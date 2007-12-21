Grandmother's Brown Sugar Cookies
Roll and cut cookies, a real easy to work with dough. Can be rolled again and again. Makes lots of cookies!
Can't wait to try this recipe. It reminds me of my Grandmother's (she passed away 39 yrs ago) brown sugar cookies. Yes, they tasted slightly bland, but make great dunking cookies for milk.Read More
Bland, Bland, Bland! Cookies had no flavor. They were very easy to make but I wouldn't make them again unless I used this as a base for something else - like adding spices or nuts. Also, don't overcook, they get very hard when they finally cool.Read More
I cut out even numbers of these with cookie cutters, bake, then when they are cool, spread the back of one cookie with strawberry jam and put it together with another cookie of the same shape. The jam softens the cookies and gives flavor.
I love this recipie! I baked mine on tin foil and i don't know if that changed anything, but they turned out really chewy. i haven't frosted them yet but i'd eat them just as they are. they roll out so easy!
The cookies are pretty bland, and i was confused by the servings, it didn't notice the "makes four dozen quote above that. Well, anyway, they're not terrible, but i won't make them again.
These cookies are delicious! Don’t understand why the reviews are saying that they are bland!!! I used brown sugar from my beautiful island of Barbados and they turned out perfect! Crunchy and really sweet!!!
