Roll About Sugar Cookies

These cookies are thick and bake up really soft. Great for cut out cookies.

Recipe by K Cornell

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Cream together the sugar, shortening, and eggs. Add dry ingredients and then add milk and vanilla.

  • Roll out dough on floured surface and cut with cookie cutters. Place on cookie sheets. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes. Do not let cookies get too brown, only slightly around the edges. Store in a tightly closed container. They freeze well also.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 31.1g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 16.3mg; sodium 157.3mg. Full Nutrition
