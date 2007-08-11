Crackle Top Molasses Cookies

Molassses Sugar Cookies. This is what our recipe is named. I've been making this cookie for YEARS...from a recipe that belonged to my grandma. Only diff in mine is I use no cloves, and there is a bit of salt added. Oh...and never never would I add vanilla to this cookie - the molasses and ginger and cinnamon are the stars here. Also the bake time is a bit long here - I never bake for more than 10 minutes, and usually take them out at 9. We like these soft and chewy, so if you do as well, then you won't want to bake them for over 10 minutes. This is an AWESOME cookie and has always been a favorite in my household. EDIT** This recipe identical to the Ginger Crinkles recipe here, except for these have cloves. I would think that both cookies would be deelish - but the cloves would provide a bit of a spicier cookie. You can't go wrong with either one!