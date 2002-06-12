Church Windows I

4.4
30 Ratings
  • 5 19
  • 4 7
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Great bar cookies using colored marshmallows.

Recipe by Martha

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in top of double boiler over hot water. Add chocolate morsels; stir until melted, then remove from heat. Let cool. Add marshmallows; stir lightly.

    Advertisement

  • Spread half of the coconut in a greased 9x9x2 - inch pan. Spread chocolate mixture over coconut in pan. Top with remaining coconut. Press down with a spoon. Refrigerate until set. When well chilled, cut into small squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
183 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 23.7g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 65.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022