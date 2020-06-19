Dad's Pan-Fried Green Beans

1 of 416

Rating: 5 stars Awesome! Just perfect. I don't bother with the vinegar because it's not necessary. I don't use one pound of GB's either--just a few handfuls. Run them under water pinch off the ends and forget boiling them 1st. It's NOT necessary. I add extra fresh crushed garlic to the pan and saute everything (covered) on a med-flame for 10-15 minutes so it's tender and flavorful! YUM! Helpful (135)

Rating: 4 stars I use a similar cooking method. I use olive oil instead of sesame skip the sugar use the garlic sprinkle on teriyaki sauce instead of soy add a sprinkle of sesame seeds then add in the stirfried beef or chicken strips Ive prepared in advance & serve it all on a bed of rice. This recipe was a result of my first ever attempt at stirfry (Im from a long line of traditional country cooks) & my kids love it m Helpful (76)

Rating: 5 stars Yum, these were good. Even two of my kids who never touch green beans had some. Frozen beans work fine. I cut the oil in half, and used just 2 T. of soy sauce. More would be overwhelming. Thanks for a keeper. Helpful (52)

Rating: 5 stars this is an awesome recipe a big hit in my house. I sauteed my beans in olive oil and garlic instead of boiling but I did everything else the same. Ive also used this recipe to make asparagas just as good! Helpful (39)

Rating: 5 stars awesome! the soy/basalmic combo was really good. used 4 cloves of fresh garlic and evoo instead of sesame oil. i will make these VERY often...even my picky fiancee LOVED them Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars as Rachel Ray would say: YUMMO! I didn't have sesame oil though so I used olive oil and added 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds and was happy they worked out. Great recipe! thanks! Helpful (21)

Rating: 4 stars This was good but not our favorite. I find that adding the garlic at the middle of the cooking time helps the garlic maintain a better garlic taste. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars LOVE LOVE this recipe. I use olive oil and fresh minced garlic. Because of this recipe my husband asks for green beans at least once or twice a week. Sometimes we eat them as an appetizer. I have even graduated this to a steak marinade and it is still amazing!!! After marinating for 30 min to an hour I add garlic salt (omitting the fresh garlic altogether) and throw the steaks on the grill. Perfect every time!! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars This is the perfect recipe for green beans! Don t change a thing! Helpful (15)