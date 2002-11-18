Homemade Peanut Butter Chews
The peanut butter chews that were sold in school cafeterias. I make these for my kids all the time, and sometimes drizzle chocolate and butterscotch on top of the cookies. Rich, but excellent!
This is a great and EASY recipe! Basic pantry ingredients!! DONE---in like 5 minutes--the hardest part is waiting for them to cool so you can enjoy them! (i've never put the chocolate finish on them) PANCAKE SYRUP(my preferrence) is an excellent substitute for the corn syrup, since it's essentially maple flavored corn syrup. It is the best no-bake cookies I have tried--but I had to shorten the boil time. I shortened the boil time to 30-35 seconds--if they get too hard, you boiled it too long. You can try most any cereal and I also suggest adding more cereal like others have said---but they are good really gooey too just as is! I am asked for this recipe repeatedly. Having your peanut butter measured and ready before you start is key!Read More
Not a fave for our house. Seemed bland, we were hoping for more of a peanut butter and chocolate flavor, but instead it just tastes like sugar.Read More
My kids love these! These are also good made with Captain Crunch cereal. I've also tried Chex cereal and they turned out great. My kids like them best made with Rice Krispies. I ususally whatever cereal I have on hand. For those that had them turn out too hard, you just cooked them a little too long. I begin timing as soon as I see bubbles around the edges of the pan.
A family favorite. I've made these 3 times in the last 2 weeks!!! They are so easy and so tasty. It's an easier alternative to Rice Krispie treats and they taste better too. I left off the chocolate, etc. Not needed. I made these as a girl when I was in 4-H and I'm thrilled to have the recipe again. Take my advice- don't let the corn syrup mixture boil too long. If you do, they get hard. I let it boil for about 30 seconds at the most. I measure the peanut butter before I turn on the stove, so that the corn syrup doesn't over boil. Make this recipe. You will love it.
Instead of dropping these for cookies, spread and pat in a pan for bars! Then just spread the melted choc/butterscotch chips on top. Less hassle than dropping them on wax paper. I have been making these for years but my recipe calls for Special K cereal. This is a favorite around our house and gets raves wherever I take them! So yummy and Chewy!
I thought these cookies were great, but I didn't like the butterscotch and chocolate drizzle, it hid the peanut butter flavor. Next time I would only drizzle melted chocolate. ALso, only use about 1 Cup of chips total, I drizzled very well, and still had half a bowl left.
Wow!This recipe is truly delicious and so easy!it only took me 5 or 7 minutes to make it!I do agree on adding 5 Cups of(crushed) corn flakes instead of 4 1/2,they didn't stick at all and also only boil the corn syrup for not more then 35 seconds so they won't harden up.You may also sprinkle powdered sugar once they cool off a bit.Enjoy!
Yummy, yummy, yummy! Thanks for sharing this recipe. I only let the syrup boil for 1 minute, then added 5 CUPS cornflakes. I spread the entire mixture onto a cookie sheet (sprayed with Pam), and let cool. I drizzled the chocolate/butterscotch combo over the top, but my family and I decided that we did not like the flavor of the two. Next time I will only use chocolate. They were very easy to cut into squares once cool, soft and chewy. Awesome alternative to Rice Krispie Squares!
I sell a lot of these. Thanks for a great recipe! :-)))))
Quick and easy. The best thing I can say about this recipe is that it is still good days after making, they also took care of my sweet cravings very well.
This recipe is wonderful! It was very easy to make and everone loved them. They were very chewy. The people who had hard chews, probably over cooked the syrup.
These are awesome. This is one of the bars (we put them in pans instead for easier serving) that we served recently at my daughters high school graduation open house. I never do these on the stove. I use the microwave. I put the syrup, sugar and butter in a glass bowl and when it is bubbling take it out and add the peanut butter.
Try it this way! I took Trader Joe's high protein/high fiber cereal and processed it until fine. I used 2 1/2 cups of that and 1 cup of regular rolled oats. 4 1/2 cups of dry ingredients would have made this much too dry. Very very good and at least some nutritional benefit. Not a 'diet' food of course, but a 'cookie with benefits'...
I made these two weekends in a row. Loved it! loved it! loved it.....! I have made these a couple times and I have been adding 5 cups of corn flakes. It helps cut the sweetness and they are not as sticky on the wax paper. Easier to remove. Still very yummy!
easy to make, my daughter loved them! I thought they were a bit too sweet, so didn't hubby. A bit of advice DO NOT put them in the fridge. They will become as hard as a rock!I put them in there to cool, then removed them altogether. This definetly a kids treat!
Super easy recipe and my grandkids love them! I used Rice Krispies instead of corn flakes. I also reduced the cooking time to 30 seconds like another member suggested. Just keep them out on the counter in a cookie jar and watch them disappear!!!
Easy and good. A keeper!
I'm so delighted to find this recipe! Both of my husband's grandmas worked in the high school cafeteria so he grew up on these except they were made with Cheerios and they were pressed into a pan and cut into bars. I never really cared for them but I love this version with corn flakes. They make a softer bar and are much easier to chew. I followed the advice of other reviewers and boiled the corn syrup mixture for about 30 seconds. Then I lightly crushed the corn flakes so that they would have a more uniform texture. Once cut, I dipped the bars in melted chocolate and drizzled the rest on top. My whole family LOVES these.
I use Rice Krispies to make these easier to work with, always remove from heat *after* stirring in the PB, and skip the drizzle! If I'm making them for home I press the recipe into a 9x13 pan and then cut into bars, but for a large group I make them into balls for ease of serving and clean up! (to make balls, scoop onto wax paper lined cookie sheets quickly, then go back and roll each "pile" into a nice ball!)
I have been looking for this recipe for years since I remember them from grade school! I remember they used to cut them into square bars and sprinkle them with chocolate sprinkles! Thanks for bringing back a childhood memory!
Ok, so I really stuffed this up. My 'chews' ended up rock hard! Was my mistake to boil the corn syrup and sugar for one minute, starting when the WHOLE pan was boiling? Or should it have been one minute from when the mixture was furiously bubbling round the edges of the pan? I threw them all out. What a shame!
These were simple and tasted great. We made these for a quick treat. We used Corn Flakes. I was out of waxed paper so I used foil. They lifted right up without any problems. I melted chocolate in a double broiler and then placed in a baggie and cut the tip off to easily drizzle over the chews. Very enjoyable.
WOW!!! These cookies ROCK! They were soft and just WAY too good!
Very yummy! I agree with CALNICKMOM, you have to be very careful to not boil the sugar too long. Mine didn't get hard, but they did stick to the wax paper, very badly! I recommend putting them on a non-stick cookie sheet. I took them to a club meeting, they were a hit!
Just like we used to make as kids! I didn't have corn syrup so I substituted 3/4 honey and 1/4 pancake syrup. It's all I had on hand and it turned out very good.
Chewy and delicious no-bake cookies! I made half the recipe and used 2 1/2 cups rice crispies. Put spoonfuls onto large wax-papered cookie sheet, then formed slightly with hands to smooth the balls. Got about 2 dozen. Omitted chips. Agree not to boil corn syrup/sugar more than 1 minute, 'cuz they really hardened up by the next morning! Not just for kids. Why make bars when you can make drop cookies more easily and not have to cut them or mess a pan?
These are sooo yummy and simple to make!!! DO NOT USE PANCAKE SYRUP! I used 5 1/2 cups of cornflakes, omitted the chocolate/butterscotch drizzle (they are super sweet already) and mixed everything in a large glass bowl. As others have mentioned boil only 30 seconds (boiling them too long causes them to become hard instead of chewy). Spray your wax paper w/ cooking spray before dropping the chews onto it. These are even tasty warm but better the next day. Next time I may add some almonds for a crunch. Little ones are sure to enjoy this tasty treat!
Made these many times and everyone loves them.
Just what I was looking for!! Thanks!! I added about a 1/2 cup extra cornflakes, and it turned out perfect.
My kids and I love this recipe! It is so simple! I have tried it several ways. My favorite variation uses rice cereal in place of the corn flakes. These are very addictive!
OH MY GOODNESS SOOOOO YUMMY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!i used rice crispies they tasted like peanutbutter and chocolate rice crispy squares/cookies. the best yet!!!!!!!!!!!!
I left out the chocolate - it was absolutely the BEST thing I have eaten in a long time! I now have friends making them too!
Such an easy, sweet treat. I spread these in a metal 13x9 and then just sprinkled the choc chips over the top then stuck it under the broiler till the chips started to melt and I could spread them with a spatula.
I LOVED these when I was in school. I searched and searched for the recipe. This was SO good! I will be making these again for sure.
Waaaaay BAD!! These are far too addictive to keep for yourself. We added chopped salted peanuts for extra crunch. Easy peasy to make and super fast - these will become a regular in our house..... even Roxy the dog likes the crumbs! Thank you Cindy x
This is an awesome recipe for peanut butter lovers!... Like others suggested, I only boiled the sugar and corn syrup for 30 seconds... and I had the peanut butter premeasured... I used about 2 1/2 cups of Chex cereal and 2 1/2 cups of Honey Bunches of Oats cereal... I also went ahead and made the chocolate-butterscotch drizzle...which was awesome, but way too much...I drizzled pretty generously and still had a lot left over... which wasn't bad because I used the remaining mixture to dip half of the drizzled "chews" in... I think the chews were good without the drizzle, but you won't be disappointed if you do decide to make it... My suggestion is to reduce the chips to 1/2 semi-sweet & 1/2 butterscotch... Overall, this was a very rich and delicious treat!
Very good! Just like schools recipe. I was out of corn flakes and used corn chex. Came out fine!
I think these are WONDERFUL! I followed some of the other reviews by only boiling the syrup for 30 seconds, I opted in for chunky peanut butter and added cashew bits to the top! YUMMY!
Good recipe for kids. I made these with rice crispies,using 6 cups to make up for the chocolate chips/butterscotch. These are plenty sweet plain! I sprayed a 9x6 baking dish with non-stick & pressed flat. Spray your knife with non-stick too. Turned out perfect!
Very good, easy...I took them to a fundraiser bakesale. People that bought them and sampled them came back and bought more. These are almost a candy instead of a cookie. I'm glad I left off the melted chips.
These are fabulous! Oh my goodness! They are the perfect combination of chewy, crunchy, and sweet! So easy to make and in so little time! These will become regulars in my house!
really quick and simple! They turned out really good and I had a really hard time keeping my 2 year old out of them. I bribe him with candy to go potty and he chose these over his favorite candies for his potty treat! WOW!! My picky husband even complemented me on them and ate 2 in a row! Great recipe!
Soooooo good, they are very adicting, and hard to stop eating once you start! Would be a great after school snack for kids. It tastes better after it has sat for a day or two.
This was a great way to get rid of leftover cereal that no one wanted to eat. I thought these were really good. My husband didn't like them as much.
I had to toss out the first batch and start over.. I cooked the syrup about 6 minutes instead, added some vanilla, and used tiny chips instead. In fact, everything had to be really small, in order to form these at all. After the adjustments.. it was really good. I mailed 4 batches out with other cookies for xmas.
This tasted fine, but my kids and I found that the chews turned rock hard after cooling at room temperature...Probably will not make this again. Sorry! :(
These are just like the ones I remember from school when I was a kid. They are really easy to make and kids love 'em! I prefer mine plain without the chocolate drizzle. Drop onto parchment paper and they will not stick once they are cooled.
These are heavenly, and so easy. I usually bake every weekend for deserts for full week, but this week I was just tired. 5 minutes in the kitchen and these were DONE. I did increase the peanut butter by about a 1/4 to 1/3 cup, and increased the Corn Flakes to 5 cups. I just sprinkled the chocolate chips on top and let them set.
I really loved these cookies! They were super-easy and had a great consistency-chewy and not gooey!
Tasted good. No one in my family raved about them.
These were yummy. I did change the cornflakes to cheeriors. I also added 3 sifted tablespoons of cocoa as I was needing a chocolate fix. I didn't have any chips to add either.
These are very addictive. A family Christmas favorite!!
Oh my gosh- SO YUMMY!! My coworkers are going nuts over them. I had no problem getting them to stay soft and chewy. My Pampered Chef small scoop was perfect for spooning them out. I took the others' advice and used 5 cups of cornflakes and didn't bother with the chocolate drizzle. I think I need to move them out of my office before I eat the whole batch!
This is the first review I've ever given...but I absolutely had to!! These are the cookies I remember getting during school lunch. And we all know there wasn't much to look forward to during school lunch. I used the 5 cups of cornflakes as others suggested. Brings back memories...THANKS!!!!
