Beef Bulgogi

1 of 1206

Rating: 5 stars This is the same recipe I have used for years. We love it. The only thing I do different is I use 2 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar instead of white sugar. The same amount. Try it you will like it. My son makes excellent Bulgogi and egg rolls. This is the recipe that we use. We buy a good beef loin and freeze it. That makes it easier to slice. He slices it very thin and then we marinate. We also use this marinade on chicken and pork. It is delicious. Helpful (525)

Rating: 5 stars I consider myself a bit of a bulgogi connoisseur. I first tried bulgogi at church potlucks as a child. A sweet lady in our church always made it, since everyone requested it. Since I've grown up, I'm always on the search for Korean restaurants serving up some delicious bulgogi. Let me say, my search will go no further than my kitchen from now on. Love, love, LOVE this recipe. I was worried about making it from scratch as I have no real experience cooking any sort of Korean food, but I'm glad I tried it. Couple of tips. If you have a larger food processor with a slicer blade, run your slightly frozen beef through it. So ridiculously thin! Also, if you don't have access to a grill, go ahead and make it in a very hot skillet on the stove. Helpful (406)

Rating: 5 stars Really good! I followed the recommendation of another user and used brown sugar in place of white. I also inculded a diced kiwi to tenderize the meat. I marinated for 6 hours and think next time I will leave it in overnight, just so the flavor has more time to soak in. But a truly great recipe! Yum! EDIT: I made this again and it marinated for two days, which was WAAAYYY too long! The soy sauce overpowered the other flavors. My recommendation is to marinate for no more than 24 hrs! Helpful (346)

Rating: 5 stars Okay I'm that guy who is just starting to cook....I'm still pretty bad, no lie. But when I made this dish last night, I felt like a chef. This was the best thing I've ever made and words cannot describe how delicious this was. I served it over egg noodles because that's really all I had besides rice. I added a little soy to the marinade and added a little extra garlic. There's no way you can screw this up unless you cook the london broil too long or don't slice it thin enough. I had never even heard of Beef Bulgogi before finding this (and I still don't know how to pronounce it). But I know now. Awesome. Helpful (116)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! I love the meat wrapped in a lettuce leaf - very colourful and lower in calories. Served with a side of steamed rice this version of beef bulgogi couldn't be better. I used a grill pan on the stove and crisped the ribs under the broiler. It would be best on an outdoor grill but I don't have one. Your mother makes GREAT food - thanks! Helpful (69)

Rating: 5 stars This is very authentic!! Just like my Korean mother made me! Helpful (47)

Rating: 5 stars Loved this recipe! I do think we'd add a little sugar (yeah I know that seems like a lot) and a little red pepper flake and marinate overnight (we only marinated about 3 hours) but this was great especially served with cellophane noodles sliced lettuce spinach carrot and green onion (with a little extra soy sauce sesame oil and ginger on the noodles and salad). Easy killer dinner! Helpful (45)

Rating: 4 stars This is just ok. Probably worth 3 stars. DH's best friend's parents are from Korea and I'm sure it's just regional that makes the difference but we learned from his parents to use pear or kiwi in the marinade. If you do, only marinate for 20-30 min. We also use tri tip, which is personal preference. Grilling is also the best and I recommend using brown sugar instead of white, but again, that is personal preference. Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars Shared this with neighbor who served with the army in Korea and fell in love with the cuisine. He says this is as good as it gets. We did use the red leaf lettuce and the hot pepper paste. Very flavorful, very spicey and oh so good!! Helpful (37)