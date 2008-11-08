3-Ingredient Shortbread Cookies
These melt in your mouth. The secret is in the beating.
These melt in your mouth. The secret is in the beating.
These were pretty good. However, my dad is a pastry chef and said that the amount of butter in them is way too much. The taste of butter was a little too pronounced. He said that as a general rule for shortbread, the amount of flour always has to be at least double to the amount of butter. Also, he said that the secret to get them to stay in one piece and not fall apart, is in the baking time. Make sure you bake them at least until the are a rich golden instead of white. My first batch was just golden on the bottom, and I was still able to manipulate well, but fell apart when biting into them, and they were a little chewy, or doughy in the mouth. My second batch, I let them get a little more color on them, and there texture was much better! Here you go, that is the secret (I think)of why many people had crumbly falling apart cookies! All credit goes to dad :) Perfect dough for piping beautiful shapes. Pretty good when adding a bit of almond extract too!Read More
Well I had high hopes for these cookies! The instructions were super easy and the dough when mixed was so yummy and fluffy! I made them exactly as directed (using salted butter - might try unsalted next time) and when the one reviewer said they were "grainy" like sand I couldn't imagine how it would be after you whipped them for so long, but that's what happened to mine after cooking too! I omitted the cherry and once they were out of the oven I added a large round chocolate piece to the top without moving them off the baking sheet. The first batch came out so fragile that I couldn't even pick them up to eat one! They just fell apart like a cookie made of SAND. I am letting the second batch cool on the pan (which is going to make baking these take a long time!). That might be the ticket? I don't know what the magic touch is? Maybe I shouldn't have fluffed the flour before measuring it? I softened the butter a little and mixed it all together at the same time. No creaming butter first and adding sugar then flour - that might help a little. I did let them cool on the pan before lifting them off and that helped slightly. At least I could sorta pick them up even though once you bit into the cookie it crumbled apart. My 2yr old was VERY upset when her cookie fell on the ground and she didn't get a bite. :( They do taste good and they disolve in your mouth. I personally like a little more substance when I bite into a shortbread cookie and not have it fall apart.Read More
These were pretty good. However, my dad is a pastry chef and said that the amount of butter in them is way too much. The taste of butter was a little too pronounced. He said that as a general rule for shortbread, the amount of flour always has to be at least double to the amount of butter. Also, he said that the secret to get them to stay in one piece and not fall apart, is in the baking time. Make sure you bake them at least until the are a rich golden instead of white. My first batch was just golden on the bottom, and I was still able to manipulate well, but fell apart when biting into them, and they were a little chewy, or doughy in the mouth. My second batch, I let them get a little more color on them, and there texture was much better! Here you go, that is the secret (I think)of why many people had crumbly falling apart cookies! All credit goes to dad :) Perfect dough for piping beautiful shapes. Pretty good when adding a bit of almond extract too!
These really are light and melt-in-your-mouth good. I first beat the softened (salted) butter in my electric stand mixer; then beat the dough for the 10 minutes called for. Shortbread is high on my list of fave cookies, so I didn't think I'd want maraschino cherries messing with my shortbread! But it really did add a very nice touch. I used Trader Joe's Maraschino Cherries (no red dye additives and they still taste great). This does not make very many cookies, so if you want a lot, at least double the recipe! I probably got the 3 dozen it says it yields, but they are very small cookies! BTW, there are two recipes for these cookies on this site with one difference: the other one calls for red AND green maraschino cherries! Thanks for the great cookie, Carol!
Easy and delicious. For Christmas we omitted the cherries, dipped edge in chocolate and then in crushed candy cane !
Mine turned out GREAT! I think the key is making sure they are mixed for at least 10 minutes. I used my KitchenAid mixer and let them mix on medium for about 12 minutes (I also whipped the butter by itself first for about 2 minutes) and they were PERFECT! I took them to work and got tons of compliments on them. Thanks!
