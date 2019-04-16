Blackberry Fool

4
10 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

I strongly recommend using fresh blackberries in this recipe for best flavor. Raspberries, strawberries or a combination of all three may be used, but they should all be fresh.

Recipe by JOSIE

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour the heavy cream into a large bowl with half of the confectioners' sugar and almond extract. Whip until stiff. Fold in sour cream. Refrigerate.

    Advertisement

  • In a separate bowl, toss blackberries with the remaining confectioners' sugar. Let stand at room temperature for about 15 minutes.

  • In 8 parfait glasses, layer whipped cream and blackberries, beginning and ending with whipped cream. Garnish each parfait with a strip of lemon zest, a few blackberries and a sprig of mint.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
535 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 26.9g; fat 47.4g; cholesterol 169.4mg; sodium 53.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/04/2022