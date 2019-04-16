Blackberry Fool
I strongly recommend using fresh blackberries in this recipe for best flavor. Raspberries, strawberries or a combination of all three may be used, but they should all be fresh.
What a simple, yet elegant dessert! This was so easy to put together and tasted really good. I used a combination of blackberries and raspberries. I opted to use vanilla instead of almond extract for the cream mixture and tossed the berries in just a bit of regular sugar vs. confectioners' sugar. I left off the mint and chose to garnish these with just the lemon zest - overall, very good!Read More
I guess I am odd man out here, as all other reviewers enjoyed the dessert. I followed the directions exactly, but most of my guests and I found the dessert bland. It looked nice and had a pleasant mousse-like texture, but the taste was really uninteresting. I much prefer the Lemon Lime Mousse recipe on this website, for a refreshing, light dessert.Read More
With all the ingredients ready and waiting right at my fingertips I devilishly made this for breakfast this morning. I used both blackberries and raspberries but rather than mixing the berries with powdered sugar I thought it would be even better to mix them with leftover homemade raspberry sauce! It was easy, quick, fresh and delicious and very pretty in little parfait glasses. I mean, who doesn't like berries and cream? However, while it was only a small amount, I would have preferred this without the sour cream, which provided just enough tang to make it not as pleasantly sweet as just simple whipped cream - it was a step and ingredient that didn't necessarily make it better.
Out here in the desert, one doesn't come by fresh berries easily, especially in the market where the only edible berries are on the top layer! But I'll try this subbing mango and peaches, which seem to import better, drizzled with a little Grand Marnier - thanks for a great recipe!
pretty good. but i would have never made this if i looked at the fat content first! i didnt like the sour cream tasste so much. prob could skip that part. tasted pretty sweet to me, others said it wasnt sweet to them. i used freshed berries out of my yard. i would make this again. but other suggestions i think would be good and lower the fat content would be to have a lil layer of yogurt in it. i think also would be good if you had a lil layer of graham cracker crust.
Good, sweet and simple whipped cream. Not too sweet though, so the flavor of fresh berries is not overpowered.
Oh, Yum! Who wouldn't love this. It makes such an elegant dessert and it's so easy to assemble. Definitely go with the fresh fruit as the submitter suggests.
I started out with fresh blackberries so I had to be a tad creative and I was trying to keep the sugars down so I used about 3/4 of a cup of water and simmered the berries until they gave way to my angled masher. 16 + or - powdered sweetener and a drip of honey. I made the fresh whipped cream and added the 'fool' and stirred streaks through it - nice presentation. I will make this recipe again
