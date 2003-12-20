Christmas Cornflake Wreath Cookies

These cookies look like little Christmas Wreaths and are great fun for the kids to help with. Very Easy. People always look at these suspiciously, but once they try them, they can't get enough. Recipe may be halved.
This recipe is very similar to one I grew up with but we call them Holly Cookies -- we just don't add the extracts. Some advice for the cooks with difficulties. If the cookies are too sticky, the butter and marshmallow were not cooked long enough. I prefer to cook these on the stove (without a double boiler) for more control. The trick to getting the red hots to stick is to work with another person to place them IMMEDIATELY. At my house, Holly Cookies are a "team event". While one person spoons out the cookies (and tries not to burn fingers :-) ) the other person follows right behind with the red hots -- good kid job!
At our holiday gathering, these cookies were succesful at giving a buffet table "holiday atmosphere", but people seemed to shy away from actually eating them. The bottom line is that they are just prettied-up Rice Krispie treats...(albeit using Corn Flakes). I think because the Rice Krispie treat recipie is so familliar, people could already imagine what they'd taste like. That's my assessment as to why my guests didn't eat them.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/09/2004
This recipe is a great. I made a few adjustments. I buttered a big bowl, added the cornflakes then poured the warm mixture over stirring with a buttered spoon. You have to work fast once you pour the marshmallow over the cornflakes or as it cools, things become more little sticky (what does one expect working with a marshmallow recipe right?). I used real butter, made little blobs instead of wreaths with a buttered tablespoon for faster assembly, omitted the almond extract(don't like) and melted via double boiler for better control (personal preference), and then refrigerated them for faster setting. It is really a fast and fun holiday treat that gets raves in my house.
I chose to use Frosted Flakes and left out the vanilla and almond flavorings. I also used M&Ms instead of red hots. These tasted better than Rice Krispie Treats! I personally really liked the Frosted Flakes and don't think they were too sweet or hard. We made one wreath and a bunch of Christmas trees. They're so cute with the M&M ornaments! I will make these every year, thank you for the recipe!
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2012
Like the recipe I've used for more than 40 years, this recipe calls for almond extract as well as the vanilla, which I like. What's different about this recipe from mine is that it uses a tad more butter and marshmallows, which I thought might make this a little easier to mix with and coat the cornflakes but I learned the difference is negligible. Maybe I do it the hard way, but I neither microwave this nor use a double boiler. I just melt the marshmallows in a big non-stick Dutch oven over medium-low heat, which makes clean-up incredibly easy. Work fast and get yourself another set of hands to put the red hots on if you can because this sets up very quickly! Pretty and gooey and sweet, these have always been a favorite with both kids and adults alike. In fact, they are still one of my kids' favorites - and they're now 28 and 30 years old!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/22/2002
When the Rice Krispy squares recipe first came out, my mom did a Cornflake Wreath. We didn't use the almond or vanilla extracts. In fact, all we did was substitute Cornflakes for Rice Krispys, add green food coloring, and add red hots right after forming the wreath. We also used to make one wreath on a paper plate, and give it to neighbors. That was a lot of fun. For a simpler recipe, try melting the butter & marshmallows in the microwave. Excellent!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/14/2001
Everyone at my office gobbled these up!!! I've had to start making them for other holidays... you can use any color of food coloring, and cookie cutters are an easy way to shape them... just butter the open-topped cutters and drop spoonfuls of the mixture into them. Press it around in the cookie cutter & pull the cutter off. It worked great for valentine's day hearts... but make sure to use enough red dye, or they'll look salmon-colored.
This is exactly how my mom always made them! Can't improve on perfection! I always laugh at people's reactions to green cornflakes, but yum. Messy to make though. We usually spray our hands with cooking spray and set them out on wax paper to reduce the stick factor.
