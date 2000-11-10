Lady Locks

Lady Locks, or cream horns, are cute pastry tube cookies with a sweet cream filling.

prep:
45 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream together butter, margarine, cottage cheese, salt, and 4 cups of flour to form a dough. Shape into a large square, cover, and chill overnight.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Cut dough into 4 quarters. Roll each quarter out individually, about 1/8 inch thick; cut into 8-inch strips.

  • Roll over tubes (I use clothespins covered with aluminum foil). Bake in the preheated oven until brown, about 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Cook and stir milk and 4 tablespoons of flour together over medium-low heat until thick paste forms. Let cool completely.

  • Beat shortening and confectioners' sugar together until fluffy. Add marshmallow cream and vanilla; add cold paste and beat.

  • Fill tubes with cream filling. Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
360 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 29.2g; fat 25g; cholesterol 24mg; sodium 273.1mg. Full Nutrition
