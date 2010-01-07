Cinnamon Madeleines

Rich, buttery cookie.

Recipe by Dee

6
1 dozen
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C). Spray madeleine molds with non-stick spray.

  • In a double boiler, heat eggs and sugar stirring constantly; whipping in as much air as possible. Remove from heat, let cool.

  • Stir in flour add remaining ingredients.

  • Fill madeleine molds with a generous amount of batter, but don't spread it out. Bake until lightly browned; approx. 15 minutes. Cool one minute, remove to racks to cool completely. *Extracts can be varied and spices changed to suit tastes. Sprinkle with powdered sugar or dip in chocolate.

434 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 49.6g; fat 24.9g; cholesterol 123mg; sodium 187.2mg. Full Nutrition