This is my favorite Christmas recipe. You can substitute 36-40 large marshmallows for the small ones if you want. For all of you who don't like the almond or vanilla extract, get rid of both and substitute a teaspoon of lemon extract. This is the way my mom made them when I was a kid. The lemon extract is subtle and not at all overpowering. I like the idea of red M&M's instead of the red hots.
These taste great! DO NOT leave out the almond extract. It makes these phenomenal. I get asked for this recipe every time I bring them some where. I did substitute the cornflakes with Frosted Flakes because I bought the wrong kind. It was too sweet and the Frosted Flakes are too hard. Don't try to substitute. I never add the red hots because the cookies are just too good!
Wet your fingertips (instead of greased) to help mold them into the desired shape. Much easier.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
01/11/2001
A true Christmas Classic! I am make these shaped like trees for my daughter's birthday treat at school every year. Just shape like a christmas tree and add sprinkles for lights or powdered sugar for snow. I make each one in a cupcake paper so she can easily pass them out. (I omit the almond extract when making for school in case of nut allergies.) Merry Christmas!
I haven't made these since I was in grade school!! I added a little more food coloring to make them pop and they looked great! I followed some of the advice in the reviews on here and they were helpful. Pam Pam Pam. These little devils are sticky. Pam on waxed paper and on my fingers between each wreath. When all was complete I had 12 good sized wreaths so I made 2 batches for my husband's Army unit.
I hate to be the 'downer' on these, but I'm very dissapointed! It's probably my cookings skills but these didn't turn out at ALL! The were so sticky they stuck to the wax paper and could not be transported onto my pretty christmas platter. Even after they cooled, I thought they would harden A LITTLE more but I was very wrong! I'm so sorry to rate these bad, but I don't want someone making cookies for an event at the last minute (like me) and have to end up throwing them all away. So you might want to try them ahead of time to make sure they are what you want! Merry Christmas.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2000
I've been doing a form of this one for years - it is basically Rice Krispie treats, but you use corn flakes. It sounds strange, but they turn out VERY cute, and they taste GREAT! I usually use only vanilla flavoring in mine by personal preference. They really add a wonderful touch to cookie trays as well. You can make them as green as you want to with the food dye. I usually use red frosting instead of red hots for the berries on the wreaths - looks nice and is less sticky.
We substituted the cinnamon hearts for red decorating sugar. The Wreaths looked great, very pretty. They tasted awful. Overly chewy, the cornflakes over powered the marshmellow flavor. The kids all complained it looked green slime was all over the cookies. heh. I'd recommend this for decorating a plate but not eating.
I made 2 batches: the first in a saucepan and the second in the microwave. Surprisingly, the microwave batch was faster and made less of a mess. The marshmallows didn't melt uniformly in the saucepan whereas they puffed up and blended beautifully in the micowave. I doubled the vanilla extract and food coloring, and omitted the almond extract.
Hands-down best Christmas cookie of the year! The flavor is just perfect and tasty - although explaining that it's just like a Rice Krispie treat without the Rice Krispies is a challenge. It's delicious, gooey, and addictive. The green color is nice and dark (not washed out like the photo above). These cookies looke VERY FESTIVE! NOTE TO THOSE MAKING FOR THE FIRST TIME: I got scared half way through nuking the marshmallows, seeing that all of them haddisappeared leaving nothing but butter in the bowl. Relax, it still turns out beautifully and marshmallowy. I might leave off the cinnamon candies (they're enough to break a tooth on!). But otherwise I'll be making these every year from now on. A+++++++++++++++++
Tastes sooo good when done right. Can be a little time consuming when you're type A like me! I tried to make a larger batch and it seemed like I "over cooked" the cornflakes when I kept the pot even on low on the stove while I formed them on the wax paper. My suggestion.... make NO MORE than the recipe calls for. If you need more, make another batch!
Boyfriend had to have, so I made these with my daughters. We had fun trying to get it all stirred, formed, and candied before it set. Boyfriend loved them. Only problem I experienced was that even though I greased the wax paper, the wreathes still stuck to it.
I've been making cornflake wreaths for many years and this is the recipe I like the best. I think the extra 2 minutes of cooking the marshmallows make the cookies less sticky, and our family enjoys the almond flavoring. I spray a ¼ cup measuring cup with pam and scoop the mixture onto waxed paper with that, then form the wreaths. So our cookies are rather large (and we like them that way.) This is the one cookie I'm required to make each year--I noticed you can half the recipe, but we usually double it. I would recommend if you double the recipe that you make each batch separately. Otherwise it is very hard to find a large enough dish to microwave the mixture in (it expands) and it is hard to get the wreaths formed before some of the mixture starts to harden.
I love these! Well worth the stickiness and the mess I remember as a kid. They not only are festive but taste really good! I left out the almond extract and used 1 whole teaspoon of vanilla extract instead. I also used a whole tube of the green food coloring gel and they still weren't as green as I'd have liked, but they still came out really cute. I'll be making these again every Christmas!
Thank you for reminding me of one of my favorite holiday treats. I was so excited to be able to share this recipe with my 6-year old daughter this Christmas. I lined my baking sheets with wax paper and sprayed them with cooking spray and had no issues with them sticking. I used a 16oz bag of large marshmallows that and found that I did have to add about an extra cup of cornflakes to reach the correct texture. I handled the hot mixture and my daughter went behind me and added red M&M's instead of red hots - she doesn't like the red hots. We both loved them and look forward to making them again next year.
A fabulous part about making this treat was the best freind and her husband "helping" to get the cinnamon candies on there as I was getting it out of the bowl. It was very fun, they look quite distinctive and it proved difficult to stop nibbling on them! Fun Recipe!
this is easy and great! i ditch the coloring because i'm making it for Chinese New Year and almond essence as suggested by other reviewers. i had to make another batch 3 days before Chinese New Year and seal them with tapes so that my sister won't finish the second batch.
I started making these a couple of years ago because I thought it would add a nice pop of color to my holiday cookie tray. Now people start asking when they are getting their cookies in the beginning of November! They are a big hit, and SO pretty and festive!
These are so much fun. My grandma made these in the seventies. I think she might have used frosted flakes instead of corn flakes. Either way, their yummy! A great recipe for you rice crispy bar lovers out there. :o)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2001
I remember making these with my mom when I was a little girl. As a family, we would eat all of them within a day. I love making these at Christmas time!!! They may look strange, but they tase wonderful!
Used food coloring paste to get a deeper color. They looked great, really green. We used honey bunches of oats for the cereal and m&m's for the decorations. I added an extra 1/2 t. of vanilla for my daughter the vanilla girl. I was to scared to make these in the microwave so I melted the butter in a sauce pan, added my extracts and my coloring paste, and then added the marshmallows. Worked great but I'm hoping they'll set up a bit more. She's taking them to Kindergarten tomorrow for snack. She loved decorating them as I shaped the wreaths. We will definetly make this one a tradition.
Very good! The recipe only made about 15 wreaths (about a medium sized cookie) so I ended up doubling it. Also, my husband and I aren't that fond of red hots, so I substituted them for some bits of maraschino cherries.
This has always been a family tradition, and now I am making them for my son. My mom always added a couple of tablespoons of peanut butter and never used the extracts. They are just so yummy and fun! They are always a hit wherever I take them.
I remember these from when I was a child. My grandma would make these every Christmas. This is the first time I made these in a very long time. I only had the large marshmallows, not the minis but they work the same, just make sure you have enough they do measure differently.
This recipe has been a family favorite for over 40 years! We do it the old fashioned way using a a dutch oven on the stove and while forming them have a second person decorate with the red hots. One thing we do differently is we add one teaspoon of mint flavoring or extract. Yummy mint and vanilla flavor and if using mint flavor, then you can cut down on the green food coloring. One thing to warn people about...this recipe will color your tongue and teeth green!! One way my mom always knew who was sneaking the cookies!! :)
My kids and I made these together and they absolutely loved it. They were easy to make, very low on the mess factor, and DELICIOUS!! If you like rice crispie treats, you'll like these even better. I do recommend wearing baggies over your hands or some kind of cooking glove. The kids and I had green fingers for a few day. LOL!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2002
I can't believe I had forgotten about these!!! They WERE the first to go!
