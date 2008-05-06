Magic Peanut Butter Middles

These were so good and let me start by saying I will not rate or critique anyones recipe without first doing it as instructed (NO CHANGES) I wouldn't change a thing. I see lots of reviewers said they were dry and I find that a common complaint. They key to avoid dry cakes and cookies is to really cream the butter and sugar quite a bit. Make it super light and fluffy before adding the egg and vanilla and then spoon in the dry ingredients slowly. I guarantee it will make them moist ;) I had two trays full and cooked the first one for 9 mins since I had more on that tray and the second batch only needed 7. *Be careful not to over bake to avoid dry cookies as well.* This had more steps than simple cookie recipes but I found it quite simple and enjoyable to make even with my impatient 3 year old demanding cookies every 5 seconds. I will upload pictures soon! Im just sitting down to enjoy another cookie and type up this review. I made a few with chocolate disks in the center instead of sugar and pressing just because i was curious.. you could put anything on top and it would be great! Thanks so much for this recipe. Clean up was so easy with my peanut butter loving son around to lick everything clean. hahaha!