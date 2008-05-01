Carrot Walnut Cookies

4.5
4 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Carrot walnut cookies with orange cream cheese icing.

Recipe by Debbie Rowe

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Beat all ingredients except flour and nuts in a large bowl with mixer on medium speed until blended (mixture will look curdled).

  • With mixer on low speed beat in flour just until blended. Stir in walnuts.

  • Drop by rounded tablespoon 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 10 to 12 minutes until tops look dry. Cool on cookie sheet 1 minute before removing to a wire rack to cool completely. Frost with Orange Cream Cheese Frosting (see footnote for link to recipe).

Tips

Frost these cookies with Orange Cream Cheese Frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 21.8g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 17.9mg; sodium 138.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022