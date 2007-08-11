Crackle Top Molasses Cookies
These molasses crackle cookies taste like gingersnaps.
These molasses crackle cookies taste like gingersnaps.
These were SO GOOD! I followed some other suggestions and here's what I ended up using: 2/3 cup canola oil; 1/2 cup white sugar; 1/2 cup brown sugar; 1 egg; 1/4 cup molasses; 1 cup all-purpose flour; 1 cup whole wheat flour; 2 t. baking soda; 1/4 t. salt; 1 t. ground cinnamon; 1 heaping t. ground ginger; 1 t. vanilla; 1/2 heaping t. ground cloves; 1/3 cup sugar (for rolling dough balls). I baked them for 10 minutes. They turned out perfectly. This is definitely going in my recipe box!!!Read More
I have to disagree with other reviewers as I don't think these cookies are as tasty as other molasses recipes that are shortening/butter/margarine based. These are much dryer. Not going to keep this in the recipe file.Read More
These were SO GOOD! I followed some other suggestions and here's what I ended up using: 2/3 cup canola oil; 1/2 cup white sugar; 1/2 cup brown sugar; 1 egg; 1/4 cup molasses; 1 cup all-purpose flour; 1 cup whole wheat flour; 2 t. baking soda; 1/4 t. salt; 1 t. ground cinnamon; 1 heaping t. ground ginger; 1 t. vanilla; 1/2 heaping t. ground cloves; 1/3 cup sugar (for rolling dough balls). I baked them for 10 minutes. They turned out perfectly. This is definitely going in my recipe box!!!
These are the BEST molasses cookies ever! I like them better then any store bought or bakery bought molasses cookies that I have tried. The key to making these soft and chewy in the middle is to cool them on wax paper rather then a cooling rack. Cooling them on a rack allows cold air to circulate around and through the cookie as it cools, which causes them to become crunchy. If you cool on wax paper no air gets THROUGH the cookie so they stay warm longer and doughy inside. This tip works well for Chocolate chip and sugar cookies too. Try these, they are wonderful!!!
I've made a few cookies that have oil in the recipe, but none like this! These were fabulous and present so beautifully w/the crackled top. Used 1/2 c. each of brown and white sugar. Added some vanilla and 1/2 tsp. salt. I like things very spicy, and although I used slightly heaping measurements of the spices, I didn't double them and they were perfect and in the right proportions. These somehow have a buttery taste to them. soft but not a cakey cookie, crisp around the edges, the molasses flavor comes through nicely and is not covered up by spice. you can tell the molasses is in there. thanks so much for this wonderful recipe when one doesn't have enough butter or shortening. I should add that I have found in the past that a cookie made w/oil will tend to get a bit hard or crisp by the next day. Just stick a slice of bread in the cookie jar to keep them soft.
First batch, pretty good, but second batch (with alterations) -- Delicious! I decreased the ginger to 1/2 tsp because it overpowered the molasses. I decreased the white sugar to 3/4 cup and added 1/4 cup of brown sugar. NOTE: These were perfect when I took these out of the oven after 6-7 minutes. At 8 minutes, they had burned. Once they were perfected, I made these for a party and everyone raved over them. My husband says they taste like Christmas. ONE OF THE BEST COOKIES I HAVE EVER EATEN!
Molassses Sugar Cookies. This is what our recipe is named. I've been making this cookie for YEARS...from a recipe that belonged to my grandma. Only diff in mine is I use no cloves, and there is a bit of salt added. Oh...and never never would I add vanilla to this cookie - the molasses and ginger and cinnamon are the stars here. Also the bake time is a bit long here - I never bake for more than 10 minutes, and usually take them out at 9. We like these soft and chewy, so if you do as well, then you won't want to bake them for over 10 minutes. This is an AWESOME cookie and has always been a favorite in my household. EDIT** This recipe identical to the Ginger Crinkles recipe here, except for these have cloves. I would think that both cookies would be deelish - but the cloves would provide a bit of a spicier cookie. You can't go wrong with either one!
I discovered this recipe when I used the ingredients search to rule out recipes that required butter, margarine, or shortening. As it turns out, it was a blessing. I will definitely add these cookies to my repertoire along with snickerdoodles and chocolate chip cookies. I didn't change anything (even though I was tempted to) other than taking them out after 10 minutes and doubling the recipe. I would definitely recommend doubling the recipe as you will undoubtedly have the demand for them. I have since made a vegan version, using egg replacer, and these cookies were equally good. Both my teens (the vegan and non-vegan) love them! These cookies are amazing!
So yummy! My mom LOVES these cookies and I made them for her birthday. I like how they're so chewy and not cake-like like other recipes on here. The stated baking time is definitely too much. I think 10 minutes is just fine unless you want harder, crispy cookies.
These cookies are gorgeous, just like the ginger biscuits I used to buy from the gingerbread shop in Ashbourne, England. I did make a couple of changes. I used butter instead of vegetable oil (never been too fond of anything other than butter in cookies) and I also doubled the spices. I did use another reviewers advice and let cool on wax paper rather than a rack. I made 14 large size cookies from this batch which were crunchy on the onside but so chewy inside. The aroma in the kitchen was heavenly! I will certainly be making these again and again...
The only things I changed with these cookies was the cooking time, I reduced it by four minutes because I didn't want crispy cookies, and I didn't have vegetable oil, so I used olive oil. They came out great! (and possibly healthier?) This was my first time making these kind of cookies and I was very surprised at how easy it was to make them, I will definitely make these again soon!
These are very good and so easy. Next time I'll probably add a bit more spice - perhaps a bit of nutmeg. They're yummy right out of the oven, and will probably be even tastier after a few hours to give the flavors more time to blend. This recipe is definitely a keeper!
Instead of vegetable oil, I used butter. I made no other changes. I used my small cookie scoop to make uniform cookies. I baked my cookies at 350* for ten minutes--they puffed up beautifully while baking, they didn't spread and after cooling, they looked just like what you would expect a molasses cookie should look like. Absolutely wonderful.
These came out perfect! Made them for a bake sale, and had to stop my 7 year old from eating them up. A big hit.
Well, when it's a five star recipe and the number of reviewers tops 150, you know it's going to be good. These were fantastic. Easy and really, really good. Thanks!
Made it just as stated in the recipe and these cookies are delicious. I'm surprised there's no salt in this recipe. I'll be making these regularly. YUM!
Loved these cookies!!! Perfect texture - looked great - and everyone loved them! Only thing I changed with the recipe is I used 1/2 white sugar and 1/2 brown sugar.
A home run! EVERYONE who tasted these cookies raved about them! Baking 6-7 minutes was perfect. Using the proportions as shown, this recipe made 2 1/2 dozen cookies, not 4.
I am not known for my baking skills, so when my husband bit into these he immediately began searching the garbage for a box from the bakery. They were amazing! This recipe is a keeper! The only modification was to substitute 1/2 cup of the white sugar for 1/2 cup of light brown sugar as previous posts recommended. Thanks for the fantastic recipe!
I have to disagree with other reviewers as I don't think these cookies are as tasty as other molasses recipes that are shortening/butter/margarine based. These are much dryer. Not going to keep this in the recipe file.
Reminds me of the one in the brown bag I buy at the store, Yum!
These cookie are AWESOME !!! The only thing i changed was i left out the ground cloves and used pumpkin pie spice instead.
Make sure the dough is really thick or it will be too sticky to roll - I used about 2 1/4 cups of flour. I also used half brown half white sugar, but next time might use 3/4 if not even all brown (but white for rolling). I baked them 7-8 min, but I also made smaller cookies- the dough balls expand a LOT! About double the amount choc chip cookies expand, so if you want normal size cookies use less than a teaspoon (cutlery-size spoon, not the measurement). The wax paper trick works, thanks for sharing! Cookies are still soft after letting them cool on wax paper instead of cooling racks. Bottom line: definitely a keeper! Edit: a year later, still loving these cookies!
These cookies were so easy to make & turned out delicious!!
These are my husband's favourite cookies! He says they're better than the ginger molasses cookies he used to buy from Starbucks. And my kids love them too! Also, very easy to make.
Very good! My first batch at the specified time was too crunchy so I took the rest out earlier. Used a bit more spices. Thanks for the recipe!
Really nice flavor, made no changes. Will defiantly make again and again.
This is the first recipe I've seen that used oil rather than shortening or butter. I felt some trepidation going in but the results were fabulous. Took the advice of some of the previous posters and added salt, vanilla and switched out some of the white sugar for brown and these were delicious! Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Made these for Christmas and used the ½ sugar/½ brown sugar combo. Turned out great! Will NOT wait until next Christmas to make them again!
These were so easy to make and so tasty!
The best molasses cookies I have ever made!
DELICIOUS! The only issue for me was that they were done in 7 minutes..12 minutes made them hard as rocks. I will make them again!
These cookies came out PERFECT! I sure wouldn't change a thing in the recipe. Everyone I offer these cookies to raves about them.
these are the best ginger cookies I've ever made. Simple and easy and came out perfect. I substituted splendra for the sugar in the recipe but not for the sugar you roll them it.
I tripled the recipe as I cook for an assisted living home, and the residents could hardly wait until they came out of the oven!! Great recipe! I used 1/2 white and 1/2 brown sugar, more cinnamon and less ginger and cloves, just because of my taste and the residents. Wish I could give more stars. Thanks so much.
So good! I substituted brown sugar for half of the sugar, but otherwise made the recipe as posted. Exactly what I was looking for after Betty Crocker's molasses cookie recipe let me down!
Tastes and smells like Christmas! Used 1/2 white sugar and 1/2 brown. Also added 1/4 t. salt and underbaked slightly.
These were excellent! I doubled the recipe and was so glad I did. The only change I made was I used half white sugar and half brown sugar. Oh, and I did double the cinnamon. I baked them for 12 minutes and they were still chewy three days later! If you like chewy cookies, you'll love these!
Fabulous!! We found they only needed about 10 minutes to bake. That was the only change. These are going in recipe box and will be made again. Thanks for sharing!
Easy and very good!
The perfect molasses cookie! It took me a few tries to get it just the way I like it, but it was well worth it. I used a little (1/4 c) whole wheat flour with the white flour, added a pinch of salt, and used black strap molasses for a stronger flavor. For the sugar on top, I used vanilla sugar. They were awesome!
Very good and very easy. I did 1/2 sugar 1/2 brown sugar. Even with a bad cold these have a strong yummy taste! I made pretty big cookies and got about 26 cookies out of it. Don't eat the whole batch though!!(TMI) Molasses is a natural laxative...
Everything you always wanted in a molasses cookie: chewy crackled outsides, soft cakey insides, with a wonderful fragrance that makes the whole house smell like Christmas. I love that these cookies use no butter and could easily be made for vegan friends. I used olive oil and palm sugar for a very healthy version, and they came out just as good as with regular sugar. I added extra spices since I like mine spicy - 2 teaspoons cinammon, 1.5 teaspoons ginger, heaping 1/2 teaspoon of cloves. I flattened mine slightly as the first batch did not spread, probably my oven's fault. I also dipped the tops on sparkling sugar instead of the regular kind. My new go-to molasses cookie.
Excellent texture! I added a bit more flour to make them a little easier to roll. This recipe is a keeper!
i love this recipe and so do all my friends when i make them. i always have to make sure i make a couple of batches so i can share with them. Tip: i cook my on parchment paper and slide the parchment paper off the cookie sheet right when they come out of the oven so they stay nice and soft.
5 stars for ease of use...oil is quick and handy vs butter at the right temperature to set well. Fast, easy, no-fail recipe with great flavor.
I followed the recipe exact and they were Fantastic!
My husband loves these cookies. I made two batches, one mixed by hand, and the other with an electric mixer. If you want a more traditional flat cookie, use the electric mixer. Otherwise, mix by hand for a thicker cookie. I also used the advise from other reviews and used 1/2 cup brown sugar and white sugar. I didn't have any cloves at home, so I used 1tsp. ground nutmeg instead, and they were still spicy and delicious. I also only baked them for about 10 minutes, and they were perfect.
These didn't puff like the picture but I got raves from my friends. I added 1/2 cup more flour and rolled them in Demerara cane sugar before baking and it gave them a little crunch. I will definitely make them again.
WOW! These are REALLY good! I've made two batches. The first I made almost exactly as directed, except I used Canola oil and used 3/4 c sugar and 1/4 cup brown sugar. The second batch, I used butter flavored crisco instead of canola oil. I have made the first batch and they are amazing! I pulled the first tray out at 8 minutes, but the second tray needed 11 to start getting crackly. I also baked them on parchment paper so that I could move them directly to my cooling table, instead of cooling them on wax paper as I read. Will post more on how that works later! I believe I will be making a couple more batches of this cookie for the holiday season. They will go fast!
DELISH! I did do 1/2 white and 1/2 brown sugar. Also, I rolled mine into more like medallion shapes because I wanted a bigger, flatter cookie. Perfect! Mine lacked a bit of a kick because I didn't have cloves but they were still delicious! Will be making these many many more times!
soooooo good! In between a ginger and molasses cookie..I couldn't stop eating them!
These are great cookies, I make them quite often, normally about 3 batches an they are all gone!!! Many complements on these, I have increased the flour by a quarter cup and I roll these into ball and dust them with powdered suger these are the best!!!!
Best cookies I have ever had!!! Will be using this recipe for a long time
These cookies are so good! They turned out perfect, my family loves them.
these were really good. I didn't have any of the ground cloves to add. I might like the betty crocker recipe a tad better though
These cookies are pretty good. I followed the recipe exactly - if I make them again, I will increase the spices and decrease the cooking time. They get super hard/crunchy but are still tasty (especially with a hot beverage).
Very easy to make and very delicious. I adjusted the ginger to 1/2 and added 1/8 of salt.
Yummaroo!! I think I've made these before but last time I followed other people's advice and doubled the spices. This time I just followed the recipe and ran out of molasses (but was pretty close). These are good as is!! :) 7 minutes of baking time was about right.
These are delicious. I always worry about cookies being too cakey on not chewy enough given that I live at 7,000 feet but this required no alterations (just don't use convection or they won't collapse and crackle as they should). Thanks for this foolproof classic!
Fantastic recipe! I followed the suggestions by HOLLYE45, using olive oil, but split the flour to half whole wheat and half all purpose. I even doubled the recipe and it worked great. Yummy! I used a small cookie scoop to make all of the cookies similar size - this was so easy and so delicious. Definitely a permanent place in my recipe box.
The only change I made was to do half white and half brown sugar. These are exceptionally good - I made them big - this recipe yeilds about 16 large cookies. Nice and soft in the middle (I cooled them right on the parchment, not on a rack). I'm having one right now with a nice cup of tea :)
These are great cookies! But I did use 1 teaspoon of baking soda instead of 2 teaspoons because I could taste the baking soda. And I added 1 tablespoon of water which seemed to make them softer.
These are the easiest and best molasses cookies I've ever eaten, and I love the fact that I can use Canola oil instead of butter or shortening. I followed mixing ingredients exactly. I used an icecream scoop to drop 10 large cookies onto a parchment-lined large cookie sheet. This recipe's a keeper. Thank you.
I went with this recipe because the grocery store was closed and I had a limited supply of butter, but lots of oil. I made the recipe as is except I did use 2/3c white sugar and 1/3 c of brown sugar. You MUST only cook these for 8-10 minutes if you want chewy cookies. I burned the 2nd batch. The rest were great, a little crispy the 1st night but PERFECT the second night. My husband and everyone else loved these.
not as good as ginger crinkles. stick with that recipe
These are terrific! I took the suggestion to cool on wax paper and they were soft and a little chewy; yum! I strongly recommend using sugar in the raw to roll them in. They are so pretty and the coarse sugar is so good! I did have to use pumpkin spice because I didn't have the ginger. I bet using each spice is just as good. Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
Amazing! Didn't change a thing and 3 days later what is left (not many!) is still soft and perfect!
This is an excellent recipe! My first time making molasses cookies and it was so simple. I followed a few suggestions of other reviewers. I did 3/4 cup white sugar and 1/4 cup brown sugar, I cut the ginger in half, and added a 1/2 tsp of vanilla and salt. Also if you want a chewy cookie only bake 7-8 minutes. So easy and super delicious!
These were fabulous! And easy, too (no creaming butter and sugar - hooray!) I followed the recipe exactly as written, I just used half a teaspoon of ginger as others suggested. After 12 minutes, they came out perfectly, firm but chewy and the perfect amount of spice. Thanks for this recipe!
I thought these were very good. I did use half white and half brown sugar and only left in the oven 8 or 9 minutes and cooled them on flat surface. They stayed moist and chewy.
I can't believe that I haven't reviewed this cookie yet. I've been making them for about a year and they are soooo good! I've never had to change a thing. We made them for Thanksgiving dessert along with some homemade pumpkin pecan ice cream and the combination was incredible! Hubby's still trying to devise a plan on how to turn them into ice cream sandwiches!
Yummmmmmmy! WOW..... This was my first time baking gingersnap cookies-I was a little leery of all the spices involved. Cookies turned out Very flavorful, sweet and spicy, with a perfect texture too. My boyfriend ate 5 already and said they are even better than his Mother's recipe.
So easy to make! All in one bowl! Loved these cookies - very light and crispy even.
too crispy
BEST I HAVE EVER HAD!! MY GRAMMY PASSED AWAY JULY 13, 2003 AND MY MOM SAYS THESE ARE JUST LIKE SHE USED TO MAKE!! YUMMO LAURIE!!
