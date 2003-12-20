Christmas Cornflake Wreath Cookies

These cookies look like little Christmas Wreaths and are great fun for the kids to help with. Very Easy. People always look at these suspiciously, but once they try them, they can't get enough. Recipe may be halved.

Recipe by Sharon P

Ingredients

Directions

  • Microwave marshmallows and butter on High for 2 minutes. Stir, then microwave on High for 2 minutes more. Stir. (This can be done in a double boiler if one doesn't have a microwave.)

  • Add and mix quickly the coloring, extracts, then cornflakes. Drop by spoonfuls in clumps on greased wax paper and decorate with 3 red hots each.

  • Once cool, transfer to lightly greased serving/storage tray with lightly greased fingers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
118 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 13.6mg; sodium 91.5mg. Full Nutrition
