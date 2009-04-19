Excellent recipe! These cookies are my favorite and I haven't been able to find them since moving to FL. I halved the recipe which yielded 30 cookies. In regards to the jam, I thought it called for far too much. You only need to finely coat each layer. I used a total of 1/4 cup + 2 tablespoons. For the full recipe I would use anywhere between 1/2 to 3/4 cup. If you find that your chocolate is too thick, add a little veggie oil and it will be much easier to work with without the taste being compromised. I used 1/2 cup of mini chocolate chips and that was a perfect amount to spread. Coat with chocolate sprinkles to make them truly authentic. AEMAZA has the right idea when it comes to cutting the cookies. The cut is much cleaner/nicer when placed upside-down! Thanks Elaine!