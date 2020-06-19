Dad's Pan-Fried Green Beans

Rating: 4.48 stars
412 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 265
  • 4 star values: 99
  • 3 star values: 32
  • 2 star values: 12
  • 1 star values: 4

Once upon a time, Dad received a similar recipe with a bundle of fresh green beans. He made the recipe once and then lost the card. After many attempts to recreate that flavor, he declares that this, his own recipe, is even better!

By Pam Buffel

prep:

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Facts
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the green beans in a large saucepan or pot with one inch of water. You may place them in a steamer insert if you have one. Bring to a boil, cover and cook for 5 minutes, they should still be firm and bright green.

  • In a small bowl, stir together the soy sauce, balsamic vinegar and sugar; set aside.

  • Heat the sesame oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and cook until starting to brown. Add the green beans and stir to coat with the oil. Stir in the soy sauce mixture and simmer for a couple of minutes uncovered to reduce the sauce. Transfer the beans to a serving dish and pour the sauce over them.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
74 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 7.5g; fat 4.6g; sodium 270.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Reviews:
KAIBRYN
Rating: 4 stars
11/07/2006
I use a similar cooking method. I use olive oil instead of sesame skip the sugar use the garlic sprinkle on teriyaki sauce instead of soy add a sprinkle of sesame seeds then add in the stirfried beef or chicken strips Ive prepared in advance & serve it all on a bed of rice. This recipe was a result of my first ever attempt at stirfry (Im from a long line of traditional country cooks) & my kids love it m Read More
Helpful
(76)
basg101
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2006
Yum, these were good. Even two of my kids who never touch green beans had some. Frozen beans work fine. I cut the oil in half, and used just 2 T. of soy sauce. More would be overwhelming. Thanks for a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(52)
Jeanie P
Rating: 5 stars
07/30/2006
this is an awesome recipe a big hit in my house. I sauteed my beans in olive oil and garlic instead of boiling but I did everything else the same. Ive also used this recipe to make asparagas just as good! Read More
Helpful
(39)
Melissa O.
Rating: 5 stars
07/30/2007
awesome! the soy/basalmic combo was really good. used 4 cloves of fresh garlic and evoo instead of sesame oil. i will make these VERY often...even my picky fiancee LOVED them Read More
Helpful
(25)
S. Green
Rating: 5 stars
05/05/2006
as Rachel Ray would say: YUMMO! I didn't have sesame oil though so I used olive oil and added 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds and was happy they worked out. Great recipe! thanks! Read More
Helpful
(21)
Wilemon
Rating: 4 stars
11/04/2006
This was good but not our favorite. I find that adding the garlic at the middle of the cooking time helps the garlic maintain a better garlic taste. Read More
Helpful
(18)
tvigoa
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2011
LOVE LOVE this recipe. I use olive oil and fresh minced garlic. Because of this recipe my husband asks for green beans at least once or twice a week. Sometimes we eat them as an appetizer. I have even graduated this to a steak marinade and it is still amazing!!! After marinating for 30 min to an hour I add garlic salt (omitting the fresh garlic altogether) and throw the steaks on the grill. Perfect every time!! Read More
Helpful
(17)
BroMama
Rating: 5 stars
09/08/2007
This is the perfect recipe for green beans! Don t change a thing! Read More
Helpful
(15)