Well I had high hopes for these cookies! The instructions were super easy and the dough when mixed was so yummy and fluffy! I made them exactly as directed (using salted butter - might try unsalted next time) and when the one reviewer said they were "grainy" like sand I couldn't imagine how it would be after you whipped them for so long, but that's what happened to mine after cooking too! I omitted the cherry and once they were out of the oven I added a large round chocolate piece to the top without moving them off the baking sheet. The first batch came out so fragile that I couldn't even pick them up to eat one! They just fell apart like a cookie made of SAND. I am letting the second batch cool on the pan (which is going to make baking these take a long time!). That might be the ticket? I don't know what the magic touch is? Maybe I shouldn't have fluffed the flour before measuring it? I softened the butter a little and mixed it all together at the same time. No creaming butter first and adding sugar then flour - that might help a little. I did let them cool on the pan before lifting them off and that helped slightly. At least I could sorta pick them up even though once you bit into the cookie it crumbled apart. My 2yr old was VERY upset when her cookie fell on the ground and she didn't get a bite. :( They do taste good and they disolve in your mouth. I personally like a little more substance when I bite into a shortbread cookie and not have it fall apart.
These came out beautifully. I substituted 4 oz. cream cheese for 1/2 of the butter, but otherwise followed the recipe. They were perfect.
Awesome cookie recipe. Only hint I'd give is to use UNSALTED butter, it keeps the dough together and adds to it's light texture.
So based on the reviews I read, I also modified the recipe to reflect the previous review, saying 2 C flour to 1 C butter... I also decided to add a bit of the juice from the cherries for extra flavor. I have to say that after mixing for a few moments with hand mixer the best way to describe the state of my kitchen was that of cocaine den! What a mess! So I would suggest that you do it in a food processor if you have one, HOWEVER, if you are using a food processor, do NOT mix for the recommended 10 mins, as the heat from the processor will melt the butter and ruin the mix! Mix it until it goes lighter in shade by several shades and looks fluffy and whipped, also ensure to scrap down the sides of the processor to ensure even mixing. But do pay attention to the mix and do NOT mix it for more than 5 mins.
after many years of cooking and baking,this was my first real disapointment. I followed the recipe to the letter and they are so fragile I can't get them off the cookie sheet.Must be some kind of secret
These were almost exactly what I was looking for! They're very quick and easy to make. 10 minutes was way too long for my arm to hold a beater for so I only did it for 5 and they were lovely...only took 10 minutes to cook (but my oven is crazy sometimes). Thanks for the recipe I'll deffinitly use it again :)
There are two identical recipes on this site for these cookies. Mine were flat as a pancake and crumbled no matter how long I whipped them or how long I baked them. I had made a double batch, so I really didn't want to throw them out. I added another 1/4+ of powdered sugar, some vanilla, 1/4 tsp of salt , and about 1 cup more flour (for a double batch mind you). Then they came out great, still melted in your mouth, and didn't spread all over the place. One star because I wasted two trays before it worked. Recipes should work the first time. I'm an experienced baker, I will not be making this recipe again.
Well, I made these and was the only one in the family who liked them (daughter called them mashed potato cookies). After about 7 or 8 of them, I couldn't eat anymore (probably a healthy reaction to eating 8 cookies). Texture melts in your mouth, but kinda 'sandy.' Seems people either hate it or love it. I'm keeping the recipe though: will make them again as part of a plate with other cookie offerings for family gathering/party. For a twist, on the third batch I hand-mixed a little melted chocolate into the batter for a swirl cookie.
Made these today and followed the advice of the pastry chef and increased flour to 2 cups (to create a ratio of 2 to 1 of flour to butter). Also used unsalted butter and a teaspoon of almond extract and beat it prior to adding dry ingredients for about 2-3 minutes. Added 1/8 teaspoon of salt when adding flour and sugar. Chilled the dough for a bit, rolled it into balls and made thumb print cookies, which I filled with homemade rhubarb-cranberry jam. Baked at 350 for 16 minutes. Turned out perfect. Will make these again for sure! Thanks to other commentators for their tips, well worth reading before starting the recipe!
This is a Recipe I've been using for years, it came in the recipe book my mom got with her first Mixmaster. So after 60 + years this one's a classic
I've been making these as part of my Christmas baking for at least the past 5 years and every year they are perfect. Delicate, lightly sweet and decadent all at once.
I too had high hopes for this recipe but I was disappointed with the results. I truly dislike when someone bashes a recipe. I try to find the good in a recipe and the good thing was, these did taste good. I, like others, did find these to be overly delicate and they did disintegrate in your mouth into a sandy, albeit tasty, mouthful. I did beat the ingredients with my Sunbeam Mixer for the specified amount of time and the dough (more the consistancy of a batter) was very well whipped. I formed the cookies using a pastry bag and that worked well. I baked these on parchment paper using air-bake cookie sheets, until golden brown around the edges. Extremely fragile while warm. Even when cooled to room temperature they remained very fragile. I did find that refrigerating them did help them to hold together better while holding and eating them. I think I will use a more traditional shortbread recipe as shortbread is one of my husband"s favorites. Sorry I couldn't give this a higher rating.
Very delicate and light. I used a cookie press to make swirl shaped cookies. The dough still flattens out even if baked from frozen state. Flavor is lacking but spreading melted Belgian chocolate on the flat side really made these cookies decadent and delicious!
Delicious and melt in your mouth. I did add a half teaspoon of vanilla just because. Easy to make too.
I made these a couple days ago and, although they do indeed melt in your mouth (as whipped shortbread should) I found they need more sugar and perhaps vanilla extract or maybe a little of the cherry juice to sweeten and add flavor. They tasted a little "floury". As one other reviewer stated, they are very fragile and crumbly.. but you need to expect that if you want WHIPPED shortbread. I also found these ones spread out a little more than I expected but I think that's more my fault than the recipe. Over all it's a good recipe and very easy to make... just maybe more sugar and a little splash of vanilla.
Amazing, simple and melt in your mouth good! I loved this recipe. So easy to make and for my first time making shortbread, it was a complete success!
Simply amazing- you put it into your mouth, and it's so fluffy. You know those fluffy clouds you read about in faerie tales? That's how fluffy these are. A little bite of heaven. :)
yummy!!i used unsalted butter and added a pinch of salt. the red marachino cherries are a nice touch;) if your cookies are falling apart let them cool down some more.
Yum! I added two cups of flour and whipped the butter for two minutes before adding the sugar and flour. I also let them cool on the baking sheets and they came off easily. A dip in melted chocolate makes them taste even better!
My neighbour shared this recipe with me a couple years ago and I lost the copy of it!!!! This is the best, melt in your mouth, shortbread recipe I have ever found! thanks for having it on here so I could make them this year!!!!!!!!
These are fantastic. When I make these for the holidays, I usually use the candied red and green cherries for the middle.
melt in your mouth cookies
I agree with previous reviewers - these cookies melt in your mouth but crumble in your hand before you can even take a bite. I first tried taking the cookies off the pan right out of the oven and I couldn't even get them on the spatula without falling apart. Then I tried letting them cool first and taking them off this helped a little. At least I was able to transfer them to a plate without breaking - but once I tried picking them up once again they fell right apart. Disappointing after holding my heavy beaters for 10 min. Next time I'm trying a recipe with more flour/more substance.
OMG AMAZING! I agree with previous comments. Bump the flour up to 2 cups, beat butter for 5 min, add sugar, beat 5 min, add half of flour, add other half. They were perfect. I will be adding pecan meal to mine for a pecan sandie flavor!
OK.........BY FAR the best Shortbread Cookies I've EVER, EVER made. WOW!!!! Just follow the recipe and enjoy. I put mine in the oven for 14 minutes but every oven is different so just watch them until the sides brown a bit. But WOW.....melt in your mouth isn't even the word. Thank you, thank you Carol for the recipe. Just amazing. And if you don't like them or they don't turn out, then you've done something wrong. ;o)
Delicious!!!!! I read some of the other reviews. Some say add more flour, some say use less. I think this recipe is too be followed exactly as is. Hint: If you like perfectly white cookies, lay brown paper on cookie sheet before you dough on. This is an tip that was given to me from an aunt years ago who had the BEST and WHITEST shortbread I have ever seen.
