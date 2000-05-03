Roll About Sugar Cookies
These cookies are thick and bake up really soft. Great for cut out cookies.
Excellent soft sugar cookies... takes food coloring well I rooled the dough about 1/4" thick and got 44 3-1/2" cookiesRead More
I found this recipe to be too soft to roll out. The recipe does not say to chill, so I did not. I also feel they are not very sweet, making frosting them a necessity. They tasted much like biscuits to me (without frosting).Read More
This is not a pattern cookie. At best, a drop cookie. I have done a few batches now. I needed cookie shapes for one of my kindergartens and decided to try a new recipe, but have been disappointed. If you follow the recipe as-is, this can only be spooned, even if you chill it. I made several modifications while doing another batch, which made a nice, light sugar cookie. Add half a cup of confectioners' sugar to the butter mixture, because by the end (as I had expected) you'll need more floury, so if you don't want it to be bland you need it a bit sweeter. Follow the rest as written except add milk gradually and only as much as needed until you have a fair consistency for a dough -- it will not be a full cup, maybe 2/3. Chill it, then it can be rolled into 1 tsp balls (if you use a melon baller, with a scoop so that it does not stick, you can make them more uniform), roll in granulated white sugar, and press down slightly onto baking sheet (with baking parchment paper works best). Space them, because they will puff out. Bake until it's a cookie (right before it would start to brown if you can estimate well). Well that turned out alright, but since the recipe as it was given was not at all what it promises, I can only give this two stars.
I loved these cookies, they were so easy to work with, no need to chill the dough. They cut up easily and best of all they stayed "Nice & soft". I do suggest to add the milk a bit at a time until you get a nice soft, not sticky dough. Great cookies.
I had to add 3 more cups of flour, and it ws still so sticky I could hardly work with it.
Some of the other reviews on this say that this cookie isn't sweet enough, I added about 1/2 cup of sugar and about 1/4 cup flour. My batch was for 30 cookies. It made the cookies taste really good. They are soft and cakey. The recipe says that you don't have to chill it, but if you don't they are almost impossible to roll out
After reading all of the reviews for this recipe, I feel I need to share my thoughts on this. Before I even began to use the recipe, I read the reviews. I almost didn't make the cookies b/c of some of them. I'm glad that I did, however. This cookie recipe is the best I have ever found!! I will use it for the rest of my cookie making days, and will also pass it on to friends and family. I have not gotten one bad comment about this cookie, as a matter of fact, just the opposite. Everyone who has eaten one of these cookies, wants the recipe. I did make a couple of small modifications, such as using less milk than the recipe calls for (about 2/3 of a cup) and I also used almond extract for flavor. I then used a round biscuit cutter, to cut the cookies with, and they baked up beautifully!! I frosted them with my peppermint flavored icing,(white and red) and made "peppermint candy cookies" out of them. They were a big hit at my companies' Christmas party!! I did not have any problems with rolling the cookies out, and they did not need to be chilled. Just flour the area to roll them out in, and your rolling pin. I realize this is just my opinion, but I felt I needed to make sure nobody would pass this recipe by without giving it a chance b/c it is a great one! Thanks!
We use this recipe every year, and everyone at work LOVES THEM!!
wound up having to knead in a lot of flour to get it to rolling consistency, but, turned out fluffy and tasty.
Wish I would have read the reviews PRIOR to wasting all the ingredients!! Had to add an additional 3 cups flour!!!!
great cookie recipe. I used it for christmas cookies and they turned out better than the usual!
This recipe is very easy. If you roll out the dough to about 1/2" thinkness. if it is any thinner, the bottom will get to brown. These are very good.
After adding maybe 3 cups of flour, it came close to the right consistency but still had to chill awhile. It will be midnight before I get the kids in bed after baking. My advice, READ REVIEWS BEFORE BAKING!
Nope, no way. Not using this recipe again. It was way too sticky, I had to chill the dough and then add another 1/2 cup of flour, and on the advice of a previous reviewer a 1/2 cup powdered sugar. With the holiday time crunch, I need a cookie dough that's perfect to use without modifications. Surely there's a better one out there, this isn't it. Taste and appearance-wise they were great tho.
what a mess. There is no baking without baking soda or powder.
These cookies suck!! I made these with my daughter, followed recipe, dough very sticky, unable to roll without a lot of extra flour. End result not sweet, too puffy.
Would give it zero stars if I could. I made a batch, it was doughy and sticky, I threw it out thinking I made a mistake. Made another batch, same thing. I tried rolling it out and cutting the shapes, it was a mess. They turned out more like biscuits and have a very doughy taste - I even added extra sugar because of other reviews that it wasn't sweet enough. I made 12 then didn't use the rest of the dough. What a waste of money. And the sad thing was my four year old daughter and I were making these the evening before Easter. So we ended up with no cookies for guests. There was no way I was serving those.
This was a big disappointment. I needed a quick and easy roll out sugar cookie and I got a real sticky mess. No amount of chilling was going to make this a roll out, which was the point. Sorry this recipe needs a new name.
I LOVE THIS RECIPE! My first attempt at roll-out sugar cookies and I call it a success!! I agree with the other reviews that the dough is VERY soft and must be rolled carefully and with plenty of flour. But the end result is a light, puffy, not-too-sweet cookie that i'm just thrilled with. Another bit of advice - use the largest mixing bowl you have. i had to move the mixture to a bigger bowl TWICE. :) also agree with the tip about adding the milk gradually, i could have done with a bit less. made one batch of 20 cookies so far, still have about 2/3 of the dough left waiting in the fridge to be baked tomorrow. will try not to eat the rest of the batch we made tonight! :)
NOT to be rolled out cookies. Not sweet enough to be dropped, either.
Thanks so much to Qwertzik for the tips for making this work. I made half a batch of these. I used margarine instead of shortening and 3/4 cup white sugar with 1/4 cup powdered sugar. I only used 1/3 cup milk instead of the 1/2 cup, and used 2 1/4 cups flour with 1/2 tsp salt and the dough turned out really well. Probably could have rolled it out, but I decided to roll the dough into one-inch balls and roll them in a brown sugar/cinnamon mixture. Flattened slightly before baking and baked for 8 minutes. They turned out nice and soft, with just the right amount of sweetness. So, since heavy modifications are needed for this recipe, two stars is really all it can get.
This dough was very sticky and hard to work with. I had to add extra flour. I thought the cookie had a bitter taste to it. I used a lot of frosting in order to cover up the bitter taste!
these cookies taste like bland biscuts. They're not sweet enough, they don't have any flavor, and they're really hard to roll out. I tried to fix up the recipie a bit with some salt, more vanilla, sugar, and flour but its still not that great.
Without a doubt, this recipe makes up the best sugar cookies I've ever had! I've used it for several years now and it became a family & friend favorite the first year. They bake up so soft and have an almost silky smooth texture to the dough. Thanks so much K Cornell for posting this recipe!
A very good, simple sugar cookie. The dough was quite soft & although I chilled it, it still needed quite a lot of flour, but yet was manageable to roll out.
Awesome taste, but very sticky...I had to add LOTS of flour over what the recipe asked for. Bakes very fluffy - like the kind you get at a bakery. Watch carefully when cooking - turns brown easily.
They were easy to roll out with lots of flour, however they have soooo much flour and so little sugar that adding flour seemed laughable. One reviewer said they tasted just like biscuits and clearly he/she was spot on. We have decided to try and salvage them with super sugary frosting but we will have to see. I'm not sure they are even presentable enough to send them down range to grateful soldiers.
These cookies are wildly popular with my nieces and nephews. I can't bake them fast enough some times!
Super easy and perfect for rolling. My 3 1/2 year old was rolling and cutting by herself at the end! Followed one reviewer's suggestion to add the milk little by little so the dough wouldn't be sticky. I only used 1/4 cup milk and it was perfect. Also sprinkled cookies with sugar before baking. I halved the recipe and it was WAY plenty cookies for my family. Next time I will add a bit more sugar to the batter. These are GREAT! Definitely my new go to sugar cookie. :)
Did not have shortening so used butter instead. Maybe the shortening would have made a huge difference. They were very bland. We also had to chill it in order to roll out.
Easy recipe but not very sweet, found it necessary to frost all of them to add that extra sweetness. Without frosting they tasted kind of like bisquits.
tasted very good.we loved them.my daughter made them.she did a good job and she thought they were easy to make.
Way too much baking soda ! I was wondering when it said 4 teaspoons. And yes, has to add a ton of flour. But won’t be eating them as they taste terrible
I always have a hard time with sugar cookie dough being too sticky. This recipe started to worry me because even after having the dough in the fridge for a bit it was super sticky. I put flour down on the table and worked it into the dough and the stickiness went away. It rolled out beautifully and they taste great!! :-) Just be patient and have a lot of flour handy.
This is my favorite roll out cookie. I've made them lots of times. I make tons at Christmas! Such a hit.. Yes, I do chill dough for about 30 mins. Or sometimes pre-plan for overnight. Never had any trouble with it being sticky. I've mailed these across the country from California to Michigan and they have been perfect. I don't like a really sweet cookie. I like to add stuff on the cookie. Such a s sprinkles, and candies and chocolate pieces. Give it a try chilling... :)
Too much milk! I ended up having to add two additional cups of flour.
