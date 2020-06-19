Beef Bulgogi

Rating: 4.79 stars
1169 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 984
  • 4 star values: 140
  • 3 star values: 34
  • 2 star values: 9
  • 1 star values: 2

Just like my Korean mom makes it! It's delicious! Even better if rolled up in red leaf lettuce with rice and hot pepper paste. If you want to spice it up just add red pepper powder to your marinade.

By Tenny Sharp

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the beef in a shallow dish. Combine soy sauce, sugar, green onion, garlic, sesame seeds, sesame oil, and ground black pepper in a small bowl. Pour over beef. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat, and lightly oil the grate.

  • Quickly grill beef on hot grill until slightly charred and cooked through, 1 to 2 minutes per side.

Cook's Note:

You can purchase the hot pepper paste (gochujang) and red pepper powder at your local Asian market or online.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 16.2g; carbohydrates 12.4g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 27.2mg; sodium 1157.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1206)

Most helpful positive review

ACE
Rating: 5 stars
10/02/2009
This is the same recipe I have used for years. We love it. The only thing I do different is I use 2 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar instead of white sugar. The same amount. Try it you will like it. My son makes excellent Bulgogi and egg rolls. This is the recipe that we use. We buy a good beef loin and freeze it. That makes it easier to slice. He slices it very thin and then we marinate. We also use this marinade on chicken and pork. It is delicious. Read More
Helpful
(525)

Most helpful critical review

Garrett B.
Rating: 3 stars
04/26/2011
First of all I couldn't grill this because there was something wrong with the propane. I sauteed these on the stove inside. That said the steak turned out fine but it had a slightly bitter taste. The marinade wasn't too great. Maybe it needs less soy sauce. Costco bulgogi is a TON better. Read More
Helpful
(22)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
JANIE12975
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2010
I consider myself a bit of a bulgogi connoisseur. I first tried bulgogi at church potlucks as a child. A sweet lady in our church always made it, since everyone requested it. Since I've grown up, I'm always on the search for Korean restaurants serving up some delicious bulgogi. Let me say, my search will go no further than my kitchen from now on. Love, love, LOVE this recipe. I was worried about making it from scratch as I have no real experience cooking any sort of Korean food, but I'm glad I tried it. Couple of tips. If you have a larger food processor with a slicer blade, run your slightly frozen beef through it. So ridiculously thin! Also, if you don't have access to a grill, go ahead and make it in a very hot skillet on the stove. Read More
Helpful
(406)
S.Payne
Rating: 5 stars
01/30/2010
Really good! I followed the recommendation of another user and used brown sugar in place of white. I also inculded a diced kiwi to tenderize the meat. I marinated for 6 hours and think next time I will leave it in overnight, just so the flavor has more time to soak in. But a truly great recipe! Yum! EDIT: I made this again and it marinated for two days, which was WAAAYYY too long! The soy sauce overpowered the other flavors. My recommendation is to marinate for no more than 24 hrs! Read More
Helpful
(346)
tbender36
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2010
Okay I'm that guy who is just starting to cook....I'm still pretty bad, no lie. But when I made this dish last night, I felt like a chef. This was the best thing I've ever made and words cannot describe how delicious this was. I served it over egg noodles because that's really all I had besides rice. I added a little soy to the marinade and added a little extra garlic. There's no way you can screw this up unless you cook the london broil too long or don't slice it thin enough. I had never even heard of Beef Bulgogi before finding this (and I still don't know how to pronounce it). But I know now. Awesome. Read More
Helpful
(116)
Lesley Carol
Rating: 5 stars
09/30/2009
Delicious! I love the meat wrapped in a lettuce leaf - very colourful and lower in calories. Served with a side of steamed rice this version of beef bulgogi couldn't be better. I used a grill pan on the stove and crisped the ribs under the broiler. It would be best on an outdoor grill but I don't have one. Your mother makes GREAT food - thanks! Read More
Helpful
(69)
Jenna
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2010
This is very authentic!! Just like my Korean mother made me! Read More
Helpful
(47)
AustinJen
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2009
Loved this recipe! I do think we'd add a little sugar (yeah I know that seems like a lot) and a little red pepper flake and marinate overnight (we only marinated about 3 hours) but this was great especially served with cellophane noodles sliced lettuce spinach carrot and green onion (with a little extra soy sauce sesame oil and ginger on the noodles and salad). Easy killer dinner! Read More
Helpful
(45)
Melissa Martin
Rating: 4 stars
11/19/2011
This is just ok. Probably worth 3 stars. DH's best friend's parents are from Korea and I'm sure it's just regional that makes the difference but we learned from his parents to use pear or kiwi in the marinade. If you do, only marinate for 20-30 min. We also use tri tip, which is personal preference. Grilling is also the best and I recommend using brown sugar instead of white, but again, that is personal preference. Read More
Helpful
(42)
Gail Cobile
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2009
Shared this with neighbor who served with the army in Korea and fell in love with the cuisine. He says this is as good as it gets. We did use the red leaf lettuce and the hot pepper paste. Very flavorful, very spicey and oh so good!! Read More
Helpful
(37)
