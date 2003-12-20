Christmas Cornflake Wreath Cookies

Like the recipe I've used for more than 40 years, this recipe calls for almond extract as well as the vanilla, which I like. What's different about this recipe from mine is that it uses a tad more butter and marshmallows, which I thought might make this a little easier to mix with and coat the cornflakes but I learned the difference is negligible. Maybe I do it the hard way, but I neither microwave this nor use a double boiler. I just melt the marshmallows in a big non-stick Dutch oven over medium-low heat, which makes clean-up incredibly easy. Work fast and get yourself another set of hands to put the red hots on if you can because this sets up very quickly! Pretty and gooey and sweet, these have always been a favorite with both kids and adults alike. In fact, they are still one of my kids' favorites - and they're now 28 and 30 years old!