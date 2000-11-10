Lady Locks
Lady Locks, or cream horns, are cute pastry tube cookies with a sweet cream filling.
Lady Locks, or cream horns, are cute pastry tube cookies with a sweet cream filling.
I made half the dough recipe and ended up with 5 dozen cookies! Good thing I made a whole batch of the filling. These cookies are easy to make and wonderfully delicious. They are just a bit time consuming. I used foil covered round colthesd pins that I rubbed a little shortening on. Cut the strips with a pizza cutter to make things go quicker. Make sure you mix the cottage cheese and the sugar/butter for a good bit to blend everything and break up the cheese curds. This will help with the 'cottage cheese after taste'. When cooking the flour and milk to a paste, make sure it is VERY THICK and refrigeratre it for several hours or else the filling will be too runny. Depending on the humidity and the thickness of the paste you may need to add more powdered sugar to make a stiffer filling.Read More
this recipe was so-so. i didn't like it that it had the after taste of cottage cheese. i don't think i will make these again. or maybe try to omit the cottage cheese next time.Read More
I made half the dough recipe and ended up with 5 dozen cookies! Good thing I made a whole batch of the filling. These cookies are easy to make and wonderfully delicious. They are just a bit time consuming. I used foil covered round colthesd pins that I rubbed a little shortening on. Cut the strips with a pizza cutter to make things go quicker. Make sure you mix the cottage cheese and the sugar/butter for a good bit to blend everything and break up the cheese curds. This will help with the 'cottage cheese after taste'. When cooking the flour and milk to a paste, make sure it is VERY THICK and refrigeratre it for several hours or else the filling will be too runny. Depending on the humidity and the thickness of the paste you may need to add more powdered sugar to make a stiffer filling.
I had this recipe before and misplaced it so I decided to look for it again on myrecipes.com and to my surpise here it is. I am so glad to have it again they are not hard to make just take awhile with having to refirgerate the dough and cut all the strips ,but the more times you make it the quicker you get Practice makes Prefectness. I have made them MANY times and the are fairly easy wants you get the hang of them Enjoy everyone :-Þ Yummy
awesome recipe!!!! follow instructions to a tee, because any subs will alter recipe too much have made 3 times already and the last time a tried to replace cottage cheese with sour cream and strained yogurt, makes cookie too moist stick with cottage cheese. make sure that you cream the sugar and shortening about 5 min to get the best blend. Added note : I blend my cottage cheese in blender til it is smooth.
this recipe was so-so. i didn't like it that it had the after taste of cottage cheese. i don't think i will make these again. or maybe try to omit the cottage cheese next time.
I did not make this recipe-- But my sister did. They are AMAZING. I hardly ever rate recipes, and never ones i did not make. But when she told me where she got the recipe I just had to give it a review purely as a taste tester. They seem very involved, but oh so worth it. I was really impressed. And I was surprised when she told me there was cottage cheese in there. Mmm, rich, creamy, salty, crisp and everything else you'd want in a taste experience!
I was looking for an alternative to puff pastry. This was much, much easier to work with than the puff pastry. I creamed together the fat and cottage cheese in a food processor for approx 5 minutes until glossy smooth. I needed more flour than 4 cups (four and a half to five, but add gradually) beacuse the dough was very sticky to start with. The flavor of the cooked cookie shell was superb, but it has a different texture than puff pastry... it was more like a Pillsbury crescent roll. It was not flaky , but it was tender. I can see this dough recipe used for a variety of things (appetizers, tarts, etc) and will definietly keep in my recipe book.
Best Lady Lock recipe EVER!!!
Great recipe- I've never used pudding mix before. There are some folks in PA who make aluminum forms so that you don't have to go through the whole clothespin ordeal!
I was very happy with this dough. I made this recipe for a friend's wedding cookie table and got good reviews. The dough is great to work with. It's forgiving if you rip it, just pinch it back together and re-roll. Make sure you start with small curd cottage cheese and beat it until there are absolutely no lumps, and definitely don't skip the overnight refrigeration. I divided the dough into 8 pieces to make rolling out easier. Each divided portion gave me about 12 cookies. I didn't reroll the scraps, but I think they would have been fine and come out to about 100 cookies. The end result was like puff pastry. As soon as I tasted it, I could see a lot of applications for this dough piped with savory fillings. The filling recipe however, I heavily tweaked. I thought it had a waxy, artificial feel when I tried it alone, perhaps from the shortening and fluff. I ended up adding a stick of softened butter and doubled the confectioners sugar (to a total of 4 cups), a pinch of salt, and more real vanilla extract to even it out. Overall, good recipe! Will make again. Excited to experiment with it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections