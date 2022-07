Lady Locks

I was very happy with this dough. I made this recipe for a friend's wedding cookie table and got good reviews. The dough is great to work with. It's forgiving if you rip it, just pinch it back together and re-roll. Make sure you start with small curd cottage cheese and beat it until there are absolutely no lumps, and definitely don't skip the overnight refrigeration. I divided the dough into 8 pieces to make rolling out easier. Each divided portion gave me about 12 cookies. I didn't reroll the scraps, but I think they would have been fine and come out to about 100 cookies. The end result was like puff pastry. As soon as I tasted it, I could see a lot of applications for this dough piped with savory fillings. The filling recipe however, I heavily tweaked. I thought it had a waxy, artificial feel when I tried it alone, perhaps from the shortening and fluff. I ended up adding a stick of softened butter and doubled the confectioners sugar (to a total of 4 cups), a pinch of salt, and more real vanilla extract to even it out. Overall, good recipe! Will make again. Excited to experiment with it.