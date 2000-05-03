Roll About Sugar Cookies

After reading all of the reviews for this recipe, I feel I need to share my thoughts on this. Before I even began to use the recipe, I read the reviews. I almost didn't make the cookies b/c of some of them. I'm glad that I did, however. This cookie recipe is the best I have ever found!! I will use it for the rest of my cookie making days, and will also pass it on to friends and family. I have not gotten one bad comment about this cookie, as a matter of fact, just the opposite. Everyone who has eaten one of these cookies, wants the recipe. I did make a couple of small modifications, such as using less milk than the recipe calls for (about 2/3 of a cup) and I also used almond extract for flavor. I then used a round biscuit cutter, to cut the cookies with, and they baked up beautifully!! I frosted them with my peppermint flavored icing,(white and red) and made "peppermint candy cookies" out of them. They were a big hit at my companies' Christmas party!! I did not have any problems with rolling the cookies out, and they did not need to be chilled. Just flour the area to roll them out in, and your rolling pin. I realize this is just my opinion, but I felt I needed to make sure nobody would pass this recipe by without giving it a chance b/c it is a great one! Thanks!