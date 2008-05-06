Magic Peanut Butter Middles
Chocolate cookie with a surprise peanut butter center.
I actually discovered this recipe on another forum & have been making these cookies for years with some very minor alterations. MOST IMPORTANTLY: ADD A TBSP. OF WATER OR MILK, as the dough is a bit too dry. I also always add an extra couple tsps., maybe even tbsp. of PB. Works every time. The dough should not looked cracked when you roll it, it should look like playdo. In addition, I cut both types of sugar down to 1/3 c. & they always come out fine. The middles are very sweet, so there's no need for that much sugar in the chocolate dough. With time, you become experienced at assembling these & eventually you'll be so good at it that you won't have any leftover PB balls, because you'll be able to handle more PB in the center, which makes them so much better!!!Read More
These were way more trouble than they were worth. I felt they were dry and the flavor lacked something (and I am a peanut butter fanatic). I ended up throwing most of them away because no one in my house would touch them.Read More
Ok, so I have made these about 5 times now. The first few times, I found the chocolate dough to be a little dry and not very flavorful. Here is a summary of what I figured out to make the chocolate part moist, fudge, and just awesome: 1) Use brand name cocoa like hershey's, it will taste better; 2) Add 2 Tbsp sour cream to liquid mixture; 3) Add 1 extra egg (total of 2); 4) add 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips to chocolate dough. YUM!
Oh my! I almost gave up when the chocolate dough wouldn't wrap around the peanut butter middles very easily. But I didn't give up & found that if I really flatten the dough and then wrap it, it works better. I think next time I make these I will chill the peanut butter middles before wrapping the dough around them. (Oh yeah, I too was left with more middles than dough, lol!!) They do look scrumptious, time for a taste!!
LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this recipe! I have to say that this is one of the easier Christmas cookies I have ever made. I made the filling first and stuck it in the fridge while mixing up the cookie batter. Based on suggestions and opinions here, I added 2 T. sour cream to the batter and to make it more chocolatey, I added 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips. Once that was done, I then rolled the filling into balls and put them back in the fridge. I floured my hands and made small patties in the palm of my hand with a dent in the middle for the filling, put the filling in, and then rolled them like when you make meatballs. No filling seeped out, 30 cookies, and incredibly delicious. I am just trying to figure out how to hide them from the kids and me before handing out to friends and family.
I baked them for my boyfriend (firefighter in training) to bring to his firefighter buddies. They were hit! I'd even give them five stars except they were a pain to make. I even tried to flatten the chocolate dough and plop a peanut butter mixture on top, then wrap around. Still pretty hard to cover the peanut butter. My chocolate dough didn't turn out too crumbly, but I followed the directions EXACTLY and I realize that by mixing the wet ingredients into the dry VERY thoroughly with my kitchenaid, they went from dry to moist - maybe this is the problem others are running into, they are undermixing. Anyhow, They cracked when I flattened so for that reason alone I may add a little extra water or maybe a couple of tblspoons of sour cream to avoid that. The end result was worth the effort! Don't skip the sugar on top...and these go great with milk.
The end result of this recipe is truly delicious. However, it is really time consuming and the number of cookies you get for that time is low. I rolled both dough and filling (both chilled) into logs and cut into 30 pieces, but assembling still took an hour. It was hard for me to get the dough around the filling without it splitting and letting a bit leak out. Mine all cracked on baking so you can see a web of the filling through the chocolate cookie. I read the reviews and the suggestion to freeze the centers sounds like it could make things a bit easier. They are very tasty but I won't make them frequently. I overbaked mine, going by appearance I didn't think they were done after the specified baking time so I added a few minutes, but now that they are cooled, they are hard and a bit dry, so next time I'll follow the timing in the recipe.
I made these twice now and they are very good, but they are time consuming to make. Assembly is the slightly tricky part. To form the cookie I took a small amount of dough and flattened it in my palm. If its too sticky, add more flour. If the flattened disc is bigger than your palm the finished cookie will be too big. Drop the chilled filling in the middle and fold over and crimp. Place the crimped side down and don't forget to flatten the cookie on the baking sheet just a bit.
