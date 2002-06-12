Church Windows I
Great bar cookies using colored marshmallows.
I love this recipe - I've used it for years! Instead of making bar cookies, I spread the coconut out on foil wrap. Then put the chocolate/marshmallow mixture down the middle in a log shape. Roll up the foil/chocolate in a log shape making sure coconut gets onto the chocolate. Chill until firm. Slice and you'll have beautiful stained glass windows!Read More
I know there a lot of people who make these and thought I would try them. I did not care at all for the colored marshmellow flavors with the chocolate. The coconut just seemed odd with it. Maybe I'm just a Rocky Road gal.Read More
WE love these -- I do like the other reviewer and roll them up in wax paper to then cool and slice. I find the presentation is beautiful this way and that my electric knife works the best for slicing them!
My hubby and kids dont like the texture of nuts or coconut in their chocolate, and the recipe works just fine without them. Like another reviewer, I also couldnt find rainbow-marshmellows that were "normal" flavored, so we used the colored marshmellows that are fruit-flavored. Growing up, these cookies were always brought to every church Christmas party...these are just like I remember them. I also prefer to put the marshety-choco mix in a long log down the center of a sheet of wax paper, twist off the ends and secure with twisty-ties, and then refrigerate overnight or for several hours before slicing them. To store them, I put them in an air tight tin separating the layers with sheets of wax paper. I recommend keeping them in a cool spot to keep the chocolate nice and firm until ready to serve.
Excellent recipe that I make every holiday season, omitting the coconut.
Great recipe. My mom makes this every year, she substitutes peanut butter for the butter and uses white mini marshmellows - it is to die for !
I have made these for as many years as I can remember, and my mom making them before that. The kids (and adults) absolutely love these and they are so simple to make! I do omit the coconut and roll it into a log on powdered sugar coated waxed paper and chill until set. Then, I just cut into circles, that way you can see all the pretty colors.
My friends and I like this chocolate candy but i think I'm going to use rainbow rice as a substitute to dessicated coconut and use more butter in the future
These are my favorite holiday treats! I add a teaspoon of vanilla and some chopped walnuts to the melted chocolate as it is cooling.
Found these to be a little too sweet. I used sweetened coconut so that may be why.
i used i cant believe its not butter and i think i messed it up not enough chocolate. tastes okay but next time i will use real butter and more chocolate.
These were wonderfully easy and absolutely delicious! Everybody loved these!
This recipe turned out great! It looks and tastes like my grandma use to make when I was a kid! I left out the walnuts, and still turned out great!
I made these with my mom when I was younger and it was great to find the recipe. I leave out the coconut and they look and taste wonderful.
These are FABULOUS! I did not role out the dough, though, I prefer my scones less neat. I used a large spoon and dropped them on a cookie sheet like cookie dough. Then with a fork I smashed them down some and then backed. Cooking time is a little longer as they are not as thin, but you can tell they are done. Great recipe!
So yummy! I have been making these for years, no idea where I got the original recipe, but I use this same recipe. Prefer them as logs, though - better presentation. I lay out a sheet of foil with a sheet of waxed paper, sprinkle the waxed paper with powdered sugar and unsweetened, flaked coconut. I prefer Bob's Red Mill. Then I lay down the chocolate marshmellow mixture in a log shape, sprinkle more coconut and powdered sugar on top, then roll up tight in the wax paper, shaping as I roll. roll up nice and snug in the foil and refrigerate. When firm, I slice and arrange on a dish, sprinkling with the extra powdered sugar and coconut. Note - if you prefer sweetened coconut, no need for the powdered sugar. These are really sweet and a little addicting!
I grew up making these with my mom and I never knew that there was actually a recipe out there. They are wonderful!
This recipe was great. I too did not want to use raw eggs like some recipes call for. I Spread the coconut on a long strip of aluminum foil and made a huge rolled log from the marshmallow mixture. I put it in the fridge till it hardened then just sliced. Thank you for a great recipe.
I've grown up eating this almost every year. Sometimes even in summer because I love it so much. I would never defile mine with coconut or nuts or...anything. Just chocolate and marshmallows! That being said I have one complaint... Why can't anyone say salted or unsalted butter? It's not a given. Please can you clarify which when posting recipes?!!!
These were great, but I'm not a big fan of dark chocolate so next time I will add some milk chocolate chips.
Loved it ... with the suggested changes :)
I love this recipe. My mom always made it when we were little. I couldn't find Christmas colored marshmallows (non flavored, but colored), but I found peppermint ones. So good! And instead of putting the coconut on the outside, I just mixed it right on in the chocolate and wrapped it in parchment paper and twisted the ends. Works a lot better.
Kids love these!!
Pretty good and very pretty. Next time I will add a little vanilla and some nuts. I made them for Halloween and they went fast. Couldn't find colored marshmallows anywhere!
We made these when I was a kid, so I wanted to continue the tradition with my daughter. Her and her friend enjoyed making them, and needed very little help from me.
