it was so easy and beyond delicious. i might cut down on the broth next time because it was a little watery. but the taste was amazing and it will for sure be a regular in my house.
Loved this!!!!!!
Finally I made fried cabbage! :) I diced 1/2 onion and 1/2 green bell pepper and sauteed in butter before adding the chicken broth. I also used a stick a butter... added 2teaspons of white vinegar and a bit of oninion powder, garlic powder and lemon pepper for taste. Absolutely fabulous!
EASY!!!! and good, used chicken soup base and added 15z of water. Left out the salt and it was great.
Very good. Served it with "Guinness Corned Beef," "Irresistible Irish Soda Bread" (both from this site) and roasted root veggies. Thanks!
I followed the recipe but added a chopped green pepper, cut up a carrot or two, and added a few sprigs of fresh thyme ... so good
This was so simple but phenomenal. Followed the recipe exactly, it turned out to be a delicious side dish for a hearty dinner. Thanks for a great recipe!