This is one of those cookies that you can't just have one. I love the surprised look on everyone’s face when they thought it was just a chocolate cookie when they tasted the peanut butter inside. I call them Peanut butter surprise. I chilled the peanut butter mixture and the cookie dough before rolling them into balls. I had no trouble at all. Can't wait for an excuse to make them again!!!
without some modifications this recipe is only about a 3, but I knew it had potential!! DEFINITELY MAKE THESE they are soooo yummy IF you make the following minor changes: 1) add 2 more TBSP of cocoa powder 2) substitute 1/4 c of melted semi sweet chocolate for the 1/4 c of peanut butter that goes into the cookie dough 3) lessen the flour slightly (I used 1 1/4 cup + 2 TBSP) 4) add a pinch of salt to the dough, and 1/8 tsp of salt to the peanut butter middle (REALLY enhances the flavor of both the choc & pb...brings the recipe from a 5 in flavor to a 10!!) 5) Lastly, make the peanut butter middle batter FIRST, portion out into balls using a round bottom tsp, place on a plate and (as suggested by several other bakers) FREEZE while you make the choco cookie dough - by the time you're done w/the dough your pb balls with be firm enough to stuff into the middle of it. THEN, dip a round bottom TBSP into flour, msr out a ball of choco dough, then, as other reviewers helpfully suggested, flatten the ball in your hand, put the pb ball into the middle, and simply fold the edges up and roll like you would a meatball. EZ!! ...IF you do it this way...if not you're going to be frustrated beyond belief! Thanks for posting Stephanie - i'll be making this one for years to come :)
I love these and they are not a lot of extra work to make. To prevent the cookies from being dry the next day they should be stored in something airtight. I used a ziplock bag and my cookies were still great the next day.
Wow! These are great....took some time to make but worth it. I did end up with 4 extra peanut butter balls....so I guess I used a little too much cookie dough to wrap these. Otherwise the recipe was easy to follow and accurate. What a treat to have a chocolate cookie with a peanut butter surprise inside! Tasted like a Resees' peanut butter cup inside....will be making these for the holidays...thanks for a new cookie recipe!
Turned out a little tough for me, but probably because I experimented and used a microwave. I guess cookies simply won't bake correctly in it. 4 stars for the taste. A little too sweet though maybe.
Very YUMMY!!!! A BIG BIG help... Start with the peanut butter/confectioner's sugar mixture. I measured out about 1 Tbsp + 1 tsp. for each ball, cut each ball in half, you'll get 30. Roll balls of peanut butter dough, put into the freezer, this keeps the peanut butter balls from oozing out of the chocolate when you roll them together. Next the chocolate dough, Adding 2 Tablespoons of sour cream or even better 2 Tbsp. mayonnaise. Adding that to the chocolate dough is a MUST! I prefer using mayonnaise because it adds more moisture to the chocolate dough and makes it easier to work with without having to put in the freezer. It works best when you measure out tablespoons of dough on a plate, you will have just about 30 tablespoons. Take the peanut butter out in batches for each cookie sheet, let the rest keep chillin'. Flatten a chocolate mound into a patty between your hands and put frozen peanut butter into the chocolate and roll between your hands into a ball. Worked perfectly, no leftover dough, no seeping peanut butter. Very simple doing it this way. Bake 15 at a time, 2 batches they are done. These are requested every year in the cookie tins. I tried adding peanut butter and chocolate chips to the chocolate dough this year, they were a bit harder to assemble but I can't wait til they cool to taste one!
I have been using this recipe for years, got it from a cooking mag. I have a friend who asks me to make them every year for her birthday. It does take some practice to get the dough to filling just right but after you make them a few times, they come together perfectly and quickly. I roll the balls in sugar then smoosh them a bit with a flat bottomed glass.
Just made these, and they are very tasty . . . especially if you like chocolate and peanut butter together! I read a few reviews, and made a few adjustments based on that. I added about 2 Tblsp. of sour cream to the chocolate mixture, so it wouldn't crumble so much. Good call. I used my small cookie scoop and scooped all of the chocolate part onto a piece of waxed paper (so I could see how many I was going to get). I got 26. I did cut back on the filling ingredients to 2/3 cup of each (peanut butter & powdered sugar), as many others said they had filling left over. Good call. Then I used a teaspoon, and divided the filling into 26 equal size balls. Perfect - no leftovers! Then my daughter and I assembled them, patting the chocolate ball into the palm of our floured hands, flattening to a circle. Place the filling in the middle, and pinch the edges up and around the filling, placed them pinch side down on cookie sheets lined with a silicone mat. Baked for exactly 9 minutes. Yum!
These cookies were delicious. I don't understand how someone can rate these cookies for there difficulty. The directions doesn't say that it's easy to make. If you are a fanatic about chocolate and peanut butter together....look no further!!
Made exactly as indicated, right down to type of flour, and real butter. This was a fun project for the kidlet and I. Unfortunately, I had to make a whole second batch of peanut butter filling to finish, so we must have made our centers too big. (We love PB, so that's definitely not a problem!) I used natural PB (nothing but ground nuts), so there was a bit less sugar than most people's recipes, I expect. We found the sweetness level high, but not too high. Ours didn't crack, but tasted good. The chocolate flavor was present but not strong. These cookies seemed to be all about the PB anyway. We'll definitely make these again, but probably only as a rainy day project or for the holidays. They were easy but time (and dish) consuming.
I made these about a year ago. However, they were a HIT! Oh my god. They were amazing! My boyfriend's friend's dog, being almost 13 now, jumped at the sight of these and knocked the plate off of they table and tore into the bag. They were that appetizing... Haha. I have yet to make these again. My mom is just waiting! I don't know how many times I get asked "When are you going to make those peanut butter middle cookies again?" They took forever for me to put together, but once baked...AMAZING! :)
Made these cookies with Hershey's Special Dark Cacao Powder because that's what I had on hand. After reading reviews, I added 2 tbs sour cream. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly as written and ended up with 30 cookies. Had no trouble rolling the filling or the cookie dough. Flattened the dough, placed filling in center, covered filling with dough and rerolled the cookies. A bit time consuming but convenient since I had all the ingredients in my pantry. Delicious!
Yum, yum. These weren't as hard as people made them sound! What I did: *Followed other reviewers' advice and added 2TBsp. sour cream to the chocolate cookie part, and had no trouble with cracking or crumbling. *Made the PB mixture first, rolled into balls, and froze them while I worked on the chocolate dough. *Used 1/2TBsp. for the PB part, and a whole one for the chocolate part. *Made a chocolate-dough patty in my palm, placed the PB ball in the middle, wrapped, then rolled between floured hands. I only came up with 25 cookies, which took 10 minutes to bake, but I had even Pb and chocolate. Phew! That's it for the technical part, which did take some time, but wasn't too bad. As for the taste, they're pretty dang good! You'd never know by looking at them that they're anything special, but one bite and you're transported to a whole new kind of happy place! A must-try for peanut butter lovers. =]
Delicious! I rolled both the filling and the batter into separate balls then refrigerated them for about 45 min. Flattened the chocolate batter balls before inserting the peanut butter filling balls and rolling. Baked them exactly 10 min. Thanks for this variation of the always-great (in my opinion) chocolate-peanut butter combination. These will become a part of my repertoire.
I thought these tasted wonderful. I made it exactally the way the recipe is written. I'm only giving it 4 stars because the chocolate dough is hard to work with as it is crumbly. I found it works better to roll the dough flat and then wrap around the middle. I ended up with peanut butter middle left over. Just an FYI for those of you who decide to try this recipe, THE COOKIES ARE HUGH!!!! I ended up with 1 1/2 dozen. I will make these again, but will use 2 eggs. and maybe a little more peanut butter in the chocolate dough.