I followed the recipe: EXCELLENT!
tried this recipe with double the flour as to butter 2cup flour to 1 cup butter as one reader suggested ,did not work as well to thick
I make these at Christmas every year. Works best when whipped with a stand mixer. All my family love these!
Melt in your mouth!
These turned out perfect!! I doubled the recipe because my family loves shortbread. Came off the pan easy and tasted fantastic!!! Love it, love it, love it! Will use this recipe from now on! Didn't change a thing!
tantalizing!
I was VERY disappointed with these cookies... Very "flourly"... crumble when you touch them and are very bland.....
These are quite yummy. I added different zest to them or extracts. Added1/2 cup more flour and 1/2 cup of the sugar
I make these every Christmass, and have never had a negitive remark. And am always asked for the reciepe. totally awesome....
I've never made shortbread before, whipped or otherwise, but I always loved my mom's. This is my new favorite!
I followed the advice of Miriam (and her dad). I increased the flour to 2 cups with the 1 c butter. It was fabulous. I rolled the dough out and used a cookie cutter. I also baked till lightly golden. Someone even commented how they liked the fact they didn't fall apart when bitten. Our new favorite shortbread recipe.
fell apart instantly after baking...too bad cause we liked them with a spoon!
For those who found them grainy, use ising sugar instead! Works great all the time.
This was my first time making shortbread cookies. Melt in your mouth is right. My husband and his co-workers loved them. The only thing I did was to add vanilla extract. This is the perfect recipe for shortbread cookies, you need look no further.
I've made these cookies countless times now. They're like eating little puffy clouds! Fantastic! I use unsalted butter. I bake them until the bottom edge just turns brown. I let them cool 5 mins then transfer them to a wire rack and I've never had a problem with them falling apart. I've dipped them in white and dark chocolate, given them away as Christmas presents and had the recipe asked more times than I can remember! Thanks for the recipe!
I used a cup of flour instead of the full one and half, by a mistake.. And they turned out PERFECT. Talk about melt in your mouth. I'm not a huge fan of cherries so I used chocolate chips. You really need to double, maybe triple this recipe though.
So many compliments about this super-easy recipe! The trick is in the mixing - don't skimp on the time spent mixing and bake until just golden at the edges at you will have good results.
These cookies taste delicious, but completely crumble when I try to pick them up. They certainly 'melt in your mouth'. Perhaps I should have used 2 cups of flour like some other reviewers did. Also, my cookies are much flatter than the photo. Not very photogenic. I followed the recipe exactly, except I added 1 tsp. of almond extract to the batter. I cannot imagine what went wrong here....
Absolutely love these cookies... I opt to cut the cherries out... And they are still the best shortbread cookies I've ever had... love how light and melt in your mouth they are... Very addictive..!
When I lost my grandma's recipe, I found this one, which was very close to hers. I made them a few months ago & they came out beautifully. Like my grandma's, I piped mine with a piping bag & star tip. I didn't make them very big, just the right size to to pop in your mouth & let it melt away. So starting my Christmas baking this weekend, I came back to this recipe. I read the reviews about decreasing the amount of flour. They seemed to whip up just like my gram's. I piped them out & baked them. They spread out like pancakes when cooked & didn't taste good at all. So I tried the recipe according to directions. As I was mixing, the mixture was not coming together, so I added a bit more butter, not quite 1/4c. They seemed to whip up great. My husband piped them out, a little bigger than what I do. I baked them & they spread out a bit. When cooled, I tasted & they did not taste good at all. I don't know what went wrong but I've never had this much trouble making cookies.
These whipped out wonderful, easy to make. They are DIVINE in the mouth. Mouth watering goodness!!! Add some lemon flavoring to it and it will just be heaven here on earth!
Very rich, flaky and delicious. I did figure out why some of the other reviews said the cookies were too fragile to take off the cookie sheet. The first batch I made, I baked for 18 minutes which allowed the tops of the cookies to begin to brown and had no trouble with them. The second batch, I baked for 15 minutes and they were still fully white on top...could not take them off the parchment paper, they just fell apart. I didn't have maraschino cherries so I used hershey kisses, and I added 1/2 a cup more flour and combined the dry ingredients separately then spooned it into the mixer steadily, allowing the mixture to become fully integrated before adding more. Wonderful recipe! Thank you so much for sharing!
