Cinnamon Madeleines

I wish that this recipe would work, but have to agree with the other one star rating. I also can't believe that this is the same recipe that others are rating. Part of the problem is that the recipe is vague. It does not specify how long to beat the sugar and eggs or what they should look like when beaten sufficiently. I beat them for several minutes on high until the mixture was thick and yellow as other madeleine recipes often recommend. After adding the remaining ingredients, the batter was too thin to even consider spreading as advised against. After baking they would not release from even my generously sprayed non-stick pans... immediately, after one minute, after five minutes or when cooled. The flavor of the cooked batter is similar to snicker doodles, which I love,and explains why I tried this recipe 3 times before giving up. I would love it if someone who rated this 5 stars and achieved success would provide specific details of how they did it. I went on line and discovered that this exact recipe is common as written on other sites as well, but there are no reviews with corrections. I finally found one site where someone who had tried it provided pictures of their disastrous results... the same as mine. For me the recipe made about 16 madeleines (all in pieces after prying out of the pan) and would have been all over the oven if I had filled them any fuller. The recipe claims 6 servings, which I would think means 12, but that number seems impossible.