The taste of these cookies was really good. They weren't too dry or too moist. Was not overly sweet or tasteless. The chocolate and peanut butter complimented each other well. The prep process was a little time consuming but I think I will make these again. Another reviewer said another option to create a similar cookie with less time is to make peanut butter chocolate chip cookies. While I agree that these cookies may take less time and utilize similar ingredients thus making a very similar taste, you won't get the same texture chocolate chips will make for a sweeter cookie than the magic middles. A problem I encountered was the filling coming out when I flattened the cookies. It could be because I flattened them a little too much. A tip to making sure not to get any filling leftover is to separate the filling and dough into 30 equal pieces before you start wrapping.
These cookies were actually pretty amazing. I had a different recipe for these that I loved, but hated making, so I tried this instead. They were so easy! I took the suggestion of adding a tablespoon of milk to the cookie and it made the texture absolutely perfect for forming them. They were a little bland at first, but the more I eat them the better they get. I'll definately be making them again!
the dough was too crubly as is, so I added 3 more tbs butter and 2 tbs of milk, and that made these soooo very soft and chewy. I also added just over 1/4 cup flour and 2 tbs butter to the filling, and made pinwheels (the filling just turns to mush in pinwheels without the extra flour and butter).
I made several cookies from this web site this year for gifts, and this cookie was my husband's favorite. My boss requested the recipe. These are excellent. I preferred to make them as balls and not flatten then at all, although I did dip the top half in sugar for a sparkly effect (optional). I liked the big taste of peanut butter that way and they looked good, too. This recipe is a keeper! Thank you for sharing your recipe, Stephanie! These take a little more time, but are the best.
these are great, and they definitely do better with age - 3 or 4 days after baking them is when i think they taste the best, althoiugh i have not idea why. i will say, i would prefer that the outer chocolate cookie be chocolatey-er...i would omit the PB next time and up the cocoa. but otherwise, they are very good and made a great addition to our holiday cookie tray. thanks!
For all the work, I'm not sure I'm game to make them again. They were too good! It hardly seems worth it when we eat them all in less time it takes to put them together. These are fantastic gift cookies.
I have made these cookies several times in the last few weeks. It seems that my co-workers and friends can't get enough of them! I add two tablespoons of sour-cream, as well as an extra egg. I find that refrigerating the dough between cookie sheets makes it more workable. This cookies are WONDERFUL!
Made these for Christmas, the only "glass" I could find to flatten was a cut glass with a pattern on the bottom, when I used this it made a star imprint on the cookie, mixed with the sugar it was rolled in it made them look like chocolate snow flake cookies...very impressive if I do say so myself.
Very good recipe. I didn't find these difficult or time consuming. It does help to chill the peanut butter filling as others have suggested.
Yes these take a bit of time to make, but they're easy to make. I made 30 even-sized peanut butter balls first, lining them around a plate (not on top of each other). Then I used a *level* tablespoon to measure out the chocolate batter. It was spot on for exactly 30 cookies. As for the taste, they were decent! My only negative comment about these is that the chocolate dough was a bit dry, so I had to add in some milk. Perhaps this is due to the size of the egg I used? Also, the chocolate cookie part on it's own is ok, not noteworthy. I used Aldi brand cocoa powder because it's a fraction of the price of name brand, so not sure if that makes a difference. Would definitely recommend mini chocolate chips in the batter to liven it up. And I baked mine for 8 minutes and should have removed at 7 minutes for more chewiness.
I'm writing to rate the filling only, which is stellar. I used it between two layers of brownie batter, trying to get a "Reese's Peanut Butter Cup" type of effect with brownies. It turned out SOOOO good! Not sure if I'll actually try this with the cookie recipe because just spreading it out over the brownie layer and adding another on top was a lot of work but the result was fantastic so why mess with a good thing?!?
These cookies are really good, but I did add a tbsp of milk to the chocolate mixture to help with moisture. Also, I would recommend that they are not flattened too much as that will dry them out. I also only baked mine for 6 minutes.
I really enjoyed not only making these cookies (baking is my yoga!) but also eating them! Not true for my kids, ages 4 and 9, they did not love them, they are more the peanut butter cookies with kisses on top, but I still gave these 4 stars. I did add 2 Tbsp. of milk to my batter to make it easier to work with and I rolled my filling balls first and froze them while I made the batter. I lucked out and had the right amount of both and did what others suggested--I flattened out the chocolate into a pancake and them wrapped it around the balls and crimped the extra and placed them crimped side down. Perfect! No breaking open! I did sprinkle them with coarse sugar and served them warm from the oven with vanilla ice cream on top, yummy! So all of you Moms out there, you have been warned: this is not what I consider a "kid friendly" recipe, it leaves extra for you to enjoy!
absoulty amazing,i did not have to alter this recipe at all,just found i had to make double the peanut butter filling,takes a while to finish but so worth the time.thank you
Excellent cookie! As others suggested, I made the filling first and then chilled it while I made the cookies. I added 1 Tbsp of milk to the filling to hold it together a bit. The cookie dough is very soft and so it's nice to have the filling set a little. I did run out of filling before I ran out of cookie dough, but that will improve as I make these more and have a better feel for how large to make the middles. These are very rich and delicious!
very tasty I followed suggestions and added a tablespoon of sour cream and a half a bag of chocolate chips I had laying around but I think it would have been ok without it. I found that they were not too difficult to assemble either
Only note: be careful not to squish them too thin.
Quite nearly as easy to bake as they were to make disappear! I doubled the ingredients to make the original 30 yield, and was glad I did. These cookies didn't last an hour in this world.
These are AMAZING!!!!! need I say more.
These were pretty good. Made for "Peanut Butter lovers' Day" just because. In about 2 hrs start to finish, made while my kids napped. My peanut butter mixture was crumbly, so I added about 1 tsp water, which quickly changed it from dry to wet. After I started rolling PB balls, it firmed up (no refrigeration required). The chocolate dough was good consistency w/ no changes. followed advice to flatten and wrap around PB balls. I had no GLASS cup, so just rolled cookie in sugar and pressed with two fingers. Baked 7, cooled 2min, and all are round, couple cracked edges, but the PB is still hidden for a surprise.
Oo, yum...! I did add a little milk per a suggestion by another reviewer, and otherwise didn't change much. Maybe a little less sugar in the batter and a little more filling - did try mini chocolate chips in the batter too but it made it a little harder to wrap around the peanut butter mixture. Really amazing!
I saw this recipe and had to make it right away! It's easy if not a little time-consuming, but I had fun with it! I'm a fourteen-year-old inexperienced in baking, but I found this really easy to follow. Despite the suggestions of adding sour cream or chilling the filling in the other reviews, I neglected to do so and tried out the way the recipe called, and it turned out perfect. The only thing I changed was instead of flattening with a glass dipped in white sugar, I put sugar on a plate and dipped the top of my cookies in the sugar, then flattened with a fork. They came out absolutely delicious and my father loves them. I'll definitely be doing this recipe again; the time it took to prepare was worth it. A huge hit if you're a peanut butter lover!
These are so good. A little time consuming but well worth it!!
Great cookies, very yummy and easy to make. It takes a while to form the cookies before they go in the oven, so make sure you have at least an hour to make them, not including oven time!
these look sooooooooooooooo good i dont have unsweeted backing coco, i would really love to bake these
Wow, these had to be the best peanut butter cookies I've ever had! The only thing in the recipe that I ommited was the vanilla... didn't have any at the time, but will add in the next batch. What I like most about these cookies is that they are not oily and crunchy like most peanut butter cookies are! I was worried that the peanut butter in the middle would ooze out while it was baking, but every cookie that I made came out perfect! I had a lot of the chocolate coating left, but making the filling was a snap so it wasn't hard to compensate for the left overs. Some reviews thought the chocolate coating was hard to work with, but I found that it was really easy. I rolled it into a ball, flattened it, then wrapped it around the filling. You can smooth the edges out by rolling it some more in your hands and it evens out perfectly. This is the only peanut butter cookie I will ever make again!
Very sweet, but that's the way I love them! Perfect too with my morning coffee!
These were a bit time consuming but well worth it. I did make the filling first and rolled it into about 27 balls and then flattened the balls a little. Then I put it in the freezer while I made the batter. I flattened the batter in my hand like a mini pie crust and then wrapped it around a ball. Then I continued to follow the recipe using the glass and sugar. They came out perfect, just like a reese's peanut butter cup cookie!
I didn't have any cocoa powder on me so I used ovaltine mix and added some oats in there. Great Results!
I have made these cookies long before i saw this recipe on this website. They are the best but are messy to make. you need to keep the both of the doughs cold. they work the best when cold. Using this much dough for each cookie will make them about 3 inches once baked. they are also meant to be decorate with icing which this recipe doesn't tell you. so if you want smaller cookies make the balls smaller
They're okay. Just not what I was expecting. The dough was very cake-y and gave the cookies an almost brownie-like taste. Also, I think the recipe really needs some salt, both in the cookie and the filling...
I've made these several times now. Very time consuming... But my boyfriend rolls them out faster than I do since my hands area always so hot. So I "let" him do it now (heh) - Awesome cookies!
They were pretty good. I thought they were too dry but everyone I shared them with loved them. I guess they are the perfect cookie to enjoy with a glass of milk! Not sure if I'll make them again. They just weren't quite worth the time spent.
I followed the directions almost exactly and didnt have any trouble with assembly at all. Heres what I did..I lightly rolled the cookie dough into a ball and pressed it into the the palm of my hand...not totally flat but more like a well.Put the peanut butter filling in the center and wrap edges around it. It worked out fine. I did refridgerate the center for about 15 min and left cookie dough on counter at room temp before assembly. I read that someone else cuts down the sugar for the center but in my opinion it has to be sweet because the cookie part is not. In fact it kinda lacks flavor a little. I also found them to be a bit dry. With that said, these are really good but definitely not the best thing i ever ate. OH..P.S; I did ad 3 tsps of milk to cookie batter so it would be easier to work with
Not the sweetest cookie out there, but very good. If you want a sweeter cookie add more of the peanut butter filling. The chocolate dough is a bit hard to work with so attack it with gusto. All in all a very flavorful cookie.
I added the 2 Tbsp sour cream to the dough as suggested by others and refrigerated the dough first. Didn't have any problems putting together or cooking. These have an awesome taste but are a pain to make. Way too labor intensive for me. Thanks for a good idea though!
SO good. I did not get 30 cookies out of one batch, however, I might have made the fillings too big. It's just as well, that means there aren't as many for me to eat. A more labor intensive cookie than, say, chocolate chip (when using a cookie scoop), but really worth it for a special treat. Thanks!
I didn't think these were too time consuming; I'm 10 days away from delivering a little girl via c-section and I whipped these up while a cake was baking in the oven. For fun, I used a glass that had a star shape on the bottom, cookies were really cute!! Thanks for sharing!!
Everyone loved this recipe! I did add a little more flour than called for, which made the chocolate cookie part a little more "puffy"
These were indeed delicious but time-consuming. I recommend chilling both filling and dough in freezer for at least 30 min. It's a good treat during the holidays but I probably won't make them on a regular basis.
Labor intensive, difficult to make. Not that great.
Best cookies ever! They're extrememly rich, but absolutely perfect with a tall glass of cold milk.
Vary time consuming, good but not one of my favorites.
Ok- but not worth the effort! Took a long time to make.
These came out great! I rolled the peanut butter into 30 balls. I had some chocolate dough left over, so I would recommend using slightly more than 1 Tbsp. for each cookie. I found the easiest way to shape the dough around the peanut butter was to flatten it out, then wrap it around the peanut butter. It is a bit tedious, but worth it if you love the chocoate-PB combo!
Just lovely! I made these as a gift for my boss and a coworker and they ate them right up. My boss was intrigued by the filling ("how did you get that in there???") hehe. I did add the tablespoon of milk because the dough was so dry, but it didn't seem to help... it was still quite difficult to work with. Next time I might add an extra egg. Refrigerating the peanut butter middles makes those much easier to handle, though. I'm not a big peanut butter cookie person, but these are delicious!
oh my god are these amazing! If you're having trouble with assembly, just throw the dough in the fridge for 15-30 minutes and it won't stick to your hands.
These were just GREAT! My 7 year old son and I made these last week. They were a HUGE hit. I shaped the centers into balls, flattened them just a bit and threw them in the freezer for about 10 minutes. Then I took 1 T of chocolate dough and divided it in half. I rolled each half into a ball, flattened them, sandwiched the 2 chocolate dough discs with the peanut butter in the center and sealed the edges. I hope this makes sense because by the time I had made about 5 cookies, I already could do them quickly. Like I said, even my son could do them! They were soooo yummy! Way easier then you think it is going to be.
Very delicious and easy but time consuming. Worth it for special people. My granddaughters said they were awesome, and their dad couldn't keep out of them!
Love, love, love these cookies!
My husband, a peanut butter fanatic, loved them, I thought they were good but a little too peanut buttery. Next time I will add a little more sugar to the middles. They are time consuming to make but fairly simple.
These cookies are very delicious, something different that you don't see very often. I have not had one yet but everybody that has eaten them has enjoyed them. The only downfall to this recipe is wrapping the little peanut butter balls, it does take a little time, my first ones were a bit sad looking. These bake up very well and look great, I will continue to make these. Thanks for sharing this unique recipe!
Not worth the effort as is. The finished chocolate portion is way too dry, which made it very difficult to wrap around the peanut butter mixture. Other reviewers suggest some solutions for this, but I am not going to put the effort in again. I also thought the taste was a little bland.
Everyone I have made this for asks me for the recipe! Use the ingredient modifications provided in other reviews and freeze both the chocolate and peanut butter mixer before handling. Enjoy with a glass of milk, this recipe is definitely worth it!
They were good- if you like peanut butter you'll love these. However they turned out a bit dry and the chocolate part didn't have much chocolate flavor. I was a little disappointed but they sure did look impressive.
Made this as is and they are delicious when they are still warm but when they get cold, they get hard. Definitely need milk while eating these too.
These were delicious-perfect for peanut butter lovers. They are definitely more time consuming than regular drop cookies, but probably not much more so than cut-outs. They were not super pretty though, more rustic-looking. Great for special occasions-or for a midnight snack with a glass of milk. Yum!
I used an extra egg, and these came out just right! the middle was so yummy and gooey when they came out of the oven!
These are fantastic! My family and I made them this evening. I used 1/2 Cup peanut butter in the cookie rather than 1/4 Cup, and added approx. 1 TBS of milk to keep it from being too dry. Also, important not to over bake. Very yummy!!
These cookies are delicious. However....... this is not a user friendly recipe. The dough does not wrap around the cookie easily and they are time consuming. I am an experienced cook and can't help but think there is a better chocolate peanutbutter cookie recipe out there.
I was crunched for time so I used chocolate cake mix for the cookie (look up cake mix cookies). They were very good!
Loved it... After reading the first review I also added 1 Tbsp. of milk to wet mixture, also seemed to be easier to work with when the dough is chilled.
Good cookies, but a bit more work than most cookies. I added a bit of sour cream to the chocolate part so they'd stay soft.
We loved these!! The chocolate part was a tad on the drier side, but they were really really good. They were a bit time consuming also, but worth it!
These are good and my husband who doesn't like chocolate actually commented on how good they were. I used 3/4 cup of sugar and 1/2 Tbsp molasses instead of the 1/2 cup sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar and they were perfect! I also made 24 peanut butter balls before I made the cookie dough after reading the reviews on how dry the dough was, but the dough was fine. It is really humid so that probably made the difference. I made 24 cookies and have 10 left. I already know I need to make more!
These were so good and let me start by saying I will not rate or critique anyones recipe without first doing it as instructed (NO CHANGES) I wouldn't change a thing. I see lots of reviewers said they were dry and I find that a common complaint. They key to avoid dry cakes and cookies is to really cream the butter and sugar quite a bit. Make it super light and fluffy before adding the egg and vanilla and then spoon in the dry ingredients slowly. I guarantee it will make them moist ;) I had two trays full and cooked the first one for 9 mins since I had more on that tray and the second batch only needed 7. *Be careful not to over bake to avoid dry cookies as well.* This had more steps than simple cookie recipes but I found it quite simple and enjoyable to make even with my impatient 3 year old demanding cookies every 5 seconds. I will upload pictures soon! Im just sitting down to enjoy another cookie and type up this review. I made a few with chocolate disks in the center instead of sugar and pressing just because i was curious.. you could put anything on top and it would be great! Thanks so much for this recipe. Clean up was so easy with my peanut butter loving son around to lick everything clean. hahaha!
I followed another reviewers directions and made the following changes: I added 1/8 tsp salt to the peanut butter/powdered sugar part and rolled into 30 balls and froze on cookie sheets lined with parchment paper. Then for the cookie part, I used 2 eggs, added a dash of salt to the dry portion, and after mixing wet ingredients & dry ingredients together, I added 1/2 c. mini semi sweet chocolate chips.
Yum! These were soo tasty! I cut down the sugars to 1/3 C each, and added a few tsp peanut butter to the mix and a Tbs soy milk after I added the egg and vanilla. I used margarine instead of butter (to keep it non-dairy). I ended up with only enough cchocolate batter to amek one more cookie, so it was pretty perfect. Thanks Stephanie!
Waaaayyyy too much work for the outcome!! I am a very experienced cookie maker, in fact...very well known for my cookies. These were not fun to make. Chocolatey outside, but dry. I ended up with a lot of the inside left, too. I would NEVER make these again..totally not worth all the work. Tastes fine, but not five stars at all even if they were easy to make.
Awesome cookie!! I made the cookies and then read the reviews so i was concerned that i'd have problems but i have to say that it worked perfectly! i followed the instructions and it went according to plan. One reviewer noted that user her stand mixer for the dough made a difference and i have to agree. i think ensuring the sugars and butter and pb are adequately creamed makes all the difference.
These cookies are purely delicious! They take a while to make, but they are well worth the time. Anyone would love them!
Pretty straight forward and simple, just takes a little time. My advice is to completely melt the butter in the chocolate outer coating. Makes it wetter and easier to coat the peanut butter. I kept a bowl of the peanut butter batter, a bowl of the chocolate coating, a bowl of flour and a bowl of sugar next to my cookie sheet. Every time I would rub flour on my hands and then the peanut butter doesn't stick to you at all. Grab a bunch of the chocolate batter and flatten it into a little bowl with your fingers then stick the peanut ball in it. All you have to do is pinch it closed and then flatten it with a glass dipped in sugar. Made it way easier to do. All in all took me a little over an hour to do from start to finish. I baked for 7 minutes. Ended up with 29 cookies from the recipe. I didn't pre roll my peanut butter balls, just did them as I went. Eyeballed the size. Worked great! Recommend a glass of milk while eating them! They are rich!
Delicious and they also look really nice. I used whole wheat flour, but I think that I will use regular white flour next time for a smoother taste and texture.
Really delicious! Most of the reviews I read said they had left over middles, well I had left over chocolate dough. I had a tough time getting the chocolate around the peanut butter and most of mine cracked. But it didn't matter, they still tasted excellent. I will make again, just need to perfect my technique.
Chocolate part needs a little salt for flavor and a little more chocolate flavor.
