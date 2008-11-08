3-Ingredient Shortbread Cookies

These melt in your mouth. The secret is in the beating.

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C.)

  • Combine butter or margarine, flour and confectioner's sugar and beat for 10 minutes.

  • Drop from teaspoon onto cookie sheet. Decorate with maraschino cherry pieces.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 to 18 minutes, or until bottoms are lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 12.6g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 27.1mg; sodium 72.9mg. Full Nutrition