I make these a lot either when my husband is craving something sweet RIGHT NOW or I'm low on ingredients and want to make something with what I have on hand. If I made them any more than that, we'd be as big as a house. I've made them with chocolate, butterscotch, peanut butter and white chocolate toppings....sometimes they've been intermingled. Sometimes, I'll even throw the chips into the mix or even salted peanuts.
Whatever you do...don't leave these to cool on wax paper for too long, I would use parchment paper next time. We left these to cool, lightly covered, overnight...and they were STUCK to the wax paper in the morning. I couldn't get the wax paper off because the cookies are chewy/gooey and I just made a huge mess, so I had to toss them. Good thing we tried a few the night before, while they were still warm: they were tasty, but I also made them a bit too large.
These peanut butter chews are AWESOME!!!! They are so easy to make. I had a craving for something sweet and threw these together in minutes. I loved the fact that it is made from things I always have on hand...can't beat that.
Very good couldnt get my step son to stop eating them. Gone in a day!!
I couldn't get the chips to melt. They burned in the microwave and then I tried a double boiler. These cookies are sticky and too sweet. I doubt that I would make them again.
I was looking for something sweet and tasty to cook up real quick with ingredients i had around the house. This was just what i was looking for. These were so delicious, chewy, and veery peanut buttery. I loved them.
Whoa, these are really SWEET! I made 1/2 recipes and using a cookie scoop still got 30. I think I may have made them small though. They turned out and they were definitely chewy as suggested. The peanut butter caramel flavor is a good combination. The sugary taste was just overwhelming. I used peanut butter and cornflakes without sugar to. I guess it was to be expected though with both sugar and corn syrup. I will see how well they go over tommorrow in the work coffee room. It might just be personal preference on sweetness. I didn't do the optional chocolate drizzle either.
very quick and easy.
This simple recipe turned out great! And to easily clean the gooey mess from the pot, add hot water to it and set it on the burner. The corn syrup will dissolve in the boiling water, making it easier to clean!
I THOGHT THESE COOKIES WERE GREAT IT TOOK ME FIVE MINUTES TO MAKE THEM AND PUT THEM ON A SHEET AND IF YOU LIKE STICKY STUFF YOU DONT HAVE TO WAIT FOR THEM TO COOL.
Ok...these were very good. They reminded me of some bars my mom use to make when i was young using Special K cereal and a 9x13 pan. Next time I will do a few things different. If you use wax paper I HIGHLY suggest spraying it first with cooking spray! We could not remove the bars from the paper after they cooled for 2 hours. Also, i will make them much smaller because they are awfully chewy which makes eating them very difficult when they are a bigger size. I think I will just spray a 9x 13 pan...press the cereal mixture into this....then pour chocolate mixture over the top:)
I love these! They are the best! I add a cup of raisins to them, and call them breakfast bars. The kids love them too, and think of them as a treat for breakfast.
Kids loved these. I have a similar recipe that calls for 8 cups of cereal which makes them harder and more for a bar cookie. I'm going to try 6 cups next time and cut into bar cookies. Great tasty recipe!!
I liked these, but I think I liked "Peanut Butter Bars VI" on this site much better because they were more crunchy. I thought these were a bit tough to work with (i.e., gooey) when dropping them, and were chewy to eat.
deeeeee-lish!!! I used 5 cups of rice rispies & only drizzled with choc chips. I also let it cool slightly, then sprayed my hands with pam and shaped them more into cookie shapes-- you could probably shape them into nice designs. Just watch out for some Hot spots!! Definitly a keeper recipe!!!
these were just "OK". I wont make them again.
Awesome! Used molasses instead or corn syrup since you can't buy it switzerland. Great recipe.
Sub Special-K cereal for the cornflakes and press it into a 9X13 pan and you have K-Bars! I just sprinkle the chips on top and put them into a warm oven for a few minutes (not too long or it will be as hard as a rock)just to melt the chips and then frost with a spreader. Be careful about overheating the corn syrup and sugar or your end result will be very hard.
I was looking for something easy to make to curb my sweet craving and this fit the bill. I added sprinkles just because I love sprinkles!
went looking for a dessert that could be made with regular pantry items and found this one. Fast and delicious! Instead of semi-sweet chocolate chips, I melted a large dark chocolate bar in the microwave and used it to spread on the top of the chews that I had spread out in a cookie tray (as suggested by many). Thank you for submitting!
My 12 year old son loves these chews! Very easy to make & travel well in school lunch box.
YUMMY!! Kids LOVED it!! Here are the two secrets to make this. 1- a quick boil of the corn syrup mixture, 30 seconds is best. 2- spray your hands with no stick spray to keep the mixture from sticking. Enjoy!!
I've been making this recipe for years (as bars) and topping with the chocolate/butterscotch chip combo. The consistency is fine if you don't pack it down too much. I never have any leftovers of these bars. Excellent and super quick!
These really bring back childhood memories. We always had these at family reunions when I was little - always had them in a pan (like rice krispie treats) and cut into squares. So good!
This recipe is a big hit in my family. We have enjoyed it (without the chips) for many years. We press it into a pie pan and cut into bars, rather than make drop cookies. Makes a great gift with recipe included. Everyone that trys it, loves it!
I thought these were great, and so did my mother who normally exhibits great self control when it comes to sweets. She didn't with these, she ate 7 of them in one day!. I did some plain and some with drizzled chocolate. Chocoholic that I am, I preferred the ones with chocolate. I didn't feel they were messy at all.
YUMMY!! Our whole family loved these! I pressed them in a 9x9 square pan, sprayed with Pam and covered with the chocolate and butterscotch chips. They were easy and delicious.
I heated the mixture in the microwave for about 2-3 minutes, until it was very bubbbly. I also used a bit less sugar, and more corn flakes. I spread them on a baking sheet instead of shaping them into balls, because they were breaking too much. I didn't like them when they first hardened, because they were too chewy and sweet. Two days later, I cannot stop eating them! They are still very sweet, but now they are light and crispy. Also, they make a huge batch, so I would recommend making half a batch the first time. If spreading on a sheet, they cut nicely into squares, or just break them with your fingers like I did!lol
Easy and delicious! I had these done in about 5 minutes. The hardest part was waiting for them to set so I could eat them. It says the topping is optional, but that is what really pushed these over the edge for me.
Really great recipe, but they are almost too sweet to eat more than one. I'll definitely make the chews bite-size next time.
Very easy-and good! Will make again for sure.
I halved the recipe and used half chex, half grape nuts flakes and it worked great!
These were very rich, but very good. My babies loved them, but I made them eat the cookies outside being as how they are very sticky.
Good, especially considering how easy they are...
I remember these in school. I brought them into work and they were gone in a half of a day.
I liked these! BUT, I think better if you only used chocolate chips, not butterscotch-one too many flavor competing here..and I made mine a little too big..I should drop them by smaller spoonfuls next time because they are pretty rich and can give your jaws a workout. Very chewy/candy-like and very good!
Quite simple to make.. I didn't make them into cookies, i made them into bars, and I refrigerated them after i put the chocolate on top so it would harden, but DON'T DO IT! They were impossible to cut, so I had to 'unthaw' them in the microwave. I brought them to a staff party and everyone loved them, but they are so so soooo sticky and get stuck in your teeth, and are actually quite hard to bite into. So people DO like them, but I won't make them again.
These take me back many years, to the school cafeteria. Soooooo good!
These were really yummy. I didnt do so well with the chocolate drizzling, melted chocolate projects are always kind of a mess for me, but these were a fun alternative to the traditional cookie. A friend asked for the recipe and was surprised at how easy they are to make.
i did not like this recipe, it turned out very hard, will not make again
Very good but I used 1/2 cup butterscotch chips and 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips. Also, I decorated for a Valentine's theme.
My kids love to have these for a snack!
These cookies are sooooooo yummy! I used to make these after school when I was a kid and making them for my kids really brought back memories. Make sure you use a non-stick pot if you can - it's a mess trying to clean the sticky goo out of the other kind!
I learned how to make these cookies in middle school home ec class so long ago! I lost the recipe and have been making them by memory since then - which means sometimes they turn out and sometimes they don't!! It's great to have the recipe now! :) Also, these are great to make with kids - I used to make them when I would babysit and called them "goop" which the kids loved!! Finally, you can also use rice krispy-type cereal in place of the cornflakes, if you like.
delicious. almost tastes like carmel. i added some confectioner's sugar to the top. thanks for such a GREAT reicpe christcooks
