Cinnamon Madeleines
Rich, buttery cookie.
I was so impressed with this cookie cake or cake cookie, when my daughter came home with some in hand from a friends house a few weeks ago and they were yummy!, I asked for the recipe and she said family secret, but I also didn't want to buy a speciality pan either. But to my surprise, the mother of this friend let me borrow her pan, and I made this recipe.....I'm now going to invest in one. This recipe came very very close to the ones I tasted of hers. I have never tasted anything quite like this, it's very delightful, a cross between a stiff lightly sweet sponge cake. These little things are really really good. The only thing I did different to this recipe was sprinkle cinnamon sugar over the tops when they were still slightly warm on the cooling rack. And what a wonderful addition that really really made. And I served it with homemade whipped topping srinkled with more cinnamon sugar. Bravo Bravo!!!!! My kids ate them all before they finished cooling. I guess now I have to make another batch. :-)
I can't believe I made the same recipe! I made it twice to be sure I hadn't done something wrong. It was a complete failure both times. There was way too much butter. The batter was too thin. Had batter left over. Says it serves 6??? Made 14 cookies. The cookies were so flat, you could hardly see the Madeliene ridges. Very strange since this recipe got 5 stars.
The first day the cookies are rather dry. But by the next day, people were fighting over them. I added extra spices to give more flavor. Overall one of my families favorite Madeleine cookie recipe.
I just loveeee this recipe thnx
delicious. it did taste better the second day- the first day i could taste the almond extract way too much - the 2nd day i guess the flavors seeped in better and it was all i could do to gobble all the cookies. i used regular muffins tins b/c i didnt have the molds
tasted more like almond madeleines than cinnamon madeleines but still excellent
very good, especially the next day!
It is a very easy recipe. Just a few simple steps, 30 minutes total preparation cooking - and the result was amazing. The ratio of sugar to flour was surprising so I underused sugar (3/4) - trust the recipe, it's all right. Can put more cinnamon though it probably depends on its freshness. Put a bit less butter (1/2) and self-raising flour and you'll get yummy cinnamon buns :)
I wish that this recipe would work, but have to agree with the other one star rating. I also can't believe that this is the same recipe that others are rating. Part of the problem is that the recipe is vague. It does not specify how long to beat the sugar and eggs or what they should look like when beaten sufficiently. I beat them for several minutes on high until the mixture was thick and yellow as other madeleine recipes often recommend. After adding the remaining ingredients, the batter was too thin to even consider spreading as advised against. After baking they would not release from even my generously sprayed non-stick pans... immediately, after one minute, after five minutes or when cooled. The flavor of the cooked batter is similar to snicker doodles, which I love,and explains why I tried this recipe 3 times before giving up. I would love it if someone who rated this 5 stars and achieved success would provide specific details of how they did it. I went on line and discovered that this exact recipe is common as written on other sites as well, but there are no reviews with corrections. I finally found one site where someone who had tried it provided pictures of their disastrous results... the same as mine. For me the recipe made about 16 madeleines (all in pieces after prying out of the pan) and would have been all over the oven if I had filled them any fuller. The recipe claims 6 servings, which I would think means 12, but that number seems impossible.
Rich and buttery! The cookies came out delicious
Not crazy about the flavor of the almond extract, I think next time I'll try it with vanilla. The texture seems more dense than the regular madeleines made with confectioners sugar.