Made these today because I felt like Shortbread. They were great! My oven is new to me and I found that 17min was to long......my next batch was better. But really good Ty, oh I did add vanilla also.
Taste is good, however, that is if you can get the cookie to your mouth before it breaks into sizes perfect for feeding ants. These crumble regardless of chilling dough, mixing in 3 parts, chilling on/off cookie sheet. My hubby things they taste like whipped flour. Sorry, but these just arent for us. I wanted to do cookies that my young daughters could decorate and this was a wasted day!
absolutely a great recipe, thank you ,was easy to make, baked 7 min, came out perfect :)
Easy and wonderful, don't change a thing!
I've never given a recipe a bad rating before and feel badly but ... while these tasted wonderful and they looked beautiful, they crumbled when you tried to pick them up. I told my children to pick them up like they were picking up broken glass then put the whole thing in your mouth at once!!! They completely dissolve in your mouth...no need to chew! Sorry to have to give a bad review but there's definately something missing in this recipe as I followed it to the letter.
best cookie ever
not a bad cookie, I thought it was standard for shortbread but my roomate called it melt in your mouth
Melts in your mouth. The best short bread cookie I have ever had
What a tasty little treat. Definitely melts in your mouth. I must admit that I did use the modified recipe other posters mentioned as I remembered shortbread has a 1 butter to double the flour ratio. I made about 7 batches in 3 days. They were that good. Well, I also made them for a birthday party and they were a hit. I did add a little vanilla and piped them out, topping them with sprinkles or chocolate chips. I baked until the edges turned brown. They travel well and none broke before getting to our mouths. Will definitely be making again.
I have made this about 3 times this week now for the holidays. Everyone that has tasted these cookies just loves them. I melt some chocolate chips and drizzle it over the cookies just after they come out of the oven. They are absolutely fabulous. Make sure you beat for at least 10 mins or they won't be as fluffy. I beat the butter for about 2 mins, add the rest of the ingredients then beat for another 10 mins.
The best shortbread recipe I have tried. I whipped it for the full 10 minutes and then piped it onto the cookie sheets using a pastry bag. My kids loved these cookies. The only change I made was placing a chocolate morsel on the top rather than a maraschino cherry piece.
Too easy to be good (I thought) but these cookies are ABSOLUTELY DIVINE! My 3 yr old grand daughter and I, whipped the batter with spoons. They're so buttery and just melt away in your mouth. I realized at the last moment, I didn't have powder sugar, so I substituted granulated instead. I can't imagine them getting better than this. Gotta go! Our second batch is now ready! :-)
My family really loved this cookies. My 10 month old son adored them! lol I did use 2 Cups of flour instead and I added a little bit of vanilla. otherwise...it was perfect!
At first I thought they were too dry, but after they sat overnight in a container they seemed to get softer and were very good. They had a great buttery flavor. I brought them to work and my coworkers ate them up in under 5 minutes.
Made these over the Christmas holidays and they were so easy and yummy!! Will make again next year!
LOVE IT!! I keep getting request from people for this recipe. It is a big hit no matter when I make it or for what occasion. Thanks :)
Perfect!
I love this recipe but I put the dough in a cookie press and they came out beautifully. This is my new favourite!
I have to agree with the other reviewers about the "sandy" texture of these cookies. They taste pretty good, but their delicate texture makes them very difficult to eat. They almost dissolve in your mouth -- not a texture for everyone.
I did not like the texture and they had no taste!
Delicious cookie! The only thing I did differently was... NOTHING! I did NOT increase or decrease the flour and I did NOT add cherry juice or any other liquid. Recipe is fantastic as is.
So smooth and buttery! Substituted 1/2 cup baking powder instead of 1/2 cup of flour. Also added a tablespoon of lemon juice and a dash of lemon zest for pop. With no eggs, you can eat as much dough as you want.
