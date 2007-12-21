Grandmother's Brown Sugar Cookies

3.5
6 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Roll and cut cookies, a real easy to work with dough. Can be rolled again and again. Makes lots of cookies!

Recipe by Pat Melcher

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cream together the sugar, shortening and eggs. Add vanilla and mix well.

  • In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, baking soda, and cream of tartar. Add to brown sugar mixture and stir until it is a soft dough.

  • Roll out, cut with cookie cutters and bake for 8 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 47g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 59.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022