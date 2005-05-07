Refrigerator Cookies II

Melts in your mouth - a rich cookie! Dough may be kept in refrigerator as long as 1 week, freeze dough for longer storage.

By Martha

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix shortening, sugar, egg and vanilla thoroughly. Blend flour, soda and salt; stir in.

  • Form into roll 2 1/2" across. Wrap in waxed paper. Chill until firm.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • With a thin sharp knife, slice 1/8 inch thick. Place a little apart on ungreased baking sheet. Bake 8 to 10 minutes.