These were fantastic! I followed other reviewers advice and used two cups of flour. I piped them onto the cookie sheets and added half a maraschino cherry. Baked for 13 minutes. Perfect whipped shortbread!
Just made these cookies. After reading a few reviews on the "grainy effect" I was a tad apprehensive to make them. I did see this effect happen to the dough during beating, however, as I kept going they then took on a more doughy texture and I was pleased. All in all a great, easy cookie
These are some of the best cookies I've ever tasted(I DON'T USE THE CHERRIES). After I made it a few times, I started adding little things to it. For instance, I added 1 teaspoon of lemon extract to the cookie dough and I added raspberry preserve to the middle of the cookies. You can also make a glaze for the cookies (very delicious)!Also if you go sub. 1/4 cup of white sugar and 1/4 cup of powdered sugar...the sugars will hold up but still melt in your mouth!TRY IT..it works.
wonderful recipe-my mom makes a variation of these as well, very yummy! I don't like the cherries, so we put crushed candy canes in the centre instead. makes them festive.
i't was ok but Ithought the texture was a little weierd. not makin them next year
Excellent cookie! My father and brother absolutely loved them and they are PICKY. Thanks for the awesome recipe! :) No complaints here.
I have made these cookies twice now and they are always FANTASTIC.
I was skeptical with mixed reviews so I added a bit of almond extract for some flavor and piped them into pretty swirls. BEST COOKIE EVER!! so pretty and delicate!
Excellent. Light and tasty. These were a hit at Christmas.
WOW!!! Easy, beautiful and delicious. I omitted the cherries because I didn't have any, but if i made for others I might put them or a single chocolate chip. PERFECT. SIMPLE COOKIE!
These cookies were definetaly melt in your mouth...the taste was very yummy..my husband loved them!!Had no problem scooping them off my cookie sheet but once they were bitten into..quite crumbly...Although i haven't had shortbread cookies alot before so mabye thats normal..Easy to make and i added a teaspoon of almond extract on my second batch!!
This was so easy, especially with a mix master!! My husband drooled over these cookies. I added chocolate chips to one batch. Yummy.
I made these for the first time today and they are great. I doubled the recipe and added vanilla also. When done, I did take a few and partially dipped them on one side in chocolate and they were also great. I will be using these for the Christmas holidays and will definitely make them again. A wonderful recipe and very tasty and they definitely do melt in your mouth! Thanks Carol for sharing this.
Perfect, exactly what I was looking for. Great with chocolate drizzled on them.
this was very easy cookie to make. i add a little more flour after reading some of the reviewes, had no cherries in the house so i put about 1/4 teaspoon of strawberry perserves on top they look great.
was a real nightmare made it to T and they came out flat and bland use cherrys nand sprinkles for topping frist batch was bad and flat so added a pinch of slat since butter was unsalted and a teaspoon of vanila and tasted better but still flat found another one thats great keeps form and woths with both butter and margrine
I followed the directions exactly as they were, and the cookies fell apart. I wasn't too impressed.
These were okay. Way to delicate for my taste. I like a heartier shortbread cookie. The flavour was nice though.
These were 5 star cookies! They came out better then i thought they would.
"the best" says it all!
Loved these cookies, came out perfect the first time, this will be part of my holiday tradition.
The first time I made them, I didn't whip the batter. But after looking more closer to the recipe I whipped the batter for 10 min. and they were melt in your mouth delicious!
I followed the recipe exactly as listed. These are so addicting, they literally melt in your mouth. Just be careful when fresh from the oven, I used a spatula to transfer them to the cooling rack. They are VERY fragile. Even when cooled, they can be hard to pick up in your hand without crumbling. These cookies are going to be added to my yearly Christmas cookie platter.
The secret is beating the batter long enough. It looks crumbly for the first few minutes and then it gets smooth in the blink of an eye. Also, oven temperatures vary. I know my oven gets hotter than the knob says so I set mine between 325 and 350 and they came out good.
They were easy, and yes only three ingredients, but they did not taste good at all, I think it is to much butter and not enough sugar.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections