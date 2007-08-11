Crackle Top Molasses Cookies

These molasses crackle cookies taste like gingersnaps.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
48 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Mix oil and 1 cup sugar in a large bowl. Add egg; beat well. Stir in molasses, 2 cups flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves. Add more flour to make a firm dough if needed.

  • Shape dough into 1 1/4-inch balls. Roll in 1/3 cup sugar. Place 3 inches apart on an ungreased baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tops crack, 12 to 14 minutes. Remove cookies from the baking sheet and cool on a rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
149 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 21.8g; fat 6.4g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 109.4mg. Full Nutrition