These are really cute, but that seems to be the extent of their charm. I found them difficult to shape, the never really "solidified" to make them easy to eat, and they were generally pretty "blah". Very cute though - they look great on a cookie collection plate.
I made this for my Sunday School Christmas party. They were a hit! My husband helped me make them. I couldn't keep him out of them so I promised him a batch of his own. I also left out the almond extract (don't like). They are SO delicious!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2000
These make cute cookies for the holiday season and are easy enough for my 4, 3, and 2 year olds to help to make.
I love the taste of these cookies but something just was not right. First, I should have added more food coloring as the wreaths came out very pastel green. They also did not harden up very well and I noticed taht the last cup of conrflakes may have been a bit too much.
These were the cookies my childhood friends mother used to make! Surprisingly yummy! I was not talented enough to make mine into little wreath shapes (they're too hot when you're handling them), but they're still cute and taste really good. Fun to see/have something different.
This was the first time I ever made anything like this, never did rice crispy treats etc. Used a double boiler to melt the marshmallows and butter, which never combined. I wasn't sure what the consistency was supposed to be, so I just trusted the recipe. After adding the rest of the ingredients it all came together fine. I think I could have stirred it a bit longer to better incorporate the food coloring, but it was fine. I ended up with 8 big wreaths, I think I was too afraid of it setting up before I was done. I left out the almond and added a bit more vanilla since I was also serving another almond cookie. These looked great and I'm glad I made them.
The cookies were delicious! Although, I did make one change. I used 1/8 teaspoon almond extract instead of 1/2 teaspoon. Almond extract is very strong so that is why I chose to alter the amounts. They turned out fantastic and thanks for your recipe!
I love these this is the first time I've tried them.One thing though its a two person job sometimes to make them perfect because their hot and dry quick.I found out that you need to use a little more food coloring.I think next time i make them I will put powder sugar on them to make them look more like christmas wreaths.
These were delicious. I think I could have eaten the whole pan! We make them every year for christmas, but they are a recipe that you can change up really easily. I personally think that the almond extract and vanilla extract make it! I used this recipe for easter, except I didn't add the green food coloring, and I put robin's eggs in them to make them like little nests! Thanks for the awesome recipe! It is going to be staying in my house for a long time :)
Tastes great and they look adorable even though I didn't have time to shape them nicely. Used tiny red M&Ms. Very sticky to work with toward the end so work quickly and remember to grease the wax paper, wish I would have!
I made these when I was a child, so I was excited to make them for my Kindergartners class party. I used the stove top to melt butter and marshmallows. At the end, I basically had a huge pile of goo and freaked out because I still had to form them into wreaths. I ended up making piles and then letting them set up for a few minutes. After that, you can butter or wet your fingers a bit and form them into the wreath shapes, add your "holly" and bow (we use the peel apart licorice and just tie it in shoelace style bows).
Ok..just a few things. #1 I microwaved the second 2 minutes and the marshmallows evaporated and I was left with sweet butter..added more marshmallows and microwaved for a minute. I'll be using these for garnish..period. Maybe it's me. (probably is)
These are almost just like what I grew up with, but not with the almond flavoring. Great treat for everyone and even adults love to eat them.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2015
I've loved these ever since I was a kid! They're a little "putzy" to make, but wearing gloves and keeping the fingertips buttered or sprayed with non-stick really helps. They look so festive on a cookie platter and are very yummy, too! Layer them between wax paper if your making a whole bunch and store them in a cool place, tightly covered. My boys love to make and eat these! :-)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/21/2010
Easy fun cookie for everyone, made them with our kids and they loved it!
