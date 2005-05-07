Refrigerator Cookies II
Melts in your mouth - a rich cookie! Dough may be kept in refrigerator as long as 1 week, freeze dough for longer storage.
Melts in your mouth - a rich cookie! Dough may be kept in refrigerator as long as 1 week, freeze dough for longer storage.
This recipe is almost identical to my Grandmother's recipe. She always added in 1/4 cup chopped pecans and 1/2 cup coconut. My grandma always had them stored in her refrigerator ready to bake for when people dropped by. You will love this cookie!!! DebbieRead More
This recipe is almost identical to my Grandmother's recipe. She always added in 1/4 cup chopped pecans and 1/2 cup coconut. My grandma always had them stored in her refrigerator ready to bake for when people dropped by. You will love this cookie!!! Debbie
I was in a hurry to get these made and didn't have time to wait for them to firm in the fridge, so I placed them in the freezer for 20 mins. They were plenty firm and ready to bake!
I divided the dough in half and added red food coloring to half and made pinwheel cookies with it- very good!!
Wow... these are really easy and you just can't quit eating them... my family loves them. Sometimes I don't even wait for them to chill & just drop them... they are good that way too.
Perfect! I have been looking for an easy, delicious sugar cookie recipe. One that doesn't necessitate rolling out the dough and cutting the cookies with a cutter. I have found it, these really do melt in your mouth. Next I will try the other reviewers suggestion and add pecans. Yummy! Thanks Martha
I love these cookies - they are great dunkers for milk or coffee. One of my childhood friend's mother used to make these for us after school - now I know why. It's so convenient to have these waiting on you in the fridge for whenever you are ready. Thanks for the recipe!
I was looking for a recipe we made as a 4H cookie fifty years ago in Minnesota. This one is pretty close. I added chopped walnuts and dried cranberries! Great cookie to have handy in the freezer. Just slice and bake a dozen at a time! Baked them on parchment paper at 350 for 9-10 minutes
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections