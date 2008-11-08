3-Ingredient Shortbread Cookies

Well I had high hopes for these cookies! The instructions were super easy and the dough when mixed was so yummy and fluffy! I made them exactly as directed (using salted butter - might try unsalted next time) and when the one reviewer said they were "grainy" like sand I couldn't imagine how it would be after you whipped them for so long, but that's what happened to mine after cooking too! I omitted the cherry and once they were out of the oven I added a large round chocolate piece to the top without moving them off the baking sheet. The first batch came out so fragile that I couldn't even pick them up to eat one! They just fell apart like a cookie made of SAND. I am letting the second batch cool on the pan (which is going to make baking these take a long time!). That might be the ticket? I don't know what the magic touch is? Maybe I shouldn't have fluffed the flour before measuring it? I softened the butter a little and mixed it all together at the same time. No creaming butter first and adding sugar then flour - that might help a little. I did let them cool on the pan before lifting them off and that helped slightly. At least I could sorta pick them up even though once you bit into the cookie it crumbled apart. My 2yr old was VERY upset when her cookie fell on the ground and she didn't get a bite. :( They do taste good and they disolve in your mouth. I personally like a little more substance when I bite into a shortbread cookie and not have it fall apart.