Loved these! Very tasty, easy and nicely crackled! Followed recipe exactly - nothing more to say except very nice cookie! Thanks for sharing, Laurie!
the use of vegetable oil is kinda gross. vegetable shortening works better i find
NOTE: I ADDED ALL INGREDIENTS INTO A BOWL EXCEPT FOR THE 1/3 SUGAR CUP. MIXED IT ALL BLENDER ON 2ND SPEED, WHEN IT WAS DONE, I PUT A LITTLE LESS THAN A 1/4 OF FLOUR AND MIX THAT IN AND THAT WAS ITTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT!! PERFECTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT
Very good and I don't even like Molasses Cookies!
Slightly underbake to keep cookies soft.
Good recipe! Cooking time was too long, 8 or 9 minutes would have been perfect. Also should have flattened the balls slightly before cooking.
My husband and I don't care for sweets so I seldom bake. But I made these when we had friends visit, and they're amazing and so easy to make. Everyone raves about them, I just made another batch to take to a dinner party tonight. I use brown sugar and whole wheat flour but I'm sure the original version is just as good. I didn't have ginger or cloves so I doubled the amount of cinnamon. I reduced the baking time to 8 minutes in a convection oven. Fabulous!
i am young person and i made them all by myself! and took them to my drama meeting and everyone LOVED them! used our kitchen aid stand mixer and boy oh boy that saved lot of mixing!!!!!yumyumyummm
Look no further - these are the perfect cookies. I have made them countless times now and everyone loves them. The flavour is wonderful and they have a nice soft, chewy texture. They are very kid friendly - my daughter loves to roll them in the sugar before placing them on the cookie sheet. Don't hesitate to try these - you'll be glad you did!
OMG! Best molasses cookies I've ever had :) I followed the recipe exactly , using blackstrap molasses.
Great! I only put them in for 9 min and they were nice and soft. Will make again!
Excellent recipe !!!!!
Just like the Starbucks Ginger cookies! I used 1/3 cup molasses + 1/2 tsp allspice. I also made sure to flatten them before baking because my "test batch" didn't flatten like I expected them to. 2 cups of flour is plenty ~ next time I make them I'll use only 1 3/4 cups. I had to really work the dough with 2 cups of flour. 12 minutes of baking at most ~ watch cookies carefully! A delicious super spicy cookie! Soft & chewy inside and crunchy edges!
i make these all the time and there a family favorite for sure!!
Awesome! All the flavor of a ginger snap but soft and chewy. I followed the recipe exactly. I did need to add about 1/4 cup of flour to the dough, baked for 11 minutes and WOW! Thank you for a great recipe.
Amazingly easy, amazingly fast, and amazingly good! I used Splenda - half white, half brown - and 1/2 whole wheat flour. Baked for 10 mins. Wish I'd doubled the recipe. I'll make these again and again. Just like grandma's.
These look beautiful. Very similar to a ginger snap but less of a peppery bite. These would be excellent for ice cream sandwiches....I'm just sayin'...
These cookies were alright. They came out a little less flavorful as compared to my grandma's old recipe but that probably has to do with the fact she loved real butter. I also like molasses cookies extra chewy and these were a bit on the fluffy side
These were just fantastic! Didn't change a thing from the recipe. I'll be making these again and again. Nice molasses flavor, crunch on the outside, chewy on the inside. Plus, very easy to make. I didn't get 4 dozen, though. Maybe I rolled them bigger than 1.5 inches, but they turned out great. Maybe they crisp all the way through when smaller, but I liked how they turned out chewy in the center.
I search by ingredient since I didn't have any butter and wanted to bake cookies for my sister's house. I added 1 tsp vanilla, 1/4 tsp of salt and used half white half whole wheat flour. They ended up baking at 10-12 mins. Perfect texture, chewy middle and nice crisp edges.
I found to have more chewy cookies, I reduced the baking time to 9-11 minutes.
Amazing!! I love this kind of cookie. I'm always lookin g for ones that come out crisp outside and chewy inside. These were perfect at 12 min. I also love that there's no need for butter/marg ... That's how I found it. My cupboards are bare. The mixing was SO easy with the oil. Perfect dough texture. the only thing I changed was doubling the molasses because I like it that way.
These are the best molasses cookies I have ever had! They stay soo soft on the inside. I followed the recipe as is and they were amazing!
I made these for my boyfriend for Valentines Day. They are his fave. He says that the texture is the best he's ever had... so chewy and leaves such an awesome aftertaste in your mouth.
really good. I wouldn't change a thing!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections