Magic Peanut Butter Middles

Chocolate cookie with a surprise peanut butter center.

Recipe by Stephanie

Ingredients

Directions

  • In small bowl blend flour, cocoa and baking soda. Mix until well blended.

  • In large bowl beat white and brown sugars, butter or margarine and 1/4 cup peanut butter, until light and fluffy. Add vanilla and egg, beat. Stir in flour mixture until blended. Set aside.

  • To make Filling: Combine confectioner's sugar and 3/4 cup peanut butter. Blend well.

  • Roll filling into 30 1-inch balls. For each cookie, with floured hands, shape about 1 tablespoon of dough around 1 peanut butter ball, covering completely. Place 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Flatten with glass dipped in white sugar.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 7-9 minutes. When cookies are done, they should be set and slightly cracked.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
289 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 34.4g; fat 15.5g; cholesterol 12.4mg; sodium 198.6mg. Full Nutrition
