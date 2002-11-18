Homemade Peanut Butter Chews

The peanut butter chews that were sold in school cafeterias. I make these for my kids all the time, and sometimes drizzle chocolate and butterscotch on top of the cookies. Rich, but excellent!

Recipe by Cindy

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine corn syrup and white sugar. Bring to a boil, boil for one minute, and remove from heat. Stir in peanut butter until well blended. Mix in cereal until evenly coated. Drop by spoonfuls onto waxed paper.

  • In a glass bowl in the microwave, or using a double boiler, melt chocolate chips and butterscotch chips, stirring frequently until smooth. Drizzle on the top of the cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
151 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 22.6g; fat 6.3g; sodium 63.4mg. Full Nutrition
