Kindness Cookies

The oatmeal doesn't stick to the honey/oil/egg mixture. My cookie sheet was dripping with the mixture, and the "cookies" were clumps of oatmeal that fell apart instantly. Avoid this recipie!
Is this recipe supposed to have FLOUR? It didn't work at all. It turned out little piles of oats sitting on puddles of honey-egg stuff. Not edible.
I did not make this recipe, but it looks like a failed attempt at copying the Flourless Brazil Nut Macaroons recipe. So if you think this looks like it would be good, try the flourless brazil nut macaroons instead.
I mixed all ingredients together and something did not seem right - so I read the reviews and decided to add 3/4 cup of whole wheat flour, 1 tsp of vanilla, 1 tsp of baking soda and 1 tsp of cinnamon. They turned out great! The only minor adjustment I would make, would be to reduce the amount of orange rind or substitute the orange rind for vanilla. The two flavors together are a bit overwhelming. Otherwise, with the added ingredients, the cookies are great!
I had the same experience as other reviewers. The baked result was piles of oats and orange zest in puddles of honey and egg. And the piles fell apart when picked up. Something has to be missing! I'll add something to the rest of my "dough" and let you know how it turns out.
my kids didnt like it
Easy to make! I figured this would be too sweet, so used only 1/4 cup honey. These are sort of crumbly, so handle carefully! I might have been better off using quick oats rather than old fashioned oats. These make great breakfast cookies!
We have this recipe in a kids cook book and my daughter wanted to make this healthy cookie. She did everything except put them in and take them out of the oven. We cooked them on oiled cookie sheets and flattened them out a bit. They worked just fine and were very soft, but were missing something. Next time we'll do vanilla instead of the orange zest. Yes there will be a next time.
